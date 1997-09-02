Player Page

Mathieu Joseph | Winger | #52

Team: Tampa Bay Lightning
Age / DOB:  (19) / 2/9/1997
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 173
Drafted: 2015 / Rd. 4 (120) / TB
Mathieu Joseph has signed a three-year Entry Level Contract with Tampa Bay.
More details to come. The Saint John Sea Dogs (QMJHL) 19-year-old standout has posted 25 goals and 45 points in 29 games, which is coming on the heels of his 73-point burst last season over 58 games. Dec 24 - 6:24 PM
Source: Tampa Bay Lightning
Season Stats
Career Stats
Game Log
Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Steven Stamkos
2Tyler Johnson
3Valtteri Filppula
4Brian Boyle
LW1Ondrej Palat
2Alex Killorn
3Vladislav Namestnikov
4Jonathan Drouin
5Cedric Paquette
RW1Nikita Kucherov
2Ryan Callahan
3Brayden Point
4J.T. Brown
D1Victor Hedman
2Anton Stralman
3Jason Garrison
4Braydon Coburn
5Nikita Nesterov
6Andrej Sustr
7Slater Koekkoek
G1Ben Bishop
2Andrei Vasilevskiy
3Kristers Gudlevskis
 

 