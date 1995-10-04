Ken Appleby | Goalie | #55

All Positions

C 1 Travis Zajac Active

Travis Zajac scored twice in a 5-4 shootout loss to the Islanders Sunday. Zajac has only five goals and seven points in 24 games but has three goals and five points in his last four games as it looks like he has finally recovered from his pectoral surgery in August. Zajac has been good of late for 40-45 points in a full season but that will not happen this year.

2 Nico Hischier Active

Nico Hischier is projected to start Tuesday's game on the third line. Hischier, who had been skating on the top unit, skated between Miles Wood and Stefan Noesen during the pregame warmups. Travis Zajac moved into his place flanked by Jesper Bratt and Kyle Palmieri.

3 Pavel Zacha Active

Pavel Zacha has three goals and 12 points in 40 games this season. Zacha isn't lacking in offensive upside, but we haven't seen it materialize at the NHL level yet. He's still just 20-years-old so that's not alarming at this stage, but we can't recommend holding onto him if you're in a single season league. Even in keeper leagues, unless you keep quite a few players, there are usually better options out there.

4 Brian Boyle Active

Brian Boyle (undisclosed) is good to play on Wednesday. Boyle was hurt during Saturday's contest, but he won't miss a full game. He's been great this season with 10 goals and 16 points in 25 contests.

5 Blake Coleman Active

Blake Coleman is expected to draw into the Devils' lineup on Monday. Coleman spent the Devils' previous three games in the press box. However, Brian Gibbons' (broken thumb) injury has created an opening that Coleman will fill.

LW 1 Taylor Hall Sidelined

Taylor Hall (hand) will remain out of the lineup on Thursday night. Hall didn't take part in the morning skate and will sit out a third straight game due to a hand injury. His participation in the All-Star Game appears to be in doubt as well.

2 Brian Gibbons I.L.

Brian Gibbons is not participating in the Devils' practice Sunday. Gibbons left Saturday night's game with a broken right thumb. He won't be eligible to return until after the All-Star break.

3 Miles Wood Active

Miles Wood scored a goal in a 3-2 loss to the Boston Bruins. Wood was perfectly positioned in front of Tuukka Rask to tip home Will Butcher's point shot. Wood's is now up to 13 goals and 21 points in 46 games. The speedy forward has some offensive upside, but is better suited on the waiver wire. Damon Severson also scored in the loss.

4 Jesper Bratt Active

Jesper Bratt scored a goal in a 3-1 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers. Bratt took a feed from Will Butcher before firing off a beautiful shot through traffic off the post and in for his 12th of the year. Taylor Hall also picked up the secondary assist on the goal, matching his career-high point streak of seven games. Jesper Bratt has 30 points in 44 games this season and should be owned in more than just 19% of Yahoo leagues.

RW 1 Kyle Palmieri Active

Kyle Palmieri will play alongside Nico Hischier and Jesper Bratt on Monday night. Palmieri will fill in for injured winger Taylor Hall against Detroit. He has recorded three goals and one assist in the last seven games.

2 Marcus Johansson I.L.

The New Jersey Devils have confirmed that Marcus Johansson's upper-body injury is a concussion. Johansson was injured when he was elbowed by Boston's Brad Marchand. The fact that Johansson has been concussed is especially devastating news given that this is his second of the season after he previously missed 13 games in November. He's been moved to the injured reserve list.

3 Drew Stafford Active

Drew Stafford scored for the first time in two months on Saturday. The last time Stafford found the back of the net was on November 9, a span of 21 games as the veteran forward has been a healthy scratch on numerous occasions of late. He has six goals and nine points in 31 games as he scored a power play goal with only 45 seconds left in the third to bring the Devils to within two goals. He does not have any fantasy value.

4 Stefan Noesen Active

Stefan Noesen will dress Tuesday night. Noesen was scratched this past Saturday. He has five goals and seven assists in 33 games this season. Blake Coleman will be a healthy scratch instead.

5 Jimmy Hayes Active

Jimmy Hayes will be a healthy scratch for this afternoon's game against the Philadelphia Flyers. Hayes hasn't played since he picked up an assist on Dec. 15 against the Dallas Stars. He will be joined in the press box by Blake Coleman and Steve Santini.

D 1 Damon Severson Active

Damon Severson scored a pair of goals in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the New York Islanders. It's a solid offensive performance for a guy who was made a healthy scratch at the beginning of the month. Severson did all of his damage in the second period, as he scored back-to-back goals less than two minutes apart. His first tally gave the Devils a 2-1 lead while his second made it 3-1 for his team. Severson finished the game with a plus-2 rating, five shots on goal and one hit in 21:07 of ice time. He's now amassed three points in his last two contests. He's up to six goals and 12 points in 40 games this season. Kyle Palmieri and Taylor Hall also scored for the Devils.

2 Andy Greene Active

Andy Greene got into the first fight of his career on Tuesday. Greene battled the Islanders' Brock Nelson at the end of the first period. "I don’t know, it just happened so far," Greene said of the incident. "We were just battling hard in front of the net. He asked me to go, I said sure and then I blacked out after that. Don’t really know what happened. We’ve been battling hard against each other for quite a few years. It was a heat of the moment thing, it wasn’t a staged thing. It was just two guys playing hard in front for each other’s teams. It was fun to do. I’ve got to look at the tape." Greene has two goals, nine points, and 13 penalty minutes in 42 contests. He doesn't expect to get into more fights.

3 John Moore Active

John Moore had a minus-2 rating in Monday's 3-0 loss to the Detroit Red Wings. The Devils couldn't solve Red Wings goalie Petr Mrazek tonight. Moore finished the night with four shots on goal, one blocked shot and a takeaway in 17:54 of ice time. He has six goals and 13 points in 46 games this season.

4 Will Butcher Active

Defenseman Will Butcher had a pair of assists Saturday. The rookie defenseman has been solid offensively for the Devils as he has two goals and 23 points in 35 games. He had been struggling offensively of late before Saturday's two point effort as he had only three points in his previous 11 games but looks to be back on track as the NHL heads into their three day Christmas break.

5 Ben Lovejoy Active

Ben Lovejoy will be a healthy scratch on Thursday night as the New Jersey Devils visit the Montreal Canadiens. Lovejoy as a goal and four assists in 17 games so far this season. He hasn't recorded a point since November 20th, a seven-game span. He will be joined in the Bell Centre press box by Dalton Prout and the injured Taylor Hall.

6 Mirco Mueller I.L.

Mirco Mueller (shoulder) is back with the New Jersey Devils from his AHL conditioning assignment. Mueller played in two games for Binghamton over the weekend. He is still on long-term injured reserve due to a broken left clavicle.

7 Sami Vatanen Active

Sami Vatanen registered three assists in New Jersey's 4-3 overtime win against Washington Thursday night. It was Vatanen's 300th career game and the first of those assists was the 100th of his career. With that three-point showing, he also now has a goal and 10 points in 20 contests with New Jersey since the trade. "Sami is really settling," Devils coach John Hynes noted. "His puck movement has been good. He was moving the puck when he first got here. His decisions now are smart. He’s making plays at the right times and not forcing plays."

8 Steven Santini Active

Steve Santini will be a healthy scratch in Tuesday's game against the Boston Bruins. Santini has now been scratched in five consecutive games. He has two goals and eight assists in 36 games this season.

G 1 Cory Schneider Sidelined

Cory Schneider's lower-body issue is reportedly a groin injury. Schneider won't play on Thursday and then he'll have the All-Star break to rest. He suffered the injury during Tuesday's contest. There's no good time to lose your starting goaltender, but this was a particularly rough time for the Devils because they were already missing backup Keith Kinkaid.

2 Keith Kinkaid I.L.

Keith Kinkaid has been put on injured reserve. Kinkaid exited Saturday's game against Philadelphia because of a groin injury. There is no timetable for his return. Cory Schneider is expected to return from an illness on Monday and Ken Appleby still stay with the team as the backup goalie.

3 Ken Appleby Active

Ken Appleby will make his first career NHL start Thursday night. Appleby is getting the opportunity because Cory Schneider and Keith Kinkaid are both sidelined. While this is Appleby's first start, he has appeared in a relief role for the Devils twice. Over those two contests, he stopped all 28 shots he faced.