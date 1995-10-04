Player Page

Ken Appleby | Goalie | #55

Team: New Jersey Devils
Age / DOB:  (22) / 4/10/1995
Ht / Wt:  6'4' / 210
Ken Appleby will make his first career NHL start Thursday night.
Appleby is getting the opportunity because Cory Schneider and Keith Kinkaid are both sidelined. While this is Appleby's first start, he has appeared in a relief role for the Devils twice. Over those two contests, he stopped all 28 shots he faced. Jan 25 - 3:21 PM
Source: NHL.com
Season Stats
GMinWLOTLGAGAASASVSV%SO
2650000.0028281.0000
Career Stats
YearTeamGMinWLTOTLEGAGAGAASASVSV%SO
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game Log
DateOppGMINWLTEGAGAGAASASVSV%SO
Jan 23@ BOS11900000.00441.0000
Jan 22DET0000000.0000.0000
Jan 20@ PHI14600000.0024241.0000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Travis Zajac
2Nico Hischier
3Pavel Zacha
4Brian Boyle
5Blake Coleman
LW1Taylor Hall
2Brian Gibbons
3Miles Wood
4Jesper Bratt
RW1Kyle Palmieri
2Marcus Johansson
3Drew Stafford
4Stefan Noesen
5Jimmy Hayes
D1Damon Severson
2Andy Greene
3John Moore
4Will Butcher
5Ben Lovejoy
6Mirco Mueller
7Sami Vatanen
8Steven Santini
G1Cory Schneider
2Keith Kinkaid
3Ken Appleby
4Mackenzie Blackwood
 

 