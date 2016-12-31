Sebastian Aho | Winger | #20

All Positions

C 1 Jordan Staal Active

Jordan Staal was forced to leave Wednesday's game against Pittsburgh after he was accidentally kicked in the face by Carl Hagelin. Staal left the game late in the first period, but he returned for the second after getting a few stitches. Thankfully, he seemed to avoid a serious injury. Staal should be fine to play in Carolina's next game.

2 Victor Rask Active

Victor Rask scored a goal in Friday's 2-1 loss to the Chicago Blackhawks. The goal put an end to Rask's nine-game goalless streak. Rask found the back of the net with just five seconds remaining in the second period to cut Chicago's lead to 2-1. Unfortunately for the 'Canes, that's as close as they'd come to tying the game. Rask has 11 goals and 17 assists in 39 games this season.

3 Teuvo Teravainen Active

Teuvo Teravainen had the overtime winner Friday night against Boston. The Hurricanes rallied back from a 2-0 deficit for a 3-2 victory to stretch their home point streak to 10 games. Carolina has a 9-0-1 record over that span. Teravainen has nine goals and 16 points in 33 games this year.

4 Derek Ryan Active

Derek Ryan scored a pair of goals in Thursday's 4-2 win over the St. Louis Blues. Ryan scored the first goal of the game at the 1:09 mark of the first period and he iced the game with an empty netter late in the third frame. Ryan has six goals and eight assists in 25 games this season. Jay McClement and Jeff Skinner also found the back of the net for the 'Canes.

5 Jay McClement Active

Jay McClement found the back of the net in Carolina's 6-5 loss Wednesday night. It was McClement's first goal and second point in 26 games this season. He only surpassed the 20-point mark once in his previous three campaigns.

LW 1 Ty Rattie Active

Ty Rattie is seeing time on the first line with Jeff Skinner and Victor Rask. It has been a whirlwind week for Rattie who was claimed off waivers from St. Louis on Wednesday and is now seeing top line action. He picked up an assist Friday as he set up Rask and he already has played in two games after seeing only four games of action with the Blues all season. He may be worth a shot off the waiver wire in deep leagues at this time.

2 Jeff Skinner Active

Jeff Skinner had six shots on goal Tuesday in a 3-1 loss to New Jersey. It was the first time the Hurricanes lost at home in regulation in 12 games as they were 10-0-1 heading into the game against the Devils. Skinner has been their leading scorer with 13 goals and 27 points but his minus-seven rating takes some of the glow off his fantasy season.

3 Joakim Nordstrom Active

Joakim Nordstrom scored the only goal in Tuesday's 1-0 win over the San Jose Sharks. It took a while, but we finally got a goal in this game. Nordstrom broke the scoreless tie at the 10:48 mark of the third period. Viktor Stalberg picked up the assist on Nordstrom's first goal of the year. The 24-year-old has three points in 15 games this season.

4 Bryan Bickell Sidelined

Bryan Bickell, who has multiple sclerosis, is upbeat about the treatment he's undergoing. Bickell believes that he'll eventually be able to resume his hockey career. He also noted that there was some degree of relief in getting the diagnosis because now he knows what was bothering him. "Before I was kind of frustrated in my game and things," Bickell said.

5 Brock McGinn Active

Brock McGinn registered two assists in the Hurricanes' 4-2 win over St. Louis Thursday night. Those were McGinn's first points since Dec. 8. He has a goal and five points in 22 contests in 2016-17.

RW 1 Sebastian Aho Active

Sebastian Aho scored twice in Sunday's victory over Boston, including the overtime winner for his 10th goal of the season. Aho has 10 goals and 23 points in 40 games this year. That's a strong output for the 19-year-old rookie who is showing flashes of being a reliable fantasy producer in the future. Aho's game winner came just 1:34 into the extra frame.

2 Elias Lindholm I.L.

Elias Lindholm (upper body) has been moved to the injured reserve list. Lindholm's shift is retroactive to Dec. 31. The Hurricanes did this to make room for Justin Faulk's activation, so it says little about Lindholm.

3 Lee Stempniak Active

Lee Stempniak scored in Friday's 3-2 win over the Chicago Blackhawks. Stempniak's goal gave the Hurricanes a 2-1 lead at the 9:37 mark of the opening period. The 33-year-old has now scored in back-to-back games. He's up to eight goals and 18 points in 35 games this season. The victory extends Carolina's home point streak to 11 games (10-0-1). Elias Lindholm and Jay McClement also scored for the Hurricanes.

4 Viktor Stalberg Active

Viktor Stalberg scored his third goal of the week against one of his former clubs, the New York Rangers. In fact, he's now posted four goals over his last four games. Which gives him seven goals and eight points in 23 games this season. Hopefully this is the start of a season-long trend for the veteran.

5 Andrej Nestrasil Active

Andrej Nestrasil will be a healthy scratch on Wednesday night when the Hurricanes visit the Pittsburgh Penguins The winger has dressed in 16 games, recording five points (16-1-4-5), firing 25 shots on goal and averaging 11:02 of ice time. This will be his sixth straight scratch. Defenseman Klas Dahlbeck will join him in the press box.

D 1 Justin Faulk Active

Justin Faulk (lower body) has been taken off the injured reserve list. Faulk hasn't played since Dec. 23, but with his activation he should return on Thursday. Look for him to play alongside Ron Hainsey. He has seven goals and 16 points in 30 contests in 2016-17.

2 Noah Hanifin Active

Noah Hanifin scored Carolina's only loss during Thursday's 2-1 shootout loss to Boston. Hanifin brings his season's sum up to two goals and nine whole points in 23 games this season. He has 31 points in 102 career games thus far, while still very young, it doesn't appear he'll boast some of the classic Norris Trophy numbers we're used to seeing from top defensemen.

3 Jaccob Slavin Active

Jaccob Slavin recorded an assist in the Hurricanes' 4-2 win against St. Louis on Thursday. Slavin has recorded at least a point in three of his last four contests. He has a goal and 15 points in 38 games in 2016-17.

4 Ron Hainsey Active

Ron Hainsey was able to crack the scoresheet twice in Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Flyers. The 35-year-old picked up two assists for his first points of the season, The veteran needs seven more to reach 200 assists in his career

5 Brett Pesce Active

Brett Pesce picked up an assist in a 2-1 loss to Montreal Thursday night. Pesce went six straight games without a point. He now has four assists in 19 contests this season.

6 Ryan Murphy Active

Ryan Murphy, Andrej Nestrasil, and Klas Dahlbeck will be scratched against the Bruins on Sunday. Murphy has posted two points, while Dahlbeck has a trio of points, both in 10 games this season. Nestrasil has five points in 18 games. Suffice it to say, there isn't much fantasy value here.

7 Klas Dahlbeck Active

The Carolina Hurricanes have announced Klas Dahlbeck as their healthy scratch for tonight's game against the New Jersey Devils. Dahlbeck will sit for the 22nd time out of the last 23 games for the Hurricanes. He has three points in 10 games this season but is no more than a bottom pairing defensemen with no fantasy upside.

8 Matt Tennyson Active

Matt Tennyson, Andrej Nestrasil and Klas Dahlbeck will each be scratched against the Blues on Thursday. Of the three Tennyson has seen the most action with 23 games with 24 hits and 26 blocks, which just about sums up each of their fantasy values.

G 1 Cam Ward Active

Cam Ward held on to help the Canes edge the Bruins 4-3 in overtime on Sunday. Ward stopped 32 of the 35 shots he faced in the game, rebounding from a loss to Chicago on Friday night. The veteran improved to 15-12-6 with a 2.28 goals against average and .915 save percentage this season — his best save percentage since the 2011-2012 season.

2 Eddie Lack I.L.

Eddie Lack (concussion) has been placed on the injured reserve list. Lack suffered his second concussion of the season on Dec. 28. The decision to move him to the IR list corresponds with the Hurricanes claiming Ty Rattie off waivers.

3 Michael Leighton Active

Michael Leighton has been summoned by the Carolina Hurricanes. Leighton has a 3.53 GAA and .875 save percentage in three games with Carolina. He also has a 2.17 GAA and .923 save percentage in 16 AHL contests.