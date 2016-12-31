Player Page

Sebastian Aho | Winger | #20

Team: Carolina Hurricanes
Age / DOB:  (19) / 7/26/1997
Ht / Wt:  5'11' / 172
Drafted: 2015 / Rd. 2 (35) / CAR
Sebastian Aho scored twice in Sunday's victory over Boston, including the overtime winner for his 10th goal of the season.
Aho has 10 goals and 23 points in 40 games this year. That's a strong output for the 19-year-old rookie who is showing flashes of being a reliable fantasy producer in the future. Aho's game winner came just 1:34 into the extra frame. Jan 8 - 10:14 PM
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
3981321040400094.085
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Jan 6@ CHI1000-10000001.000
Jan 5@ STL100000000001.000
Jan 3NJ1101-10000003.333
Dec 31@ TB110110000005.200
Dec 30CHI101110000003.000
Dec 28@ PIT101110000007.000
Dec 23BOS100000000000.000
Dec 22@ BUF110120000003.333
Dec 19DET000000000000.000
Dec 17BUF1000-10000001.000

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Jordan Staal
2Victor Rask
3Teuvo Teravainen
4Derek Ryan
5Jay McClement
LW1Ty Rattie
2Jeff Skinner
3Joakim Nordstrom
4Bryan Bickell
5Brock McGinn
RW1Sebastian Aho
2Elias Lindholm
3Lee Stempniak
4Viktor Stalberg
5Andrej Nestrasil
D1Justin Faulk
2Noah Hanifin
3Jaccob Slavin
4Ron Hainsey
5Brett Pesce
6Ryan Murphy
7Klas Dahlbeck
8Matt Tennyson
G1Cam Ward
2Eddie Lack
3Michael Leighton
4Jorge Alves
 

 