Charlie Lindgren | Goalie | #40

Team: Montreal Canadiens
Age / DOB:  (23) / 12/18/1993
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 190
Charlie Lindgren will start Monday night against Florida.
It will be his second career NHL start and his first this season. Lindgren stopped 26 of 28 shots in win over Carolina last April. Apr 3 - 2:20 PM
Source: Montreal Canadiens on Twitter
Career Stats
YearTeamGMinWLTOTLEGAGAGAASASVSV%SO
2015MON1601000022.002826.9290
Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Alex Galchenyuk
2Phillip Danault
3Tomas Plekanec
4Mike McCarron
LW1Max Pacioretty
2Andrew Shaw
3Dwight King
4Artturi Lehkonen
5Brian Flynn
6Steve Ott
7Andreas Martinsen
RW1Alexander Radulov
2Brendan Gallagher
3Paul Byron
4Torrey Mitchell
D1Shea Weber
2Andrei Markov
3Nathan Beaulieu
4Alexei Emelin
5Jeff Petry
6Jordie Benn
7Nikita Nesterov
8Brandon Davidson
G1Carey Price
2Al Montoya
3Charlie Lindgren
 

 