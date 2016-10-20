Charlie Lindgren | Goalie | #40

All Positions

C 1 Alex Galchenyuk Active

Alex Galchenyuk's defensive woes limited him to a season-low 11:51 of ice time on Saturday night. He has posted a minus-1 rating in each of his last three appearances despite having a goal and an assist during that span. Galchenyuk has been getting some tough love from coach Claude Julien.

2 Phillip Danault Active

Phillip Danault produced a goal and an assist in Saturday's 2-1 overtime win over Tampa Bay. He has two goals and two helpers during a three-game point streak. Danault has looked good skating between Max Pacioretty and Alexander Radulov. He has 39 points in 78 matches this season.

3 Tomas Plekanec Active

Tomas Plekanec notched a goal and an assist in Thursday's 6-2 win over Florida. He didn't have a point in his previous four outings. Plekanec has recorded just nine goals and 27 points in 74 games this campaign.

4 Mike McCarron Active

Mike McCarron and Nikita Nesterov will be scratched against the Panthers on Thursday. McCarron has posted five points with 41 PIMs and 69 hits in 28 games this season. Meanwhile Nesterov has seen just nine games of action since coming over from Tampa Bay. He's posted two points and 21 hits. He has not played since Feb. 27th.

LW 1 Max Pacioretty Active

Max Pacioretty has a four-game point streak. He contributed two helpers in Saturday's 2-1 overtime win over Tampa Bay. Pacioretty has two goals and four assists during his recent hot streak. He currently has 66 points over 78 matches.

2 Andrew Shaw Active

Andrew Shaw is slated to play center for the first time with Montreal on Thursday night. He has seen plenty of time at the position before when he was a member of the Chicago Blackhawks. Shaw skated between Alex Galchenyuk and Artturi Lehkonen during Wednesday's practice. He has won 54.8 percent of 314 total faceoffs this season.

3 Dwight King Active

Dwight King will make his Canadiens debut against the Predators on Thursday. King will skate to the left of Michael McCarron and Torrey Mitchell on the team's fourth line. The 27-year-old has picked up eight goals and 15 points along with 10 PIMs, 21 blocks and 96 hits. He averaged 14 minutes a game with Los Angeles.

4 Artturi Lehkonen Active

Artturi Lehkonen has a four-game point streak. He tallied his 14th goal of the season on Tuesday night in a 4-1 win versus Dallas. Lehkonen has two markers and two assists during his scoring spree. He has provided 22 points in 67 contests during his rookie campaign.

5 Brian Flynn Sidelined

Brian Flynn (upper body) missed Thursday's practice. That likely rules him out from Thursday's game. That's not too surprising seeing as he was already termed as "extremely doubtful," by coach Claude Julien.

6 Steve Ott Active

Steve Ott and Nikita Nesterov are expected to be scratched against Tampa Bay on Saturday. Through nine games Ott has picked up one point with 17 PIMs and 35 hits. Nesterov has two points with 21 hits in nine games as well.

7 Andreas Martinsen Active

Andreas Martinsen will tag in for Torrey Mitchell against the Panthers on Thursday. The rugged winger has seen just four games with Montreal thus far, posting no points and 11 hits in that time since coming over from Colorado. Mitchell has picked up eight goals and 17 points with 47 hits and 56 blocks in 76 games this season.

RW 1 Alexander Radulov Active

Alexander Radulov scored the game winning goal 51 seconds into overtime as the Canadiens beat the Lightning 2-1 Saturday night. This was Radulov’s 17th goal of the season. He is riding a three-game point streak for the first time since January 7, which means he finally has a little momentum on his side. Max Pacioretty provided an assist to Radulov and also on Phillip Danault’s second period goal.

2 Brendan Gallagher Active

Brendan Gallagher scored a goal and three assists in Thursday's 6-2 win over the Florida Panthers. The win allowed the Canadiens to officially clinch a playoff spot. Gallagher has had a disappointing season from an offensive standpoint, but he was terrific tonight. He helped set up goals by Paul Byron (twice) and Tomas Plekanec all in the first period before scoring one of his own in the third frame. Gallagher now has nine points in his last nine contests. He's up to 10 goals and 18 assists in 59 games.

3 Paul Byron Active

Paul Byron tallied a pair of goals Thursday in a 6-2 win against Florida. He scored twice during the second period to help give the Canadiens a 3-0 lead. Byron had one assist in four games since hitting the 20-goal mark on Mar. 19, but he got back on track on Thursday.

4 Torrey Mitchell Sidelined

Torrey Mitchell will be out sick with the flu on Saturday aginst Tampa Bay. Through 76 games this season Mitchell has posted eight goals and 17 points 38 PIMs, 47 hits and 56 blocks. Consider him day-to-day, for now.

D 1 Shea Weber Sidelined

Shea Weber (lower body) won't play Wednesday night against Buffalo either. Weber has already been ruled out for Monday's game against Florida. He is flying back to Montreal to meet with team doctors. Weber's injury is not believed to be serious, but we should know more after he is re-evaluated.

2 Andrei Markov Active

With his two goals Saturday night, Andrei Markov ended a 15-game goalless drought. Markov had not scored a goal since February 18th against the Jets, so he was due. The 38-year-old rearguard is putting up another strong season with 35 points in 56 games.

3 Nathan Beaulieu Active

Nathan Beaulieu will be back on the ice Saturday night as the Canadiens take on the Senators. He was a healthy scratch Thursday. In his last 11 games, Beaulieu has scored five points with one goal and four assists. He had one goal and one assist against Ottawa on March 19th. That was one of three occasions in which he earned multiple points.

4 Alexei Emelin Active

Alexei Emelin will return to the blue line on Sunday against Ottawa. Through 67 games this season the rugged defender has posted nine points along with 63 PIMs and 114 hits while seeing a career high of 21:30 of average ice time.

5 Jeff Petry Active

Jeff Petry will be back in the lineup Thursday night after recovering from the flu. The illness forced him to sit out Tuesday's game against Buffalo. Petry was back on the ice for practice Wednesday on a pairing with Nathan Beaulieu.

6 Jordie Benn Sidelined

Jordie Benn is suffering from an upper body injury, and will miss Saturday's match with Tampa Bay. Consider Benn day-to-day, for now. He has two goals and 31 blocks in 13 games with Montreal thus far.

7 Nikita Nesterov Sidelined

Nikita Nesterov is dealing with an undisclosed injury. Nesterov missed Thursday's practice as a result. He'll probably also be kept out of Thursday's contest.

8 Brandon Davidson Active

Brandon Davidson will play in place of the injured Jordie Benn on Thursday against the Panthers. Through four games since coming over Edmonton, Davidson has posted one point with four hits and seven blocks.

G 1 Carey Price Active

Carey Price blocked 21 of 22 shots in a 2-1 overtime win against Tampa Bay Saturday night. Price is on a four-game win streak in which he has only allowed five goals. In each game he has a save percentage of .935 or higher. He ended tonight with a save percentage of .955 while facing 22 shots. Price had an easy shift in overtime. His team had three shots in 51 seconds culminating in a goal, while he faced zero pucks from Tampa Bay.

2 Al Montoya Sidelined

Al Montoya didn't travel to Tampa Bay on Friday afternoon. Montoya won't be Carey Price's backup in Saturday's game against the Bolts. He hasn't been dressed since suffering a lower-body injury during Tuesday's morning skate. Head coach Claude Julien said Montoya could rejoin the team Monday in Florida or Wednesday in Buffalo. Charlie Lindgren will be Price's backup until Montoya comes back.