Brandon Tanev | Winger | #13

C 1 Mark Scheifele I.L.

Mark Scheifele is expected to miss the next six-to-eight weeks with an upper-body injury. In other words, Scheifele shouldn't be expected back until February. He was hurt during Wednesday's game when he crashed awkwardly into the end boards. He's one of the Jets' key offensive weapons with 15 goals and 38 points in 38 contests this season. Needless to say, this is a big test for Winnipeg as the squad looks to hold their own during his extended absence.

2 Bryan Little Active

Bryan Little notched a goal and an assist in a 5-0 win against Edmonton on Sunday. Little's seventh marker of the season gave the Jets a 4-0 lead in the final seconds of the second period. He also earned a power-play assist on a goal by Mathieu Perreault in the third. Little has 24 points in 40 matches this year.

3 Adam Lowry I.L.

The Winnipeg Jets have placed Adam Lowry (upper body) on injured reserve retroactive to January 5th. The injury has kept Lowry out of the lineup for the last two games. He has eight goals and 14 points in 33 games this season. He's considered day-to-day for now.

4 Matt Hendricks Active

Matt Hendricks scored a goal and recorded an assist in Winnipeg's 5-2 victory over New Jersey Saturday afternoon. Kyle Connor and Mathieu Perreault also had a goal and an assist for Winnipeg. Jacob Trouba and Patrik Laine accounted for the Jets' other two goals. Joel Armia and Mark Scheifele each assisted on two of Winnipeg's five markers.

5 Jack Roslovic Active

Jack Roslovic has been summoned by the Winnipeg Jets. Roslovic was sent to the AHL for the duration of the Jets' bye week. He has 15 goals and 35 points in 32 AHL contests this season. With the Jets, he's played in four games, but hasn't recorded a point.

LW 1 Nikolaj Ehlers Active

Nikolaj Ehlers scored two goals in a 7-4 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday night. Ehlers ended an eight-game goalless slump emphatically with this performance. The last time he scored for Winnipeg also came in a two-goal game. The Jets got goals from Patrik Laine, Dustin Byfuglien, Kyle Connor, and Joel Armia. Ehlers has 19 goals and 34 points in 44 games this season.

2 Kyle Connor Active

Coach Paul Maurice insisted that Kyle Connor wasn't benched last Sunday against San Jose. Connor didn't play the final 10 minutes of the match. Whatever it was, he bounced back this past Tuesday against Buffalo with two goals and one assist. The rookie forward has 15 goals and 28 points through 38 games.

3 Mathieu Perreault Active

Mathieu Perreault scored the Winnipeg Jets lone goal in a 4-1 loss to the Minnesota Wild on Saturday night. Perreault scored his 13th of the season in the loss, his third goal in four games and fifth point in the same span of time. The forward has 13 goals and 26 points in 34 games this season.

4 Andrew Copp Active

Andrew Copp posted an assist with a plus-1 rating and three shots on net in Wednesday's 3-1 win in Los Angeles. It was Copp's first helper since Oct. 12, and just his fourth point in the past 17 games. Needless to say, he isn't someone who warrants much in the way of fantasy consideration at this time.

5 Shawn Matthias Sidelined

The Winnipeg Jets have announced that forward Shawn Matthias won't dress tonight due to an upper-body injury. Matthias has only three points in 25 games this season but his injury comes at the best time with Winnipeg starting their bye week tomorrow. In his place, Brendan Lemieux will draw into the lineup.

6 Brandon Tanev Active

Brandon Tanev (lower body) has been taken off the injured reserve list. Tanev took part in Friday's practice and is expected to make his return on Saturday. Look for him to play on a line with Andrew Copp and Joel Armia.

RW 1 Blake Wheeler Active

Blake Wheeler is set to finally appear in an All-Star Game. Wheeler has surpassed the 60-point milestone in each of his previous five full campaigns (that's skipping the lockout shortened 2013 season, though he did have 41 points in 48 games then). On top of that he posted 78 points in 2015-16 and 74 points in 2016-17. Given all of that, his appearance in an All-Star Game has been a long time coming. He's scored 14 goals and 52 points in 44 games this season.

2 Patrik Laine Active

Patrik Laine found the back of the net in Friday's 2-1 loss to the Chicago Blackhawks. Laine got the Jets on the board with just under four minutes remaining in the third period when he picked up the puck in the neutral zone, skated into the 'Hawks zone and beat Jeff Glass with a wrist shot. The Jets forward now has eight points in his last seven outings. The Finnish winger is up to 20 goals and 37 points in 45 games this season. He's a must-own in all fantasy formats.

3 Joel Armia Active

Joel Armia scored twice for the Winnipeg Jets in a 4-3 win over the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday night. Armia scored in the first and second period for the the Jets, while Bryan Little and Kyle Connor had the other markers in the contest. Armia has six goals and 15 points in 35 games this season.

4 Marko Dano Active

Marko Dano scored a goal on his first shift Sunday against Edmonton. Dano had been a healthy scratch for 30 consecutive games before he got back in the lineup due to injuries to Mark Scheifele and Brandon Tanev. He logged just 8:32 of ice time on Winnipeg's fourth line.

D 1 Dustin Byfuglien Active

Dustin Byfuglien finally got his first goal of the season on Friday night in a 4-3 win over Buffalo. Byfuglien opened the scoring with a power-play marker at the 9:27 mark of the first period. He has 16 points in 30 games this season. Byfuglien didn't get a shift during the final 2:50 of the contest when the Jets were protecting a one-goal lead.

2 Jacob Trouba Active

Jacob Trouba had a goal and an assist in Friday's 4-3 win against Buffalo. Trouba snapped a 17-game goalless drought with his third goal of the year. He finished the match with four shots and currently has 15 points through 42 contests.

3 Tyler Myers Active

Tyler Myers compiled three assists in Tuesday's 6-4 win over Nashville. Myers skipped the morning skate, but he was in fine form on Tuesday night. He also posted three shots, one block and a plus-2 rating in nearly 23 minutes of playing time. He also knocked the puck into his own net on one play, but that error was quickly forgotten thanks to strong performance.

4 Josh Morrissey Active

Josh Morrissey led the Jets to a 4-0 victory over St. Louis on Sunday night. Morrissey lit the lamp and added an assist, giving him five goals and 13 points in 34 games. The 22-year-old had seven points in the first two months of the season, and now has six points in his last nine games.

5 Dmitry Kulikov Active

Dmitry Kulikov returned to the lineup Thursday night from a lower-body injury. Kulikov was injured back on Oct. 14, but he missed just two contests. He had a minus-1 rating in 14:52 of ice time during his return to action.

6 Toby Enstrom Active

The Winnipeg Jets have confirmed that Tobias Enstrom will return to from his injury tomorrow against the San Jose Sharks. Enstrom last played on Nov. 18. He has only two points in 19 games and his days of being fantasy relevant seem a distant memory.

7 Ben Chiarot Active

Ben Chiarot will be a healthy scratch in Saturday's game against the Minnesota Wild. He has no goals and four assists in 24 games this season. Shawn Matthias and Steve Mason will both miss the game due to various ailments.

8 Julian Melchiori Active

It appears the Winnipeg Jets will scratch Julian Melchiori tonight vs. the Colorado Avalanche. Melchiori has yet to appear in a game this season, and will be a healthy scratch for the 10th straight game. He will be joined in the press box by Tucker Poolman and Jack Roslovic. Toby Enstrom, (lower body), Mark Scheifele (upper body) and Brandon Tanev (lower body) will also miss the game.

G 1 Connor Hellebuyck Active

Connor Hellebuyck made 37 saves on 41 shots in a 4-1 loss to the Minnesota Wild on Saturday night. Hellebuyck has suffered back-to-back regulation losses for the first time this season. Despite the loss, his record is still a phenomenal 23-6-6 with three shutouts, a 2.40 goals-against, and a .922 save percentage.

2 Steve Mason I.L.

Steve Mason (concussion) has been moved to the injured reserve list. Mason hasn't played since Jan. 9 so he can probably be activated at any time. That being said, he could be sidelined for a significant period of time given that this is his second concussion of the season.