Brandon Tanev | Winger | #13

Team: Winnipeg Jets
Age / DOB:  (26) / 12/31/1991
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 180
Brandon Tanev (lower body) has been taken off the injured reserve list.
Tanev took part in Friday's practice and is expected to make his return on Saturday. Look for him to play on a line with Andrew Copp and Joel Armia. Jan 19 - 5:07 PM
Source: Jets.nhl.com on Twitter
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
3937107120010155.055
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2015WPG300002000004.000
2016WPG51224-6260000154.037
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Jan 13@ MIN000000000000.000
Jan 12@ CHI000000000000.000
Jan 9@ BUF000000000000.000
Jan 7SJ000000000000.000
Jan 5BUF000000000000.000
Jan 2@ COL000000000000.000
Dec 31@ EDM000000000000.000
Dec 29NYI100000000000.000
Dec 27EDM100000000003.000
Dec 23@ NYI1000-12000002.000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Mark Scheifele
2Bryan Little
3Adam Lowry
4Matt Hendricks
5Jack Roslovic
LW1Nikolaj Ehlers
2Kyle Connor
3Mathieu Perreault
4Andrew Copp
5Shawn Matthias
6Brandon Tanev
RW1Blake Wheeler
2Patrik Laine
3Joel Armia
4Marko Dano
D1Dustin Byfuglien
2Jacob Trouba
3Tyler Myers
4Josh Morrissey
5Dmitry Kulikov
6Toby Enstrom
7Ben Chiarot
8Julian Melchiori
G1Connor Hellebuyck
2Steve Mason
3Michael Hutchinson
 

 