Alex Lyon | Goalie | #49

Team: Philadelphia Flyers
Age / DOB:  (25) / 12/9/1992
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 201
College: Yale University
Alex Lyon was pulled in a 4-3 shootout loss to the Ottawa Senators.
Lyon was pulled after two periods, allowing three goals on 23 shots. The Flyers were able to force overtime and Michal Neuvirth ended being saddled with the shootout loss, stopping all six shots he faced in the third period and overtime. Lyon's record will stay at 0-1-0 but he now has a 3.93 goals-against-average and .860 save percentage. Feb 3 - 4:44 PM
Season Stats
GMinWLOTLGAGAASASVSV%SO
26701043.582723.8520
Career Stats
YearTeamGMinWLTOTLEGAGAGAASASVSV%SO
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game Log
DateOppGMINWLTEGAGAGAASASVSV%SO
Feb 1@ NJ159010044.072218.8180
Jan 31@ WAS1800000.00551.0000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Sean Couturier
2Nolan Patrick
3Valtteri Filppula
4Jori Lehtera
LW1Claude Giroux
2Travis Konecny
3Jordan Weal
4Scott Laughton
5Taylor Leier
RW1Jakub Voracek
2Wayne Simmonds
3Michael Raffl
4Dale Weise
D1Shayne Gostisbehere
2Ivan Provorov
3Andrew MacDonald
4Radko Gudas
5Robert Hagg
6Brandon Manning
7Mark Alt
G1Brian Elliott
2Michal Neuvirth
3Alex Lyon
4Anthony Stolarz
 

 