C 1 Sean Couturier Active

Sean Couturier has reached the 50-point milestone. Couturier got there by registering an assist in Wednesday's 5-3 loss to Washington. It was always believed that Couturier had a significant amount of untapped offensive upside, but before the 2017-18 campaign he had never even reached the 40-point milestone in a single season.

2 Nolan Patrick Active

Nolan Patrick picked up a goal and an assist in Wednesday's 5-3 loss to the Washington Capitals. Patrick got an opportunity to play on a line with Jakub Voracek and Wayne Simmonds, and he showed that he could produce with those two veterans. The rookie opened the scoring just 1:18 into the game to give the Flyers a 1-0 lead. He then helped set up Jakub Voracek's tally in the third period. Patrick finished the game with a plus-2 rating, two penalty minutes and one shot on goal in 13:36 of ice time. The 19-year-old has four goals and 11 points in 41 games this season. He isn't worth owning in re-draft leagues, but he'll continue to be an asset in dynasty leagues.

3 Valtteri Filppula Active

Valtteri Filppula registered an assist in the Flyers' 2-1 overtime win against Washington on Sunday. Filppula is on a three-game point streak as a result. He has 10 goals and 21 points in 47 contests in 2017-18. That level of production is more-or-less par for the course for Filppula.

4 Jori Lehtera Active

Jori Lehtera will be a healthy scratch on Thursday night for the Philadelphia Flyers as they faceoff against the New York Islanders on Thursday night. Lehtera has two assists in 22 games this season, beyond a disappointment for the Finnish forward. He'll be in the press box with Tyrell Goulbourne and Travis Sanheim.

LW 1 Claude Giroux Active

Claude Giroux is going into the All-Star break with 57 points in 49 games. That puts Giroux in a tie for fifth place in the NHL scoring race. It's been a great bounce back season for Giroux after he was limited to 58 points in 82 games last season. We wouldn't be surprised if Giroux slows down a bit down the stretch, but we still expect him to at least reach the 80-point milestone.

2 Travis Konecny Active

Travis Konecny picked up three assists in a 4-3 shootout loss to the Ottawa Senators. Konecny picked up assists on goals scored by Sean Couturier, Scott Laughton and Nolan Patrick. Konecny now has 16 points over his last 16 game. He is currently playing with Claude Giroux and Sean Couturier and should definitely be a waiver priority in all fantasy leagues. The second year forward is available in 67% of Yahoo leagues.

3 Jordan Weal Active

Jordan Weal found the back of the net in Tuesday's 5-1 loss to the New York Rangers. Weal opened the scoring at the 2:06 mark of the first period when he tipped home a Radko Gudas shot that looked like it was going wide of the net. The Flyers forward has now picked up a point in five of his last six games. On a sour note, Weal cost the Flyers a goal when he blew a tire in the offensive zone later on in the first frame. Rangers forward Paul Carey ended up scoring on a shorthanded breakaway thanks to Weal's turnover. Weal is up to six goals and 14 points in 38 games this season. Don't expect him to have any fantasy value going forward.

4 Scott Laughton Active

Scott Laughton scored a goal in the Flyers' 3-2 loss to Florida Thursday night. Laughton snapped a six-game point drought. He has six goals and 11 points in 37 contests in 2017-18.

5 Taylor Leier Active

Taylor Leier will be a healthy scratch in Thursday's game against the Tampa Bay Lightning. The 23-year-old has watched five straight games from the press box and eight of his team's last nine. He has one goal and three assists in 32 games this season. Dale Weise and Mark Alt will also serve as healthy scratches.

RW 1 Jakub Voracek Active

Jakub Voracek registered two assists in a 4-3 loss to New Jersey on Thursday. Voracek is on a four-game point streak and has seven points over that span. He's up to 10 goals and 60 points in 51 contests this season. Only Nikita Kucherov and Nathan MacKinnon are ahead of him in the scoring race.

2 Wayne Simmonds Active

Wayne Simmonds scored a goal and picked up an assist in a 4-3 loss to the New Jersey Devils. Simmonds was parked in front and buried Jakob Voracek's rebound for his 17th goal of the year. Simmonds has 11 points in his last 14 games, with a total of 32 in 51 games this season. Claude Giroux and Shayne Gostisbehere also scored in the loss. Simmonds' blend of goals and penalty minutes make him an intriguing option over the second half of the season for fantasy managers.

3 Michael Raffl Active

Michael Raffl's campaign has featured a wild swing. Raffl recorded no points in his first 21 contests, but now has five goals and eight points in his last nine games. A big reason for that swing has been the opportunities he's been getting lately. Raffl averaged a mere 10:55 minutes per game while he went through his prolonged season-opening point drought, but he's averaged over 15 minutes per contest over his last nine games. He's not a bad gamble right now, though there's no guarantee that he won't just fizzle out.

4 Dale Weise Active

Dale Weise will not dress this afternoon against the Ottawa Senators. Weise has six points in 34 games this season and will be scratched for the 12th straight game. He'll be joined in the press box by Mark Alt.

D 1 Shayne Gostisbehere Active

Shayne Gostisbehere scored a goal and registered an assist in Thursday's 4-3 loss to New Jersey. That snapped Gostisbehere's four-game point drought. He has 10 goals and 35 points in 47 contests this season. Among blueliners, he's tied for sixth place in the scoring race.

2 Ivan Provorov Active

Ivan Provorov scored in a 2-1 shootout loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday night. Provorov hadn't registered a point in seven straight games prior to Saturday's goal. It was the Flyers' lone goal as they couldn't score in the shootout. Provorov now has five goals and 15 points in 36 games this year.

3 Andrew MacDonald Active

Andrew MacDonald registered an assist in the Flyers' 3-2 overtime win against Toronto on Thursday. MacDonald has only been held off the scoresheet once in his last five games. It's a rare hot streak for the defensive defenseman as he still has just a goal and eight points in 30 contests this season.

4 Radko Gudas Active

Since returning from his 10-game suspension for slashing Winnipeg's Mathieu Perreault, Radko Gudas has not earned a single penalty. Yes, you read that right. In 16 games since being punished by the NHL, Gudas has incredibly not visited the sin bin. He has received only one minor penalty since Oct. 28, excluding the incident at Winnipeg. Gudas' PIMs and his hit totals, which are also down since the suspension, make up the entirety of his fantasy value, so he should be benched until further notice.

5 Robert Hagg Active

Robert Hagg scored his first career goal on Wednesday. Hagg was playing in his 35th career NHL contest. His goal proved to be critical as the Flyers went on to earn a 4-3 win over Detroit. "It’s fun, especially with a win," Hagg said. "I was just closing my eyes and hoping for the best. When I looked up and saw the puck go in, there was a lot of emotion coming out. I had few chances earlier this season, so to see that one go in feels pretty damn good." The 22-year-old defenseman isn't likely to develop into a major offensive force, but he does dish out a lot of hits. He has 117 hits in 34 contests this season.

6 Brandon Manning Active

Brandon Manning is really struggling on the Flyer blueline as of late. Manning has been on the ice for six of the last 10 goals the Flyers have allowed in five-on-five play. Perhaps Philadelphia will give Travis Sanheim or Philippe Myers another look in the NHL at some point.

7 Mark Alt Active

Mark Alt will be a healthy scratch in Thursday's game against the New Jersey Devils. Alt has no points in eight games this season. This will be the 13th consecutive game that he'll watch from the press box. Dale Weise and Tyrell Goulbourne will also serve as healthy scratches.

G 1 Brian Elliott I.L.

The Flyers are hoping Brian Elliott will be able to start Tuesday against the Hurricanes. Elliott has missed Philly's last three games with a lower-body injury but the Flyers' coaching staff is optimistic he will be activated off the injured list and possibly start Tuesday against Carolina. Check back with us on Monday for an update on Elliott's status.

2 Michal Neuvirth Active

Michal Neuvirth is the Flyers' probable starter for Saturday afternoon's game against Ottawa. Neuvirth is coming off a 5-3 loss to Washington in which he allowed five goals on 20 shots before being pulled in the third period. In fairness to Neuvirth, he was battling the flu at the time. Alex Lyon started and lost the Flyers' last game, 4-3 to New Jersey on Thursday, so it is a very good bet Neuvirth mans the cage in Saturday's matinee. Make sure he's active early as the game starts at 1:00 pm ET.

3 Alex Lyon Active

Alex Lyon was pulled in a 4-3 shootout loss to the Ottawa Senators. Lyon was pulled after two periods, allowing three goals on 23 shots. The Flyers were able to force overtime and Michal Neuvirth ended being saddled with the shootout loss, stopping all six shots he faced in the third period and overtime. Lyon's record will stay at 0-1-0 but he now has a 3.93 goals-against-average and .860 save percentage.