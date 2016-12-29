Player Page

Tyler Motte | Winger | #64

Team: Chicago Blackhawks
Age / DOB:  (21) / 3/10/1995
Ht / Wt:  5'9' / 188
College: U. of Michigan
Drafted: 2013 / Rd. 4 (121) / CHI
Tyler Motte has been assigned to the minors.
He started the season with the Blackhawks, so this will be his first minor-league stint of 2016-17. In 32 games with Chicago, Motte posted four goals and three assists. He registered seven points in eight games with Rockford last year, including the playoffs. Jan 3 - 11:18 AM
Source: Chicago Tribune
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
334372140000046.087
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Jan 2@ STL1000-10000001.000
Dec 30@ CAR1000-10000000.000
Dec 29@ NAS100010000001.000
Dec 27WPG1000-10000004.000
Dec 23COL100000000001.000
Dec 20OTT1101000000011.000
Dec 18SJ100000000001.000
Dec 17@ STL000000000000.000
Dec 15@ NYI000000000000.000
Dec 13@ NYR100000000003.000

PosRoleName
C1Jonathan Toews
2Artem Anisimov
3Marcus Kruger
4Vince Hinostroza
LW1Artemi Panarin
2Andrew Desjardins
3Dennis Rasmussen
RW1Patrick Kane
2Marian Hossa
3Richard Panik
4Ryan Hartman
5Jordin Tootoo
6Tanner Kero
D1Duncan Keith
2Brent Seabrook
3Brian Campbell
4Niklas Hjalmarsson
5Trevor van Riemsdyk
6Michal Kempny
7Michal Rozsival
8Gustav Forsling
G1Corey Crawford
2Scott Darling
 

 