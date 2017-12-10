Player Page

Kevin Roy | Winger | #63

Team: Anaheim Ducks
Age / DOB:  (24) / 5/20/1993
Ht / Wt:  5'9' / 170
Drafted: 2012 / Rd. 4 (97) / ANA
Kevin Roy picked up a pair of goals in Thursday's 3-1 win over the St. Louis Blues.
Both of Roy's goals came in the third period and they were scored just under three minutes apart. He finished the night with a plus-2 rating, two shots on and two hits in 16:11 of ice time. Roy has now found the back of the net three times in his last two games. He's up to six goals and one assist in 16 games this season. Andrew Cogliano also scored for the Ducks. Dec 15 - 12:16 AM
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
15415221000013.308
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Dec 11CAR000000000000.000
Dec 8MIN1101000000011.000
Dec 6OTT100000000000.000
Dec 5@ VGK1000-12000000.000
Dec 2@ NAS100000000001.000
Dec 1@ CLM1101000000011.000
Nov 29@ STL111210100003.333
Nov 27@ CHI100000000000.000
Nov 25@ LA100000000000.000
Nov 24WPG100000000001.000

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Ryan Getzlaf
2Ryan Kesler
3Adam Henrique
4Antoine Vermette
5Derek Grant
6Chris Wagner
LW1Rickard Rakell
2Nick Ritchie
3Joseph Blandisi
4Andrew Cogliano
5Dennis Rasmussen
6Mike Liambas
RW1Corey Perry
2Jakob Silfverberg
3Logan Shaw
4Patrick Eaves
5Ondrej Kase
6Kevin Roy
D1Cam Fowler
2Francois Beauchemin
3Hampus Lindholm
4Josh Manson
5Kevin Bieksa
6Brandon Montour
7Korbinian Holzer
8Andrew Welinski
G1John Gibson
2Ryan Miller
 

 