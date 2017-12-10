Kevin Roy | Winger | #63

All Positions

C 1 Ryan Getzlaf Active

Ryan Getzlaf was used heavily in his return from a fractured zygomatic bone. Getzlaf had been sidelined for about a month and a half. He had a minus-one rating and two penalty minutes in 19:55 minutes in his return. "As the game went on, I felt a little bit more comfortable out there," Getzlaf said. "I was losing a few pucks in my feet, those kind of things. Overall, I was happy with the way our team played."

2 Ryan Kesler I.L.

Ryan Kesler (hip) has been skating as he prepares for his projected to return before Christmas. Anaheim GM Bob Murray reiterated that return date on Thursday and added that Kesler is expected to play during the team's next road trip. Kesler hasn't been in the lineup yet in 2017-18 because of off-season hip surgery.

3 Adam Henrique Active

Adam Henrique scored his seventh goal of the season in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Minnesota Wild. The Henrique for Vatanen trade is looking better and better for the Ducks. Henrique has picked up at least a point in all five games as a Duck, totaling six. He's up to 20 points in 29 games and is building solid chemistry with Corey Perry. Owned in just 26% of Yahoo leagues, Henrique should be scooped up in every format.

4 Antoine Vermette Active

Antoine Vermette scored a pair of goals with a plus-1 rating, two minor penalties and a hit in Wednesday's 3-2 win at St. Louis. It was Vermette's second game-winning tally of the season, and first since Oct. 20 against Montreal. He snapped an 11-game goal drought and a six-game scoreless streak, so don't get terribly excited about this performance. He is still only worth a roster spot in the deepest of fantasy pools until he shows a little more consistency.

5 Derek Grant Active

Injuries to the Ducks' top centers are really hurting the team. Both Ryan Getzlaf and Ryan Kesler continue to be out of action and the Ducks have been forced to use a couple of bottom-two centers in Derek Grant and Chris Wagner as their top two pivots. Grant has five goals and 11 points in 23 games which is great for a third or fourth line center but doesn't cut it as a number one.

6 Chris Wagner Active

Chris Wagner registered an assist in the Ducks' 3-2 win over St. Louis. The contest was the follow-up to Wagner's three-point showing on Monday. He now has four goals and 13 points in 25 games this season. Before the 2017-18, he only had 10 goals and 13 points in 95 career contests, but he was also being used sparingly. This campaign is his first real chance to shine as he's been averaging nearly 17 minutes per contest.

LW 1 Rickard Rakell Active

Rickard Rakell (upper body) will return Tuesday versus Vegas. Rakell will slot in on the top line with Adam Henrique and Corey Perry after missing the last five games with an upper-body injury. Get him back in your lineup if you normally would.

2 Nick Ritchie Sidelined

Nick Ritchie is questionable for Monday's game after suffering an upper body injury Friday. That was the last time the Ducks played and Ritchie has been unable to make it through practice since. His spot on the third unit was taken by Joseph Blandisi in practice on Sunday so don't expect to see him in the lineup Monday. Consider him day-to-day.

3 Joseph Blandisi I.L.

Joseph Blandisi (upper body) could be ready to return Monday night. Blandisi, who has missed the last three games with an upper-body injury, skated on the third line with Antoine Vermette and Ondrej Kase during Anaheim's morning skate.

4 Andrew Cogliano Active

Andrew Cogliano will suit up for his 800th straight game tonight when the Anaheim Ducks play the San Jose Sharks. Cogliano will join Doug Jarvis (964), Garry Unger (914) and Steve Larmer (884) as the only other NHL players to hit 800 straight games. Cogliano and Jarvis will be the only two to have done it from the start of their careers. "Pretty amazing," said Corey Perry, who has played with Cogliano the last seven seasons. "In this day and age, the way the game is played, how quick it is, how big players are, how fast, it’s pretty amazing to hear and have somebody that you respect on the team to go through something like that."He’s a professional day in and day out. He does his work and he puts his work in and puts his time in." Cogliano currently has 342 points in 799 games, with nine points in 13 games this season.

5 Dennis Rasmussen Active

Dennis Rasmussen will be a healthy scratch as the Anaheim Ducks visit the St-Louis Blues on Thursday night. Rasmussen has one goal and four points in 26 games so far this season. He has no points in the last five games he's appeared in. Joining him in the press box on Thursday night will be defenseman Korbinian Holzer and the sidelined Nick Ritchie.

6 Mike Liambas I.L.

Mike Liambas (undisclosed) sat for a second straight game on Saturday night. Liambas was moved to injured reserve on Friday by the Ducks. He made his seven appearance of the season on Nov. 29 when Anaheim played at S. Louis.

RW 1 Corey Perry Sidelined

Corey Perry is listed as week-to-week with a lower-body injury. Coach Randy Carlyle also announced that Perry will be evaluated again in a week. The good news is that he wasn't on crutches Tuesday morning and was working out at Honda Center. He left Monday's game with a lower-body injury.

2 Jakob Silfverberg Active

Jakob Silfverberg scored a goal with three shots on net in Monday's 3-2 victory against the Hurricanes. Silfverberg missed five games with an upper-body injury before getting back into the lineup on Monday night. After breaking out for career highs of 23 goals and 49 points, he is on pace for just 18 goals and 38 points.

3 Logan Shaw Active

Logan Shaw snapped a 20-game goal drought in Monday's 3-2 win against the Hurricanes and he added an assist for good measure. Shaw finished with a plus-2 rating, two blocked shots and a hit, too, but he still has managed just two goals and six points across 30 contests. There isn't much reason to own Shaw outside of the deepest formats rewarding hits.

4 Patrick Eaves Sidelined

Patrick Eaves (Guillain-Barre Syndrome) is starting to work out off the ice. There is no timetable for Eaves to return to the ice to start skating, nevermind playing, but to see him back in the Arena is great news. "I did a lot of reading because I didn’t understand it," GM Bob Murray said of the illness. "I don’t quite still understand it. With him and talking to the three different neurologists that have dealt with him, it’s not – and, again, you should talk to him not me – a classic case of it. He’s had some symptoms. For him to only have been in the hospital a week … some guys last in there for two months from what I’m hearing and reading about. He’s doing really well. He’s pushing like crazy. Again, he’s a busy guy these days right now. Trying to rehab himself."

5 Ondrej Kase Active

Ondrej Kase might get some playing time on the top line while Corey Perry is sidelined. Perry is week-to-week with a lower-body injury. Kase isn't the only option for that role so this is a situation to monitor, but don't be surprised if he sees shifts with Ryan Getzlaf on Thursday. Kase has six goals and 11 points in 18 contests this season.

6 Kevin Roy Active

Kevin Roy picked up a pair of goals in Thursday's 3-1 win over the St. Louis Blues. Both of Roy's goals came in the third period and they were scored just under three minutes apart. He finished the night with a plus-2 rating, two shots on and two hits in 16:11 of ice time. Roy has now found the back of the net three times in his last two games. He's up to six goals and one assist in 16 games this season. Andrew Cogliano also scored for the Ducks.

D 1 Cam Fowler Active

Cam Fowler had a goal and an assist Saturday. The defenseman was in on both Ducks goals as Anaheim lost 3-2 to Nashville in a shootout. Fowler missed 12 games with a knee injury and has three goals and eight points in 15 games. Look for 35 points this season from Fowler if he is able to remain healthy the rest of the season.

2 Francois Beauchemin Active

Francois Beauchemin picked up a goal, an assist, a plus-1 rating and a game-high seven blocked shots in Tuesday's shootout loss at Vegas. Beauchemin hasn't had a lot of success at the offensive end this season, posting three goals with eight points and a plus-8 rating through 24 outings. However, he endears himself to fantasy owners in deeper pools with his 32 hits and 54 blocked shots.

3 Hampus Lindholm Active

The Anaheim Ducks have activated Hampus Lindholm (upper body) from the injured reserve list. This one does not make a lot of sense as Lindholm is not necessarily ready to return to action after missing the last three games. The Ducks play on Monday and is seems that he is still injured. Stay tuned as Lindholm has three goals and eight points in 19 games this season.

4 Josh Manson Active

Josh Manson picked up a goal in Wednesday's 4-2 loss against the Golden Knights. Manson failed to light the lamp in his first 17 games this season, but he got a taste of success at the offensive end on Nov. 15 and he liked it. He has scored a goal in three of the past four outings, averaging a point-per-game over his past four. He is still more valuable to fantasy owners in the hits and blocked shots department, and the offense is a nice added bonus.

5 Kevin Bieksa Active

Kevin Bieksa recorded an assist in the Ducks' 3-2 win over the Blues on Wednesday. It was Bieksa's first point since Oct. 20. He now has three assists in 19 games this season. There was a time when Bieksa could get 30-plus points in a campaign, but that was a while ago. The 36-year-old defenseman shouldn't be counted on to do much offensively at this stage of his career.

6 Brandon Montour Active

Brandon Montour (elbow) is expected to play on Friday night. The injury kept him out of the lineup for one game. He has six goals and 13 points in 24 games this season. He's skating on a pairing with Francois Beauchemin.

7 Korbinian Holzer Active

Korbinian Holzer will be a healthy scratch in Friday's game against Columbus. With Brandon Montour returning from an elbow injury, their was simply no room for Holzer in the lineup. He has no points and a minus-5 rating in 10 games this season. Kalle Kossila will also watch the game from the press box.

8 Andrew Welinski Active

The Anaheim Ducks have recalled defenseman Andrew Welinski from the minors. The move provides the Ducks with some depth on the blueline as Hampus Lindholm is on injured reserve. The third round pick in the 2011 Draft has yet to play in the NHL but was showing some offensive potential this season with San Diego of the AHL as he had six goals and 17 points in 21 games before his recall.

G 1 John Gibson Active

John Gibson stopped 29 of 30 shots in Thursday's 3-1 win over the St. Louis Blues. Gibson was well on his way to recording a shutout until Blues forward Patrik Berglund scored with less than six minutes left. The Ducks netminder has now won back-to-back games. He also hasn't suffered a loss in regulation in his last four outings (2-0-2). Gibson owns a 10-10-3 record with a 2.83 goals-against-average and a .922 save percentage this season.