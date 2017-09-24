Miles Wood | Winger | #44

All Positions

Pos Role Name

C 1 Travis Zajac I.L.

There could be an update Saturday as to the progress Travis Zajac is making in his recovery from pectoral muscle surgery. Zajac, who had the procedure on August 17th, seems to be ahead of his 4-6 month prognosis as he is skating on his own. Devils' coach John Hynes may have an update as to when Zajac will be able to join his teammates in a workout. Stay tuned.

2 Nico Hischier Active

Nico Hischier picked up a couple of assists in a 5-4 shootout loss to the Calgary Flames on Sunday night. It was a nice night for Hischier, but one that could have been better if it weren't for Mike Smith making a big pad save on the first overall pick during the third period. Hischier now has 10 points in 13 games and is definitely worthy of a roster spot on your fantasy squad.

3 Pavel Zacha Active

Pavel Zacha will be back in the lineup Sunday night. Zacha will line up at left wing alongside Brian Boyle and Miles Wood on the third line. He was a healthy scratch for the last two games, but Jimmy Hayes will head to the press box instead against Chicago.

4 Brian Boyle Active

Brian Boyle couldn't help but cry after scoring his first goal on Thursday since being diagnosed with chronic myeloid leukemia. "I can usually separate it," Boyle said. "It was a wave of a number of different things. My family, my wife [Lauren] has been through the ringer. I’m not playing tonight, I’m not here, if it’s not for her and my family and these guys in here. I guess it’s a little bit bigger tonight than it has been ever." Boyle missed the start of the season after the diagnosis, but was able to resume his NHL career on Nov. 1. Thursday's contest was his fifth game since returning.

5 Michael McLeod I.L.

Michael McLeod underwent surgery for a torn meniscus in his left knee on Thursday. The operation was a success and McLeod is expected to recover in four-to-six weeks. He sustained the injury during the preseason and consequently began the campaign on the injured reserve list. One he's healthy enough to play he will probably be returned to the OHL to continue his development.

6 Blake Coleman Active

Blake Coleman scored the Devils' lone goal in a 3-1 loss to the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday evening. Coleman opened the scoring Tuesday, but he and Devils couldn't get out of the pickle they were set in versus the St. Louis Blues. The Blues scored three unanswered following Coleman's first period marker. Coleman now has two goals in 14 games this season.

LW 1 Taylor Hall Active

With his goal Friday night against his former club, the Oilers, Taylor Hall has now scored against 30 of the NHL's 31 teams. The only squad Hall needs to score on before he has covered the entire league is the expansion Vegas Golden Knights, who has never faced. Hall is off to a great start this season with 16 points in 12 games.

2 Adam Henrique Active

Adam Henrique recorded two assists in the Devils' 6-3 win over Toronto Wednesday night. Henrique has now recorded at least a point in each of New Jersey's first three regular season games. He has a goal and four points over that span.

3 Brian Gibbons Active

With his sixth goal of the campaign Friday night, Brian Gibbons has scored more goals in 12 games this season than he had in his entire NHL career. That's right. Going into this season Gibbons had scored five goals in 66 NHL contests. He's obliterated that total in just a dozen games. That said, we think this is just a blip on the radar and Gibbons will turn into a pumpkin very shortly.

4 Miles Wood Active

Miles Wood lit the lamp three times for a hat trick, then added an assist in a wild 7-5 win over Chicago on Sunday night. The Devils were trailing 4-1 late in the first period before scoring five straight in less than 20 minutes to rout the Hawks. Wood became the youngest Devil since Scott Gomez in 1999 to score three in a game. Wood, 22, has six goals and nine points in 17 games.

5 Jesper Bratt Active

The New Jersey Devils have announced that Jesper Bratt will be in tonight's lineup for their matchup with the Arizona Coyotes. This will be his 10th NHL game and the first year of his entry-level contract will officially kick in. Bratt has seven points in nine games so far and could be worth picking up in fantasy. He is projected to play on the second line alongside Adam Henrique and Marcus Johansson.

RW 1 Kyle Palmieri Active

Kyle Palmieri (foot) has been taken off injured reserve. Palmieri is expected to be back in the lineup on Thursday night. Look for him to return to the top line with Nico Hischier and Taylor Hall against Edmonton. Palmieri has been limited to seven games this season and he has compiled seven points.

2 Marcus Johansson I.L.

Marcus Johansson (concussion) has been placed on injured reserve. Johansson is retroactive to Nov. 1 when he sustained a concussion against Vancouver. He has registered three goals and two assists in 10 appearances this season.

3 Drew Stafford Active

Drew Stafford lit the lamp for the fourth time this season in Wednesday's 2-0 win at Vancouver. Stafford buried his only shot on goal, snapping a four-game streak without a marker. He remains a bottom-six forward, so his fantasy appeal is limited to deeper pools at this point.

4 Stefan Noesen Active

Look for Stefan Noesen to get back in the Devils' lineup Sunday. The Devils scratched Noesen Friday as they went with 11 forwards and seven defensemen but coach John Hynes wants four lines on Sunday so Noesen draws back in. "I think the big thing is four lines sometimes give you the opportunity to get up and get after it a little bit more," Hynes said. "Sometimes guys don’t have to double shift." Look for Noesen to see fourth line duty with Brian Boyle and Blake Coleman.

5 Jimmy Hayes Active

Jimmy Hayes opened the scoring in Wednesday's 2-0 win at Vancouver, posting an even-strength goal. Hayes tickled the back of the twine in the team's opener against Colorado on Oct. 7, then proceeded to go scoreless in six straight outings. He appears to have re-discovered his scoring touch, posting two goals with an assist and a plus-3 rating over his past three games. However, he is still only getting about 13-15 minutes of ice time and he is a bottom-six forward so his fantasy value is rather limited at this time.

D 1 Damon Severson Active

Damon Severson will draw back in Thursday against Edmonton. Severson was a healthy scratch Tuesday. He has one goal and four points in 13 contests this year. Ben Lovejoy will head to the press box instead.

2 Andy Greene Active

Andy Greene recorded his 200th career point during the Devils' high scoring affair with Chicago on Sunday. That's 33 more career points than Connor McDavid for the Devils' captain . Albeit, McDavid entered the league in Greene's ninth season. Greene (41 goals, 159 assists) reached the milestone in career game No. 723.

3 John Moore Active

John Moore scored his 12th goal of the season in Sunday's 4-1 loss to the Red Wings. Moore notched 12 goals and 22 points in 63 games this season, easily surpassing his previous career high of four goals in a year. The 26-year-old had three goals in his final four games.

4 Will Butcher Active

Will Butcher picked up an assist in a 2-1 win over the Florida Panthers on Saturday night. Butcher was held pointless in his last three games before registering an assist against the Panthers Saturday. After blazing out the gate with nine assists in his first eight games, he's since cooled with only four assists in that same span.

5 Ben Lovejoy Active

Ben Lovejoy had a goal and an assist Sunday. Lovejoy had been a healthy scratch the previous two games and only played Sunday when Steve Santini came down with an injury. Lovejoy took full advantage and had a big offensive showing. "It was fantastic to see Ben tonight," coach John Hynes said. "He’s a high-character guy, he’s a great veteran and really important to our team. I think he’s taken the situation he’s had in stride. If you look at the game he played tonight, we wanted him to be a little bit better with the puck, we wanted him to, when he had opportunities, to provide offense. He did that tonight, and defensively, he was very good." He has a goal and two helpers in six contests and has been a healthy scratch in the other seven games. He had only a goal and seven points all of last season in 82 games so don't expect a lot more this season.

6 Mirco Mueller Active

Mirco Mueller will be a healthy scratch in Friday's game against Ottawa. Mueller has served as a healthy scratch in four of his team's last six games. He has one assist in five games this season. Dalton Prout will also watch the game from the press box.

7 Dalton Prout Active

Dalton Prout is expected to be a healthy scratch in Saturday's game against the New York Rangers. Ben Lovejoy will take his spot in the lineup. Mirco Mueller and Stefan Noesen will join Prout in the press box tonight.

8 Steven Santini Active

Steven Santini (upper body) returned to action on Tuesday November 7. Santini was unavailable for Sunday's contest due to the ailment. He had three shots and four hits in 19:59 minutes of playing time Tuesday night.

G 1 Cory Schneider Active

Cory Schneider made 32 saves on 33 shots in a 2-1 win over the Florida Panthers on Saturday night. Schneider was close to a shutout, had it not been for Nick Bjugstad's goal in the second period. Nonetheless, Schneider's record is now 7-3-1 with a 2.79 goals-against-average and a .922 save percentage.