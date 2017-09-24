Player Page

Miles Wood | Winger | #44

Team: New Jersey Devils
Age / DOB:  (22) / 9/13/1995
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 195
Drafted: 2013 / Rd. 4 (100) / NJ
Miles Wood lit the lamp three times for a hat trick, then added an assist in a wild 7-5 win over Chicago on Sunday night.
The Devils were trailing 4-1 late in the first period before scoring five straight in less than 20 minutes to rout the Hawks. Wood became the youngest Devil since Scott Gomez in 1999 to score three in a game. Wood, 22, has six goals and nine points in 17 games. Nov 12 - 10:14 PM
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
153252210000028.107
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2015NJ 100000000002.000
2016NJ 608917-218622000105.076
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Nov 11FLA100012000001.000
Nov 9EDM1000-10000001.000
Nov 7STL100000000000.000
Nov 5@ CAL1000-12000002.000
Nov 3@ EDM101100000005.000
Nov 1@ VAN100000000003.000
Oct 28ARI100000000002.000
Oct 27OTT100000000002.000
Oct 20SJ100006000000.000
Oct 19@ OTT100002000002.000

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Travis Zajac
2Nico Hischier
3Pavel Zacha
4Brian Boyle
5Michael McLeod
6Blake Coleman
LW1Taylor Hall
2Adam Henrique
3Brian Gibbons
4Miles Wood
5Jesper Bratt
RW1Kyle Palmieri
2Marcus Johansson
3Drew Stafford
4Stefan Noesen
5Jimmy Hayes
D1Damon Severson
2Andy Greene
3John Moore
4Will Butcher
5Ben Lovejoy
6Mirco Mueller
7Dalton Prout
8Steven Santini
G1Cory Schneider
2Keith Kinkaid
 

 