Troy Stecher | Defenseman | #51

Team: Vancouver Canucks
Age / DOB:  (23) / 4/7/1994
Ht / Wt:  5'10' / 190
Troy Stecher will be sidelined for four-to-six weeks with a knee injury.
Stecher was injured in Sunday's win against Detroit. He has one assist in eight games this season. Oct 24 - 1:07 PM
Source: Vancouver Canucks on Twitter
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
801107000007.000
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2016VAN7132124-162517000125.024
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Oct 22@ DET100000000001.000
Oct 20@ BUF1000-10000001.000
Oct 19@ BOS100000000001.000
Oct 17@ OTT100000000001.000
Oct 14CAL100000000001.000
Oct 12WPG100000000000.000
Oct 10OTT101100000002.000
Oct 7EDM100017000000.000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Henrik Sedin
2Bo Horvat
3Markus Granlund
4Brandon Sutter
5Michael Chaput
LW1Daniel Sedin
2Loui Eriksson
3Sven Baertschi
4Alexander Burmistrov
5Brendan Gaunce
RW1Brock Boeser
2Thomas Vanek
3Sam Gagner
4Jake Virtanen
5Derek Dorsett
D1Alexander Edler
2Chris Tanev
3Michael Del Zotto
4Ben Hutton
5Troy Stecher
6Alex Biega
7Patrick Wiercioch
8Derrick Pouliot
9Erik Gudbranson
G1Jacob Markstrom
2Anders Nilsson
3Thatcher Demko
 

 