All Positions

Pos Role Name

C 1 Henrik Sedin Active

Henrik Sedin hasn't logged 13 minutes of action in each of the last three games. Sedin earned his third assist in seven matches in a 4-2 win over Buffalo on Friday night. He played 12:17 versus the Sabres. "I think we've had a couple of games where their minutes have been 12½. There's been a couple others where it's been 17, said Travis Green referring to the ice time of the Sedin twins. "I see them going back and forth between those numbers."

2 Bo Horvat Active

Bo Horvat notched two points in Vancouver's 4-1 win over the Red Wings on Sunday. Horvat has three goals and five points in eight games this season, maintaining a +3 rating while averaging three shots per game. The 22-year-old is developing nicely.

3 Markus Granlund Active

Markus Granlund was back with Brandon Sutter on Friday night against Buffalo. Granlund didn't last long with the Sedin twins, as coach Travis Green isn't afraid to mix up his combinations on the fly. He has averaged 17:41 of playing time per game, which ranks second among Vancouver's forwards. Granlund finally got on the scoresheet Friday with a goal and an assist in a 4-2 win over the Sabres.

4 Brandon Sutter Active

Brandon Sutter contributed two assists in Friday's 4-2 win against Buffalo. Sutter helped set up goals by Markus Granlund and Derek Dorsett (shorthanded) in the contest. He has three points in seven appearances this season.

5 Michael Chaput Active

Michael Chaput will be a healthy scratch in Friday's game against the Buffalo Sabres. Chaput hasn't played in a game yet this season. Erik Gudbranson will miss the game because of a suspension.

LW 1 Daniel Sedin Active

Daniel Sedin found the back of the net Friday in a 4-2 win over Buffalo. Sedin logged just 11:11 of ice time in the contest. He has only played over 17 minutes once in seven games this season. The Sedins are being deployed differently this year and so far it has worked out well for the Canucks.

2 Loui Eriksson Sidelined

Loui Eriksson (knee sprain) is expected to miss four-to-six weeks of action. Eriksson was injured in the first period of Saturday's game and he did not return to the lineup. The 32-year-old has no goals and one assist in four games this season. He should be back sometime in late November. He can be dropped in all leagues.

3 Sven Baertschi Active

Sven Baertschi's first two goals of the season drove the Canucks past the Red Wings 4-1 on Sunday. Baertschi now has five points through eight games, a solid start for the 25-year-old who managed 35 points in 68 games last season. Bo Horvat also had two points to help Vancouver win their second straight.

4 Alexander Burmistrov Active

Vancouver Canucks head coach Travis Green has announced that Alexander Burmistrov will draw back into the lineup tonight against the Calgary Flames. Burmistrov will re-enter the lineup after sitting Thursday's contest against the Winnipeg Jets. He has zero points in two games this season and should not be owned in any fantasy formats. Jake Virtanen will make way for the Russian forward.

5 Brendan Gaunce I.L.

Brendan Gaunce (shoulder) is close to a return to the lineup, according to coach Travis Green. "He's close to playing," Green said. "We'll make a decision here soon in the next probably four or five days on what to do with him whether it's send him down for conditioning or throw him into a game. But he's definitely getting closer." He had no goals and five assists in 57 games with the Canucks last season.

RW 1 Brock Boeser Active

Brock Boeser picked up a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 3-0 win over the Ottawa Senators. The rookie opened the scoring with a power play goal late in the first period before picking up the primary assist on Alexander Burmistrov's second period goal. Since being inserted into the lineup three games ago, all Boeser's done is produce offensively. The 20-year-old two goals and two assists in three games this season, and nine points in 12 games dating back to last season. He's an underrated fantasy option right now. He needs to be owned in deeper leagues and dynasty leagues.

2 Thomas Vanek Active

Thomas Vanek netted a goal in Vancouver's 3-0 win against Ottawa Tuesday night. Vanek also had four shots on goal and a plus-one rating. He has recorded a point in three of his last four contests.

3 Sam Gagner Active

Sam Gagner has not been a factor playing on a line with Henrik and Daniel Sedin. It was thought that the trio would make up the top line when Gagner signed in July with Vancouver but the chemistry does not seem to be there. The Canucks could still try someone else with the Swedish twins and with opening night less than two weeks away, a decision should be made soon. Gagner had 18 goals and 50 points with Columbus last season but a return to those numbers with an offensively-challenged Vancouver team, may be in doubt.

4 Jake Virtanen Active

Jake Virtanen scored his first of the season Sunday. Virtanen was placed on a line with Daniel and Henrik Sedin Friday and it seems a light just went on as Virtanen has been a wonderful addition to the Canucks top-six. He had eight shots on goal Sunday as he was a wrecking machine. Virtanen has been considered a bust since he was taken sixth overall in 2014 but he is only 21 and a lot of players take longer to turn into NHL players. It's hard to recommend him off two games but he certainly has played a lot better this past weekend.

5 Derek Dorsett Active

Derek Dorsett scored his fifth of the season Saturday. Dorsett has been a fantasy gem this season with five goals, six points and 42 penalty minutes in eight games. Now, we obviously do not think he will get 50 goals and 420-plus penalty minutes this season like he has been averaging but the comeback he has made from cervical fusion surgery less than a year ago has been amazing. Currently, he is a must-play.

D 1 Alexander Edler Sidelined

Vancouver Canucks head coach Travis Green has announced that Alex Edler is expected to miss the next 3-4 weeks with a MCL sprain. Edler suffered the injury during Thursday's contest against the Winnipeg Jets. In his place, Derrick Pouliot will enter the lineup tonight and will likely be a factor on the power play. Edler is safe to drop in fantasy leagues unless you can stash him on your IR.

2 Chris Tanev Active

Chris Tanev buried his first goal of the season in the first period of Tuesday's game against visiting Ottawa. Tanev stepped in front of a shot and he picked up a minor penalty. He managed just two goals across 53 games in 2016-17, so don't expect much in the way of offense from the veteran rearguard. He is only useful to fantasy owners in deeper pools for occasional blocked shots.

3 Michael Del Zotto Active

Michael Del Zotto wants to put his past injury woes behind him. "A big thing I've been working on, more rest and treatment this off-season, not trying to push myself too much so I can last a little bit longer in the season," said Del Zotto. He signed a two-year contract with Vancouver in the summer and should fit into the team's top-four defense group. Del Zotto will probably get a look on the Canucks' power play as well.

4 Ben Hutton Active

Ben Hutton scored in the Canucks 4-2 loss to Dallas on Thursday. Hutton recorded four shots on net and as a minus-1 in nearly 22 minutes of ice time. The 23-year-old has five goals and 19 points in 59 points. Sven Baertschi picked up his 17th goal a losing cause for the Canucks as well.

5 Troy Stecher Sidelined

Troy Stecher will be sidelined for four-to-six weeks with a knee injury. Stecher was injured in Sunday's win against Detroit. He has one assist in eight games this season.

6 Alex Biega Active

Alex Biega will be a healthy scratch for Tuesday night's game against the Ottawa Senators. The Montreal native has yet to suit up for the Canucks this season. He'll be a healthy scratch alongside fellow Quebecer Michael Chaput.

7 Patrick Wiercioch Active

Patrick Wiercioch has been called up by Vancouver. Wiercioch hasn't seen any action with the Canucks this season. He has one goal in two outings with Utica of the AHL.

8 Derrick Pouliot Active

Vancouver Canucks head coach Travis Green has announced that Derrick Pouliot will make his Canucks debut tonight against the Flames. Pouliot was acquired by the Canucks for Andrey Pedan and a 4th round selection in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft. Pouliot was selected 8th overall by the Penguins in 2012 but has had limited NHL action due to his defensive issues. He's worth monitoring but shouldn't be picked up in fantasy leagues. He's jumping into the lineup for Alex Edler who is out with a MCL sprain.

9 Erik Gudbranson Active

Erik Gudbranson will be back in the lineup Sunday night. He will play against Detroit after serving his one-game suspension for boarding Boston's Frank Vatrano. Alex Biega will be scratched to make room for Gudbranson's return.

G 1 Jacob Markstrom Active

Jacob Markstrom stopped 20 of 21 shots to lead the Canucks to a 4-1 victory in Detroit on Sunday. The 27-year-old has been decent through the young season so far, posting a 3-2-1 record, 2.48 goals against average and .908 save percentage in seven appearances. He stopped 40 of 43 shots over the weekend to rebound after a tough start.

2 Anders Nilsson Active

Anders Nilsson will start Tuesday's game versus Minnesota. Nilsson had a shutout against Ottawa in his first match with the Canucks, but he was pulled early against Boston in his next outing after he surrendered four goals on 17 shots. He has a 3.38 GAA and .918 save percentage going into Tuesday's start.