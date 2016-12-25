Player Page

Patrik Laine | Winger | #29

Team: Winnipeg Jets
Age / DOB:  (18) / 4/19/1998
Ht / Wt:  6'5' / 206
Drafted: 2016 / Rd. 1 (2) / WPG
Patrik Laine scored a goal and an assist in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Florida Panthers.
Laine's goal at the 7:24 mark of the second period gave the Jets a 2-0 lead at the time. He also helped set up Mark Scheifele's third period-goal. The rookie finished the game with a plus-2 rating and three shots on goal in 15:44 of ice time. Laine has 21 goals and 36 points in 41 games this season. He's on pace to hit the 40-goal mark in his first NHL season. Jan 4 - 9:59 PM
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
4020143461474003106.189
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Jan 3@ TB112322010004.250
Dec 31NYI1011-30010001.000
Dec 29CLM100000000002.000
Dec 27@ CHI100010000003.000
Dec 22@ VAN110110000002.500
Dec 20@ VAN1000-20000003.000
Dec 18COL112330000003.333
Dec 15FLA101122000004.000
Dec 11@ EDM1000-10000003.000
Dec 10@ CAL100002000003.000

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Mark Scheifele
2Bryan Little
3Marko Dano
4Adam Lowry
5Kyle Connor
6Andrew Copp
7Nic Petan
LW1Nikolaj Ehlers
2Mathieu Perreault
3Shawn Matthias
RW1Blake Wheeler
2Patrik Laine
3Drew Stafford
4Joel Armia
5Chris Thorburn
D1Dustin Byfuglien
2Tyler Myers
3Toby Enstrom
4Josh Morrissey
5Mark Stuart
6Ben Chiarot
7Paul Postma
8Jacob Trouba
G1Connor Hellebuyck
2Michael Hutchinson
 

 