Drake Caggiula | Center | #36

Team: Edmonton Oilers
Age / DOB:  (22) / 6/20/1994
Ht / Wt:  5'9' / 185
Drake Caggiula is projected to skate with Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl in Game 5 on Thursday night.
He moved up to the top line during the morning skate. Caggiula hasn't registered a point in Edmonton's first-round series against San Jose. Patrick Maroon was bumped to a combination with Mark Letestu and Zack Kassian. Apr 20 - 12:48 PM
Source: Jack Michaels on Twitter
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
60711183162301293.075
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Apr 9VAN110120000014.250
Apr 8@ VAN100010000002.000
Apr 6@ SJ1000-10000001.000
Apr 4@ LA100000000002.000
Apr 1ANA100000000000.000
Mar 30SJ101110000001.000
Mar 28LA100002000001.000
Mar 25COL111212100002.500
Mar 23@ COL111220000012.500
Mar 22@ ANA100000000001.000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Connor McDavid
2Ryan Nugent-Hopkins
3Drake Caggiula
4David Desharnais
5Anton Lander
6Mark Letestu
LW1Milan Lucic
2Patrick Maroon
3Benoit Pouliot
4Matt Hendricks
5Anton Slepyshev
6Jujhar Khaira
RW1Leon Draisaitl
2Jordan Eberle
3Zack Kassian
4Tyler Pitlick
5Iiro Pakarinen
D1Andrej Sekera
2Oscar Klefbom
3Adam Larsson
4Kris Russell
5Darnell Nurse
6Griffin Reinhart
7Matthew Benning
8Eric Gryba
9Joey LaLeggia
10Jordan Oesterle
G1Cam Talbot
2Laurent Brossoit
3Nick Ellis
 

 