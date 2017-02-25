Drake Caggiula | Center | #36

All Positions

Connor McDavid Active

The Edmonton Oilers are now tasked with shaking off their brutal 7-0 loss to the Sharks in Game 4 on Tuesday. "We were bad tonight, obviously," said Connor McDavid. "That’s not our team, that’s not our game. We haven’t been like that all year. It was a one-off. We take the game tape and throw it away." How successful the Oilers are at moving past that loss remains to be seen. The series is still just tied so Edmonton is in a fine position, but its a young team with many players that haven't been in this situation before in the postseason.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins Active

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins has produced three goals and six assists in the last nine games. Edmonton's second line has been productive down the stretch with 14 goals during that nine-game span. The trio of RNH, Jordan Eberle and Milan Lucic will be counted on to supply more secondary scoring in the playoffs behind Connor McDavid's line.

Drake Caggiula Active

Drake Caggiula is projected to skate with Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl in Game 5 on Thursday night. He moved up to the top line during the morning skate. Caggiula hasn't registered a point in Edmonton's first-round series against San Jose. Patrick Maroon was bumped to a combination with Mark Letestu and Zack Kassian.

David Desharnais Active

David Desharnais will face his former Montreal Canadien teammates for the first time on Sunday. Desharnais was traded at the deadline a mere 11 days ago. He scored his first as an Oiler Friday in his third game but had trouble in Montreal scoring only four goals in 31 games as well as chipping in with six assists. "It’s a different feeling playing against your ex team. You listen to Justin Schultz coming back here, Taylor Hall here, Adam Larsson going back to New Jersey ... I don’t know if Brandon (Davidson) will play but I’m sure it’ll be the same for him, too," said Oilers coach Todd McLellan. "In David’s case, when you’re a young man from Quebec and you grow up in that environment and you struggle just to get to the league, then you get to play for the Habs ... that’s pretty remarkable. Playing against them will probably magnify his emotions."

Anton Lander Active

Anton Lander has been called up by the Edmonton Oilers. Lander will get to take in the playoff atmosphere, but he's unlikely to draw into a game. He had a goal and four points in 22 regular season games with Edmonton.

Mark Letestu Active

Mark Letestu will be rested on Sunday against the Canucks. Through 79 games this season he's posted 16 goals and 35 points along with 71 hits.

Milan Lucic Active

Milan Lucic scored one goal and had an assist Wednesday night as the Oilers lost a 3-2 contest in overtime to the Sharks. Lucic’s assist came on Oscar Klefbom’s goal at the 6:44 mark of the first. He added his own a little more than 10 minutes later to give Edmonton a 2-0 lead. The Sharks pressed harder in the next two periods and forced the game into an extra session. San Jose outshot the Oilers in overtime by a 6-3 margin.

Patrick Maroon Active

Patrick Maroon made four shots on goal against the Sharks Tuesday night, but none of them found the back of the net as the Oilers lost 7-0. Maroon spent seven minutes in the sin bin, but only two of them were for his own penalty. He served Leon Draisaitl five-minute major for spearing Chris Tierney in the groin and then drew his own penalty almost immediately after returning to the ice. This lack of discipline defined the Oilers game Tuesday night. In total, the Oilers had 28 minutes of penalty compared to the Sharks’ eight.

Benoit Pouliot Active

Benoit Pouliot netted his first goal since Dec. 8 on Tuesday. Pouliot's goal was the start of what wound up being a 7-1 blowout win over Dallas. He recorded 33 goals and 70 points in 113 games in his previous two campaigns, but has been far less productive offensively in 2016-17 with six goals and 11 points in 54 games.

Matt Hendricks Active

Matt Hendricks and Jujhar Khaira are expected to be scratched for Game 3 on Sunday against San Jose. Should they continue to sit, it'll be their third straight postseason game as healthy scratches. Hendricks posted seven points in 42 games this season, as Khaira picked up one point in 10 games.

Anton Slepyshev Active

Anton Slepyshev saw first line duty Sunday alongside Connor McDavid. There is no better linemate to have than the talented Mr. McDavid and Slepyshev should be in line for pickups in playoff pools that allow it as the Oilers lead 2-1 in the best-of-seven series. He had only four goals and 10 points in 41 games but playing with McDavid changes his fantasy value significantly.

Jujhar Khaira Active

Jujhar Khaira has been called up by Edmonton. Khaira had a goal in 10 games with Edmonton this season. At the AHL level he recorded eight goals and 20 points in 27 contests.

Leon Draisaitl Active

Leon Draisaitl has been handed a $2,569.44 fine for spearing San Jose’s Chris Tierney in Game 4 on Tuesday. Draisaitl also served a five-minute major and game misconduct. Given that he wasn't suspended, he'll be back in the lineup for Game 5.

Jordan Eberle Active

Jordan Eberle finally made his playoff debut on Wednesday after appearing in 507 regular season contests. Eberle endured years of futility with Edmonton, but the Oilers have graduated from the rebuilding stage this season. Unfortunately Wednesday's playoff game didn't go as they had hoped as Edmonton suffered a 3-2 overtime loss to San Jose. Eberle did chip in with an assist, but he also took a minor penalty for tripping.

Zack Kassian Active

Zack Kassian scored the one and only goal of Game 3 in Sunday night's Oilers-Sharks battle. Kassian pounced on a juicy David Schlemko giveaway directly in front of the net and unleashed a backhander right through Martin Jones' five-hole. Kassian now has two game winners in the series, not to mention his strong contributions off the scoreboard in the hits category. The Oilers prevailed 1-0 to take a 2-1 series lead.

Tyler Pitlick Sidelined

Tyler Pitlick will miss the rest of the season with a torn ACL. Pitlick had eight goals and 11 points in 31 games this season. Before the 2016-17 campaign, Pitlick recorded three goals and no assists in 27 career games.

Iiro Pakarinen Active

Iiro Pakarinen is projected to be scratched for Game 3 against the Sharks on Sunday. Mark it two straight games on the pine should he sit after playing in Game 1. Pakarinen skated just 8:26 without a shot on net in that match.

Andrej Sekera Active

Andrej Sekera scored and added two assists in the Oilers' 7-4 win over Colorado on Thursday. He logged over 20:00 minutes of ice time in the comeback win. He's been a nice source of offense from the blue-line for the Oilers this season and of late with five points in his last five games. Sekera has racked up 33 points in 72 games this season. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins also had a two assist game.

Oscar Klefbom Active

Oscar Klefbom is in the starting lineup for Game 3 against the San Jose. It would seem the young talented defender is feeling quite up to the task of playing tonight. Klefbom scored the series' opening tally in Game 1 and has average just over 21 minutes through the first two games.

Adam Larsson Active

Adam Larsson will play on Sunday against the Predators. Through 59 games this season the defender has posted three goals and 15 points along with 106 blocks and 182 hits this season. Pretty good if you're in the right pool.

Kris Russell Active

Kris Russell will return to Edmonton's blue line on Friday against Pittsburgh after missing the past two games with an upper body injury. Russell will pair on the right side with Andrej Sekera to create the Oilers' second defensive unit. Through 52 games this season Russell has posted a goal and seven points along with 56 hits and 152 blocks.

Darnell Nurse Active

Darnell Nurse will be rested on Sunday against the Canucks. Through 44 games this season he has picked up 11 points along with 53 blocks and 107 hits.

Griffin Reinhart Active

Griffin Reinhart has been scratched from Game 3 against the Sharks. He was called up as a potential replacement if Oscar Klefbom couldn't play. However Klefbom is indeed in the lineup tonight.

Matthew Benning Active

Matt Benning had five hits in his first NHL playoff game on Friday. The defenseman drew in for Eric Gryba after being a healthy scratch in Game 1 and the Oilers were all-out when it came time to hitting their San Jose opponents. "I think in the first period we had 22 hits," said Benning. "In an entire game in the regular season that’s a lot of hits. I thought we did a good job of getting in on the forecheck and making them pay. We have to keep that going but with a little more control. It get you involved in the game and wears them down for later in the series." Stay tuned.

Eric Gryba Active

Eric Gryba is projected to be a scratch for Game 3 against the Sharks on Sunday. Should he not play, it'll be his second straight game in the press box after competing in Game 1. He skated just under 16 minutes and picked up one minor in the match.

Joey LaLeggia Active

The Edmonton Oilers have summoned Joey LaLeggia. Laleggia has 20 goals and 38 points in 67 AHL games. The 24-year-old has no NHL playing experience and that's unlikely to change during this stint with the team.

Jordan Oesterle Active

Jordan Oesterle has been called up by the Edmonton Oilers. Oesterle had seven goals and 32 points in 44 AHL contests. He appeared in two regular season games with Edmonton in 2016-17 and didn't record a point.

Cam Talbot Active

After scoring back-to-back shutouts in games two and three of the first round of the playoffs, Cam Talbot got the hook 13 minutes into the second period when he gave up five goals in a 7-0 loss to the Sharks. Nothing went right for the Oilers Tuesday night. Certainly Talbot does not bear sole responsibility for the loss because he had no appreciable defensive help. The again, he was the goalie who allowed five shots to get past. This embarrassing defeat will galvanize Edmonton as they head home for game five. Laurent Brossoit gave up another two goals on only eight shots.

Laurent Brossoit Active

Laurent Brossoit stopped 15 of 17 shots in a 5-2 win over Vancouver in the regular season finale on Sunday night. Brossoit finished with an impressive 4-1 record this season, along with a 1.99 goals against average and .928 save percentage. The 24-year-old had three straight wins to finish off the year.