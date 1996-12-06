Gustav Forsling | Defenseman | #42

All Positions

Pos Role Name

C 1 Jonathan Toews Active

Jonathan Toews found the back of the net in Wednesday's 6-2 loss to the Washington Capitals. Toews' goal with under four minutes remaining cut the Blackhawks' deficit to 5-2. The 'Hawks captain finished the night with two shots on goal in 19:05 of ice time. Toews has eight goals and 19 points in 28 games this season. He's recorded a point in three straight games.

2 Nick Schmaltz Active

Nick Schmaltz notched one goal and two assists in Monday's 7-3 victory versus Anaheim. Schmaltz has generated four goals and 14 points in 19 games this season, which includes nine points in his last six outings.

3 Artem Anisimov Active

Artem Anisimov tallied a goal in a 4-3 overtime loss to Dallas on Thursday night. Anisimov has 12 goals and 15 points in 25 games. He scored his seventh power-play marker of the season on Thursday.

4 Tommy Wingels Active

Tommy Wingels found the back of the net in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to Nashville. Wingels scored his second goal of the year in the first period shortly after Filip Forsberg gave the Predators a 1-0 lead. He has one goal and one assist in his last three outings and six points through 21 appearances this season.

LW 1 Brandon Saad Active

Brandon Saad skated on a line with Patrick Kane and Artem Anisimov at Tuesday's practice. Saad and Jonathan Toews have combined for only five 5-on-5 goals over their last 24 games. Toews was flanked by Ryan Hartman and John Hayden during Tuesday's session. It will be interesting to see if these new combinations remain intact for Wednesday's matchup against Washington.

2 Patrick Sharp Active

Patrick Sharp registered a goal and an assist in a 7-3 win over Anaheim on Monday night. Sharp ended a 16-game pointless drought. He made the most of his 11:37 of playing time against the Ducks. Sharp has contributed a mere six points in 23 games this season.

3 John Hayden Active

John Hayden has been fined $2,486.56 for high-sticking Lightning forward J.T. Brown. That's the maximum allowable under the current CBA. The incident occurred during Wednesday's game between Chicago and Tampa Bay.

4 Vince Hinostroza Active

Vince Hinostroza has been summoned by the Chicago Blackhawks. Hinostroza has nine goals and 22 points in 23 AHL games this season. He got into 49 contests with Chicago in 2016-17 and recorded six goals and 14 points.

5 Lance Bouma Active

Lance Bouma found the back of the net in Wednesday's 6-2 loss to Washington. Bouma got Chicago on the board late in the first period after the Capitals jumped out to a 3-0 lead. He has chipped in three goals and seven points in 28 games this season.

RW 1 Patrick Kane Active

Patrick Kane scored a goal and an assist in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Dallas Stars. Kane registered the primary assist on Artem Anisimov's power play in the second period before scoring the game-tying goal in the third. He finished the game with five shots on goal in 22:20 of ice time. Kane has 10 goals and 27 points in 25 games this season. He's on pace to surpass the 85-point mark for the third year in a row.

2 Richard Panik Active

Richard Panik is projected to stay with Jonathan Toews and Brandon Saad for the start of Sunday's contest. Panik hasn't scored a goal for 17 straight games. Coach Joel Quenneville said he could start moving up Alex DeBricant, who has been red hot, in that spot from time to time.

3 Alex DeBrincat Active

Alex DeBrincat netted his 11th goal of 2017-18 in Thursday's 4-3 OT loss to Dallas. DeBrincat has been great this week with four goals, including a hat trick, and six points in three games. The Blackhawks still have two more games on tap for this weekend.

4 Ryan Hartman Active

Ryan Hartman will be a healthy scratch in Friday's game against the Buffalo Sabres. It's the second time this season that he'll serve as a healthy scratch. Hartman has four goals and 14 points in 27 games this season. Michal Kempny and Jordan Oesterle will also watch the game from the press box.

5 Marian Hossa I.L.

The Chicago Blackhawks have placed Marian Hossa on the long-term injured list. By going on LTIR, Hossa's $5.275 million doesn't count against the salary cap. The Blackhawks have already announced that Hossa will miss the entire 2017-18 season because of a skin disorder. The 38-year-old's career is likely over, but that hasn't been confirmed yet.

D 1 Duncan Keith Active

Duncan Keith is still looking for his first goal of the 2017-18 season. Keith hasn't found the back of the net in 42 games dating back to last campaign and that includes the playoffs. "I've been shooting the puck, and there have been [times] where I could get chances to shoot, but it didn't work out," he said. "Just keep on going, keep playing the game, and eventually they'll come." Keith has 69 shots and 14 assists in 28 games this year.

2 Brent Seabrook Active

Brent Seabrook had his ice time reduced Wednesday night and responded with a solid performance against the Rangers. Seabrook posted four shots, two blocks, an assist, and a plus-2 rating in 16:26 of ice time. That is more than a five-minute drop from his season average. "I want to play as much as I can [but] I want to help the team out any way I can," Seabrook said. "Whatever the case may be, I thought I had a better game [Wednesday] night I had more jump, more pace to my game."

3 Jan Rutta Active

Jan Rutta racked up three points in Sunday's 7-5 loss to New Jersey. Rutta notched a goal and an assist on the power play and picked up another helper at even strength in the defeat. The 27-year-old rookie has registered nine points in 18 games this campaign.

4 Gustav Forsling Active

Gustav Forsling scored the game-winning goal in Friday's 3-2 overtime win over the Buffalo Sabres. Forsling put an end to the overtime period with just five seconds remaining. He also helped set up goals by Alex DeBrincat and Tommy Wingels in regulation. Forsling finished the night with a plus-1 rating, five shots on goal and two hits in 22:04 of ice time. The 'Hawks blue liner now has three goals and 11 points in 26 games this season.

5 Connor Murphy Active

Connor Murphy earned an assist on Wednesday night against Washington. Murphy has collected four assists in his last six games. That's notable because he has only five points in 25 games this season. Murphy still isn't worth picking up at this time, but he could be worth keeping an eye on if his recent hot streak continues.

6 Michal Kempny Active

Michal Kempny will be a healthy scratch in Wednesday's game against the Capitals. Kempny has no goals and three assists in 13 games this season. Tanner Kero and Jordan Oesterle will also watch from the press box.

7 Cody Franson Active

Not only is Cody Franson playing with Duncan Keith on the Blackhawks' top defencemen pairing, he is also teaming with Keith on the team's top power-play unit. Needless to say, Franson might make a nice fantasy pickup, at least for the short term. As an aside, Brent Seabrook did not receive any power-play minutes Saturday night.

8 Jordan Oesterle Active

Jordan Oesterle will be a healthy scratch for the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday evening while his team will play the Colorado Avalanche. Oesterle has played three games for the Hawks this season, recording just one assist in that span. He'll sit out Saturday's game along with Connor Murphy and Tanner Kero.

G 1 Corey Crawford Active

Corey Crawford stopped 26 of 28 shots in Friday's 3-2 overtime win over the Buffalo Sabres. Crawford was back in the lineup after missing three games because of an undisclosed injury. The Blackhawks trailed 1-0 and 2-1 in this one, but they managed to win in the extra frame thanks to defenseman Gustav Forsling's game-winner. Crawford now has a 12-7-2 record with a 2.27 goals-against-average and a .930 save percentage this season. He hasn't dropped a decision in regulation in seven games.