Player Page

Roster

Gustav Forsling | Defenseman | #42

Team: Chicago Blackhawks
Age / DOB:  (21) / 6/12/1996
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 186
Drafted: 2014 / Rd. 5 (126) / VAN
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Gustav Forsling scored the game-winning goal in Friday's 3-2 overtime win over the Buffalo Sabres.
Forsling put an end to the overtime period with just five seconds remaining. He also helped set up goals by Alex DeBrincat and Tommy Wingels in regulation. Forsling finished the night with a plus-1 rating, five shots on goal and two hits in 22:04 of ice time. The 'Hawks blue liner now has three goals and 11 points in 26 games this season. Dec 8 - 11:50 PM
More Gustav Forsling Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
25268341200048.042
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2016CHI38235340100048.042
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Dec 6@ WAS1000-10000002.000
Dec 3LA1000-10000000.000
Dec 2@ DAL1000-10000003.000
Nov 30DAL101100000004.000
Nov 28@ NAS100000000004.000
Nov 27ANA100010000002.000
Nov 25@ FLA100010000001.000
Nov 22@ TB100010000003.000
Nov 18@ PIT110100100004.250
Nov 15NYR100010000003.000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Jonathan Toews
2Nick Schmaltz
3Artem Anisimov
4Tommy Wingels
LW1Brandon Saad
2Patrick Sharp
3John Hayden
4Vince Hinostroza
5Lance Bouma
RW1Patrick Kane
2Richard Panik
3Alex DeBrincat
4Ryan Hartman
5Marian Hossa
D1Duncan Keith
2Brent Seabrook
3Jan Rutta
4Gustav Forsling
5Connor Murphy
6Michal Kempny
7Cody Franson
8Jordan Oesterle
G1Corey Crawford
2Anton Forsberg
 

 