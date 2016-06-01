Player Page

Vadim Shipachyov | Center

Team: Vegas Golden Knights
Age / DOB:  (30) / 3/12/1987
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 187
The Vegas Golden Knights have signed Vadim Shipachyov to a two-year, $9 million contract.
NHL teams have been trying to bring Shipachyov over from the KHL for a few years, but he's been reluctant to head to North America until now. The 30-year-old finished third in KHL scoring with 26 goals and 76 points in 50 games with SKA St. Petersburg in 2016-17. "Vadim is a highly skilled playmaker who has had an impressive career in the Kontinental Hockey League," said Golden Knights GM George McPhee. "He has won two KHL championships, has been among the league leaders in scoring the last two seasons and has enjoyed success at the international level for Team Russia. We believe he can be an impact player in the NHL." Shipachyov will likely be one of the few players on the Vegas roster that will have solid fantasy value next season. May 4 - 10:22 PM
Source: NHL.com/GoldenKnights
