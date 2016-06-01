Vadim Shipachyov | Center

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Probables
Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Waiver Wired: E-Rod Rising
May 4
Daily Dose: Judgment Day
May 4
May Top 300 Overall
May 3
May Starter Rankings
May 3
Britton Returns
May 3
Daily Dose: Have Harrison?
May 3
May Reliever Rankings
May 3
May Outfielder Rankings
May 3
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Dexter Fowler (shoulder) undergoing an MRI
Mets/Braves postponed after two-hour delay
Andriese fires seven scoreless versus Marlins
Beckham homers twice in win over Marlins
Hill lasts 2/3 of an inning in rehab outing
Dexter Fowler sidelined by shoulder strain
Stephen Piscotty exits with hamstring strain
Carlos Gonzalez leaves with calf cramp
Update: Trout out with hamstring tightness
Hanigan collects three hits in Rockies debut
Gary Sanchez (biceps) to be activated Friday
Mike Trout getting the night off Thursday
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Silva: Dynasty Rookie Rankings
May 4
Post-Draft Winners
May 4
Front Office Friction
May 4
2017 IDP Rookie Rankings
May 1
Draft 2017: NFC Draft Grades
May 1
Draft 2017: AFC Draft Grades
May 1
NFL Draft: Day 3 Recap
Apr 30
NFL Draft: Rounds 2-3 Recap
Apr 29
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Christian McCaffrey first 1st-rounder to sign
Hue Jax expects Big Ben comparisons for Kizer
Jaye Howard signs one-year deal with Bears
Report: Vikings interested in Michael Floyd
Mike Oher accused of assaulting Uber driver
John Brown had cyst removed from his spine
Jets cut Gilchrist after adding two safeties
Report: Reuben Foster had concussion issues
49ers waive reserve running back Mike Davis
Seahawks: Sherman trade talks officially dead
ARI plans 'educational briefing' w/Washington
Lynn: Rivers easily has '3 or 4' more years
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Draft: Point Guard Comparisons
May 4
Dose: LeBron Keeping It Real
May 4
NBA DFS Podcast for May 3
May 3
Dose: Isaiah Thomas scores 53!
May 3
Preview: Warriors vs. Jazz
May 2
Dose: Rockets, Cavs roll
May 2
Preview Pod for Monday & DFS
May 1
Dose: No Tooth? No Problem
May 1
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
John Wall scores 24 points in Game 3 win
Shelvin Mack expected to start in Game 2
Kelly Oubre gets ejected in second quarter
Gerald Green starting over Amir Johnson
Ian Mahinmi (calf) is a game-time decision
Stephen Curry (ankle) good to go for Game 2
George Hill (toe) ruled out for Game 2
Kyle Lowry (ankle) misses practice Thursday
Tony Parker (quad) ruled out for playoffs
John Wall (ankle) good to go for Game 3
Pau Gasol starts in Spurs' Game 2 victory
Kawhi Leonard scores 34 points in Game 2 win
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Getzlaf the hero in Game 4 win
May 4
Podcast: Ellis Island
May 3
Predators Push Blues To Brink
May 3
Shattenkirk the Hero in Game 3
May 2
Ducks Respond in Edmonton
May 1
Talbot Steals Game 2 vs Ducks
Apr 29
Crosby leads Pens in Game 1
Apr 28
Dose: Fiddler on the Roof
Apr 27
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Erik Karlsson could have returned to GM 4
Oscar Lindberg scores twice, NYR tie series
Golden Knights sign KHL star Vadim Shipachyov
Erik Karlsson exits GM 4 with injury
Bobby Ryan (LBI) is good to play on Thursday
Sidney Crosby (concussion) skates Thursday
McDavid scores, but EDM falls to ANA in OT
Ryan Getzlaf scores 4 pts in GM 4 win vs EDM
Marc-Andre Fleury excellent in Game 4 win
Jake Guentzel nets 1G, 1A in GM 4 win vs WSH
Bobby Ryan likely to play Thursday night
Patrick Eaves (LBI) doubtful for Game 4
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Chasing Talladega (Spring)
May 3
Caps After Richmond (Spring)
May 2
Wrapup: Richmond Int'l Raceway
Apr 30
Update: Richmond (Spring)
Apr 29
DFS: Richmond (Spring)
Apr 28
Chasing Richmond (Spring)
Apr 27
Caps After Bristol (Spring)
Apr 26
Wrapup: Bristol Motor Speedway
Apr 24
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Davis makes ARCA debut with VMS at Talladega
Hemric's crew chief suspended after Richmond
Denny Hamlin's team penalized at Richmond
Joey Logano's win at Richmond 'encumbered'
Brendan Gaughan: Spark Energy 300 advance
Brandon Jones: Spark Energy 300 advance
Daniel Hemric: Spark Energy 300 advance
Ty Dillon: Pulling double-duty at Talladega
Ben Kennedy: Spark Energy 300 advance
Vinnie Miller: WhosYourDriver.org advance
Travis Miller: WhosYourDriver.org advance
Justin Haley: General Tire 200 advance
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
FanDuel Focus: Wells Fargo
May 3
Wells Fargo: Preview and Ranks
May 2
Expert Picks: Wells Fargo
May 2
Blixt/Smith win Zurich playoff
May 1
GolfSixes Preview
May 1
Expert Picks: Volvo China Open
Apr 25
Zurich Classic: NOLA Preview
Apr 24
Chappell bags first win at VTO
Apr 24
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Wood readies for new format at Centurion Club
F. Molinari sets a 6-under target in R1 @ WFC
World No. 1 Dustin Johnson steady in return
Noren catches fire early at the Wells Fargo
Simpson set for home game at Eagle Point GC
Levy looking to push Ryder Cup case in Sixes
Cauley WDs from Wells Fargo Championship
Cam. Smith WDs; opts for rest after big win
Oosthuizen WDs ahead of Wells Fargo start
Hahn heads to new course for WFC defense
Robby Shelton punches ticket to Wells Fargo
Brown & Kisner fall short in Zurich playoff
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Press Conference: NFC South
May 4
2018 NFL Mock Draft
May 2
Podcast: Round One Review
Apr 28
Final 2017 Mock Draft II
Apr 27
Norris: Final 2017 Mock Draft
Apr 26
Mock Draft: Trubisky goes #1
Apr 26
NFL Draft prop bets
Apr 25
Mock Draft VI
Apr 25
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
UCF extends HC Frost through 2021 season
Former No. 3 MLB pick Tate joins Arizona
Rawleigh Williams (neck) future uncertain
Horns shift Jefferson to natural OLB position
Browns' lauded for their loaded draft class
Exec: QB Josh Rosen is a mess off the field
Barkley would consider sitting out bowl game
SC's Samuel, Moore accused of assault
USF's Jackson facing pair of felony charges
Texas Tech WR Giles opts to transfer out
Xavier Washington suspended on cocaine charge
Georgia RB Holyfield arrested for marijuana
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Stag’s Take - Gameweek 36
May 4
AM's Perfect XI - Week 36
May 3
The Bargain Hunter-Week 36
May 2
Team News - Week 35
Apr 29
Late Fitness Check GW35
Apr 28
Sean's Super Subs - GW35
Apr 28
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW35
Apr 28
Stag’s Take - Gameweek 35
Apr 27
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
United 90 mins from Stockholm after Celta win
Morgan out again with hamstring problem
Sakho's injury filled season comes to an end
Carroll back in training ahead of Spurs clash
Late fitness test awaits Masuaku
Cherries confident of signing Terry and Defoe
Manchester United have Mbappé bid rejected
Mourinho hints at resting players vs Arsenal
Silva may have pick of four PL clubs
Permanent deal for Ranocchia would cost £8.4m
Granit Xhaka to miss United showdown
Mustafi back in training ahead of schedule
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Roster
Vadim Shipachyov
(C)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Vadim Shipachyov | Center
Team:
Vegas Golden Knights
Age / DOB:
(
30
) / 3/12/1987
Ht / Wt:
6'0' / 187
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
The Vegas Golden Knights have signed Vadim Shipachyov to a two-year, $9 million contract.
NHL teams have been trying to bring Shipachyov over from the KHL for a few years, but he's been reluctant to head to North America until now. The 30-year-old finished third in KHL scoring with 26 goals and 76 points in 50 games with SKA St. Petersburg in 2016-17. "Vadim is a highly skilled playmaker who has had an impressive career in the Kontinental Hockey League," said Golden Knights GM George McPhee. "He has won two KHL championships, has been among the league leaders in scoring the last two seasons and has enjoyed success at the international level for Team Russia. We believe he can be an impact player in the NHL." Shipachyov will likely be one of the few players on the Vegas roster that will have solid fantasy value next season.
May 4 - 10:22 PM
Source:
NHL.com/GoldenKnights
Vadim Shipachyov will stay in the KHL with SKA St. Petersburg for at least one more year, according to reporter Alvis Kalnins.
He had plenty of NHL teams interested after he played impressively for Russia at the 2016 World Championship. He led the tournament with 18 points (6 goals, 12 assists) in 10 games. SKA wants to sign him to an extension, which would delay any arrival in North America.
Wed, Jun 1, 2016 04:41:00 PM
Source:
CSN Mid-Atlantic
Vadim Shipachyov might have to spend the 2016-17 campaign in the KHL before he's eligible to come to North America.
Shipachyov has reportedly been attracting attention from NHL teams, but there's apparently an option in his KHL contract that will keep him in Russia for now. He had 17 goals and 60 points in 54 KHL contests in 2015-16.
Wed, May 25, 2016 07:51:00 AM
Source:
Elliotte Friedman on Twitter
Vadim Shipachyov is reportedly attracting plenty of NHL interest.
He has been great at the World Championship for Russia with 13 points in seven games and he generated 60 points in 54 games with SKA St. Petersburg of the KHL in 2015-16. Sportsnet's Elliotte Freidman said that one GM was asked if he was having any luck signing him and he replied, "I'm trying like everyone else."
Wed, May 18, 2016 01:22:00 PM
Source:
Sportsnet.ca
Golden Knights sign KHL star Vadim Shipachyov
May 4 - 10:22 PM
Shipachyov will play in the KHL next year
Wed, Jun 1, 2016 04:41:00 PM
Report: Shipachyov has to play 16-17 in KHL
Wed, May 25, 2016 07:51:00 AM
Report: Shipachyov has NHL teams interested
Wed, May 18, 2016 01:22:00 PM
More Vadim Shipachyov Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
S. Crosby
PIT
(4062)
2
M. Murray
PIT
(2430)
3
K. Letang
PIT
(2112)
4
K. Bieksa
ANA
(2106)
5
C. Sheary
PIT
(1851)
6
P. Hornqvist
PIT
(1690)
7
S. Vatanen
ANA
(1641)
8
C. Hagelin
PIT
(1555)
9
K. Fiala
NAS
(1537)
10
P. Eaves
ANA
(1433)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Season Stats
GP
G
A
PTS
+/-
PIM
PPG
PPA
SHG
SHA
GW
SOG
Pct
Season stats are currently unavailable
Career Stats
Year
Team
GP
G
A
PTS
+/-
PIM
PPG
PPA
SHG
SHA
GW
SOG
Pct
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
G
A
Pts
+/-
PIM
PPG
PPA
SHG
SHA
GW
SOG
Pct
Depth Charts
Pos
Role
Name
Headlines
Getzlaf the hero in Game 4 win
May 4
The Thursday Dose looks at the Penguins taking a 3-1 series lead while the Ducks evened their series at 2 apiece with an OT win.
More NHL Columns
»
Getzlaf the hero in Game 4 win
May 4
»
Podcast: Ellis Island
May 3
»
Predators Push Blues To Brink
May 3
»
Shattenkirk the Hero in Game 3
May 2
»
Ducks Respond in Edmonton
May 1
»
Talbot Steals Game 2 vs Ducks
Apr 29
»
Crosby leads Pens in Game 1
Apr 28
»
Dose: Fiddler on the Roof
Apr 27
NHL Headlines
»
Erik Karlsson could have returned to GM 4
»
Oscar Lindberg scores twice, NYR tie series
»
Golden Knights sign KHL star Vadim Shipachyov
»
Erik Karlsson exits GM 4 with injury
»
Bobby Ryan (LBI) is good to play on Thursday
»
Sidney Crosby (concussion) skates Thursday
»
McDavid scores, but EDM falls to ANA in OT
»
Ryan Getzlaf scores 4 pts in GM 4 win vs EDM
»
Marc-Andre Fleury excellent in Game 4 win
»
Jake Guentzel nets 1G, 1A in GM 4 win vs WSH
»
Bobby Ryan likely to play Thursday night
»
Patrick Eaves (LBI) doubtful for Game 4
NHL Links
»
Free MLB Draft Guide w/ your 1st FanDuel deposit
»
FanDuel Single Entry Series Strategy: Touches
»
2016 NHL Season Pass
»
2016 NHL Draft Guide
»
Daily Fantasy Hockey 101
»
NHL Depth Charts
»
FanDuel: Win 1st contest or refunded!
»
Latest NHL injuries
»
Follow @RotoGrinders for FanDuel strategy and news
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved