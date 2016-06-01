Vadim Shipachyov | Center Team: Vegas Golden Knights Age / DOB: (30) / 3/12/1987 Ht / Wt: 6'0' / 187 Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

The Vegas Golden Knights have signed Vadim Shipachyov to a two-year, $9 million contract. NHL teams have been trying to bring Shipachyov over from the KHL for a few years, but he's been reluctant to head to North America until now. The 30-year-old finished third in KHL scoring with 26 goals and 76 points in 50 games with SKA St. Petersburg in 2016-17. "Vadim is a highly skilled playmaker who has had an impressive career in the Kontinental Hockey League," said Golden Knights GM George McPhee. "He has won two KHL championships, has been among the league leaders in scoring the last two seasons and has enjoyed success at the international level for Team Russia. We believe he can be an impact player in the NHL." Shipachyov will likely be one of the few players on the Vegas roster that will have solid fantasy value next season. Source: NHL.com/GoldenKnights

Vadim Shipachyov will stay in the KHL with SKA St. Petersburg for at least one more year, according to reporter Alvis Kalnins. He had plenty of NHL teams interested after he played impressively for Russia at the 2016 World Championship. He led the tournament with 18 points (6 goals, 12 assists) in 10 games. SKA wants to sign him to an extension, which would delay any arrival in North America. Source: CSN Mid-Atlantic

Vadim Shipachyov might have to spend the 2016-17 campaign in the KHL before he's eligible to come to North America. Shipachyov has reportedly been attracting attention from NHL teams, but there's apparently an option in his KHL contract that will keep him in Russia for now. He had 17 goals and 60 points in 54 KHL contests in 2015-16. Source: Elliotte Friedman on Twitter