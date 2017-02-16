Player Page

Roster

Jake Guentzel | Center | #59

Team: Pittsburgh Penguins
Age / DOB:  (22) / 10/6/1994
Ht / Wt:  5'10' / 167
College: U. of Nebraska-Omaha
Drafted: 2013 / Rd. 3 (77) / PIT
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Jake Guentzel suffered a concussion on Tuesday, according to head coach Mike Sullivan.
Guentzel left the game after being flattened by Sabres defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen (you can watch the play by clicking the link at the bottom of the page). He obviously did not return. We'll consider him day-to-day at this point. It's a tough blow for the Penguins, as they're already without Evgeni Malkin, Carl Hagelin, Tom Sestito and Ron Hainsey. Mar 22 - 12:49 AM
Source: Sportsnet.ca
More Jake Guentzel Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
35111425680100068.162
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Mar 21@ BUF100000000000.000
Mar 19FLA103330000005.000
Mar 17NJ110100000003.333
Mar 15@ PHI1000-30000000.000
Mar 13@ CAL102220000003.000
Mar 11@ VAN111220000004.250
Mar 10@ EDM1000-10000002.000
Mar 8@ WPG110110000003.333
Mar 5BUF110110000006.167
Mar 3TB100000000002.000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Sidney Crosby
2Evgeni Malkin
3Nick Bonino
4Matt Cullen
5Oskar Sundqvist
6Jake Guentzel
7Scott Wilson
LW1Chris Kunitz
2Carl Hagelin
3Conor Sheary
4Tom Sestito
RW1Phil Kessel
2Patric Hornqvist
3Bryan Rust
4Tom Kuhnhackl
5Carter Rowney
D1Kris Letang
2Justin Schultz
3Trevor Daley
4Mark Streit
5Ron Hainsey
6Olli Maatta
7Ian Cole
8Brian Dumoulin
9Chad Ruhwedel
10Frank Corrado
11Cameron Gaunce
G1Matt Murray
2Marc-Andre Fleury
 

 