Michal Kempny | Defenseman | #6

Team: Washington Capitals
Age / DOB:  (27) / 9/8/1990
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 194
Michal Kempny has been traded to the Washington Capitals in exchange for a conditional 2018 third-round draft pick.
Kempny played in 81 games for the Blackhawks, including 31 contests this season. He has seven points and a plus-13 rating in 2017-18. Chicago will receive the higher of Washington's own third round draft choice or Toronto's third round pick. Feb 19 - 12:58 PM
Source: Washington Capitals on Twitter
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
3116713120000050.020
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2016CHI502681220000067.030
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Feb 17WAS101120000003.000
Feb 15ANA1000-10000002.000
Feb 13@ VGK100000000003.000
Feb 12@ ARI000000000000.000
Feb 10@ MIN000000000000.000
Feb 8DAL1000-10000002.000
Feb 6CAL100000000003.000
Feb 3@ CAL000000000000.000
Feb 1@ VAN100002000001.000
Jan 30@ NAS1000-10000001.000

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Nicklas Backstrom
2Evgeny Kuznetsov
3Lars Eller
4Jay Beagle
5Chandler Stephenson
LW1Alex Ovechkin
2Brett Connolly
3Jakub Vrana
RW1T.J. Oshie
2Andre Burakovsky
3Tom Wilson
4Alex Chiasson
5Anthony Peluso
6Devante Smith-Pelly
D1John Carlson
2Matt Niskanen
3Dmitry Orlov
4Brooks Orpik
5Taylor Chorney
6Christian Djoos
7Michal Kempny
8Madison Bowey
G1Braden Holtby
2Philipp Grubauer
 

 