C 1 Nicklas Backstrom Active

Nicklas Backstrom scored his 14th of the season in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday night. Backstrom now has four goals in his last five games for the Capitals. Washington also got goals from Andre Burakovsky and John Carlson in the loss. Backstrom now has 14 goals and 43 points in 55 games this season.

2 Evgeny Kuznetsov Active

Evgeny Kuznetsov scored a goal and an assist in Friday's 4-2 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets. Both of his points came in the first period. Kuznetsov started by registering the primary assist on John Carlson's goal. Right before the end of the first frame, the Russian center rushed out of the penalty box before blasting a one-timer past Blue Jackets goalie Sergei Bobrovsky. The 25-year-old is now riding a six-game point streak and he's picked up at least one point in nine of his last 10. He has 15 goals and 52 points in 54 games this season. Jay Beagle and Lars Eller also found the back of the net for the Capitals on Friday night.

3 Lars Eller Active

The Washington Capitals have signed Lars Eller to a five-year, $17.5 million extension. The Capitals acquired Eller from the Montreal Canadiens in the summer of 2016. The 28-year-old will keep the same cap hit he had been making on his previous contract ($3.5 million). He has 11 goals and 28 points in 53 games this season. He doesn't have any fantasy value in standard leagues, but he's been a useful two-way player for Washington. Eller was scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of this season.

4 Jay Beagle Active

As expected, Jay Beagle (upper body) was OK to play on Thursday night. Beagle was slashed in the ribs by Winnipeg's Dustin Byfuglien on Tuesday night. He logged 12:32 of ice time Thursday versus Minnesota.

5 Chandler Stephenson Active

Chandler Stephenson scored a pair of goals in Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Philadelphia Flyers. Stephenson's goals were huge, as his first one cut the Flyers' lead to 2-1 early in the second period before tying the game at two less than one minute later. His two goals were the start of Washington's five unanswered tallies in the game. Stephenson finished the night with a plus-1 rating and two shots on goal in 10:39 of ice time. The Caps forward now has four goals and 12 points in 37 games this season. He hadn't found the back of the net since Nov. 6, so tonight's offensive outburst was a little unexpected.

LW 1 Alex Ovechkin Active

Alex Ovechkin scored one goal and three assists in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Minnesota Wild. Ovechkin had two points in the second and two more in the third period. His goal gave the Capitals a 2-0 lead in the middle frame and he helped set up both of Tom Wilson's goals and Nicklas Backstrom's tally. Ovechkin finished the night with a plus-4 rating and seven shots on goal in 17:48 of ice time. The Caps captain 12 points in his last seven games. He's up to 34 goals and 65 points in 57 games this season. He's on pace to hit 94 points in 2017-18.

2 Brett Connolly Active

Brett Connolly scored two goals in the Washington Capitals' losing effort on Thursday night as they fell to the New Jersey Devils 4-3 in overtime. Connolly is having a pretty good season as he now has 12 goals and 15 points in just 37 games so far. The 12 goals are just three off his career-high of 15, a number he attained in last season. The winger now has three goals in his last five games.

3 Jakub Vrana Active

Jakub Vrana will be a healthy scratch in Saturday's game against the Chicago Blackhawks. This will be the second time in three games that he'll watch from the press box. He has 10 goals and 18 points in 53 games this season. Taylor Chorney will also be a healthy scratch in this one.

RW 1 T.J. Oshie Active

T.J. Oshie has only scored four even-strength goals this season. Oshie has gotten eight power-play goals, so the situation isn't as bad as it could have been, but it's still a hole in his game. He set a career-high with 33 goals in 68 contests last season and while a regression isn't shocking, the hope still was that he'd do better than this. Oshie has been particularly cold lately as he just has one goal in his last 20 games.

2 Andre Burakovsky Active

Despite his struggles this season, the Washington Capitals still appear to be high on Andre Burakovsky. Burakovsky could be trade bait at the deadline as other teams would love to have the former first round pick but GM Brian McLellan likes his forward who has struggled with injuries this season. "[Burakovsky] got off track with his injury and missed some time and got out of sync," MacLellan said. "I'm really confident that he's going to be a good player here. He'll find it down the stretch for us." He has four goals and 11 points in 28 games and was made a healthy scratch Friday.

3 Tom Wilson Active

Tom Wilson scored Washington's only goal in a 7-1 loss to the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday night. Wilson also had 12 penalty minutes in the match to give him 145 on the season. He has accounted for three goals and five points in the last three games. He has registered 10 markers and 27 points in 54 games this season.

4 Alex Chiasson Active

Alex Chiasson will be a healthy scratch in Tuesday's game against the Columbus Blue Jackets. He was also scratched in Sunday's game against the Vegas Golden Knights. Chiasson has seven goals and three assists in 47 games this season. Taylor Chorney will also serve as a healthy scratch in this game.

5 Anthony Peluso Active

Anthony Peluso has been summoned by the Washington Capitals. Peluso has no points in three AHL games this season. The 28-year-old has appeared in 142 career NHL games, but none since the 2015-16 campaign. He has 14 points and 209 penalty minutes in his 142-contest NHL career.

6 Devante Smith-Pelly Active

Devante Smith-Pelly was forced to listen to racial slurs while in the penalty box Saturday against the Blackhawks in Chicago. The so-called fans were thrown out of the arena but they should be banned for life and forced to face criminal charges. "There’s absolutely no place in the game of hockey or our country for racism," Washington coach Barry Trotz said. "I think it’s disgusting, and there’s no place for it. ...It just shows ignorance." Smith-Pelly will comment on the situation Sunday. He has seven goals and 16 points in 54 games this season.

D 1 John Carlson Active

John Carlson had one goal and one assist in a 3-2 win over Buffalo on Monday. Carlson recorded his 11th goal and 36th assist during the second period to give the Capitals a 2-0 lead. He ranks third among NHL rearguards in scoring with 47 points in 59 games. Alex Ovechkin and Evgeny Kuznetsov (empty net) had the other goals in Washington's victory.

2 Matt Niskanen Active

Matt Niskanen notched a goal and an assist in Sunday afternoon's 4-3 loss to Vegas. Nikanen assisted on a goal by Chandler Stephenson to give the Capitals a 1-0 lead and he gave the team a 2-1 with his fourth marker of the year in the second period. However, the Golden Knights kept battling back and eventually got the game winner late in the third. Nicklas Backstrom had the other goal for Washington in the loss.

3 Dmitry Orlov Active

Dmitry Orlov found the back of the net in Monday's 3-1 loss to the New York Islanders. Orlov finally got the Capitals on the board at the 8:23 mark of the third period, but it was too late for them to make a comeback at that point. The Russian blue liner finished the game with four shots on goal and three hits in 21:56 of ice time. Orlov has three goals and eight assists in 31 games. He doesn't need to be owned in any fantasy league.

4 Brooks Orpik Active

Brooks Orpik heads into Tuesday's game at Carolina with just five assists through 40 games, but he has 122 hits and 91 blocked shots. Orpik is the only player in the NHL with at least 90 hits and 90 blocked shots this season. Despite the lack of offense he remains a solid fantasy option in deeper pools for his physicality. He'll also earn his meager DFS salary more often than not, as he rarely takes a nice off from grinding on the boards.

5 Taylor Chorney Active

The Washington Capitals will sit Taylor Chorney tonight against the New Jersey Devils. Chorney has four points in 23 games so far this season and is considered a depth defenseman. He'll sit for the fifth straight game and will be joined as a scratch by Andre Burakovsky.

6 Christian Djoos Active

Christian Djoos had a goal and an assist Saturday. The rookie defenseman is coming on as he has three goals and eight points with a plus-eight rating in 31 games. Keep an eye on him.

7 Michal Kempny Active

Michal Kempny has been traded to the Washington Capitals in exchange for a conditional 2018 third-round draft pick. Kempny played in 81 games for the Blackhawks, including 31 contests this season. He has seven points and a plus-13 rating in 2017-18. Chicago will receive the higher of Washington's own third round draft choice or Toronto's third round pick.

8 Madison Bowey Active

Madison Bowey will be a healthy scratch in Thursday's game against the Minnesota Wild. It's the first time Bowey serves as a healthy scratch since Dec. 30. The Caps blue liner has no goals and 12 assists in 48 games this season. Alex Chiasson will also watch the game from the press box.

G 1 Braden Holtby Active

Braden Holtby allowed six goals on 33 shots in a 7-1 loss to the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday night. Holtby has now lost three straight for the Capitals, going 0-1-2 in these last three games. Holtby's record falls to 28-11-4 with a 2.92 GAA and a .911 save percentage.