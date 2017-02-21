Player Page

Matthew Tkachuk | Winger | #19

Team: Calgary Flames
Age / DOB:  (19) / 12/11/1997
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 202
Drafted: 2016 / Rd. 1 (6) / CAL
Latest News

Matthew Tkachuk (lower body) will be a game-time decision Wednesday.
He didn't participate in the morning skate because of a lower-body injury. If he can't play then Freddie Hamilton or Curtis Lazar could take his place. Mar 15 - 1:35 PM
Source: Pat Steinberg on Twitter
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
65123244119439001127.094
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Mar 13PIT1000-20000002.000
Mar 11@ WPG101100010004.000
Mar 9MON101110000001.000
Mar 5NYI100010000005.000
Mar 3DET1101-10000003.333
Feb 28LA100000000004.000
Feb 26@ CAR100000000001.000
Feb 24@ FLA102210000001.000
Feb 23@ TB100010000002.000
Feb 21@ NAS102212000003.000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Sean Monahan
2Mikael Backlund
3Sam Bennett
4Matt Stajan
5Freddie Hamilton
6Curtis Lazar
LW1Johnny Gaudreau
2Matthew Tkachuk
3Micheal Ferland
4Lance Bouma
RW1Michael Frolik
2Troy Brouwer
3Kris Versteeg
4Alex Chiasson
D1Mark Giordano
2T.J. Brodie
3Dougie Hamilton
4Dennis Wideman
5Matt Bartkowski
6Ladislav Smid
7Michael Stone
8Deryk Engelland
9Rasmus Andersson
G1Brian Elliott
2Chad Johnson
 

 