Matthew Tkachuk | Winger | #19

All Positions

Pos Role Name

C 1 Sean Monahan Active

Sean Monahan popped a pair of points during Sunday's 5-2 win over the Islanders. The goal he scored was his first in four games. He's now up to 21 goals and 43 points in 66 games this season.

2 Mikael Backlund Active

Mikael Backlund potted his 20th goal of 2016-17 in a 3-2 overtime win against Detroit on Friday night. It's his second straight 20-goal campaign, but he accomplished the feat much faster this year. Backlund leads the Flames in scoring with 46 points in 65 games. He provided Calgary with the winning goal in the extra session on Friday.

3 Sam Bennett Active

Sam Bennett had root canal surgery Wednesday morning. He also required 10 stitches after he took a stick to the mouth from teammate Deryk Engelland. However, Bennett said he will be ready to play on Thursday night.

4 Matt Stajan Active

Matt Stajan scored a goal in Friday's overtime win over New Jersey. He tied the game at 3-3 in the third period with his fifth marker of the season. Stajan has recorded two points in his last two outings to give him a total of 18 on the year.

5 Freddie Hamilton Active

Freddie Hamilton, Curtis Lazar and Rasmus Andersson will each be scratched against the Jets on Saturday. Only Hamilton has suited up for the Flames this season. Through 22 games he has a goal and 38 hits to his credit.

6 Curtis Lazar Active

Curtis Lazar will be a healthy scratch in Monday's game against the Pittsburgh Penguins. The Flames have won nine straight games and they're basically refusing to change their lineup. Lazar has just one assist in 33 games this season. Freddie Hamilton and Rasmus Andersson will also miss the game tonight.

LW 1 Johnny Gaudreau Active

Johnny Gaudreau has four goals and 14 points in his last 10 games. That's a big part of the reason the Flames are enjoying a 10-game winning streak. Gaudreau has been shaky at times this season and that's apparent by the fact that he has 49 points even after his current run, but he's certainly elevating his game at the right time. If he can keep this going during the playoffs then the Flames might turn some heads.

2 Matthew Tkachuk Sidelined

Matthew Tkachuk (lower body) will be a game-time decision Wednesday. He didn't participate in the morning skate because of a lower-body injury. If he can't play then Freddie Hamilton or Curtis Lazar could take his place.

3 Micheal Ferland Active

Michal Ferland now has goals in three of his last four games thanks to the tally he picked up in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Islanders. It's been a banner year for Ferland as he's now up to 13 goals and 20 points. Not too shabby at all.

4 Lance Bouma Active

Lance Bouma will draw back in Wednesday night. He has sat out the last two games as a healthy scratch. Bouma has three goals and two assists in 37 games with the Flames this season. Garnet Hathaway will be in the press box against Philadelphia so that Bouma can return.

RW 1 Michael Frolik Active

Michael Frolik scored one goal and had an assist as the Flames downed the Jets 3-0 Saturday night. Frolik’s 15th goal of the season came at the 12:09 mark of the second. His assist to Mikael Backlund was part of the game winning effort. Frolik is riding a four-game streak in which he has scored at least one point.

2 Troy Brouwer Active

Troy Brouwer scored a goal and an assist in Friday's 4-2 win over the Florida Panthers. Brouwer helped set up Sam Bennett's game-tying goal (1-1) at the 8:57 mark of the first period. He then added the final goal of the game at the 6:19 mark of the second frame. The offensive output put an end to Brouwer's personal six-game pointless streak. He's up to 10 goals and 11 assists in 54 games this season.

3 Kris Versteeg Active

Kris Versteeg beat Marc-Andre Fleury in the second shootout round to lift the Flames to a 4-3 win over the Penguins. Versteeg is now four for five in shootout goals this season. In the Flames current 10-game winning streak, he has contributed only two points, both of which were goals.

4 Alex Chiasson Active

Alex Chiasson, Jyrki Jokipakka and Garnet Hathaway will be scratched against the Canucks on Saturday. Chiasson has posted eight goals and 15 points along with 40 PIMs and 61 hits in 58 games this season. Hathaway meanwhile has a point with 44 PIMs and 56 hits in 26 games.

D 1 Mark Giordano Active

Mark Giordano is on a four-game point streak. Giordano extended that by registering an assist in a 3-2 win over Tampa Bay Thursday night. He has nine goals and 27 points in 61 contests this season.

2 T.J. Brodie Active

While sliding behind the net, TJ Brodie scored a cheeky goal during Sunday's 5-2 win over the Islanders. Brodie banked his sixth marker of the season off Greiss' right skate, which was unfortunately not secured to the post as it was supposed to be. Brodie is now up to 28 points in 66 games this season, with points in four straight games as well.

3 Dougie Hamilton Active

Dougie Hamilton, who was in the lineup Saturday, suffered a lacerated back of the leg Thursday. Hamilton's status was questionable on Saturday morning but he played through the pain while assisting on all three goals to give him 34 assists and 44 points this season. "You know what? Dougie was in a lot of pain playing," coach Glen Gulutzan said. "There was a time in the third period where we were going to shut him down. I thought he did a really good job and ended up with three assists. He was effective but played through all of the freezing. He was in some discomfort in the third — nothing that will keep him out. But he could feel it. I thought he did a great job." That's a hockey player!

4 Dennis Wideman Active

Dennis Wideman continues to serve as a healthy scratch for the Calgary Flames. He won't be in the lineup for Tuesday night's game against the Los Angeles Kings. This is his fifth straight game as a healthy scratch. Wideman has three goals and 16 assists in 52 games this season. Jyrki Jokipakka and Freddie Hamilton will also serve as scratches.

5 Matt Bartkowski Active

Matt Bartkowski recorded his first point with the Flames during Sunday's 5-2 win over the Islanders. It only took eight games, but he's finally in the books with a helper. A few more of those and he'll be a staple at the bottom of the rotation.

6 Ladislav Smid I.L.

Ladislav Smid (neck) hasn't decided if he wants to retire yet, per Flames GM Brad Treliving. Smid is still just 30 years old, but he's dealing with a neck injury that's serious enough to keep him out of the entire 2016-17 campaign at the least. With that in mind it's not clear what the future holds for Smid, though the Flames might have some scouting work available for him.

7 Michael Stone Sidelined

Michael Stone (upper body) won't play Wednesday night. He was on the ice as an extra defender during the morning skate and is expected to participate in a full practice Thursday. Stone's status for Friday could become clearer depending on what happens.

8 Deryk Engelland Active

With Troy Brouwer out of the lineup with a hand injury, Deryk Engelland will wear an "A" on his jersey. The 34-year-old isn't known for his offensive production, but he's shown that he can be a leader both on and off the ice. Engelland has played in 425 career NHL games and regularly sticks up for teammates. He's also a calming presence on a young blue line that features Brett Kulak, Tyler Wotherspoon and Jyrki Jokipakka. We don’t make the decisions, the players do," head coach Glen Gulutzan said. "He’s stepped up for a lot of guys this year and stepped up for our team. That wasn’t a decision the coaches had to deliberate over."

9 Rasmus Andersson Active

Although Rasmus Andersson hasn't played yet since being summoned by the Flames, this is a good learning experience for him. "You watch players like (Mark) Giordano, (Dougie) Hamilton, (T.J.) Brodie and what they do on an everyday basis," said Andersson. "Obviously, they’re professionals. They’re first and last here every day. It’s just fun to see them and it’s just good to learn, see what they do in practice and how they talk, how they talk on the ice and just how to get better." Andersson, 20, is in his first pro season and has three goals and 22 points in 50 AHL contests.

G 1 Brian Elliott Sidelined

Brian Elliott will not skate Wednesday morning because of an illness. Chad Johnson will start Wednesday night against Boston. It's unclear if Elliott will back him up. Elliott has been superb during Calgary's 10-game win streak. He has posted a 9-0-0 record and he has allowed two goals or less seven times during that span.