David Rittich | Goalie | #33

Team: Calgary Flames
Age / DOB:  (25) / 8/19/1992
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 202
David Rittich will get his first NHL start Saturday night when the Flames play against Colorado.
In six AHL games this season, Rittich has a 5-1-0 record with a 2.17 goals against average and .931 save percentage. He's faired better than the more heralded prospect Jon Gillies in the AHL this season, something Rittich hopes to translate to the NHL level tonight. Rittich played one period in the NHL last season and he allowed one goal on 10 shots. If he performs well then it should go a long way to set him up as the backup goaltender for the rest of the season. Nov 25 - 2:45 PM
Source: Wes Gilbertson on Twitteer
All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Sean Monahan
2Mikael Backlund
3Mark Jankowski
4Matt Stajan
5Freddie Hamilton
LW1Johnny Gaudreau
2Matthew Tkachuk
3Kris Versteeg
4Sam Bennett
RW1Michael Frolik
2Micheal Ferland
3Jaromir Jagr
4Curtis Lazar
5Troy Brouwer
D1Dougie Hamilton
2Mark Giordano
3T.J. Brodie
4Travis Hamonic
5Michael Stone
6Matt Bartkowski
7Brett Kulak
G1Mike Smith
2David Rittich
 

 