C 1 Sean Monahan Active

Sean Monahan had a hat trick and registered an assist in Calgary's 5-4 overtime win against Philadelphia Saturday afternoon. All three of Monahan's goals came in the second period and allowed the Flames to overcome the 3-1 deficit they faced after 20 minutes. He now has 11 goals and 20 points in 17 games this season. Johnny Gaudreau came up big too with a goal and two assists, extending his point streak to nine games in the process. Michael Frolik netted the overtime winner. Kris Versteeg and T.J. Brodie each assisted on two of Calgary's five goals.

2 Mikael Backlund Active

Mikael Backlund scored a goal and registered an assist in Calgary's 4-1 win over Washington in 2017-18. Backlund has recorded at least a point in six of his last seven games. He's up to five goals and 14 points in 20 contests in 2017-18, which puts him on pace to marginally surpass last season's career-high 53 points.

3 Mark Jankowski Active

Mark Jankowski scored two goals with an assist, plus-2 rating and five shots on goal in Monday's 7-4 win against the Blues. Jankowski picked up his first NHL point, a goal, last time out against the Red Wings on Thursday. Now, he has his first NHL point streak. His first goal was a greasy goal on Thursday, but his first goal tonight was a bomb from the slot that beat Jake Allen. Despite the hot play of late, don't cut a more experienced player for Jankowski at this point.

4 Matt Stajan Active

Matt Stajan will serve as a healthy scratch in Friday's game against Dallas. This has been common for Stajan this season. He has no points and a minus-3 rating in 13 games this season. Matt Bartkowski and Freddie Hamilton will also watch from the press box.

5 Freddie Hamilton Active

Freddie Hamilton successfully cleared waivers. Hamilton still practiced with the Flames on Thursday, so it seems he'll remain on the team for now. Waiving Hamilton gave Calgary the flexibility to demote him once Jaromir Jagr is ready to be activated from the injured reserve list, but that won't happen on Thursday.

LW 1 Johnny Gaudreau Active

Johnny Gaudreau has been getting advice and confidence from Jaromir Jagr. Jagr thinks very highly of Gaudreau and the 24-year-old forward has taken the veteran's praise to heart. "It’s pretty special when someone says something like that to you. Because it’s not every day that someone as good as him says something about a player that has only been in the league four years," Gaudreau said. "We’ve talked about a lot of little things that make you a better player day-in and day-out, whether it’s staying out a little extra on the ice or when you’re not feeling your best that day, you have to push and make sure you get better that day instead of kind of going through the motions. I’ve had a few conversations with him, and they’ve all been pretty good and pretty positive, so hopefully, I can keep those little things going, keep picking his brain." Gaudreau has seemed to find another level to his game since Jagr was signed by the Flames. Gaudreau was already a great forward, but now he's playing like a Hart Trophy contender with his 11 goal

2 Matthew Tkachuk Active

Matthew Tkachuk recorded two assists in the Flames' 4-1 win over Washington Monday night. Tkachuk has only been held off the scoresheet once in his last five games. He has four goals and 15 points in 19 contests in 2017-18. He had a solid 48 points in his rookie season, but it looks like he'll take a significant step forward as a sophomore.

3 Kris Versteeg Active

Kris Versteeg posted an assist in 14:27 of TOI in Monday's 2-0 victory in Anaheim. It's early, but Versteeg is sailing along at a point-per-game clip through three outings. He'll look to keep things rolling when the Flames skate in Los Angeles on Wednesday night.

4 Sam Bennett Active

Sam Bennett admitted that ending his goal slump came as a relief. Bennett opened the campaign with a 16-game goal scoring slump. The last time he had found the back of the net was on April 17 during the 2017 playoffs. "I think he was so relieved he didn’t even want to celebrate or put his hands in the air," said Flames head coach Glen Gulutzan. "He’s been around the net and had his chances. We’ve talked about this league putting you in your place, but you do the right things and you eventually get rewarded. I was happy for him — I can admit that." It will be interesting to see if Bennett can build on this now that the weight of the slump is behind him. Bennett has offensive upside, but so far in his career we haven't seen enough from him as he has 32 goals and 66 points in 176 games.

RW 1 Michael Frolik Active

Michael Frolik scored the overtime game winner on Saturday. Frolik broke in on a two-on-one and took a perfect pass from Mikael Backlund, beating Brian Elliott for the 5-4 win. Frolik has four goals and nine points in 19 games. Frolik usually averages about a point every two games so his scoring this season is right on pace.

2 Micheal Ferland Active

Micheal Ferland found the back of the net in Calgary's 6-4 loss to Dallas on Friday. Ferland has recorded at least a point in seven of his last nine games. He has nine goals and 13 points in 21 contests this season.

3 Jaromir Jagr Active

Jaromir Jagr registered an assist in the Flames' 7-4 win against St. Louis on Monday. That gives Jagr three points in three games since returning from a groin injury and five points in eight contests this season. It took Jagr some time to get into the swing of things this season because he didn't participate in training camp, but he's still an offensive threat, even at the age of 45.

4 Curtis Lazar Active

Curtis Lazar is a healthy scratch in Wednesday's game against the Blue Jackets. Lazar has two assists and a minus-4 rating in 15 games with the Flames this season. Matt Stajan and Matt Bartkowski will also watch the game from the press box.

5 Troy Brouwer Active

Troy Brouwer has no goals and three assists through 17 games this season. At one point Brouwer was good for around 40 points per campaign, but he dipped to 25 points in 74 contests in 2016-17. There was some hope that he might bounce back this season, but he's not getting much playing time. More specifically, he's averaged 13:17 minutes per game, down from 16:13 last season. With that in mind, we don't expect him to heat up as the campaign progresses.

D 1 Dougie Hamilton Active

Dougie Hamilton assisted on both of Calgary's regulation time goals in its 3-2 shootout win against Nashville. Hamilton logged 16:44 minutes though, which is awfully low for him. It might prove to be an anomaly, but it's worth keeping an eye on. Regardless, he now has a goal and six points in nine games this season.

2 Mark Giordano Active

Mark Giordano scored the overtime winner in Calgary's 2-1 victory over Pittsburgh on Thursday. Giordano has two goals and five points in 13 contests this season. That's a bit of a slow start by his standards, but he should pick up the pace as the campaign continues.

3 T.J. Brodie Active

T.J. Brodie posted an assist with a blocked shot in Tuesday's 5-3 loss against the Canucks. Brodie has struggled at the offensive end, as he has failed to light the lamp in 13 straight games since his two-goal outburst back on Oct. 7. He has just two points over the past two outings, but both helpers have come in three games in November. Perhaps he is starting to snap out of his offensive funk. Either way, he helped fantasy owners and DFS players with 24 blocked shots through 15 games.

4 Travis Hamonic Active

Travis Hamonic (lower body) will be back in the lineup on Monday night versus St. Louis. The Flames have removed Hamonic from injured reserve. Rasmus Andersson isn't listed on the team's official roster, which suggests he has been returned to the minors to make room for Hamonic, who has missed the last three games.

5 Michael Stone Active

Michael Stone scored his first goal of the season Sunday. The defenseman had a big game as he was a plus-two with six shots on goal. He has two points in 14 games with only 17 shots on goal so you can see why Sunday's output was an anomaly.

6 Matt Bartkowski Active

Matt Bartkowski will be a healthy scratch in Monday's game against the St. Louis Blues. This will be the second straight game that he watches from the press box. Bartkowski has no points and a minus-4 rating in 10 games this season. Matt Stajan and Freddie Hamilton will also be a healthy scratch in this game.

7 Brett Kulak Active

Brett Kulak didn't make his season debut until Oct. 21, but he's appeared in four of Calgary's last five contests. Kulak began the season as the Flames' seventh defenseman and is looking to win an every game role. It helped that he registered an assist on Sunday and was named the game's second star. "It’s a good little boost for me after a win like that, to get a star. It’s pretty cool," Kulak said. "But for me now, I think it’s just about moving forward with it. I think maybe in the past, it would be something I would get really giddy and excited about. But now, it’s just we’re brought in here to do a job, and I think going out there and getting the win is doing that job. So I just have to move forward with it." Based on Tuesday's practice pairings, he'll probably stay in the lineup for Thursday's game.

G 1 Mike Smith Active

Mike Smith allowed five goals on 40 shots in a 6-4 loss to the Dallas Stars. Not the best night for Smith, but he was able to pick up an assist on Monahan's second goal of the night 6:04 into the third period. Smiith has faced 39 or more shots in four of his last five full games. That is something the Flames will have to work on if they wish to keep their netminder fresh for the remaining portion of the season. The 35-year-old netminder has a 11-7-1 record with a 2.65 goals against average and .922 save percentage.