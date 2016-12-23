Player Page

Jesse Puljujarvi | Winger | #98

Team: Edmonton Oilers
Age / DOB:  (18) / 5/7/1998
Ht / Wt:  6'4' / 203
Drafted: 2016 / Rd. 1 (4) / EDM
Jesse Puljujarvi has been assigned to the minors.
The fourth overall pick in the 2016 NHL Draft has skated in 28 of Edmonton's 42 games this season and he has contributed eight points, including one goal. Puljujarvi has averaged just 11:15 of ice time per match and should get a larger role in the AHL with Bakersfield. Jan 9 - 12:10 PM
Source: Edmonton Oilers on Twitter
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
281785101000041.024
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Jan 8@ OTT000000000000.000
Jan 7@ NJ000000000000.000
Jan 5@ BOS100000000000.000
Jan 3@ CLM100002000000.000
Dec 31VAN100000000001.000
Dec 29LA100000000001.000
Dec 23@ SJ000000000000.000
Dec 21@ ARI100000000000.000
Dec 19@ STL000000000000.000
Dec 17TB000000000000.000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Connor McDavid
2Ryan Nugent-Hopkins
3Drake Caggiula
4Anton Lander
5Mark Letestu
LW1Milan Lucic
2Benoit Pouliot
3Patrick Maroon
4Matt Hendricks
5Anton Slepyshev
RW1Jordan Eberle
2Leon Draisaitl
3Zack Kassian
4Tyler Pitlick
5Iiro Pakarinen
D1Adam Larsson
2Andrej Sekera
3Oscar Klefbom
4Kris Russell
5Darnell Nurse
6Brandon Davidson
7Eric Gryba
8Mark Fayne
9Matthew Benning
10Andrew Ference
11David Musil
G1Cam Talbot
 

 