Jesse Puljujarvi | Winger | #98

C 1 Connor McDavid Active

Connor McDavid had a pair of assists Sunday in a 5-3 loss to Ottawa. McDavid is now up to 48 points in 42 games and has a four point lead over Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin in the scoring race. McDavid is a gem among gems in the NHL and should be drafted first overall next season in most drafts.

2 Ryan Nugent-Hopkins Active

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins found the back of the net in Edmonton's 4-3 win over Boston on Thursday. Nugent-Hopkins has only been held off the scoresheet once in his last four games. He's up to eight goals and 19 points in 40 contests in 2016-17.

3 Drake Caggiula Active

Drake Caggiula picked up his second goal of the season. The undrafted rookie had gone his previous 11 games without a point so this could be the start of something. The goal came just after an Oilers power play was denied and Caggiula put it past Jacob Markstrom who was strong in the Vancouver net. Caggiula has six points in 20 games but is someone to keep an eye on as he has top-six potential.

4 Anton Lander Active

Anton Lander is slated to skate on the third line against the Bruins on Thursday night. Lander will skate to the left of Mark Letestu and Jesse Puljujarvi. The 25-year-old has just 34 points in 204 career NHL games, including three points in 16 games this season.

5 Mark Letestu Active

Mark Letestu scored one goal and had two assists Wednesday night as the Edmonton Oilers beat the Arizona Coyotes 3-2. Letestu scored the first goal of the night at 8:13 in the first and then had a piece of the next two goals with assists to Milan Lucic’s power play goal at 15:07 in that same period and a to Matt Hendricks’ game winning second period goal at 2:16. This lifts Letestu to 17 points for the season with seven goals to his credit.

LW 1 Milan Lucic Active

Many didn't think highly of Milan Lucic heading north to Edmonton, nor did they think the Oilers were spending their money wisely. But the early returns are looking pretty good. The 28-year-old has 10 goals and 24 points to go along with 89 hits while playing in each of Edmonton's 36 games thus far. The one surprise? Just 18 PIMs. He hasn't posted fewer than 75 PIMs in a season aside from his injury-shortened 2009-10, where he still put up 44 PIMs in 50 games for Boston. In normal leagues, Lucic is probably best served as a quality depth option. But for those in alternative pools, one can reasonably hold out hope that he'll spend a bit more time in the penalty box moving forward.

2 Benoit Pouliot Active

Benoit Pouliot has contributed a goal and an assist in his last two appearances. He had one goal in his previous 17 outings and he was scratched for this past Tuesday's contest. It's probably too early to declare that he is turning it around, but this should provide him with some confidence.

3 Patrick Maroon Active

Patrick Maroon netted a pair of goals on six shots for the Oilers on Sunday night. It still wasn't enough to earn the win, as Ottawa beat the Oilers 5-3. Maroon had six points on the Oilers' four-game road trip. This season, the 28-year-old has 16 goals and 23 points in 42 games.

4 Matt Hendricks Active

Matt Hendricks, Jordan Oesterle and Brandon Davidson will each be scratched against the Bruins on Thursday night. Unfortunately only Hendricks has produced a modicum of fantasy value this season. Through 15 games he has three points,15 PIMs, 20 blocks and 24 blocks.

5 Anton Slepyshev Active

Anton Slepyshev has been called up by Edmonton. He has two goals and two assists in 15 games with the Oilers this season. He also has 10 points in nine outings with Bakersfield of the AHL.

RW 1 Jordan Eberle Active

Jordan Eberle has not found the back of the net in 13 games. Eberle has not scored less than 24 goals in four of the last five seasons (the 16 goals during the 48 game lockout season being the anomaly) but he has only eight in 41 games this season. He has not seen much action with Connor McDavid of late in even strength situations and that does not help his cause but he needs to start finding the range if the Oilers want to get some secondary scoring.

2 Leon Draisaitl Active

Leon Draisaitl scored his 15th goal of the season Sunday. The talented forward has 35 points in 42 games this season and has the plumb assignment of playing alongside Connor McDavid. Draisaitl should be on someone's roster in almost all formats of fantasy as he is a must start.

3 Zack Kassian Active

There is a chance that Zack Kassian could be scratched Tuesday. He was not feeling well in the shootout loss to Vancouver Saturday and did not see the ice in the last 15 minutes of the game. If he is unable to go, then Taylor Beck will tag in for him. Kassian has two goals and nine points this season but his value in fantasy lies in his penalty minute total which is 68, fourth best in the NHL.

4 Tyler Pitlick Sidelined

Tyler Pitlick will miss the rest of the season with a torn ACL. Pitlick had eight goals and 11 points in 31 games this season. Before the 2016-17 campaign, Pitlick recorded three goals and no assists in 27 career games.

5 Iiro Pakarinen I.L.

Iiro Pakarinen is week-to-week with a knee injury. Pakarinen had five goals and 13 points in 63 games with Edmonton last season. The 25-year-old will likely serve as a fourth-liner once he's healthy.

D 1 Adam Larsson Active

Adam Larsson will make his return to Prudential Center Saturday night when the Oilers visit the New Jersey Devils. Larsson was traded for Taylor Hall last summer and Edmonton likes the way he has fit in with the team. "He can play 25 minutes a night quite comfortably, and he has a lot of experience for a young defenseman," said coach Todd McLellan. "He defends first, he's positionally sound, solid stick, but the physicality part of it is something that was underestimated by me. I didn't think he would be as aggressive as he's been. That's been a welcome addition to our back end." Larsson has also posted six points in 40 games this season for his new club.

2 Andrej Sekera Active

Andrej Sekera (illness) will get back into the lineup on Tuesday night. He has missed the last two games because of an illness. Sekera has four goals and 17 points in 36 matches this year.

3 Oscar Klefbom Active

Oscar Klefbom scored a goal in Edmonton's 3-1 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets. He snapped his seven-game goalless streak. Patrick Maroon and Jordan Eberle picked up the assists on the Oilers' only goal. Klefbom is up to six goals and seven assists in 39 games this season.

4 Kris Russell Active

The Edmonton Oilers have a much better record with Kris Russell in the lineup than without him. The Oilers are 9-3-1 this season with a healthy Russell and 2-5 when he was out with a lower body injury. He has three assists in 13 games with a plus-six rating so you shouldn't be jumping to put him in your fantasy lineup.

5 Darnell Nurse I.L.

Darnell Nurse is projected to miss up to 12 weeks after he had surgery on his ankle. He underwent a procedure to repair ligament and bone damage. Nurse hasn't played since Dec. 1. He has five points and 17 penalty minutes in 25 games this campaign.

6 Brandon Davidson Sidelined

There won't be any changes on Edmonton's blue line as Brandon Davidson is still out sick for Saturday's match in New Jersey. The 25-year-old has seen just 72 career games in the NHL, with nine this season. He has five goals and 13 points with 103 hits and 133 blocks in his career.

7 Eric Gryba Active

Eric Gryba will be scratched against the Lightning on Saturday. Through 14 games this season the veteran defender has posted no points with 14 PIMs and 53 hits. Nice rates in the right pool.

8 Mark Fayne Sidelined

Mark Fayne has been activated and sent back down to AHL Bakersfield. The veteran defender has posted a pair of helpers in four games this season with the Oilers, but has yet to make his Condors season debut. Which is about the way he would have it if he had his druthers.

9 Matthew Benning Active

Defenseman Matthew Benning scored his first career NHL goal Saturday night as the Edmonton Oilers beat the New Jersey Devils 2-1. After being signed as a free agent at the start of the season, Benning has assisted on seven goals but had didn't have one to call his own. That changed 3:33 into the third period when he shot the puck through heavy traffic on Devils goalie Cory Schneider’s left side. The defenseman has been on a hot streak with four points in the last five games. The goal was assisted by Andrej Sekera and Anton Lander and forced the game into overtime.

10 Andrew Ference I.L.

Andrew Ference (hip) has been moved to the long-term injured reserve list. Unfortunately, Ference isn't expected to be able to return from his hip injury, so this move was expected. Edmonton is getting some added cap flexibility.

11 David Musil Active

David Musil has been summoned from Bakersfield of the AHL. He has recorded one goal and six points in 16 games this season with Edmonton's minor-league affiliate. Musil hasn't played in the NHL since 2014-15 when he suited up in four games with the Oilers.