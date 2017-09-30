Olli Juolevi | Defenseman | #48

All Positions

C 1 Henrik Sedin Active

Henrik and Daniel Sedin have been chosen as finalists for the King Clancy Trophy. The award is given "to the player who best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and has made a noteworthy humanitarian contribution in his community." The Sedin brothers have done so much for the community in Vancouver throughout their careers, including donations and fundraising for children's hospitals and literacy promotion programs. Nashville's P.K. Subban and Minnesota's Jason Zucker have also been named finalists for the award.

2 Bo Horvat Active

Bo Horvat's goal over the summer will be to work on his skating. "For me, it’s to keep working on my skating — you can never be too fast," Horvat said. "That’s something I already know and I know it’s something I have to keep working on all summer." Before he begins his summer training though, he's participating in the 2018 World Championship as a member of Team Canada. The Canadians will open the tournament with a game against Team USA on Friday.

3 Nic Dowd Active

Nic Dowd will be a healthy scratch this afternoon against the Columbus Blue Jackets. It'll be the second straight game that Dowd will sit. Brendan Gaunce will also be scratched while Anders Nilsson (illness) will also miss the game.

4 Markus Granlund Sidelined

Markus Granlund (ankle) will be out of action for more than a month, according to coach Travis Green. Granlund suffered an ankle injury on Thursday night and those injuries can be difficult to come back from.

5 Brandon Sutter Active

Brandon Sutter scored a goal with an assist and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 5-4 shootout loss against the Golden Knights. Sutter detests the idea of tanking and he is certainly doing his part to disprove the theory that Vancouver is losing on purpose as they play out the string. He has five goals with eight points and a plus-6 rating over his past eight outings as he gives it his all and is playing his best hockey of the season.

6 Elias Pettersson Active

The Athletic's Mike Halford thinks that highly touted rookie Elias Pettersson could start the season on a line with fellow Swedish rookie Jonathan Dahlen as well as center Bo Horvat. Pettersson will likely start on the wing but it's likely that he eventually will end up at center. It is unlikely that the fifth overall pick in the 2017 Draft will be sent to the minors after training camp but of course you never know. "I don’t know, to be honest," Pettersson said. "If that’s what’s best for me to prepare for the NHL, but I want to play in the NHL as quick as possible. If that [means] playing in the AHL first, I will do that, but I want to play in the NHL as quick as possible."

LW 1 Daniel Sedin Active

Daniel Sedin scored two goals, including the overtime winner, in a 4-3 victory over the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday night. You couldn't script a more picture-perfect ending to your home career. Daniel Sedin's second of the night won the game for Vancouver, getting assists from twin brother Henrik and Alex Edler. Daniel now has 23 goals and 55 points in 80 games this season. Both Daniel and Henrik have one more Canucks game to play, a Saturday night encounter in Edmonton against the Oilers.

2 Loui Eriksson Sidelined

Loui Eriksson will miss the remainder of the season due to a fractured rib. Eriksson had 10 goals and 23 points in 50 contests this season. He inked a six-year, $36 million contract in the summer of 2016 and so far that deal has been a huge disappointment for Vancouver. Hopefully he'll be healthy next season and bounce back, but we can't recommend betting on that happening in fantasy leagues.

3 Sven Baertschi Sidelined

According to coach Travis Green, Sven Baertschi will likely miss the rest of the 2017-18 season due to a separated shoulder. Baertschi was hurt on Friday after he received a hit from Nashville's Alexei Emelin. If the Canucks winger is indeed done then his season will end with 14 goals and 29 points in 53 appearances.

4 Jussi Jokinen Active

Jussi Jokinen scored a goal in a 3-2 shootout loss to the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday night. Jokinen ends his season with low totals, but with a decent haul of points in his last few games. The Finn picked up eight points in his last seven games of the season. Jokinen ends the 2017-18 season with five goals and 17 points in 60 games this season.

5 Brendan Leipsic Active

Brendan Leipsic will be back in the lineup on Tuesday night. Coach Travis Green said that Leipsic will play alongside Adam Gaudette and Jake Virtanen. "I'm looking for that line to give us a little juice, a little offense," added Vancouver's bench boss. Leipsic had been out for the last five games due to an undisclosed injury.

6 Brendan Gaunce Active

Brendan Gaunce will not suit up tonight against the Edmonton Oilers. Gaunce will be making way for Tyler Motte. Gaunce is a former first round pick that is shaping into a bust. He has four goals and six points in 37 games this season.

7 Darren Archibald Active

Darren Archibald picked up an assist with a plus-3 rating and three hits in Tuesday's 4-1 win against Anaheim. Archibald entered play with just one assist and a minus-2 rating over his past 10 games, so he can mostly be avoided outside of the very deepest of fantasy pools at this point.

RW 1 Brock Boeser Active

Brock Boeser (wrist, back) is expected to be 100 percent healthy for the start of training camp. Boeser injured his back on Mar. 5 after he fell into the bench door and he suffered the wrist injury in early February. "My understanding is the cast was taken off a week ago," Canucks GM Jim Benning said. "I haven't talked to Brock about it, but I believe the cast had to be on a month. The doctor that he went back to see in Minnesota is the Vikings' hand specialist and that's the doctor that did Brock's surgery two years ago. We were able to get an appointment for him and we wanted to get him in there and have the doctor have a look at him. The worst-case scenario was that he would require another surgery, but he didn't need to do that."

2 Sam Gagner Active

Sam Gagner is on a bit of a hot streak at the moment. Gagner is enjoying playing on a line with the Sedin twins, as he has scored in back-to-back games and has goals in three of his last four outings. He didn't have a goal in his previous 25 games.

3 Jake Virtanen Active

Jake Virtanen scored his ninth goal of the season Sunday in a 4-1 road win over Dallas. The Canucks took Virtanen sixth overall in 2014 and the 21-year-old has not had much luck at the NHL level thus far. But there is light at the end of the tunnel as the power forward is starting to look like he belongs in the NHL. He will be fantasy-relevant in a couple of seasons, with the big question being, will he make an impact next year. We shall see.

4 Derek Dorsett Sidelined

Derek Dorsett will not return to Vancouver's active roster due to health reasons and risks associated with playing, according to GM Jim Benning. Dorsett has been advised by doctors to stop playing hockey after it was revealed that he has a cervical disc herniation adjacent and separate to his previous fusion. "I'm devastated by the news. It will take a long time for this to truly sink in," said Dorsett. "As hard as it was to hear, Dr. Watkins' diagnosis is definitive. There is no grey area, and it gives me clarity to move forward. I have a healthy young family and a long life of opportunities ahead of me. Hockey taught me a lot and it will help me be successful in whatever I choose to do in the future." We wish him the best in whatever he decides to do next.

D 1 Alexander Edler Active

Alex Edler scored a couple of goals in a 5-2 win over the Chicago Blackhawks. It's the fourth time in his career Edler has scored two goals in a game but it's the first time since Oct. 29, 2011 that he has done it. The 31-year-old Swedish defenseman used to be an offensive force on the back end but injuries have limited him to no more than 31 points since the 2012-13 season. He's regained some of his offensive game this season and currently sits at five goals and 30 points in 62 games. Henrik Sedin, Bo Horvat and Brandon Sutter also scored in the win. Heading into a contract year next season, Edler might be worth a look in drafts next season.

2 Chris Tanev Active

The Vancouver Canucks aren't attempting to trade Chris Tanev, per GM Jim Benning. When healthy, Tanev is a top-four defenseman for the Canucks, but the problem is that he spends a lot of time on the sidelines. He played in just 42 games this season and 298 of a possible 410 contests over the last five seasons. He has two campaigns left on his five-year, $22.25 million contract.

3 Michael Del Zotto Active

Michael Del Zotto was scoreless with three shots on goal, three blocked shots and five hits over 21:33 of ice time in Wednesday's 3-0 loss at Anaheim. Del Zotto has managed just six goals and 19 points, so he doesn't take up a roster spot for his offensive ability. However, he has managed 210 hits with 115 blocked shots over 71 outings. He is one of just nine NHL players to dish out 200 or more hits so far this season.

4 Ben Hutton Active

Ben Hutton has hired a new offseason trainer, changed his fitness regiment, and plans to work with an NHL skating coach in the hopes of bouncing back in 2018-19. Hutton had no goals and six assists in 61 games in 2017-18 and spent a fair amount of time as a healthy scratch. It's all a big step down from 2015-16 when he recorded 25 points as a rookie. The 25-year-old still has the potential to bounce back though. "I had a conference call with all hands on deck — including Green — and they wanted more from him (Hutton) this season, and they do see a significant upside," Hutton’s representative Andy Scott said. "He’s going to answer the bell. He has the fire in his eyes to have a big summer and prove some people wrong."

5 Troy Stecher Active

Troy Stecher went scoreless with a minus-2 rating in Tuesday's 4-1 loss at Vegas. He didn't do anything at the offensive end, but he was able to log a blocked shot with a game-best seven hits to show off his physicality. He is seventh on the team with 105 hits and 60 blocked shots, and those two categories are his biggest help to fantasy owners at this time.

6 Alex Biega Active

Alex Biega will be in the lineup Wednesday night. Biega has been a healthy scratch for the last two games, but he will play now that Erik Gudbranson (shoulder) is done for the rest of the year. Biega has six assists and 60 shots in 32 appearances with Vancouver.

7 Derrick Pouliot Active

Derrick Pouliot was scoreless with a pair of shots on goal and five blocked shots with a hit Monday in Colorado. Pouliot hasn't done much on the offensive end, posting just two goals with 16 points and a minus-13 rating across 42 games, but he has logged 51 hits with 85 blocked shots to endear himself to fantasy owners in deeper pools.

8 Erik Gudbranson I.L.

Erik Gudbranson will undergo season-ending shoulder surgery. Vancouver has announced that Gudbranson has been removed from the active roster. He was initially injured on Nov. 22 and missed 12 games. Gudbranson was able to return after successful rehabilitation and treatment, but surgery has been determined to be in his best interest now.

G 1 Jacob Markstrom Active

Jacob Markstrom made 16 saves in a 4-3 overtime victory over the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday night. Markstrom hasn't lost in regulation since Mar. 20, going 5-0-1 in his last six games. The Swede is now 23-26-7 with a 2.71 GAA and a .912 save percentage.