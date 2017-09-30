Player Page

Olli Juolevi | Defenseman | #48

Team: Vancouver Canucks
Age / DOB:  (20) / 5/5/1998
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 182
College: Finland
Drafted: 2016 / Rd. 1 (5) / VAN
Recent News

Olli Juolevi will undergo a microdiscectomy procedure for a disc in his lower-back.
Juolevi started to experience some discomfort during off-season training. An update on his timetable will come after the surgery. Jun 11 - 1:37 PM
Source: Vancouver Canucks on Twitter
Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Henrik Sedin
2Bo Horvat
3Nic Dowd
4Markus Granlund
5Brandon Sutter
6Elias Pettersson
LW1Daniel Sedin
2Loui Eriksson
3Sven Baertschi
4Jussi Jokinen
5Brendan Leipsic
6Brendan Gaunce
7Darren Archibald
RW1Brock Boeser
2Sam Gagner
3Jake Virtanen
4Derek Dorsett
D1Alexander Edler
2Chris Tanev
3Michael Del Zotto
4Ben Hutton
5Troy Stecher
6Alex Biega
7Derrick Pouliot
8Erik Gudbranson
G1Jacob Markstrom
2Anders Nilsson
 

 