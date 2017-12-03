Player Page

Pierre-Luc Dubois | Winger | #18

Team: Columbus Blue Jackets
Age / DOB:  (19) / 6/24/1998
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 207
Drafted: 2016 / Rd. 1 (3) / CLM
Pierre-Luc Dubois has a goal and five assists in his last four games.
Dubois, the third overall pick in the 2016 Draft, has struggled at times but is now playing on the top line with Artemi Panarin and Josh Anderson and is starting to thrive. Coach John Tortorella has been switching his lines around of late but he is leaving this line alone. He is now worth picking up in most pools. Dec 4 - 6:12 AM
Source: Columbus Dispatch
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
274711180100042.095
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Dec 2@ WAS102210000002.000
Dec 1ANA102210010001.000
Nov 28CAR101102000001.000
Nov 27@ MON110100000003.333
Nov 24OTT1000-22000000.000
Nov 22CAL100000000005.000
Nov 20@ BUF110110000005.200
Nov 17NYR100000000002.000
Nov 14@ MON100010000000.000
Nov 11@ DET100000000001.000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Alexander Wennberg
2Nick Foligno
3Brandon Dubinsky
4Lukas Sedlak
5Jordan Schroeder
6Sam Vigneault
LW1Artemi Panarin
2Boone Jenner
3Pierre-Luc Dubois
4Matt Calvert
5Markus Hannikainen
6Tyler Motte
RW1Cam Atkinson
2Oliver Bjorkstrand
3Josh Anderson
D1Zach Werenski
2Seth Jones
3Jack Johnson
4David Savard
5Ryan Murray
6Scott Harrington
7Gabriel Carlsson
8Markus Nutivaara
G1Sergei Bobrovsky
2Joonas Korpisalo
 

 