Pierre-Luc Dubois | Winger | #18

C 1 Alexander Wennberg Active

Alexander Wennberg (upper body) will return to the lineup on Tuesday night. Wennberg hasn't played since Nov. 11 because of an upper-body injury. He didn't have a point in six straight games before he was hurt. Wennberg has been disappointing this year with one goal and eight assists in 18 games.

2 Nick Foligno Active

Nick Foligno scored for the first time in 14 games on Friday. It was a big week for Foligno who snapped a 12 game pointless streak on Wednesday. He has been having a tough go of it lately but is up to four goals and 10 points in 23 games. He is on a two-game points streak but his fantasy value has been limited this season because of his prolonged slump.

3 Brandon Dubinsky Active

Brandon Dubinsky found the back of the net in Friday's 3-1 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes. Dubinsky opened the scoring at the 5:35 mark of the first period, as he scored a beautiful breakaway goal on his backhand. Unfortunately for the Jackets, it's the only offense they'd be able to muster. Dubinsky has now recorded a point in four of his last five games after having just two points in his first 12 contests.

4 Lukas Sedlak Active

Lukas Sedlak has been activated from injured reserve. Sedlak has missed the last 13 games due to an ankle injury. He has recorded nine goals, 15 points and 29 penalty minutes in 70 career games with Columbus. Sedlak has two goals in eight appearances with the Blue Jackets this year.

5 Jordan Schroeder Active

Jordan Schroeder will be a healthy scratch as the Columbus Blue Jackets host the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday night. Schroeder draws out of the lineup with the return of Alexander Wennberg from injury. The winger has no points in six games so far this season with Columbus. He will be joined in the press box by Gabriel Carlsson, who was recalled on an emergency basis earlier today.

6 Sam Vigneault I.L.

Sam Vigneault (finger) will begin the year as an injured/non-roster player. Vigneault suffered a broken finger during the preseason. He isn't expected to play this month because of the injury and could end up in the AHL once he's healthy.

LW 1 Artemi Panarin Active

Artemi Panarin scored a goal and two assists in Friday's 4-2 win over the Anaheim Ducks. Panarin registered the primary assists on goals by Brandon Dubinsky and Josh Anderson. He also scored a power play goal in the second period. The Blue Jackets forward finished the night with a plus-2 rating and four shots on goal in 16:46 of ice time. Panarin has six goals and 19 points in his first 26 games as a member of the Blue Jackets.

2 Boone Jenner Active

Boone Jenner has seven points in his last nine games. The forward didn't make his season's debut until October 21 due to a back injury, missing the first seven contests but has been picking up the points of late. He did not pick up a point in his first four games but has been helping the cause since. He is not a bad pickup in deeper leagues as he scored 30 goals in the 2015-16 season.

3 Pierre-Luc Dubois Active

Pierre-Luc Dubois has a goal and five assists in his last four games. Dubois, the third overall pick in the 2016 Draft, has struggled at times but is now playing on the top line with Artemi Panarin and Josh Anderson and is starting to thrive. Coach John Tortorella has been switching his lines around of late but he is leaving this line alone. He is now worth picking up in most pools.

4 Matt Calvert Active

The Columbus Blue Jackets have activated Matt Calvert off injured reserve. Calvert has been out with an upper-body injury since Nov. 6. He has three goals and five assists in 14 games this season.

5 Markus Hannikainen Active

Markus Hannikainen has been called up by the Columbus Blue Jackets. Hannikainen has an assist in four AHL games this season. With Columbus he's scored two goals and four points in 12 games.

6 Tyler Motte Active

Tyler Motte will be a healthy scratch in Saturday's game against the Washington Capitals. Motte will come out of the lineup for Matt Calvert, who was activated off injured reserve earlier today. Motte has three goals and one assist in 15 games this season.

RW 1 Cam Atkinson Active

Cam Atkinson switched lines with Oliver Bjorkstrand at practice Sunday. Atkinson was playing alongside Nick Foligno and Sonny Milano while Bjorkstrand saw practice time with Boone Jenner and Brandon Dubinsky. Atkinson scored a couple of goals on Friday and has six goals and nine points, a far cry from the 35 goal, 27 assist season of last year. Keep him on your roster as he is capable of scoring at any time.

2 Oliver Bjorkstrand Active

Oliver Bjorkstrand found the back of the net in a 5-3 loss to the Rangers on Monday. Bjorkstrand is on a three-game point streak and has only been held off the scoresheet once in his last five contests. He's up to five goals and 10 points in 15 games this season. This is shaping up to be his first full NHL season after he recorded 13 points in 26 games in 2016-17.

3 Josh Anderson Active

Josh Anderson found the back of the net in a 3-2 shootout win over Carolina on Tuesday. That extended Anderson's point streak to four games. He has nine goals and 14 points in 23 contests in 2017-18.

D 1 Zach Werenski Active

Zach Werenski scored a goal and an assist in a 3-2 shootout win over the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday night. Werenski had gone pointless in his last four games before Tuesday night's two-point effort, his first since Nov. 2. The defensemen's totals have improved to seven goals and 14 points this season.

2 Seth Jones Active

Seth Jones has spent the Blue Jackets' last two games on the first power-play unit. Typically the Blue Jackets run four forwards and blueliner Zach Werenski, but their power play had been struggling so coach John Tortorella decided to mix things up. Cam Atkinson, Nick Foligno and Artemi Panarin are the three forwards that have remained on the top unit with Werenski and Jones while Alexander Wennberg isn't on either power-play line. Columbus is still 0-for-5 with the man advantage over its last two games, so these changes haven't led to immediate results, but Tortorella has liked what he's seen from the new units, so he might stick with them for now.

3 Jack Johnson Active

Jack Johnson is eager to get going this year after Columbus had a short playoff appearance on the heels of a superb regular season. "I want to win. I just finished my 10th year, and my 11th year I want to win," said Johnson. "I hope every guy is taking the summer seriously, training and getting ready because whether you finished first in the regular season or snuck into the playoffs, if you lose in game five of the first round that's just not enough. So I'm definitely chomping at the bit, excited for next season because I'm excited every year." The Blue Jackets defender also stated that the Brandon Saad trade was tough for him because they were close friends, but he is looking forward to having Artemi Panarin as a teammate. Additionally, Johnson liked the stability of having one partner on the back end, David Savard, for the entire campaign.

4 David Savard Active

David Savard will be back in the lineup on Monday night. Savard was scratched this past Friday against the Rangers, but he will play against Buffalo. The Blue Jackets defender has two goals and six points in 19 games this season.

5 Ryan Murray I.L.

The Columbus Blue Jackets have placed Ryan Murray on injured reserve retroactive to Nov. 27. Murray's missed each of the last two games because of an upper-body injury. He's still considered day-to-day at this point. Murray has one goal and four assists in 24 games this season.

6 Scott Harrington Active

Scott Harrington will draw into the lineup on Tuesday night against Carolina. Harrington has only skated in two games with the Blue Jackets this season. He hasn't played since Oct. 30 and he logged just 4:34 of ice time in that contest. It's unclear who he will be replacing right now.

7 Gabriel Carlsson Active

Gabriel Carlsson will serve as a healthy scratch in Friday's game against the Anaheim Ducks. Carlsson has just one assist in eight games this season. This will be the third time in four games that he'll serve as a healthy scratch. Markus Hannikainen will also watch the game from the press box, while Ryan Murray is out with an injury.

8 Markus Nutivaara Sidelined

Markus Nutivaara (upper body) will miss Saturday's game against the Capitals. The Blue Jackets announced the injury just moments ago. He's day-to-day at this point. Gabriel Carlsson is expected to take his spot in the lineup.

G 1 Sergei Bobrovsky Active

Sergei Bobrovsky allowed four goals on 23 shots in a 4-3 loss to the Washington Capitals on Saturday night. Bobrovsky has now lost back-to-back starts for the third time this season and allowed four goals in an outing for the fourth time this season. One of the goals he allowed was a nasty snipe from compatriot Alex Ovechkin. Bobrovsky's record falls to 14-6-1 with a 2.02 GAA and a .931 save percentage.