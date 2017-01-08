Clayton Keller | Center | #14

All Positions

Pos Role Name

C 1 Christian Dvorak Active

Christian Dvorak registered an assist in the Coyotes' 3-1 loss to Nashville. Dvorak has now recorded a point in three of his last four games. He has 11 goals and 27 points in 68 contests this season.

2 Jordan Martinook Active

Jordan Martinook had the game-winning goal Friday in a 4-2 victory over Carolina. He was set up by Shane Doan, who racked up three points in the contest, in the third period for his 11th goal of the season. Martinook went seven straight games without a point going into Friday's match.

3 Peter Holland Active

Peter Holland was the only Coyote to find the back of the net Saturday night as they lost a 4-1 contest to the Capitals. This was Holland’s fourth goal of the season and his first in the past 10 games. He was probably not on very many fantasy radar screens because in that span of time, he had only one assist and a -2 plus/minus rating.

4 Josh Jooris Active

Josh Jooris and Kevin Connauton will be scratched against the Sabres on Sunday. Through 20 games with the Coyotes, Jooris has posted four points with 10 blocks and 12 hits. Connauton has a point with 38 hits in 18 games.

5 Brad Richardson I.L.

Brad Richardson practiced for the first time since breaking his tibia and fibula on November 17. It was thought at the time that Richardson was done for the season and that was a shame as he was off to his best start of his career with five goals and nine points in 16 games. "He’s come a long way," coach Dave Tippett said. "He’s right on schedule, which is good. You never know with those injuries. He’s hoping to get back and play games this year. That’s a positive thing."

6 Dave Bolland I.L.

Dave Bolland (lower body) might not be able to play in the NHL again. Bolland will probably open the season on the long-term injured reserve list after failing his physical. "He’s working towards trying to (play), but again injuries are what they are. He’s been trying to comeback from that injury for the last nine months and he hasn’t gotten to the stage where he can do that to be cleared," said agent Anton Thun. "His goal is to try to continue to play, but at some point in time, it may just be not happening. He may never play again." He's completed two seasons of his five-year, $27.5 million deal.

7 Christian Fischer Active

While the Coyotes as a team don't have much to play for at this point, these next games will be big for Christian Fischer. Fischer was summoned on Tuesday and he has three goals in four games with Arizona this season. For him any playing time he gets with the Coyotes is about making an impression that can carry over to the 2017 training camp. It's worth keeping in mind that this counts as the first year of his entry-level contract if he reaches the 10-game mark, so Arizona will probably limit him to five more contests to avoid that.

8 Clayton Keller Active

Clayton Keller will make his NHL debut against St. Louis on Monday night. Keller was seventh overall pick in the 2016 NHL Entry. The 18-year-old had 21 goals and 45 points in 31 games at Boston University this season. He's a high-risk, high-reward fantasy play.

LW 1 Max Domi Active

Max Domi scored both regulation goals for the Coyotes as they beat the Kings 3-2 in a shootout Tuesday night. In both instances, Domi’s goal tied the game. He evened the contest 1-1 at 5:49 in the third and had a clutch shot with 45 seconds remaining in the game. This was his first multi-goal game of the season and only the fifth time that he has scored more than one point.

2 Jamie McGinn Active

Jamie McGinn has found the back of the net only twice in his last 27 games. McGinn was inked to a three-year deal by the Coyotes after scoring 22 last season but he has only eight in 51 games this season, forcing head coach Dave Tippett to scratch him on Thursday. "I’m still going to be a positive guy and a good guy smiling around the room because it’s not my teammates’ fault," he said. "I put myself in this position by my play. There’s no point in taking that out on them. You still have to be there and help them along the way. I want to be able to hang my hat on being a pro, and that’s what being a pro is about."

3 Lawson Crouse Active

Lawson Crouse will return to action on Friday against the Stars. This will be the youngster's first game since Feb. 11th due to a lower body injury. He has eight points and 115 hits in 48 games this season.

4 Teemu Pulkkinen Active

Teemu Pulkkinen scratched against the Bolts. Pulkkinen has two goals in 13 games this season. Zbynek Michalek will join Pulkkinen in the press box. Neither player will have any fantasy value going forward. Shane Doan, Kevin Connauton and Alexander Burmistrov are all out with injuries.

5 Alexander Burmistrov Active

Alexander Burmistrov will make his return to the lineup on Monday. Burmistrov's been out since Feb. 28 after taking an open ice hit against the Bruins. He has one goal and 10 assists in 42 games this season.

6 Brendan Perlini Active

Brendan Perlini scored at the 3:49 mark of the second to give the Coyotes a 1-0 win over the Avalanche Monday night. The low scoring affair wasn’t for a lack of trying. Perlini was the only Coyote to find the back of the net, but the team made 35 shots on goal. Perlini had only two of those, but six of his teammates rifled three of more. They were led by Max Domi’s five. Calvin Pickard was just too stingy to let any more pass.

RW 1 Anthony Duclair Active

Anthony Duclair will be a healthy scratch in Monday's game against the St. Louis Blues. Duclair has picked up three assists in his last four games, but it wasn't enough to get him back into the lineup tonight. Zbynek Michalek, Teemu Pulkkinen and Peter Holland will also serve as scratches against the Blues.

2 Radim Vrbata Active

Radim Vrbata is set to play his 500th game with the Arizona Coyotes on Monday against the Nashville Predators. He is set to become the 15th player in franchise history, and 7th player in team history to achieve this. After a sub par season with the Canucks, Vrbata has bounced back this year with 51 points in 71 games. If he chooses to continue playing next season, he will likely get a raise on his $1,000,000 salary.

3 Shane Doan Sidelined

Shane Doan (lower body) will stay off the ice for a couple days. Doan will also skip Monday's contest. "He hasn’t got any worse, but he hasn't got any better, too. So we'll give him a couple days away and see if that helps," Coyotes coach Dave Tippett explained. Doan last played on March 16.

4 Tobias Rieder Active

Tobias Rieder scored a goal in Arizona's 3-1 loss to the Florida Panthers. Rieder opened the scoring just 3:20 into the first period, but that's all the offense his team could muster. Rieder finished the game with a minus-1 rating and two shots on goal in 14:12 of ice time. He has 16 goals and 18 assists in 72 games. He isn't worth owning in most fantasy leagues.

D 1 Oliver Ekman-Larsson Active

Oliver Ekman-Larsson picked up a goal and an assist in a 5-3 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday. Ekman-Larsson beat Vasilevskiy with a point shot that confused the referees because the goal light never went off. He is now up to 37 points in 73 games this season, his lowest points-per-game total since the 2012-13 lockout shortened season. His minus-24 rating is really hurting fantasy owners this season, as it is 23 points lower than last year. We still recommend starting him in your lineup as he is the Coyotes' best threat on the power play.

2 Alex Goligoski Active

Alex Goligoski scored and added a assist in a 5-4 shootout loss to Detroit on Thursday. The points snapped a five game point-less streak for the rearguard. The 31-year-old has 29 points in 70 games and is on pace for close to same numbers as he has had the last two seasons that saw him record 36 and 37 games in full seasons.

3 Jakob Chychrun Active

You might accuse certain Arizona Coyotes of phoning it in, but defenseman Jakob Chychrun is probably an exception. At least, his work in a 3-0 loss against the St. Louis Blues from Saturday certainly gives that indication. While he couldn't beat Jake Allen (like the rest of his teammates), Chychrun fired six SOG, delivered three hits and blocked two shots in 21:41 of TOI in this one.

4 Zbynek Michalek Active

Zbynek Michalek will be scratched against Tampa Bay on Tuesday. The veteran defender dished out three hits and blocked three shots during his season debut on Sunday, while playing 15:55 of ice time.

5 Connor Murphy Active

Connor Murphy extended his point streak to three games on Monday. Murphy has a goal and 13 points in 49 games this season. His career-high is 17 points and there's a fair chance he'll pass that mark by a small amount.

6 Anthony DeAngelo Active

Anthony DeAngelo and Peter Holland are expected to be scratched against the Panthers on Thursday. In 32 games this season, DeAngelo has posted four goals and 11 points along with 35 PIMs and 41 hits. Holland meanwhile has picked up three goals and nine points with 30 hits in 34 games since coming over from Toronto.

7 Luke Schenn Active

Luke Schenn will be ready to go on Saturday after going head first into the boards during Thursday's game. Schenn practiced on Friday and will be in the Arizona lineup against the St. Louis Blues. Schenn has only seven assists in 66 games so he should not be in your lineup.

8 Kevin Connauton Sidelined

Kevin Connauton (upper body) is considered week-to-week. Connauton sustained the injury during the second period of Thursday's game. There's not a lot of time left in the season, so it's clear if there's a chance that he'll miss what's left of 2016-17.

9 Chris Pronger I.L.

Chris Pronger was moved to long-term injured reserve by the Coyotes on Monday. The transaction cleared some cap space to help the team accommodate minor-league call-ups Tyler Gaudet and Anthony DeAngelo. The move won't bother Pronger, who won't play again because of concussions.

G 1 Mike Smith Active

Mike Smith will get the start in Monday's game against the Blues. He comes into this game having dropped five straight games. He has an 18-24-8 record with a 2.94 goals-against-average and a .914 save percentage.