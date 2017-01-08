Player Page

Roster

Clayton Keller | Center | #14

Team: Arizona Coyotes
Age / DOB:  (18) / 7/29/1998
Ht / Wt:  5'10' / 168
Drafted: 2016 / Rd. 1 (7) / ARI
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Clayton Keller will make his NHL debut against St. Louis on Monday night.
Keller was seventh overall pick in the 2016 NHL Entry. The 18-year-old had 21 goals and 45 points in 31 games at Boston University this season. He's a high-risk, high-reward fantasy play. Mar 27 - 7:39 PM
Source: Dave Vest on Twitter
More Clayton Keller Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Season stats are currently unavailable
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Christian Dvorak
2Jordan Martinook
3Peter Holland
4Josh Jooris
5Brad Richardson
6Dave Bolland
7Christian Fischer
8Clayton Keller
LW1Max Domi
2Jamie McGinn
3Lawson Crouse
4Teemu Pulkkinen
5Alexander Burmistrov
6Brendan Perlini
RW1Anthony Duclair
2Radim Vrbata
3Shane Doan
4Tobias Rieder
D1Oliver Ekman-Larsson
2Alex Goligoski
3Jakob Chychrun
4Zbynek Michalek
5Connor Murphy
6Anthony DeAngelo
7Luke Schenn
8Kevin Connauton
9Chris Pronger
G1Mike Smith
2Louis Domingue
 

 