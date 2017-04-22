Player Page

Charlie McAvoy | Defenseman | #73

Team: Boston Bruins
Age / DOB:  (19) / 12/21/1997
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 208
Drafted: 2016 / Rd. 1 (14) / BOS
Charlie McAvoy picked up a goal and an assist in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Nashville Predators.
The 19-year-old didn't play during the regular season last year, but he stood in six playoff games with Bruins. McAvoy registered the primary assist on David Pastrnak's first-period goal and he scored one of his own in the second frame to give his team a 3-1 lead at the time. McAvoy is clearly an exciting young blue liner. He should be owned in most standard fantasy formats. Oct 5 - 10:11 PM
Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Patrice Bergeron
2David Krejci
3Ryan Spooner
4Riley Nash
5Austin Czarnik
LW1Brad Marchand
2Jake DeBrusk
3Frank Vatrano
4Matt Beleskey
5Sean Kuraly
6Tim Schaller
RW1David Pastrnak
2Anders Bjork
3David Backes
4Noel Acciari
D1Torey Krug
2Charlie McAvoy
3Brandon Carlo
4Zdeno Chara
5Adam McQuaid
6Kevan Miller
7Matthew Grzelcyk
8Paul Postma
G1Tuukka Rask
2Anton Khudobin
 

 