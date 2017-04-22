Charlie McAvoy | Defenseman | #73

All Positions

Pos Role Name

C 1 Patrice Bergeron Sidelined

Patrice Bergeron (lower body) will not be able to play on Thursday. Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy once again termed Bergeron as day-to-day. The good news is that Boston's schedule is initially light as the Bruins are off until Monday following tonight's contest. With Bergeron out, it looks like Ryan Spooner will center the top line.

2 David Krejci Active

David Krejci (lower body) isn't available for Game 6 on Sunday. Krejci suffered a lower-body injury in Friday's game. He had 23 goals and 54 points in 82 regular season games, but had been held off the scoresheet in three playoff contests. The Bruins need to win Game 6 to stay alive in the first round.

3 Ryan Spooner Active

Ryan Spooner is battling for Boston's third-line center spot. Spooner's top competition for the job are Sean Kuraly and Austin Czarnik. He bulked up over the off-season and it looks likes he could earn the role going into 2017-18.

4 Riley Nash Active

Riley Nash will probably start the 20117-18 campaign as Boston's fourth-line center. Nash has played alongside Noel Acciari for most of training camp and he is expected to play a key role on the penalty kill. He hopes to provide more offense this year after he contributed just seven goals and 17 points in 81 games in 2016-17.

5 Austin Czarnik I.L.

Austin Czarnik is dealing with an illness, so he didn't practice Monday. Boston made some roster cuts Monday and Czarnik is still with the team for now. It's unclear if he'll get a chance to be in the lineup opening night or if he'll be returned to the minors as one of the Bruins' final cuts.

LW 1 Brad Marchand Active

Brad Marchand was pretty outspoken about new face-off enforcement to be implimented this season. Article 76.4 of the NHL rulebook states that during faceoffs, "the players taking part shall take their position so that they will stand squarely facing the opponent's end of the rink, and clear of the ice markings [where applicable]."The NHL is going to enforce this rule more stringently this season. Centers who violate the rule will be given a two-minute penalty. Marchand and many others are not happy with the NHL's new approach. "The game is something I love and this is completely taking away from it. It’s not just me. I’m the only one saying it. A lot of guys are opposed to it. I’m just saying something about it," said Marchand. If your league values penalty minutes, you may want to stock up on centers for the first few weeks of the season as the players get accustomed to the NHL's new enforcement protocols.

2 Jake DeBrusk Active

It appears as though Jake DeBrusk will start the regular season alongside David Krejci and David Pastrnak, but he still has to get through Boston's final cuts. DeBrusk spent most of his time at training camp on Boston's second line, while going to the difficult areas of the ice to collect pucks. "If he's going to play with Krejci and Pastrnak, his role will be to get to that area for those guys," coach Bruce Cassidy said. "Get to the net, hopefully finish some plays going to the net. In practice today, he finished a few. It's just practice, but that's going to help his confidence. He's going to be expected to use his pace." Boston wants to add speed and youth to the lineup, which DeBrusk will be able to provide.

3 Frank Vatrano Active

Frank Vatrano remains in the mix for a roster spot, but it could be on the fourth line. Sean Kuraly is penciled in to play with Ryan Spooner and David Backes on the third line, so Vatrano is fighting for a spot with Matt Beleskey, Tim Schaller, Noel Acciari, Danton Heinen, Austin Czarnik, Jakob Forsbacka-Karlsson and Kenny Agostino. Vatrano and Agostino would require waivers to be sent down.

4 Matt Beleskey Active

Matt Beleskey (foot) was able to participate in Saturday's preseason game. Beleskey was injured on Monday, but fortunately it wasn't serious. "I definitely did not want a broken foot to start the year, so I’m glad that I was fine," said Beleskey. "I took a puck in the face during warm-ups and the shot to the foot in the third, so that’s quite a good start to the year. But hopefully, I’ve got those out of the way now." He had three goals and eight points in 49 games last season.

5 Sean Kuraly Active

Sean Kuraly is eyeing a roster spot with Boston out of training camp. Kuraly performed well in the playoffs last year after he appeared in eight matches with the big club during the regular season. "It starts all over again," he said. "Did I help myself by scoring two goals in the playoffs and playing my role? Absolutely. But it really does start over. We have so many good, young players going to camp." Kuraly has been trying to improve his skating over the summer and knows he'll have to be good at both ends of the ice to play regularly at the NHL level.

6 Tim Schaller Active

Tim Schaller netted the game winner in Monday's 3-2 preseason win versus Montreal. He got the marker on a 2-on-1 shorthanded rush with Noel Acciari. Schaller had seven goals and 14 points in 59 games with the Bruins last season. Jesse Gabrielle and Anders Bjork had the other goals for Boston in the contest.

RW 1 David Pastrnak Active

David Pastrnak recorded an assist during his team’s 5-1 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers Thursday night. Expectations are high for the 21-year old Czech native who scored 34 goals last season. The $40 million dollar man should be a top-flight scoring option for the Bruins, which means he’s a must-grab in the early rounds of your fantasy draft.

2 Anders Bjork Active

Although Anders Bjork has spent the Bruins' training camp as a right winger on a line with Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand, that might not be who he plays with when the campaign starts. Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy is also toying with the idea of using Bjork as a left winger on a line with David Krejci and David Pastrnak. In that scenario, David Backes likely would play with Bergeron and Marchand instead. With either plan, Bjork has a tremendous opportunity to have a great campaign. This will be his first pro season after he scored 21 goals and 52 points in 39 games with Notre Dame last season. He's not a bad late round gamble in standard league drafts.

3 David Backes Sidelined

The Boston Bruins have announced that forward David Backes has been diagnosed with diverticulitis. Diverticulitis is a digestive disease in which pouches within the large bowel wall become inflamed. It usually heals on its own and rarely requires surgical intervention. Backes will be re-evaluated in three-to-four weeks and might be worth dropping for something on your waiver wire.

4 Noel Acciari Sidelined

Boston Bruins forward Noel Acciari has been ruled out for the remainder of the game with an upper-body injury. Acciari headed to the dressing room after blocking a shot on the penalty kill. It is unclear what type of injury he is dealing with at the moment.

D 1 Torey Krug I.L.

The Boston Bruins will be without Krug (jaw), Bergeron (lower-body), and Backes (undisclosed) tonight against the Predators. The Bruins will have a tough time against the Stanley Cup runner's up with three big pieces of the lineup missing. As for Krug, the Bruins are hoping he could return to the lineup in a week or two.

2 Charlie McAvoy Active

Charlie McAvoy picked up a goal and an assist in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Nashville Predators. The 19-year-old didn't play during the regular season last year, but he stood in six playoff games with Bruins. McAvoy registered the primary assist on David Pastrnak's first-period goal and he scored one of his own in the second frame to give his team a 3-1 lead at the time. McAvoy is clearly an exciting young blue liner. He should be owned in most standard fantasy formats.

3 Brandon Carlo Active

Brandon Carlo is preparing for his sophomore campaign in the NHL after exceeding expectations in 2016-17. Carlo is ahead of where Boston expected him to be and he wants to continue heading in the right direction. "For myself, an opportunity opened up at the beginning of the year," he said. "It was great for me to take advantage of that. I exceeded my own expectations of where I was going to be this year. I'm more confident and ready. We have good youth and good leadership. It should be a really good year." Carlo sustained a concussion in the last game of the regular season and didn't get to play in the playoffs. He felt more like himself about a week after the Bruins were eliminated. Boston would like to see him rush up the ice with the puck more this campaign and get more involved offensively even though he has shown he is capable of serving in a shutdown role.

4 Zdeno Chara Sidelined

Zdeno Chara isn't feeling well, so he won't play Monday night against Chicago. Consider him day-to-day for now. Boston has two more preseason games left this week before the start of the regular season.

5 Adam McQuaid Active

Adam McQuaid hopes that he hasn't played his last game with Boston with the expansion draft fast approaching. "I hope not. I never thought of it that way, to be honest with you," McQuaid said. "The reality is that they're picking someone from every team. I hope that's not the case for me. I want to be back here and I've always said how much I love it here. I can't imagine playing for another team." The Bruins will have to decide who to protect with McQuaid, Kevan Miller and Colin Miller as potential candidates for Vegas. He suffered a neck injury in Game 2 of the playoffs and he wasn't able to play in the last four games of the series.

6 Kevan Miller Active

Kevan Miller's injured shoulder won't require offseason surgery. Miller played through the pain in Boston's first-round series against Ottawa, but the fact that he doesn't need to go under the knife is good news for his odds of being healthy at the start of next season.

7 Matthew Grzelcyk Active

Matthew Grzelcyk is still in the running to fill in for the injured Torey Krug once the regular season starts. Like Krug, Grzelcyk is an offensive-minded defenseman and consequently, he might also fill the void left by Krug on the man advantage. The question with Grzelcyk is if he can do enough defensively to be a regular with Boston at this time. "For me, it’s picking and choosing my battles defensively," said Grzelcyk. "I have to use my smarts more than my strength. I’m not going to beat too many guys physically. If I can angle players into situations I want them to be in, I think that would work best to my advantage." Rob O'Gara and Paul Postma are also battling for the defensive opening, but neither have Grzelcyk's offensive potential.

8 Paul Postma Active

Newly-signed Paul Postma may be able to switch to the left side in order to fill a Bruin need. Boston has a very strong right-shot defense but needs some help on the left side. Postma, who normally shoots right-handed, has had some experience in junior hockey shooting from the left. If Postma can make that switch, he may be able to carve out a spot on the Bruins' third pairing. If he can do that, he may also get some power-play ice time as Boston GM Don Sweeney seems intrigued by his heavy shot and power-play work in the minors. Keep an eye on Postma during training camp.

G 1 Tuukka Rask Active

Tuukka Rask stopped 26 of 29 shots in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Nashville Predators. Rask turned aside 15 of 16 shots at even-strength. Two of the three goals he allowed were scored with the Predators on the man-advantage. The Bruins need Rask to continue being solid if they want any hope of making the playoffs. Rask will enter his next game with a 3.01 goals-against-average and a .897 save percentage. He's a strong number one goalie in standard fantasy leagues.