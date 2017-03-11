Player Page

Jakob Chychrun | Defenseman | #6

Team: Arizona Coyotes
Age / DOB:  (19) / 3/31/1998
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 200
Drafted: 2016 / Rd. 1 (16) / ARI
Jakob Chychrun has undergone knee surgery and he is out indefinitely.
Chychrun was hurt this week during off-season training. The Coyotes expect him to make a full recovery and an update on his status will come when training camp begins on Sept. 14. The 19-year-old defender posted seven goals and 20 points in 68 games last season with Arizona as a rookie. Aug 3 - 5:48 PM
Source: Arizona Republic/Phoenix Gazette
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
6871320-14471100086.081
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2016ARI6871320-14471100086.081
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct

PosRoleName
C1Derek Stepan
2Christian Dvorak
3Dylan Strome
4Nick Cousins
5Brad Richardson
6Dave Bolland
LW1Max Domi
2Brendan Perlini
3Clayton Keller
4Jordan Martinook
RW1Tobias Rieder
2Anthony Duclair
3Christian Fischer
4Lawson Crouse
D1Oliver Ekman-Larsson
2Alex Goligoski
3Niklas Hjalmarsson
4Jakob Chychrun
5Luke Schenn
6Adam Clendening
7Kevin Connauton
G1Antti Raanta
2Louis Domingue
 

 