Mikhail Sergachev | Defenseman | #98

Team: Tampa Bay Lightning
Age / DOB:  (19) / 6/25/1998
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 215
Drafted: 2016 / Rd. 1 (9) / MON
Mikhail Sergachev will start the season with Tampa Bay.
"It's huge for me," Sergachev said. "I don't know what to say." He deserved to make the roster after he played great at training camp. Sergachev managed to crack Montreal's roster out of training camp last year before he was returned to the OHL after four NHL appearances. He was paired with Anton Stralman in the final three exhibition games. The Lightning will have until his 10th contest this season to send him back to the junior ranks or else they will burn the first year of his entry-level contract. Oct 2 - 5:49 PM
Source: Tampa Bay Times
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
400010000002.000
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2016MON400010000002.000
Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Steven Stamkos
2Tyler Johnson
3Cedric Paquette
4Yanni Gourde
LW1Ondrej Palat
2Alex Killorn
3Vladislav Namestnikov
4Chris Kunitz
5Michael Bournival
RW1Nikita Kucherov
2Brayden Point
3Ryan Callahan
4J.T. Brown
5Erik Condra
6Gabriel Dumont
D1Victor Hedman
2Anton Stralman
3Braydon Coburn
4Jake Dotchin
5Dan Girardi
6Andrej Sustr
7Slater Koekkoek
8Mikhail Sergachev
G1Andrei Vasilevskiy
2Peter Budaj
 

 