C 1 Steven Stamkos Active

Steven Stamkos looked very good in his first game action since November of last year. Stamkos registered two assists in the Bolts' 3-1 win Friday night and seemed back to his old self. This is great news for Stamkos owners and the Lightning coaching staff. Put the talented 27-year-old high on your draft lists next week.

2 Tyler Johnson Active

Tyler Johnson said the long summer off has helped his body recover from the various injuries he's been dealing with. The Lightning didn't make the playoffs last season, which means they had extra time off in April. "Injuries come when your body gets fatigued, that's pretty much what happens," Johnson said. "Sometimes you get some unlucky things here and there, but a lot of times it's fatigue. In a way, it was nice to have that break to relax. I've never had that before. But those summers are way too long. I'd rather not have them." Since becoming a full-time NHLer in 2013-14, Johnson has played more than 70 games just twice.

3 Cedric Paquette Active

Cedric Paquette (lower body) missed his 12th consecutive game on Sunday. Paquette hasn't played since Mar. 9 because of a lower-body injury. He has recorded four goals, 10 points and 80 penalty minutes in 58 games this season.

4 Yanni Gourde Active

Tampa Bay has agreed to terms with Yanni Gourde on a two-year, one-way contract worth $1 million. In 20 games with the Lightning last season, Gourde contributed six goals and eight points. He also had 22 goals and 48 points in 56 games with the AHL's Syracuse Crunch.

LW 1 Ondrej Palat Active

Ondrej Palat has been paired with Tyler Johnson at training camp. Coach Jon Cooper has also kept Steven Stamkos with Nikita Kucherov and Ryan Callahan with Chris Kunitz. Palat and Johnson have enjoyed success with Kucherov in the past, but they could still make for a solid second-line duo without him.

2 Alex Killorn Active

Alex Killorn found the back of the net in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Florida Panthers. Killorn got off to a hot start last season, but he cooled off as the year went on which wasn't too surprising. The 28-year-old had 19 goals and 36 points in 81 games with the Bolts in 2016-17. He's finished with between 36 and 41 points over the last four season so don't be surprised if he finishes with a similar total this year.

3 Vladislav Namestnikov Active

Vladislav Namestnikov was back with Steven Stamkos and Nikita Kucherov in Thursday's preseason loss to Florida. Namestnikov scored a goal in the 5-2 defeat. He played with Stamkos and Kucherov at the beginning of the 2016-17 campaign and could start there again this season. However, you shouldn't big numbers offensively from him. Namestnikov could be worth picking up if he heats up as a top-line forward, but his past issues with consistency could make his stay on your roster brief.

4 Chris Kunitz Active

Look for Chris Kunitz to get a chance to play a prominent role with the Lightning next season. He could line up as a winger on one of the Bolts' top two lines which would mean he would flank either Steven Stamkos or Tyler Johnson. Even if Kunitz plays on Tampa's third unit, he will get plenty of power-play ice time making him late-round draft worthy.

5 Michael Bournival Sidelined

Michael Bournival (undisclosed) sat out Thursday's preseason match against Florida. Bournival is being evaluated. Consider him day-to-day for now. He signed a two-way contract with the Lightning in the summer and could start the season in the minors once he's healthy.

RW 1 Nikita Kucherov Active

Nikita Kucherov had three points, including the overtime winner as the Tampa Bay Lightning defeated the Nashville Predators 3-2. With Kucherov's three points, he finishes the preseason with three goals and a team-best eight points. Add those totals to last year's 40 goal season, the 24-year-old is a proven offensive asset whose fantasy value should be sky-high. The Lightning are coming off a disappointing season that saw them miss the playoffs, but with Kucherov's production and Steven Stamkos' return, they are a threat to win the Atlantic Division.

2 Brayden Point Active

Brayden Point is projected to start the season at center between Ondrej Palat and Yanni Gourde. Point had been seeing time on the wing at training camp on Tampa Bay's top-two lines. His fantasy value would skyrocket if he played regularly with Steven Stamkos and Nikita Kucherov, but that's not a direction the Lightning appear to be leaning for Friday's opener.

3 Ryan Callahan Active

Ryan Callahan left Saturday's game after blocking a shot, but Lightning coach Jon Cooper said it was just for precautionary reasons. We'll have to wait to see if there's anything more there, but Callahan is still tentatively projected to be available for the regular season opener. He played in just 18 games last season due to a hip injury, but that seems to be behind him so it would be particularly unfortunate if an unrelated incident forced him to start the campaign on the sidelines.

4 J.T. Brown Active

J.T. Brown (undisclosed) will play on Sunday after all. Brown had been sidelined for the least three games. He'll get one last chance this season to build on the six points, 71 PIMs and 103 hits he has already picked up in 2016-17.

5 Erik Condra Active

Erik Condra might be limited when training camp begins because of off-season back surgery. Condra spent most of the 2016-17 season in the minors with Syracuse, where he had 48 points in 55 games. He didn't have any points in 13 appearances with Tampa Bay.

6 Gabriel Dumont Active

Gabriel Dumont has inked a two-year contract with Tampa Bay. The first year of the contract is one-way, while the second year is a two-way. The deal also has an annual average value of $650,000. Dumont accounted for four points in 39 games with the Lightning last season. He also had five goals and five helpers in 20 outings with the Syracuse Crunch of the AHL.

D 1 Victor Hedman Active

Victor Hedman has been selected as a Norris Trophy finalist. Hedman was often overshadowed by defensemen Brent Burns and Erik Karlsson, who are the other two nominees, but he was terrific in his own right. Hedman finished the 2016-17 season with 16 goals and 72 points in 79 games this season. "I'm being put in situations to be successful," Hedman said after the season. "I've obviously felt more comfortable on the power play. I've felt more comfortable playing that offensive role. We had to be able to produce, and that's been kind of what I expect of myself, to be one of the leaders, especially when we were in a big hole." Hedman won't win the Norris Trophy, but there's no denying how good he was this season.

2 Anton Stralman Active

Anton Stralman (undisclosed) expects to play Tuesday. "It's one of those little things that you just have to look after a little bit," Stralman said. "It's nothing serious. I'm just getting a little bit older and small stuff crops up like that. We just have to monitor it and make sure we're staying on top of things." He hopes to play in two of the final three exhibition contests. Stralman resumed practices with contact over the weekend and was paired with Mikhail Sergachev on Monday.

3 Braydon Coburn Active

Braydon Coburn collected his 11th point of the season during Sunday's 6-3 win over the Stars. It was his fourth goal of the campaign through 76 games this season. He needed 80 games in 2015-16 to collect 10 points.

4 Jake Dotchin Active

Jake Dotchin is expected to be a member of Tampa Bay's top-six defense group on opening night. Dotchin was limited to one preseason game after he broke a team rule, but he played well against Nashville and was paired with Victor Hedman in the match.

5 Dan Girardi Active

After signing with the Tampa Bay Lightning, Dan Girardi bought GM Steve Yzerman's house. It's an amusing, but purely coincidental set of circumstances. Girardi was naturally looking for a place to buy in Tampa and showed one he was interested in to Ryan Callahan, who's another former New York Rangers player that's now part of the Lightning. "Um, I'm pretty sure that's the GM's house," Callahan replied. Girardi and Yzerman, who had already moved into a new place, didn't have much in the way of interaction over the sale as it was handled through their agents. Still, it can't hurt to have bought the boss' house. It's also a nice aside as Yzerman was a big part of the reason why Girardi chose Tampa Bay as the GM personally called him to make the pitch.

6 Andrej Sustr Active

Andrej Sustr could end up being a trade candidate going into the season. Tampa Bay might have as many as eight NHL-ready defensemen if Mikhail Sergachev manages to claim a roster spot out of training camp. GM Steve Yzerman is open to the possibility of carrying eight rearguards, but it's not an ideal situation.

7 Slater Koekkoek Active

Slater Koekkoek believes he has "something to prove," as he looks to secure a roster spot with the Lightning this season. "I was in Syracuse last year, that's not where I wanted to be," he said. "I thought I did that in the (AHL) playoffs, I showed that I had something to prove." Koekkoek has skated in 41 NHL contests over the last three seasons, including 29 last year. Tampa Bay GM Steve Yzerman doesn't mind having eight defenseman on the roster going into the season.

8 Mikhail Sergachev Active

Mikhail Sergachev will start the season with Tampa Bay. "It's huge for me," Sergachev said. "I don't know what to say." He deserved to make the roster after he played great at training camp. Sergachev managed to crack Montreal's roster out of training camp last year before he was returned to the OHL after four NHL appearances. He was paired with Anton Stralman in the final three exhibition games. The Lightning will have until his 10th contest this season to send him back to the junior ranks or else they will burn the first year of his entry-level contract.

G 1 Andrei Vasilevskiy Active

Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped all 22 shots as Russia defeated Slovakia 6-0 Saturday at the 2017 World Hockey Championship. Vasilevskiy has two shutouts and a .953 save percentage at the tournament so far. He will be the starter for the Lightning next season barring an injury. He was 23-17-7 this season with a 2.61 GAA and a .917 save percentage. Expect more from the 22-year-old netminder in 2017-18 with a healthier Lightning lineup.