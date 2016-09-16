Player Page

Roster

Tyson Jost | Center | #72

Team: Colorado Avalanche
Age / DOB:  (19) / 3/14/1998
Ht / Wt:  5'11' / 191
Drafted: 2016 / Rd. 1 (10) / COL
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Tyson Jost has signed a three-year, entry-level contract with Colorado.
He'll join the team immediately and could play as early as Friday. It also won't burn the first year of the deal because Jost will play fewer than 10 games. The 19-year-old, who was drafted 10th overall in 2016, posted 16 goals and 35 points in 33 games with North Dakota in his freshman season. Mar 29 - 8:36 PM
Source: Denver Post
More Tyson Jost Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Season stats are currently unavailable
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Matt Duchene
2Carl Soderberg
3Mikhail Grigorenko
4John Mitchell
5J.T. Compher
LW1Gabriel Landeskog
2Rene Bourque
3Matthew Nieto
4Joe Colborne
RW1Nathan MacKinnon
2Mikko Rantanen
3Blake Comeau
4Sven Andrighetto
D1Erik Johnson
2Tyson Barrie
3Nikita Zadorov
4Francois Beauchemin
5Patrick Wiercioch
6Mark Barberio
7Fedor Tyutin
8Cody Goloubef
9Anton Lindholm
G1Calvin Pickard
2Jeremy Smith
3Semyon Varlamov
 

 