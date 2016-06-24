Kieffer Bellows | Winger

All Positions

Pos Role Name

C 1 John Tavares Active

John Tavares picked up another helper during Thursday's 6-4 loss to the Wild. The Islanders' Captain is now up to 15 assists and 25 points in 35 games this season. His team may be fledgling, but it's as tough as ever to keep Tavares off the score sheet.

2 Brock Nelson Active

Brock Nelson did something very special at home during Thursday's 6-4 loss to the Wild. The Warroad, MN native scored a pair of goals in front of his hometown crowd. Which you could tell meant a lot to him. Nelson is now up to nine goals and 21 points in 35 games this season.

3 Mikhail Grabovski I.L.

Mikhail Grabovski (concussion) is on the injured non-roster list. Grabovski failed his physical due to concussion symptoms that have been bothering him since last season. There's no known timetable for his recovery, which is to be expected when it comes to a concussion.

4 Casey Cizikas Active

Casey Cizikas will return to the Islanders forward corps on Saturday in Winnipeg. The young veteran had been out since Dec. 15th with an upper body injury. Through 29 games this season he has four goals and 13 points with 18 PIMs, 34 blocks, and 71 hits.

LW 1 Andrew Ladd Active

Andrew Ladd scored a pair of goals in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Washington Capitals. Ladd got off to a terrible start with his team, but he's finally showing signs of life. He's now picked up three goals in his last two games. Ladd didn't come away with a game-winning goal tonight, but both markers gave his team the lead (2-1, 3-2). The Islanders forward has seven goals and three assists in 34 games.

2 Anders Lee Active

Anders Lee scored a goal in the Islanders' 4-3 win over Washington. Lee has found the back of the net in three of his last four games. He has 13 goals and 17 points in 34 contests in 2016-17.

3 Anthony Beauvillier Active

Anthony Beauvillier will be scratched against the Jets on Saturday. The rookie forward has nine points through the first 26 games of his career. Which is pretty good for 19-year-old.

4 Nikolay Kulemin Active

Nikolay Kulemin is on a three-game point streak. Kulemin registered an assist in the Islanders' 3-2 overtime loss to Buffalo. He has three goals and eight points in 28 contests in 2016-17.

5 Shane Prince Active

Shane Prince scored early in the second for what became the game winning goal in a 6-2 win by the New York Islanders over the Winnipeg Jets Saturday night. This was only Prince’s fifth goal and 13th point of the season. Three of his points have come in the last four games and that has made him at least a little interesting from a fantasy perspective.

RW 1 Ryan Strome Active

Ryan Strome scored a goal and an assist in Friday's 5-1 win over the Buffalo Sabres. Strome did all his damage in the second period, as his goal made it 2-0 at the 14:36 mark of the frame. He also helped set up John Tavares' goal (3-0) less than five minutes later. The 23-year-old has five goals and five assists in 30 games this season.

2 Josh Bailey Active

Josh Bailey recorded an assist in the Islanders' 6-4 loss to Minnesota Thursday night. Bailey has only been held off the scoresheet once in his last five games. He has five goals and 22 points in 35 contests in 2016-17.

3 Cal Clutterbuck Active

Cal Clutterbuck registered an assist in the Islanders' 4-2 loss to Washington on Tuesday. Clutterbuck has two goals and 10 points in 27 contests in 2016-17. He recently inked a five-year, $17.5 million extension with the Islanders, which will begin next season.

4 Jason Chimera Active

Jason Chimera netted his fifth goal of the season during Thursday's 6-4 loss to the Wild. Chimera is now up to 12 points in 35 games this season, which must be an absolute thrill to Islanders fans everywhere.

5 Alan Quine Active

Alan Quine will tag in for Anthony Beauvillier against Chicago on Thursday. Quine will center New York's third line between Andrew Ladd and Jason Chimera. Through 18 games this season Quine has posted just three points along with 12 blocks and 29 hits. Or about as much production as his linemates.

6 Stephen Gionta Active

Stephen Gionta will continue as a healthy scratched against the Jets on Saturday. The 33-year-old has posted three points in seven games down on the farm, but has yet to make his Islanders' season debut.

D 1 Johnny Boychuk Active

The Islanders will get Johnny Boychuk back against the Blues on Thursday. The veteran defender has posted four goals and nine points this season with 54 blocks and 56 hits in 24 games this season. Get him back in your lineup.

2 Nick Leddy Active

Nick Leddy picked a good time to end his 14-game goal drought. The Eden Prairie, MN native scored in, you guessed it, Minnesota during Thursday's 6-4 loss to the Wild. The veteran defender now has five goals and 15 points in 34 games this season.

3 Travis Hamonic Active

Travis Hamonic is very happy that he is still a New York Islander. Hamonic requested a trade before the start of the 2015-16 season as there were family issues in his hometown of Winnipeg and he wanted to be closer to home. But when the season ended in May he rescinded his request as the problems at home apparently dissipated. "We’re obviously happy to have him here — he’s a competitor, he goes out and gives it his all every night and he’s a big part of the team," Josh Bailey said. "He dealt with [his situation last season] internally and it was by no means ever a distraction with the team, and that’s absolutely the right way to go about it. He handled it like a pro. This is the first time it’s been brought up in a long time." Hamonic is not having a good fantasy season with two goals and 12 points to go with a minus-14 rating. He does have 49 penalty minutes including three fighting majors. He has some value in pools that use penalty minutes but otherwise his fantasy value is negligible.

4 Thomas Hickey Active

Thomas Hickey played in his 300th NHL game as a member of the New York Islanders. Despite being the fourth overall pick in 2007 by the Los Angeles Kings, the Kings put him on waivers prior to the 2012-13 season and he has been a solid member of the Islanders defensive corps ever since. After four assists in his previous two games, Hickey was held off the scoresheet in New York's 6-2 win over Winnipeg. He has three goals and 11 points in 36 games so his fantasy value is negligible.

5 Dennis Seidenberg Active

Dennis Seidenberg picked up two assists in a 5-1 victory versus Buffalo on Friday. He has contributed two assists in one game three times this season, but this was his first multi-point performance since Nov. 5. Seidenberg has chipped in four goals and eight helpers in 26 contests.

6 Calvin de Haan Active

Calvin de Haan potted his second goal in 33 games Friday night in a 5-1 win against Buffalo. He didn't have a point in his previous 14 matches. De Haan has eight points this season.

7 Adam Pelech Active

The New York Islanders have called up Adam Pelech. Pelech was activated off the injured reserve on Dec. 31 and then sent to AHL Bridgeport. He has a goal and three points in nine games with the Islanders in 2016-17.

8 Ryan Pulock I.L.

Ryan Pulock (broken foot) has been skating but is not close to returning to action. Pulock is with the Islanders as they embark on a California road trip but will continue to get in some conditioning without playing as he closes in on a return. He was injured in his first game back from the minors so he has no stats this season.

G 1 Thomas Greiss Active

Thomas Greiss recorded his third straight win as the New York Islanders defeated the Winnipeg Jets 6-2 Saturday night. More importantly, Greiss recorded his third straight save percentage that was above the .940 mark. He has nine wins in 15 appearances with a .923 save percentage and a 2.45 goals-against average. With Jaroslav Halak in the minors, Greiss is poised to see plenty of action between the pipes for the Islanders.