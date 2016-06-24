Player Page

Roster

Kieffer Bellows | Winger

Team: New York Islanders
Age / DOB:  (18) / 6/10/1998
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 196
Drafted: 2016 / Rd. 1 (19) / NYI
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Kieffer Bellows scored a pair of goals in Team USA's 5-4 shootout win over Team Canada in the World Junior Hockey Championship gold medal game.
The Americans found themselves down 2-0 after the first period and 4-2 in the third period, but they managed to tie the game both times. Both teams had great opportunities in overtime, but neither side was able to find the game-winning goal. Team USA forward Troy Terry was the only player to score in the five-round shootout. The Americans will have an opportunity to defend their crown on home soil next year, as the tournament will be held in Buffalo. Jan 6 - 12:03 AM
More Kieffer Bellows Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Season stats are currently unavailable
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1John Tavares
2Brock Nelson
3Mikhail Grabovski
4Casey Cizikas
LW1Andrew Ladd
2Anders Lee
3Anthony Beauvillier
4Nikolay Kulemin
5Shane Prince
RW1Ryan Strome
2Josh Bailey
3Cal Clutterbuck
4Jason Chimera
5Alan Quine
6Stephen Gionta
D1Johnny Boychuk
2Nick Leddy
3Travis Hamonic
4Thomas Hickey
5Dennis Seidenberg
6Calvin de Haan
7Adam Pelech
8Ryan Pulock
G1Thomas Greiss
2Jean-Francois Berube
 

 