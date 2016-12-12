German Rubtsov | Center

All Positions

Pos Role Name

C 1 Claude Giroux Active

Claude Giroux extended his point streak to three games with an assist during Saturday's 4-2 win over the Lightning. Giroux is now up to 24 helpers and 34 points in 41 games this season, with a trio of helpers during the streak. Suffice it to say, the Flyers' captain is about as consistent as they come.

2 Sean Couturier Active

Sean Couturier has been a consistent contributor to the Flyers over the years. With his seventh goal of the season, and 10th point, the young veteran now has double-digit point totals in each of his six seasons in the bigs. Mighty impressive to say the least.

3 Boyd Gordon Active

Boyd Gordon will tag in for Travis Konecny against the Sharks on Friday. This will be Gordon's second game over the last eight, including tonight. The veteran pivot has a goal and not much else to his credit in 10 games so far this season.

4 Nick Cousins Active

Nick Cousins, Boyd Gordon and Nick Schultz will be scratched against the Ducks on Sunday. Of the three only Cousins has picked up much playing time, and fantasy value. Through 34 games he's posted 10 points with 21 PIMs and 34 hits. Well more than Gordon and Schultz combined in every respect.

5 Roman Lyubimov Active

The Flyers recalled Roman Lyubimov, but he'll be a healthy scratch against Tampa Bay on Saturday. The Flyers then were just trying to saving some money against the cap by demoting him. Through 28 games he has just four points, which unfortunately is not a great production level.

LW 1 Matt Read Active

Matt Read was pointless in his first game back from an oblique muscle pull. Read had been out of action since December 4 and may have been able to return earlier but back spasms set him back a bit. He has six goals and 10 points in 28 games thus far and is a fringe fantasy player in deep leagues at this time.

2 Brayden Schenn Active

Brayden Schenn centered the third line at Friday's practice. He had Wayne Simmonds on the right side, while Nick Cousins and Dale Weise alternated on the left. Schenn has gone pointless in six of his last eight games and the Flyers changed up the lines to try to get some offense.

3 Travis Konecny Active

With his sixth goal of the season during the 4-2 win over the Lightning, Travis Konecny has now reached the 20-point mark. Through only 41 games, that's mighty impressive for the rookie. Or any rookie, for that matter. After all, not everyone is Auston Matthews. He has two goals and four points over his last four games as well, indicating he may be heating up.

4 Michael Raffl Active

Michal Raffl now has points in consecutive games thanks to the goal he picked up in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Lightning. With 11 points in 31 games, Raffl is a nice depth piece for both you and the Flyers. He's coming up on 100 career points, with 92 through the first 248 games of his career.

5 Chris VandeVelde Active

Chris VandeVelde had his first multi-point game of the season Sunday as he had a goal and an assist. The fourth liner teamed up with Roman Lyubimov for a big night from the bottom of the depth chart. He has four goals and seven points this season, not bad production for the Flyers fourth line.

RW 1 Jakub Voracek Active

Jakub Voracek now has consecutive two-point games to his credit. With two goals, and the two assists he picked up during Saturday's 4-2 win over the Lightning, the talented winger has posted 13 goals and 39 points in 41 games so far this season.

2 Wayne Simmonds Active

Wayne Simmonds scored a goal and an assist in Wednesday's 6-3 loss to the St. Louis Blues. Simmonds scored the game's first goal to give the Flyers the lead just 3:25 into the game. His assist on Brayden Schenn's third-period goal restored Philadelphia's one-goal lead (3-2), but the Flyers fell apart after that. Simmonds finished the game with a minus-1 rating, four shots on goal and four hits in 21:12 of ice time. He's up to 17 goals and 14 assists in 2016-17.

3 Pierre-Edouard Bellemare Active

Pierre-Edouard Bellemare had an assist and a team-leading 4:07 shorthanded minutes during Europe's 3-2 overtime win against the Czech Republic on Monday. Team Europe has been the biggest pleasant surprise in the early part of the World Cup and Bellemare has played a meaningful role in that. He also found the back of the net in Europe's 3-0 victory over Team USA on Saturday. Bellemare, who was born in France, had seven goals and 14 points in 74 contests with Philadelphia last season.

4 Dale Weise Active

Dale Weise will be a healthy scratch in Monday's game against the Nashville Predators. Weise hasn't picked up a point in 12 straight games, and he's been receiving less and less ice time. He's played under nine minutes in three of Philadelphia's last five games. Nick Schultz will also watch from the press box.

D 1 Mark Streit I.L.

Mark Streit (shoulder) has been cleared for contact. Streit will likely accompany the Flyers when they travel to Columbus for Sunday's game and Buffalo on Tuesday. It's not clear though if he'll end up playing in either of those contests.

2 Shayne Gostisbehere Active

Shayne Gostisbehere (hand) will return to the lineup Wednesday. He missed Sunday's win over Detroit because of a swollen right hand. Gostisbehere had an assist in four straight games before he was forced out of the lineup. The offensive defender has four goals and 16 points in 29 contests.

3 Michael Del Zotto Active

Michael Del Zotto will tag in for Shayne Gostisbehere on Sunday against the Red Wings. Del Zotto had sat out the last couple of games as a healthy scratch. The veteran offensive defender has three goals and eight points with 28 blocks and 56 hits through 26 games.

4 Nick Schultz Active

Nick Schultz will actually get to play Wednesday night. He has been a healthy scratch for the past 21 games and 27 of the past 30, but he will get to suit up against St. Louis. Brandon Manning will head to the press box instead.

5 Radko Gudas Active

Radko Gudas picked up his second goal of the season during Saturday's 4-2 win over the Lightning. Gudas now has 11 points in 31 games this season, and now has 25 points through a season and a half with the Flyers since coming over from the Lightning for Braydon Coburn.

6 Ivan Provorov Active

Ivan Provorov registered an assist in the Flyers' 2-1 shootout loss to Nashville on Monday. Provorov has three goals and 15 points in 34 games this season. He's tied for second place among defensemen in the rookie scoring race.

7 Brandon Manning Active

Brandon Manning and Nick Cousins will be scratched against Tampa Bay on Saturday afternoon. Through 35 games this season Manning has posted nine points along with 27 PIMs and 71 hits. Cousins meanwhile has done a bit better, posting 10 points along with 21 PIMs and 72 hits in 34 games as well.

8 Andrew MacDonald Active

Philadelphia defenseman Andrew MacDonald was the Flyers' only goal scorer in a 2-1 shootout loss Monday night against the visiting Nashville Predators. MacDonald's goal was his second of the season. High-scoring Jakub Voracek earned his 23rd assist of the season on MacDonald's goal.

G 1 Steve Mason Active

Steve Mason allowed four goals on 27 shots in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to the New York Rangers. Mason allowed just one goal through two periods, but the Rangers exploded for four goals, including an empty netter, in the third frame. Mason has dropped five in a row (0-4-1) and his record now falls to 14-13-5 in 2016-17. He'll enter his next appearance with a 2.82 goals-against-average and a .905 save percentage.