German Rubtsov | Center

Team: Philadelphia Flyers
Age / DOB:  (18) / 6/27/1998
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 178
Drafted: 2016 / Rd. 1 (22) / PHI
German Rubtsov, the Flyers first round pick in 2016, may be leaving the KHL and heading over to North America to play.
It appears that Rubtsov will end his KHL contract and play in the Quebec Major Junior League for Chicoutimi. He was at the Wells-Fargo Arena Saturday and the Flyers could not be happier if he plays in the Q. "We would have no issue if he comes to North America and plays in Chicoutimi. That's a good situation," GM Ron Hextall said. "If that happens, great. If not, as I said at the draft, we were fully expecting that he'll spend two years in Russia and that's the way we approached it. Either way, if he ends up in Chicoutimi, for us, we could see him more, get our hands on him a little bit more." Stay tuned. Jan 8 - 10:19 AM
Source: Philadelphia Inquirer & Daily News
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Season stats are currently unavailable
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct

