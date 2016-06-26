Player Page

Tage Thompson | Winger

Team: St Louis Blues
Age / DOB:  (19) / 10/30/1997
Ht / Wt:  6'5' / 185
Drafted: 2016 / Rd. 1 (26) / STL
Recent News

St. Louis has announced the signing of Tage Thompson to a three-year, entry-level contract.
His contract will begin in the 2017-18 season, so he will report to the Chicago Wolves of the AHL on an amateur tryout for the rest of the year. Thompson recorded 19 goals and 32 points in 34 games for the University of Connecticut during his sophomore campaign. He was the 26th overall pick in the 2016 NHL Draft. Mar 7 - 5:10 PM
Source: St. Louis Blues on Twitter
Season Stats
Career Stats
Game Log
Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Paul Stastny
2Patrik Berglund
3Jori Lehtera
4Kyle Brodziak
5Ivan Barbashev
LW1Alexander Steen
2Jaden Schwartz
3Robby Fabbri
4David Perron
5Zach Sanford
6Magnus Paajarvi
RW1Vladimir Tarasenko
2Dmitrij Jaskin
3Nail Yakupov
4Scottie Upshall
5Ryan Reaves
D1Alex Pietrangelo
2Colton Parayko
3Jay Bouwmeester
4Joel Edmundson
5Carl Gunnarsson
6Robert Bortuzzo
7Jordan Schmaltz
G1Jake Allen
2Carter Hutton
 

 