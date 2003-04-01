Player Page

Roster

Adam Fox | Defenseman

Team: Carolina Hurricanes
Age / DOB:  (20) / 2/17/1998
Ht / Wt:  5'10" / 185
College: Harvard University
Drafted: 2016 / Rd. 3 (66) / CAL
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

According to Calgary Flames general manager Brad Treliving, the team had "strong concerns" that they were not going to be able to sign Adam Fox to a contract.
Fox was Calgary's third round selection from the 2016 draft who is currently playing for the University of Harvard. He's considered an offensive blueliner and will likely to play out his full four years of college hockey before heading to the pros. The Hurricanes must be confident they could get a deal done with the young prospect. Jun 23 - 3:44 PM
Source: Pat Steinberg on Twitter
More Adam Fox Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Season stats are currently unavailable
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Jordan Staal
2Victor Rask
3Derek Ryan
LW1Jeff Skinner
2Sebastian Aho
3Jordan Martinook
4Joakim Nordstrom
5Phil Di Giuseppe
6Brock McGinn
RW1Teuvo Teravainen
2Micheal Ferland
3Justin Williams
4Lee Stempniak
D1Justin Faulk
2Dougie Hamilton
3Jaccob Slavin
4Brett Pesce
5Trevor van Riemsdyk
G1Cam Ward
2Scott Darling
 

 