Adam Fox | Defenseman

Jordan Staal

The Carolina Hurricanes have brought on Rick Dudley to serve as the team's senior vice president of hockey operations. Dudley previous served as the senior vice president of hockey operations with the Montreal Canadiens. He's also a former general manager and a head coach. "Rick brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to our management group," Hurricanes owner Tom Dundon said. "He has been a part of building championship teams on every level of professional hockey, and will play an important role in helping us build a winner in Raleigh." This is just one of what will be a series of hires for the Hurricanes as they still need a new head coach and general manager.

Victor Rask

Victor Rask has a shoulder injury and will miss what remains of 2017-18. Rask had 14 goals and 31 points in 71 games this season. It's a step back from his previous two campaigns where he recorded 48 and then 45 points.

Derek Ryan

Derek Ryan is eligible for unrestricted free agency in July. Carolina GM Don Waddell said decisions pending UFAs Ryan, Cam Ward and Lee Stempniak haven't been made yet. Ryan registered career highs in goals (15), assists (23) and points (38) during the 2017-18 campaign.

Jeff Skinner

Hurricanes GM Don Waddell countered the reports that Jeff Skinner is on the brink of being traded. Based on the trade reports surfacing, it sounded as if a Skinner trade by the end of Friday would be likely, but obviously that didn't happen. In fact, in reality it seems that the trade market is fairly stagnant for now. "Not close," Waddell said of any potential Skinner trade. "It won't happen here, if it ever happens." Of course things can change quickly, but one has to wonder if teams that are potentially interested in SKinner are waiting to see what will happen with Ilya Kovalchuk first.

Sebastian Aho

Sebastian Aho was selected as the top forward for the 2018 World Championship. Aho finished second in scoring, with 18 points, and first in goals, with nine, at the tournament despite playing in only eight games. Finland was eliminated in the quarterfinal round by Switzerland. The Swiss also upset Canada before losing to Sweden in the gold-medal game.

Jordan Martinook

Jordan Martinook was caught off guard when he found out on Thursday that he had been traded. It's pretty rare to see a hockey trade in early May, so that's particularly understandable. Martinook was dealt from the Arizona Coyotes to the Carolina Hurricanes. "It was very surprising," Martinook said Thursday. "It’s a weird time to be traded and I was in shock for about the first five minutes. Then it kind of sunk in. We have a home here in Phoenix and it will be hard to leave, but looking at the future it’s also exciting. Carolina has a young team, an up-and-coming team. As sad as I am to leave, I’m three times more excited." Martinook had six goals and 14 points in 81 contests last season.

Joakim Nordstrom

Joakim Nordstrom will be a healthy scratch in Tuesday's game against the New Jersey Devils. Nordstrom has two goals and four assists in 70 games this season. This is the second time in five games that he'll be a healthy scratch. Lee Stempniak will take Nordstrom's spot in the lineup.

Phil Di Giuseppe

Phil Di Giuseppe had a goal and an assist Saturday in the Hurricanes 5-2 win. The two point performance gives Di Giuseppe five points in his last two games including a pair of goals. He has only nine points in 42 games this season so the sudden offensive surge is not only unexpected but likely not to have impacted your fantasy league.

Brock McGinn

Brock McGinn (undisclosed) will not play in Saturday's game against Tampa Bay. McGinn will be evaluated this afternoon, but he won't be available for the last game of the regular season. He'll finish the year with 16 goals and 30 points in 80 games.

Teuvo Teravainen

Teuvo Teravainen is looking forward to working with new head coach Rod Brind'Amour. "I like him as an assistant coach and now he's going to have the chance to be the head coach," said Teravainen. "I'm pretty excited about it. He's been a tough guy, a good two-way player, so I think he's going to be really tough and we're going to play really hard, competing hard and not taking days off. You have to work every day to be responsible and that's what I think he'll bring." Teravainen posted career-highs in 2017-18 with 23 goals, 41 assists and 64 points in 82 games. He has continued to play well at the World Championship with Finland. Teravainen has 14 points through six games at the tournament.

Micheal Ferland

The Carolina Hurricanes have acquired Micheal Ferland from the Calgary Flames on Saturday afternoon. Ferland is part of a major deal that saw Dougie Hamilton and prospect Adam Fox head to Carolina for Noah Hanifin and Elias Lindholm. The 26-year-old is coming off a career season in 2017-18, as he put up 21 goals and 20 assists in 77 games. Ferland is more of a physical, complimentary player that can chip in offensively. It would be surprising to see him score as many goals this season as he did last year. He has one year remaining on his contract that comes with a cap hit of $1.75 million. Ferland will be an unrestricted free agent next summer.

Justin Williams

Justin Williams is excited that Rod Brind’Amour will serve as the team's new head coach. Williams and Brind'Amour played together with the Hurricanes from the 2003-04 campaign through 2008-09. Over that span, they won the Stanley Cup together in 2006. "He's seen so much so many coaches in his time, he's learned from them, he deserves a chance to make it his own. I've got a lot of time for Roddy. He means a lot to me in my hockey career. Absolutely, I'm going to endorse him," Williams said. Brind’Amour's NHL career spanned 1,484 games, but he also has been serving as a coach with the Hurricanes since 2011. Now he's been promoted as the team's bench boss and has an opportunity to prove himself in that role.

Lee Stempniak

Lee Stempniak registered an assist in a 3-2 loss on Monday. Stempniak has been quiet this season with three goals and nine points in 35 games. The 35-year-old is eligible to become an unrestricted free agent this summer and you have to wonder if he will be able to secure a one-way contract or if he'll perhaps need to first go through training camp on a PTO.

Justin Faulk

Justin Faulk's name has surfaced in trade rumors this off-season. According to two league sources, Blackhawks GM Stan Bowman has inquired about the Hurricanes defenseman. Faulk has two years left on his current contract that has a cap hit of $4.83 million. Chicago is looking for upgrades on the back end this off-season and Faulk would be a premium target to add to their top-four group. He would also help on the power play.

Dougie Hamilton

The Carolina Hurricanes have acquired Dougie Hamilton, Micheal Ferland and Adam Fox from the Calgary Flames for Noah Hanifin and Elias Lindholm. This is a significant deal for both sides. Hamilton was a key piece on Calgary's blue line last season, as he had 17 goals, 44 points and 64 penalty minutes in 82 games last season. The 25-year-old also averaged 21:32 of ice time in 2018-19. Hamilton has also been a steady point producer over his last four seasons. He's picked up between 42 and 50 points in each of his last four campaigns. This is the second time Hamilton has been traded in his career (he was moved from Boston to Calgary 2015). He'll continue to have a good amount of fantasy value heading into next season.

Jaccob Slavin

Jaccob Slavin led the Hurricanes to a 4-3 victory over the Islanders with a goal and an assist on Sunday. That's four points in two days for the 23-year-old, who now has eight goals and 25 points this season in 72 games.

Brett Pesce

Brett Pesce has been shutdown for the rest of the season due to a shoulder injury. Pesce had three goals and 19 points in 65 games this season, so from a fantasy perspective this news isn't going to impact a lot of people. He did play a big role with the Hurricanes though as he was averaging 20:54 minutes per game. The Hurricanes were already a long shot to make the playoffs as they're nine points behind with nine games left, so while this loss certainly hurts, it likely isn't altering the Hurricanes' fate this season.

Trevor van Riemsdyk

Trevor van Riemsdyk posted his first goal of the season in Tuesday's 3-2 shootout victory in Vegas. Van Riemsdyk has heated up on the road trip, posting a goal with four points and a plus-6 rating over the past four outings. It's impressive since he had no goals and just three assists across his first 23 contests. Despite the recent hot streak he is still nothing more than a low-end add in deeper seasonal pools at this point. However, he isn't a bad low-priced DFS option while running hot.

Cam Ward

Hurricanes GM Don Waddell doesn't want to rule anything in or out when it comes to the team's goaltending situation. Cam Ward can become an unrestricted free agent this summer, but he'd like to re-sign with the Hurricanes. Waddell anticipates the Hurricanes keeping Scott Darling, which might suggest that they will part ways with Ward, but Waddell isn't saying that. "I don’t want to close any doors yet," Waddell said. "I want to keep all my options. We don’t have to make a decision yet. We have some time on this." Given that Darling struggled in 2017-18, it would make sense to pair him with a goalie capable of filling in as the starter, like Ward.