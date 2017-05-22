Sam Steel | Center | #34

All Positions

C 1 Ryan Getzlaf Active

Ryan Getzlaf (illness) is expected to play Sunday night. Getzlaf was on the ice with his regular linemates during the morning skate and feels ready to get back from a one-game absence due to an illness. "It was just about obviously keeping food down and stuff yesterday," he said. "Luckily it was only kind of a 24-hour thing. I had a rough day. By yesterday, I had already stopped and I was able to eat and go through my normal day of preparations." Getzlaf was not able to play Friday because of a stomach flu.

2 Ryan Kesler Active

There's "a chance" that Ryan Kesler could miss all of the 2018-19 season, according to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman. Kesler suited up in just 48 games during the regular season because of a hip injury and Friedman says it's obvious to teammates and opponents that the Ducks center is in a lot of discomfort. According to this report, Kesler will not been undergoing surgery. Instead, he'll opt for an aggressive form of rehab. It's important to note that no one has said that Kesler will miss all of next season, it's just one possibility. The 33-year-old had eight goals and 14 points during the regular season and two points in four games in the playoffs.

3 Adam Henrique Active

Adam Henrique is interested in signing an extension with the Anaheim Ducks. Henrique still has another season remaining on his contract. Anaheim would also like to keep him around beyond the 2018-19 campaign. The two sides can start negotiating July 1. Henrique notched 20 goals and 36 points in 57 games with the Ducks after he was acquired from New Jersey.

4 Chris Kelly Active

Chris Kelly has reportedly agreed to a contract with the Anaheim Ducks for the remainder of the 2017-18 season. Kelly's new deal is worth a pro-rated $1.25 million plus bonuses. Kelly earned a bronze medal with Canada at the 2018 Winter Olympics. He also picked up two assists in 16 games with the AHL's Belleville Senators this year.

5 Antoine Vermette Active

Antoine Vermette can become an unrestricted free agent this summer. Vermette still feels he has plenty of hockey left in him, but he will discuss his options with his family. "I've never been in this situation," he said referring to the uncertainty about his future. "I'll take my time to kind of see what we want to do here."

6 Derek Grant Active

Derek Grant found the back of the net in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Winnipeg Jets. Grant was parked in front and redirected Hampus Lindholm point shot to open the scoring in the first period. In took Grant five NHL seasons but he has finally scored in the NHL, and he now has 11 on the year with 23 points in 59 games this season. Nick Ritchie also scored in the loss.

LW 1 Rickard Rakell Active

Rickard Rakell and Hampus Lindholm will play for Sweden at the upcoming World Hockey Championships in Denmark. The duo were two of the Ducks best players this season with Rakell leading the team in goals and Lindholm providing solid play on the blueline. Rakell had 34 goals and 69 points in 77 games this season, his second straight 30-plus goal season. He is a mid-round pick in most drafts next season.

2 Nick Ritchie Active

Nick Ritchie scored the game-tying goal in Wednesday's game against the Wild while adding a plus-2 rating with three hits. Ritchie is a physical presence, ranking just outside the Top 10 in hits with 220 through 74 games. Unlike a lot of tough guys, though, he has also shown a scorer's touch, posting a solid 10 goals with 27 points and a plus-3 rating. He'll be a player to watch for DFS purposes heading into the postseason.

3 Jason Chimera Active

Jason Chimera may be in the lineup Monday night for Game 3 against San Jose. Coach Randy Carlyle would not confirm if lineup changes were coming, but Chimera could replace Antoine Vermette on the fourth line. Chimera has been scratched for the last three games, including two playoff contests.

4 Andrew Cogliano Active

Andrew Cogliano described being swept by San Jose in the first round of the playoffs as "a wake-up call for this team." With their season now over, the Ducks players obviously will have to wait months before they can attempt to mount their response, but the front office needs to weigh is they should view this as a wake-up call as well. Certainly being swept from the playoffs is embarrassing, but it also has to be remembered that Anaheim got to the Western Conference Final in 2017, so making dramatic trades might be an overreaction. The Ducks were also missing one of their top defenseman in Cam Fowler for the first round, which didn't do them any favors either.

5 Nicolas Kerdiles Active

Nicolas Kerdiles has been recalled by Anaheim. Kerdiles is up with the Ducks as insurance because some players are dealing with injuries. However, it's unclear if he will play Tuesday night versus Buffalo. Kerdiles has eight goals and 19 points in 23 games with the San Diego Gulls of the AHL this season. He hasn't earned a point in three career matches with the Ducks, which includes two appearances in 2017-18.

RW 1 Corey Perry Active

Corey Perry saw some action on the third line Saturday. The Ducks have scored only two goals in two games so coach Randy Carlyle moved Ondrej Kase onto the top line with Ryan Getzlaf and Rickard Rakell and moved Perry down. It has been a couple of tough years for Perry who shows glimpses of his past greatness but those times are few and far between. He is a fringe fantasy player at this stage of his career.

2 Jakob Silfverberg Active

Jakob Silfverberg will not play for Sweden at the World Championships. Silfverberg and his wife are expecting their first child so early congratulations to the family. He had 17 goals and 40 points this season and remains a fringe fantasy player in deep leagues.

3 J.T. Brown Active

J.T. Brown will be a healthy scratch in Friday's game against the Winnipeg Jets. This will be the sixth consecutive game he watches from the press box. Brown has two goals and five assists in 43 games this season. Ryan Getzlaf (flu) and Josh Manson (injured) will also miss the game. Andy Welinski will also serve as a healthy scratch.

4 Patrick Eaves I.L.

Patrick Eaves is expected to be ready by mid-October, according to Ducks GM Bob Murray. Eaves underwent surgery to repair a torn labrum last month. He was injured during his rehab after he was diagnosed with Gullain-Barre Syndrome, which is a muscle-weakening autoimmune disorder, earlier this season. Eaves is healthy now, according to Murray, after he skated in only two games in 2017-18.

5 Ondrej Kase Active

Ondrej Kase should provide the Ducks with some valuable secondary scoring in the playoffs. Kase managed to score 20 goals in 2017-18 despite averaging a modest 13:55 minutes per game. The 22-year-old has been a pleasant surprise this season, especially given the fact that he was taken with the 205th overall pick of the 2014 NHL Entry Draft. So far, he's the only player from that year's seventh round to have made it to the NHL.

D 1 Cam Fowler Sidelined

Cam Fowler (shoulder) feels he could have played in Round 2 of the postseason if Anaheim would have advanced. Fowler sustained a Grade 3 separation in his AC joint on Apr. 1 versus Colorado. The Ducks were swept in the opening round by San Jose, so Fowler will continue to recover over the off-season.

2 Hampus Lindholm Active

Hampus Lindholm has been one of the few bright spots for the Anaheim Ducks in the playoffs. The Ducks are down 2-0 to the Sharks with the series heading to San Jose for Games 3 and 4 and Lindholm has been outstanding at both ends of the ice. "It’s about growing (into) where you’re a dominating force all the time," Ducks captain Ryan Getzlaf said. "It’s about doing the little things differently and making sure he’s leading that back end all the time. He’s their leader back there right now. And he’s been good for us all year and he’s got to continue to do that." Make sure you get him as a three-four defenseman next season.

3 Josh Manson Active

Josh Manson racked up two assists with a plus-1 rating, four blocked shots and four hits in Wednesday's victory against Minnesota. Manson was flying all over the ice and making his presence felt. The Illinois native entered the game with just one goal and one assist over his past 10 games, so the multi-hit performance was a surprise. The hits and the blocked shots were less of a shock, as that's his calling card. He is now up to 172 hits and 97 blocked shots through 78 games with a respectable six goals and 34 points.

4 Kevin Bieksa Active

Don't be surprised if Kevin Bieksa isn't back with the Ducks next season. Bieksa is eligible for unrestricted free agency this summer and he wasn't happy about his lack of playing time during the playoffs. He only got to appear in one game of Anaheim's first-round loss to San Jose. Bieksa missed Game 1 due to a hand injury and returned to the lineup in Game 2. However, he was scratched for the last two games of the series.

5 Brandon Montour Active

Brandon Montour scored a pair of goals with a plus-1 rating with four shots on goal, two blocked shots and a hit Montour snapped a 49-game goal drought in style with the two markers, his first time lighting the lamp since Nov. 19. That was also the last time he notched a game-winning goal, and in each of the past four games he has scored a goal they have won the contest. He still doesn't contribute consistently enough to trust outside of deeper fantasy pools, however.

6 Marcus Pettersson Active

Marcus Pettersson could see more minutes if Josh Manson misses any action. Manson was injured Sunday and is questionable at best for Wednesday's tilt. Pettersson saw a season-high 15:18 Sunday but coach Randy Carlyle wants to make sure he is not exposed to any difficult situations at this early stage of his career. "We don’t want to put anybody in a situation that we feel would be too much or an overload for any of them," Carlyle said. "So we’ll garner and take a look at his body of work. If he continues to show growth, then he’ll get more minutes. If he stumbles, then we’ll pull the minutes back. That’s the way it is." Pettersson has a goal and an assist in 13 games thus far.

7 Jacob Larsson Active

Jacob Larsson has been recalled by Anaheim. Larsson didn't see any NHL action during the 2017-18 campaign, but he played in four games with the Ducks in 2016-17. He shouldn't be expected to play in Game 4 on Wednesday night.

8 Andrew Welinski Active

Andrew Welinski could be back in the lineup for Game 3 on Monday night. Welinski made his NHL playoff debut in Game 1 and then he was scratched Saturday night. He is projected to replace Kevin Bieksa and play alongside Marcus Pettersson on the third pairing.

G 1 John Gibson Active

John Gibson allowed two goals on 24 shots in Wednesday's 2-1 loss to the San Jose Sharks. It was the first time all series that Gibson held the Sharks to under three goals, but it wasn't enough to force a fifth game. The Ducks will now have a long offseason to think about what went wrong against their first-round opponent. Gibson finished the playoffs with an 0-4 record, a 3.60 goals-against-average and a .889 save percentage. It was a solid year for him, overall, but that doesn't mean much now that his team was swept in the opening round.