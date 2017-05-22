Player Page

Roster

Sam Steel | Center | #34

Team: Anaheim Ducks
Age / DOB:  (20) / 2/3/1998
Ht / Wt:  5'11' / 185
Drafted: 2016 / Rd. 1 (30) / ANA
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Sam Steel led the Memorial Cup in scoring, with 13 points, and captured the Stafford Smythe Trophy as tournament MVP.
Unfortunately, Steel's Regina Pats lost in the final to the Acadie-Bathurst Titan by a score of 3-0 on Sunday night. Steel amassed two goals and 11 assists in five games. He has piled up points throughout his junior career and he's projected to play for the San Diego Gulls of the AHL in 2018-19. Steel was the 30th overall pick in the 2016 NHL Draft by the Anaheim Ducks. May 28 - 10:10 AM
Source: CHL.ca
More Sam Steel Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Season stats are currently unavailable
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Ryan Getzlaf
2Ryan Kesler
3Adam Henrique
4Chris Kelly
5Antoine Vermette
6Derek Grant
LW1Rickard Rakell
2Nick Ritchie
3Jason Chimera
4Andrew Cogliano
5Nicolas Kerdiles
RW1Corey Perry
2Jakob Silfverberg
3J.T. Brown
4Patrick Eaves
5Ondrej Kase
D1Cam Fowler
2Hampus Lindholm
3Josh Manson
4Kevin Bieksa
5Brandon Montour
6Marcus Pettersson
7Jacob Larsson
8Andrew Welinski
G1John Gibson
2Ryan Miller
 

 