Alex DeBrincat | Winger | #12

All Positions

Pos Role Name

C 1 Jonathan Toews Sidelined

Jonathan Toews left Saturday's game after being struck in the leg by the puck. Toews did attempt to return to the contest, but ultimately left again. Blackhawks coach Joel Quenneville thinks Toews will be fine, but added that they'll know more on Sunday. Obviously, losing Toews right before the start of the season would be a big blow, but it's a bit premature to worry about that.

2 Artem Anisimov Active

Artem Anisimov may start the regular season as Chicago's third-line center. It looks like Nick Schmaltz will take over the second-line role, but if that happens then Anisimov won't mind. "I expect a lot to happen [in camp], and my mind-set was to be ready for -anything," he said. Anisimov could also see a larger role on the penalty kill if he drops to the third unit.

3 Nick Schmaltz Active

Keep an eye on Nick Schmaltz this pre-season as he has a chance to play on the Blackhawks' second line alongside Patrick Kane. Schmaltz had some chemistry with Kane last season and it could translate into a second-unit gig this season if he shows well during training camp. If that should happen, Schmaltz is a nice late-round sleeper option.

4 Tanner Kero Active

Tanner Kero started as a temporary replacement for injured forward Marcus Kruger, but he will likely start next season as his full-time replacement. The Blackhawks are once again in a tight bind with regards to the salary cap, and Marcus Kruger appears to be the next victim of what has turned into a yearly salary dump tradition for Chicago. When Kruger is moved, Chris Hine of the Chicago Tribune expect Tanner Kero to take over for him. Kero can do most of the things Kruger can, he just needs to produce more offensively seeing as he had only six goals and ten assists in 47 games. We wouldn't recommend selecting him in even the deepest of fantasy formats next season.

LW 1 Brandon Saad Active

Brandon Saad scored a goal in Chicago's 4-2 loss to the Boston Bruins on Monday night. Saad has been solid for the Blackhawks this preseason, as he scored a hat trick during an exhibition game against the Red Wings last week. Saad is back with the Hawks after they acquired him from the Columbus Blue Jackets. The 24-year-old had 24 goals and 53 points in 82 games with Columbus last season. Don't be surprised if he surpasses those totals now that he's back in Chicago.

2 Patrick Sharp Active

Patrick Sharp scored the only goal in Chicago's 1-0 win over the Boston Bruins. Sharp is back with the Blackhawks after spending the last two seasons with the Dallas Stars. The veteran forward has had issues with his hip in the last year, but the Hawks are hoping he'll be healthy enough to contribute on a regular basis in 2017-18. Sharp had eight goals and 10 assists in 48 games with Dallas last season.

3 Lance Bouma Active

The Blackhawks have signed Lance Bouma to a one-year contract. Bouma registered only seven points in 61 games with the Flames and his contract was just recently bought out. He will be looking to win a job on the Hawks' third-defenseman pairing. Needless to say, his fantasy value is not very high.

4 John Hayden Active

John Hayden will start the 2017-18 campaign on the Blackhawks. Hayden earned his spot with an impressive training camp. He will probably skate on the fourth opening night versus Pittsburgh.

RW 1 Patrick Kane Active

Patrick Kane sees promise in the Blackhawks' younger players. "I think for us, yeah we might be getting a little bit older, but I don't think we're slowing down," Kane said. "We have some young guys that will be even better than they were last year. Hartman had a great year but I think he can be better. I think Schmaltz will be even better. He's a guy to watch coming into the season. He's got all the talent in the world and can do some special things." Ryan Hartman and Nick Schmaltz were rookies last season and recorded 31 points and 28 points respectively. The Blackhawks have once again found themselves in a difficult cap situation that will likely result in them moving veterans, so they'll need young players like Hartman and Schmaltz to step up to help fill the void.

2 Richard Panik Active

Richard Panik is eager to build off the career year he had in 2016-17. Panik received a two-year, $5.6 million contract in the summer after he produced 22 goals and 22 assists in 82 games last season. "I don't want to be satisfied with the contract and everything from last season. It's the past," he said. "Now I have other goals I want to achieve and I'm just focusing on that." Panik is projected to be back with Jonathan Toews and they will likely be joined by Brandon Saad.

3 Alex DeBrincat Active

Alex DeBrincat will begin the year with the Chicago Blackhawks. The talented forward spent most of the preseason alongside Patrick Kane and Nick Schmaltz. He has great upside going into the 2017-18 campaign and could be among the leading rookie scorers if he earns a permanent spot on that line.

4 Ryan Hartman Active

Ryan Hartman is using last year's playoff disappointment as motivation going into 2017-18. "No one was happy with it," Hartman said. "We come in [to the new season] with a little anger and a little motivation to know that we've got a lot to prove. We want to come into the first half of the season and make everyone forget about that." Hartman had 19 markers and 31 points in 76 games with the Blackhawks during his first full campaign. The feisty winger hopes to contribute more this year.

5 Tommy Wingels Active

Tommy Wingels jumped at the chance to join the Chicago Blackhawks and he is looking forward to contributing in a leadership capacity in 2017-18. Wingels feels he can help the players coming up to fill spots on the third and fourth lines because it can be tougher for them to relate to the star players on the team. He is excited to be playing closer to home and he will bring some "sandpaper" to the lineup, while helping out on the penalty kill.

6 Marian Hossa Sidelined

Chicago is expected to put Marian Hossa on long-term injured reserve after the regular season begins to get the most cap flexibility they can. Hossa has a $5.275 million cap hit for the next four seasons. He isn't expected to play at all in 2017-18 because of side effects from the medication to treat a progressive skin disorder. The Blackhawks could use the cap relief on roster help down the road like a defenseman or a rental at the trade deadline. If Hossa is forced to retire then a more long-term trade option may be considered by GM Stan Bowman.

D 1 Duncan Keith Active

After being shut out in Game 1, the Blackhawks know they have to find a way to make life more difficult for Preds goalie Pekka Rinne. "That's no secret in playoff hockey, that it's always going to be those greasy goals that aren't always pretty plays," defenseman Duncan Keith said. "It comes down to having a little more determination and, like (Quenneville) said, that desperation — pick it up a bit. Maybe that'll be the difference." The Blackhawks will look to even up the best-of-seven series at home on Saturday night.

2 Brent Seabrook Active

The Chicago Blackhawks have not talked to any teams about Brent Seabrook, according to TSN's Pierre LeBrun. LeBrun added that the Blackhawks value Seabrook's leadership too much to consider trading him. Seabrook's name surfaced as a possible trade candidate over the weekend, but it doesn't sound like he is going anywhere. He is signed for seven more years.

3 Connor Murphy Active

Connor Murphy sustained a lower-body injury during Saturday's game. Murphy exited the contest with roughly 4:40 minutes left in the contest. Blackhawks coach Joel Quenneville believed that Murphy would be okay, but Chicago will know more on Sunday. The Blackhawks acquired Murphy as part of the Niklas Hjalmarsson trade.

4 Gustav Forsling Active

Gustav Forsling feels ready to be a regular on Chicago's defense corps this campaign. "Everybody has to take another step," Forsling said. "We have a lot of good 'D's here, so it's not going to be a problem." It's also a good sign that oach Joel Quenneville has praised Forsling's work at camp. He has skated with a few different defense partners, so it's unclear who he will be paired with on opening night. It could be Connor Murphy, who he played with on Monday night in Boston.

5 Michal Kempny Active

The Chicago Blackhawks have announced that Michal Kempny has signed a one-year contract extension with the club. After crossing the pond from the KHL, Kempny picked up two goals and eight points in 50 games this season. He showed some potential and finished the season as one of the Blackhawks with the best possession numbers. "Michal’s style of play is an asset to our defense," general manager Stan Bowman said in a statement. "He is the type of player who will continue to improve now that he has transitioned to the National Hockey League. We look forward to his continued development on the ice for the Blackhawks." Kempny does not warrant any fantasy consideration next season.

6 Jan Rutta Active

It looks like Jan Rutta will earn a roster spot on the Blackhawks going into the 2017-18 campaign. Rutta, who is a 27-year-old rookie, has stood out at training camp. "You get better with age, kind of like fine wine," coach Joel Quenneville said with a smile. "I just like his composure in the short amount of time he's been involved in this [NHL] type of game. His reads and gap are high, high-end. I just feel right now it was a great signing, and we feel he can really help and add some quality minutes to our back end." He played for Pirati Chomutov of the Czech Extraliga in 2016-17, where he posted 32 points in 46 games.

7 Jordan Oesterle Active

Jordan Oesterle has agreed to a two-year contract with Chicago. His new is reportedly worth $650,000 per season. Oesterle played in 44 games with Bakersfield of the AHL last year and he compiled 32 points. He also appeared in two matches with the Oilers.

8 Michal Rozsival Sidelined

Michal Rozsival (upper body) didn't pass his training camp physical and his status has not changed. At this point it wouldn't be a surprise if he started the regular season on the sidelines, but that hasn't been confirmed yet.

G 1 Corey Crawford Active

Corey Crawford was not listed among the top-10 goaltenders by the NHL Network. Crawford was listed as a netminder who just missed the cut and was placed at No. 13 even though he had better numbers than some of the goalies ranked in the top-10. Jonathan Quick (No. 6) appeared in only 17 games last season because of a groin injury and he posted eight wins along with a .917 save percentage. Henrik Lundqvist (No. 8) finished with a .910 save percentage and a 2.74 goals-against average, while Martin Jones (No. 9) earned a .912 save percentage. Crawford registered a 32-18-4 record with a 2.55 GAA and a .918 save percentage in 2016-17. For what it's worth, Crawford shouldn't be considered as a top-10 fantasy option in the crease going into the 2017-18 campaign.