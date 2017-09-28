Player Page

Alex DeBrincat | Winger | #12

Team: Chicago Blackhawks
Age / DOB:  (19) / 12/18/1997
Ht / Wt:  5'7' / 165
Drafted: 2016 / Rd. 2 (39) / CHI
Recent News

Alex DeBrincat will begin the year with the Chicago Blackhawks.
The talented forward spent most of the preseason alongside Patrick Kane and Nick Schmaltz. He has great upside going into the 2017-18 campaign and could be among the leading rookie scorers if he earns a permanent spot on that line. Oct 2 - 2:01 PM
Source: Chicago Sun-Times
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Season stats are currently unavailable
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Jonathan Toews
2Artem Anisimov
3Nick Schmaltz
4Tanner Kero
LW1Brandon Saad
2Patrick Sharp
3Lance Bouma
4John Hayden
RW1Patrick Kane
2Richard Panik
3Alex DeBrincat
4Ryan Hartman
5Tommy Wingels
6Marian Hossa
D1Duncan Keith
2Brent Seabrook
3Connor Murphy
4Gustav Forsling
5Michal Kempny
6Jan Rutta
7Jordan Oesterle
8Michal Rozsival
G1Corey Crawford
2Anton Forsberg
 

 