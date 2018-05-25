Player Page

Roster

Carter Hart | Goalie | #79

Team: Philadelphia Flyers
Age / DOB:  (19) / 8/13/1998
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 180
Drafted: 2016 / Rd. 2 (48) / PHI
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Carter Hart was named the CHL goaltender of the year for the 2017-18 season.
In doing so, Hart has become the first goaltender in CHL history to win the award twice after having also won after the 2015-16 season. In 2017-18, the young goaltender led the WHL in goals-against-average (1.60), save percentage (.947) and shutouts (seven). He'll go down as one of the best goaltenders in CHL history. Flyers fans are eagerly awaiting his arrival as they hope he can finally solve the revolving door that is their goaltending. The 19-year-old will likely start his first professional season as the starting netminder for the Lehigh Phantoms of the AHL. May 26 - 3:20 PM
Source: NBC Sports
More Carter Hart Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
GMinWLOTLGAGAASASVSV%SO
Season stats are currently unavailable
Career Stats
YearTeamGMinWLTOTLEGAGAGAASASVSV%SO
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game Log
DateOppGMINWLTEGAGAGAASASVSV%SO

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Sean Couturier
2Nolan Patrick
3Valtteri Filppula
4Jori Lehtera
LW1Claude Giroux
2Travis Konecny
3Scott Laughton
4Jordan Weal
5Taylor Leier
RW1Jakub Voracek
2Wayne Simmonds
3Michael Raffl
4Matt Read
5Dale Weise
D1Shayne Gostisbehere
2Ivan Provorov
3Andrew MacDonald
4Radko Gudas
5Brandon Manning
6Robert Hagg
7Johnny Oduya
G1Brian Elliott
2Petr Mrazek
3Dustin Tokarski
4Michal Neuvirth
 

 