C 1 Tyler Johnson Active

Tyler Johnson will be a restricted free agent this summer. He wants to stay with the Lightning, but his stock has taken a hit over the last two seasons, mostly due to injuries. The two sides will probably come to terms on an agreement. Johnson amassed 29 goals and 72 points in 77 games during the 2014-15 campaign. He has also been a productive playoff performer during his brief NHL career.

2 Vladislav Namestnikov Active

Vladislav Namestnikov might be available for the Vegas Golden Knights in the expansion draft. He would be an intriguing player to pick up for the NHL's newest franchise. "It will depend on many factors," Namestnikov told Sport-express.ru. "The NHL expansion draft is in two months. No one knows what might happen. Many players are to be re-signed. So it'll be difficult to make predictions." He struggled in 2016-17 with 10 goals and 28 points in 74 games, but he is a player who can play up and down the lineup.

3 Cedric Paquette Sidelined

Cedric Paquette (lower body) missed his 12th consecutive game on Sunday. Paquette hasn't played since Mar. 9 because of a lower-body injury. He has recorded four goals, 10 points and 80 penalty minutes in 58 games this season.

4 Steven Stamkos Active

Steven Stamkos should be fine for the 2017-18 campaign, per Lightning GM Steve Yzerman. Stamkos played in just 17 games in 2016-17 due to a knee injury. There was speculation towards the end of the 2016-17 that he might return before its conclusion, but in the end Stamkos said that they "got ahead of ourselves" when it came to their hopes. He'll continue to rehab over the summer.

LW 1 Jonathan Drouin Active

Tampa Bay has some key restricted free agents to sign this off-season, but the trickiest negotiation could come with Jonathan Drouin. He has completed his entry-level contract and displayed his offensive potential in 2016-17. Drouin registered 21 goals and 53 points in 73 games. He would like to stay with the Lightning after mending what was a rocky relationship last year.

2 Ondrej Palat Active

Ondrej Palat is an important restricted free agent that Tampa Bay will have to re-sign in the off-season. He has topped 50 points in three of his four full seasons in the NHL and in 2014-15 he surpassed the 60-point plateau. Palat's last contract was a three-year bridge deal, so he will probably be looking for something more long term this time around.

3 Alex Killorn Active

Alex Killorn snapped a 16-game goal drought on Saturday. He didn't have a point for 12 straight games before getting his 17th goal of the season in a 5-3 loss to Washington. Killorn knows he has to be much better with Tampa Bay trying to claim a playoff berth. "We need some scoring from more guys, myself included," he said. "I haven't been scoring enough, I haven't been producing enough in the last 15 games. We need a lot more from a lot of guys. We need to step up."

4 Greg McKegg Active

Greg McKegg will skate on the fourth line against Montreal on Friday night. He's expected to skate to the left of Gabriel Dumont and Michael Bournival. He has one assist with 11 PIMs and 15 hits in 13 games with Tampa Bay this season.

RW 1 Nikita Kucherov Active

Nikita Kucherov had some choice words for some of his Tampa Bay teammates when he spoke to Sovietsky Sport. "Some guys overstayed in team," said Kucherov, per translation. "They've got their money and stopped working. They knew there's no competition for their positions and the organization is not going to take someone else. They played not really well this year. You can see it in their stats and way of play. When we played together and I made a pass, they even were not expecting this. That's why this season was hard for me despite good stats." Kucherov also didn't like how often changes were made to lines after Steven Stamkos was injured. He had a great year in 2016-17 with 40 goals and 85 points in 74 games, but the Lightning failed to make the playoffs.

2 Ryan Callahan Active

Ryan Callahan (hip) is projected to be available for the start of 2017-18, per Lightning GM Steve Yzerman. Callahan only played in 18 games this season. He's run into injuries in the past, but typically he'll be able to play the vast majority of a campaign. It wouldn't be surprising for 2017-18 to be a comeback campaign for him.

3 Brayden Point Active

Brayden Point will play for Canada at the IIHF World Championships. Tampa Bay bench boss Jon Cooper will be the coach of the Canadian team. Point registered 18 goals and 40 points in 68 games during his rookie season with the Lightning. Jonathan Drouin declined the invite to play for Canada.

4 J.T. Brown Active

JT Brown is being made a surprise addition to Sunday's lineup. He'll get one last chance this season to build on the six points along with 71 PIMs and 103 hits over 63 games he picked up already.

D 1 Victor Hedman Active

Victor Hedman has been selected as a Norris Trophy finalist. Hedman was often overshadowed by defensemen Brent Burns and Erik Karlsson, who are the other two nominees, but he was terrific in his own right. Hedman finished the 2016-17 season with 16 goals and 72 points in 79 games this season. "I'm being put in situations to be successful," Hedman said after the season. "I've obviously felt more comfortable on the power play. I've felt more comfortable playing that offensive role. We had to be able to produce, and that's been kind of what I expect of myself, to be one of the leaders, especially when we were in a big hole." Hedman won't win the Norris Trophy, but there's no denying how good he was this season.

2 Anton Stralman Active

Anton Stralman will be on Sweden's team for next month's IIHF World Championships. He must have been cleared to play from whatever was ailing him. Stralman could be paired with Tampa Bay teammate Victor Hedman again on Sweden's back end.

3 Jason Garrison Sidelined

Jason Garrison (lower body) is not expected to play in Sunday's finale. If so, the veteran defender will close the season with nine points along with 91 blocks and 93 hits over 70 games.

4 Braydon Coburn Active

Braydon Coburn collected his 11th point of the season during Sunday's 6-3 win over the Stars. It was his fourth goal of the campaign through 76 games this season. He needed 80 games in 2015-16 to collect 10 points.

5 Andrej Sustr Active

Andrej Sustr had a goal and an assist in a 5-3 victory versus Detroit on Thursday night. The towering defender didn't have a point in his previous eight appearances. Sustr has contributed three goals and 12 points in 74 matches this season. He has eight goals in 268 career NHL outings.

6 Luke Witkowski Active

Luke Witkowski will be a healthy scratch in Monday's game against the New York Rangers. With Vladislav Namestnikov coming back from a lower-body injury, the Lightning will sit Witkowski instead. Witkowski has no goals and three assists in 20 games this season.

G 1 Andrei Vasilevskiy Active

Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped all 22 shots as Russia defeated Slovakia 6-0 Saturday at the 2017 World Hockey Championship. Vasilevskiy has two shutouts and a .953 save percentage at the tournament so far. He will be the starter for the Lightning next season barring an injury. He was 23-17-7 this season with a 2.61 GAA and a .917 save percentage. Expect more from the 22-year-old netminder in 2017-18 with a healthier Lightning lineup.