Taylor Raddysh | Winger | #46

Team: Tampa Bay Lightning
Age / DOB:  (19) / 2/18/1998
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 207
Drafted: 2016 / Rd. 2 (58) / TB
Taylor Raddysh has signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Tampa Bay Lightning.
He registered 42 goals and 109 points in 58 games with the Erie Otters this past season. Raddysh also had 31 points in 22 playoff matches to help Erie win the OHL championship and qualify for the Memorial Cup. He was taken with 58th overall pick in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft by Tampa Bay. May 15 - 3:02 PM
Source: TampaBayLightning.com
All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Tyler Johnson
2Vladislav Namestnikov
3Cedric Paquette
4Steven Stamkos
LW1Jonathan Drouin
2Ondrej Palat
3Alex Killorn
4Greg McKegg
RW1Nikita Kucherov
2Ryan Callahan
3Brayden Point
4J.T. Brown
D1Victor Hedman
2Anton Stralman
3Jason Garrison
4Braydon Coburn
5Andrej Sustr
6Luke Witkowski
G1Andrei Vasilevskiy
2Peter Budaj
 

 