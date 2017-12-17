Henrik Borgstrom | Center | #95

All Positions

C 1 Aleksander Barkov Active

The Florida Panthers were shut out by the Columbus Blue Jackets by a score of 4-0 tonight. After a scoreless first period, the Blue Jackets scored three goals in the opening 5:42 of the second frame to pull away from the Panthers. Aleksander Barkov was neutralized by Columbus, only firing off one shot on goal and finishing the game a minus-2. The Panthers sit one point behind the New Jersey Devils for the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference and will host the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday.

2 Vincent Trocheck Active

Vincent Trocheck scored two goals in a 4-2 win over the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday night. Trocheck has now hit the 30-goal plateau for the first time in his career. Trocheck also registered his fourth multi-goal game of the season on Saturday. His two goals were the first of four unanswered goals against the Coyotes, en route to victory. The forward also added an assist, coming on Jamie McGinn's insurance marker. Trocheck now has 30 goals and 69 points in 73 games this season.

3 Nick Bjugstad Active

Nick Bjugstad notched one goal and one helper in a 7-2 victory over Ottawa on Tuesday night. Bjugstad's second-half offensive surge has earned him 23 points in the last 23 outings. He has registered 17 goals and a personal best 45 points in 71 games this season.

4 Jared McCann Active

Jared McCann will be a healthy scratch in Monday's game against the New York Islanders. McCann is just three games removed from a three-point performance. He has eight goals and 23 points in 60 games this season. Radim Vrbata, Connor Brickley and Ian McCoshen will also watch the game from the press box.

5 Derek MacKenzie Active

Derek MacKenzie got his first goal of the season on Thursday night. MacKenzie registered a shorthanded goal in the second period to give the Panthers a 2-0 lead in what would become a 3-2 win over Philadelphia. "It's nice to see our captain get rewarded," coach Bob Boughner said. "He comes to work every day hard. He's got a big job to do both on and off the ice. He's done a great job of that." MacKenzie has eight points in 32 contests this campaign.

6 Henrik Borgstrom Active

The Florida Panthers have signed Henrik Borgstrom to a three-year, entry-level contract. Borgstrom is one of the top prospects in the Panthers organization. He was selected in the first round, 23rd overall, in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft. The 20-year-old had 23 goals and 52 points in 40 games at the University of Denver this season. Expect him to get a look in the NHL right away. He's worth stashing in deeper keeper leagues. "Henrik is a highly-talented, exciting and dynamic young forward who has been a dominant player over his last two seasons in Denver," said GM Dale Tallon. "In a short time he has put together an accomplished career in the college game, including a national championship. We are thrilled to have him take the next step in his development with the Panthers. Henrik's addition to our skilled, young core of players further strengthens our foundation for success for years to come."

LW 1 Jonathan Huberdeau Active

Jonathan Huberdeau scored a goal and picked up an assist in a 5-3 loss to the Ottawa Senators. Vincent Trocheck threw the puck on net and it deflected in off of Huberdeau's skate and in for his 23rd goal of the season. Huberdeau has picked up five points over his last three games, bringing him to 63 points in 67 games this season. Mike Matheson and Evgeni Dadonov also scored in the win.

2 Denis Malgin Active

Denis Malgin spent most of Monday's contest on the third line with Jamie McGinn and Jared McCann. Malgin started the contest alongside Jonathan Huberdeau and Vincent Trocheck, but coach Bob Boughner moved Frank Vatrano into that spot. Malgin had been playing on the Panthers' second line before he was injured.

3 Jamie McGinn Active

Jamie McGinn posted a power-play goal and a hit in Wednesday's 4-3 win at Vancouver. McGinn has lit the lamp on the man advantage twice in the past four outings. Despite the recent success on the power play he is still only worth a look in the very deepest of fantasy pools at this point. The Panthers will look to carry over the momentum from their win into Saturday's road game against the Flames.

4 Connor Brickley Active

Connor Brickley is expected to serve as a healthy scratch in Thursday's game against the Montreal Canadiens. Radim Vrbata is expected to take his spot in the lineup. Brickley has four goals and eight assists in 43 games this season. Ian McCoshen will also watch the game from the press box.

5 Frank Vatrano Active

Frank Vatrano had one goal and one helper in Florida's 7-2 victory against Ottawa on Tuesday night. Vatrano also posted eight shots on target in the contest. He has three goals and four points in six appearances with the Panthers since he was acquired from Boston.

RW 1 Evgenii Dadonov Active

Evgenii Dadonov produced two points in Tuesday's 7-2 victory versus the Ottawa Senators. Dadonov tallied his 23rd goal and 33rd assist of the season in the contest. He went two straight games without a point going into the match, which was his longest scoring skid since early February. Dadonov has been red hot and he has generated 56 points through 63 matches.

2 Radim Vrbata Active

Radim Vrbata will be a healthy scratch in Saturday's game against the Arizona Coyotes. Vrbata has five goals and nine assists in 41 games this season. This will be the eighth straight game he watches from the press box. Micheal Haley will also serve as a healthy scratch in this one.

3 Colton Sceviour Active

Colton Sceviour has signed a three-year contract extension with the Florida Panthers. Sceviour would have been eligible for unrestricted free agency at the end of the season. "Colton is a hard-working, versatile player who has become a key part of our success on the penalty kill," Panthers GM Dale Tallon said. The 28-year-old winger has seven goals and 14 points in 46 games this season.

4 Micheal Haley Active

Micheal Haley is expected to be a healthy scratch for the Panthers. It's pretty unusual for Haley to be scratched this season, though it's not the first time it's happened. He has eight points and 194 penalty minutes in 66 games in 2017-18.

5 Maxim Mamin Active

Maxim Mamin will be a healthy scratch in Thursday's game against the Columbus Blue Jackets. Mamin has two goals and a plus-3 rating in 18 games this season. The 23-year-old has been scratched four times in the last six games. Ian McCoshen, Connor Brickley and Radim Vrbata will also watch the game from the press box.

D 1 Aaron Ekblad Active

Aaron Ekblad has participated in 300 career NHL games. Ekblad hit the milestone on Saturday. He's gotten this far just a month after his 22nd birthday. He hasn't become one of the league's top offensive threats yet, but he certainly does contribute in that regard with 15 goals and 32 points this season. He's also logged 23:25 minutes per game as he's become one of the Panthers' most important players.

2 Keith Yandle Active

Keith Yandle reached the 50-point milestone in his 73rd game of 2017-18. Yandle got there by registering an assist in the Panthers' 4-2 win over his former team, Arizona. This is the third time that Yandle has reached the 50-point milestone in his career. The last time it happened was back in 2013-2014. He probably won't surpass his career-high of 59 points this season.

3 Mike Matheson Active

Mike Matheson found the back of the net in Friday's game against the Buffalo Sabres. Matheson gave the Panthers a 1-0 lead just 1:25 into the game. He finished the night with a plus-1 rating, two shots on goal and two blocked shots in 18:53 of ice time. After a slow start, he's rebounded nicely of late, as he's up to nine goals and 23 points in 61 games this season. The Panthers, by the way, have won five games in a row.

4 Alex Petrovic Active

Alex Petrovic (lower body) is good to return on Thursday. Petrovic has missed three of Florida's last four games. He has a goal and 11 points in 57 contests this season.

5 Mark Pysyk Active

Mark Pysyk posted an assist with a plus-1 rating, three shots on goal, five blocked shots and three hits across 20:12 of ice time in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss in Chicago. Pysyk isn't much of an impact player at the offensive end, so Tuesday's assist was a bonus. His real value to fantasy owners in deeper pools is for his work in the blocked shots (47) and hits (33) categories across 31 contest.

6 MacKenzie Weegar Active

MacKenzie Weegar will be a healthy scratch in Saturday's game against the Colorado Avalanche. The Panthers have now scratched Weegar in four consecutive games. He has one goal and one assist in 16 contests this season. Roberto Luongo (lower body) and Aleksander Barkov (upper body) will both miss the game due to injury.

7 Ian McCoshen Active

Ian McCoshen will be a scratch tonight against the Ottawa Senators. McCoshen will sit for the eighth straight game. Connor Brickley, Radim Vrbata and Maxim Mamin will also be scratched tonight.

G 1 Roberto Luongo Active

Roberto Luongo is dealing with a minor upper-body injury. Head coach Bob Boughner said the injury isn't considered serious, but it will keep Luongo from dressing on Saturday. They're hoping to get the veteran back in the lineup early next week.