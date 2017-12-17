Player Page

Henrik Borgstrom | Center | #95

Team: Florida Panthers
Age / DOB:  (20) / 8/6/1997
Ht / Wt:  6'3" / 185
Drafted: 2016 / Rd. 1 (23) / FLA
The Florida Panthers have signed Henrik Borgstrom to a three-year, entry-level contract.
Borgstrom is one of the top prospects in the Panthers organization. He was selected in the first round, 23rd overall, in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft. The 20-year-old had 23 goals and 52 points in 40 games at the University of Denver this season. Expect him to get a look in the NHL right away. He's worth stashing in deeper keeper leagues. "Henrik is a highly-talented, exciting and dynamic young forward who has been a dominant player over his last two seasons in Denver," said GM Dale Tallon. "In a short time he has put together an accomplished career in the college game, including a national championship. We are thrilled to have him take the next step in his development with the Panthers. Henrik's addition to our skilled, young core of players further strengthens our foundation for success for years to come." Mar 26 - 7:06 PM
