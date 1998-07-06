Player Page

Victor Mete | Defenseman | #53

Team: Montreal Canadiens
Age / DOB:  (19) / 6/7/1998
Ht / Wt:  5'9' / 184
Drafted: 2016 / Rd. 4 (100) / MON
Montreal has loaned Victor Mete to Canada for their National Junior Team Selection Camp.
The camp opens on Dec. 12 and runs until Dec. 15 at the Meridian Centre in St. Catharines, ON. "We've made the decision to allow Victor Mete to join Team Canada's Selection Camp to give him an opportunity to participate in a very beneficial experience for his development," Canadiens GM Marc Bergevin said in a statment. "The World Junior Hockey Championship is a very elite and very competitive tournament, and this can be a very rewarding opportunity for a young player." Mete made Montreal's roster out of training camp and he has contributed four assists in 27 games. Dec 11 - 12:12 PM
Source: Canadiens.com
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
27044520200022.000
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Dec 9EDM000000000000.000
Dec 7CAL000000000000.000
Dec 5STL100000000000.000
Dec 2DET101150000000.000
Nov 30@ DET100010000001.000
Nov 29OTT000000000000.000
Nov 27CLM100000000000.000
Nov 25BUF100010000001.000
Nov 22@ NAS000000000000.000
Nov 21@ DAL100000000001.000

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Jonathan Drouin
2Phillip Danault
3Tomas Plekanec
4Jacob De La Rose
LW1Max Pacioretty
2Alex Galchenyuk
3Paul Byron
4Charles Hudon
5Daniel Carr
6Nicolas Deslauriers
RW1Brendan Gallagher
2Andrew Shaw
3Artturi Lehkonen
4Ales Hemsky
5Byron Froese
D1Shea Weber
2Jeff Petry
3Jordie Benn
4Karl Alzner
5David Schlemko
6Joe Morrow
7Jakub Jerabek
G1Carey Price
2Antti Niemi
3Al Montoya
 

 