Victor Mete | Defenseman | #53

C 1 Jonathan Drouin Active

Jonathan Drouin (flu) is expected to return to the lineup for Saturday's game against the Edmonton Oilers. Drouin missed three games because of a lower-body injury, but he also sat out a fourth straight game because of the illness. He skated on a line with Alex Galchenyuk and Andrew Shaw during Friday's practice. Drouin has five goals and 17 points in 25 games this season.

2 Phillip Danault Active

Phillip Danault scored a goal in the Canadiens' 6-2 loss to Edmonton. Danault has only been held off the scoresheet once over his last six games. He's up to six goals and 18 points in 31 games this season, which puts him on pace to surpass his 2016-17 total of 40 points.

3 Tomas Plekanec Active

Tomas Plekanec concluded Thursday's contest against Detroit with two assists in a 6-3 win for the Canadiens. Plekanec hasn't found the back of the net since Nov. 4, which amounts to a 13-game goalless drought. He has contributed three helpers in his last three games, but still shouldn't be on your fantasy radar.

4 Jacob De La Rose Active

Jacob De La Rose will be a healthy scratch Saturday versus Calgary. Montreal will get Jonathan Drouin back from a four-game absence, so De La Rose will sit. He has four points in 21 games with the Canadiens this season.

LW 1 Max Pacioretty Active

Max Pacioretty has scored just one goal in his last 12 games. That's a slump of epic proportions for the Canadiens' best scorer. At the same time, Pacioretty has always been a streaky player, so expect him to start filling the net frequently in the near future. Pacioretty has eight goals and seven assists in 30 games this season.

2 Alex Galchenyuk Active

Alex Galchenyuk scored a goal as the Montreal Canadiens fell to the Edmonton Oilers 6-2 on Saturday night. Galchenyuk was given almost 14 minutes of ice time on Saturday after being benched in Thursday night's game versus Calgary. As trade rumors swirl around the struggling forward, he notched a power play marker in the second period but the game was already out of reach. Unless the talented young forward is traded, expect him to continue to battle for ice time in Montreal.

3 Paul Byron Active

Paul Byron scored his first career hat-trick in a 10-1 blowout of the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday night. Byron's hat trick propelled the Canadiens to their fifth straight victory. He has recorded nine goals and 13 points in 28 games this season.

4 Charles Hudon Active

Charles Hudon (upper body) is in the lineup on Tuesday. He missed Sunday's game against Chicago because of the minor injury. He has five points in 14 games this season. Jacob De La Rose will come out of the lineup to make room for Hudon.

5 Daniel Carr Active

Daniel Carr scored a goal in Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Calgary Flames. Carr bounced a puck off Flames netminder David Rittich and in to tie the game at one in the first period. The Canadiens forward has now picked up at least one point in each of his four games since being recalled from the minors. Carr has two goals and six points for the Habs this season. He's provided the Canadiens with some nice offensive production so far, but he won't be able to keep this up.

6 Nicolas Deslauriers Active

Nicolas Deslauriers scored a goal and registered two assists in Montreal's 10-1 win over Detroit on Saturday. Those were Deslauriers' first three points as a member of the Montreal Canadiens. He was playing in his ninth contest with Montreal this season, though he also has three goals and five points in 14 AHL contests.

RW 1 Brendan Gallagher Active

Brendan Gallagher found the back of the net in Montreal's 10-1 win over Detroit on Saturday. Gallagher might not have had the biggest offensive contest in the blowout, but his goal was of particular note given that it was the 100th of his career. Gallagher was able to reach that milestone in 352 career games and at the age of 25. He has 13 goals and 19 points in 28 games this season.

2 Andrew Shaw Active

Andrew Shaw was skating on a line with Alex Galchenyuk and Jonathan Drouin during Friday's practice. Shaw had been playing with Phillip Danault and Max Pacioretty, but head coach Claude Julien is looking to shake things up after back-to-back losses. Even though the move should help him produce a little more offense, Shaw still won't be worth owning in standard leagues. He has seven goals and eight assists in 30 games this season.

3 Artturi Lehkonen I.L.

Artturi Lehkonen (lower body) is expected to resume skating by the end of the week. Lehkonen has reportedly been progressing from a lower-body injury that has kept him out since Nov. 11, but he hasn't been back on the ice yet.

4 Ales Hemsky I.L.

Ales Hemsky (concussion) has not been skating. However, he is reportedly making some progress in his recovery from a concussion. Hemsky has been sidelined since Oct. 20 and there's no timetable in place for his return.

5 Byron Froese Active

Byron Froese will be a healthy scratch in Tuesday's game against the Dallas Stars. Froese has played in each of Montreal's last five games, but he'll come out of the lineup for Torrey Mitchell. Shea Weber (lower body) will miss the game as well.

D 1 Shea Weber Active

Shea Weber is expected to play Thursday night against Calgary after skipping practice on Wednesday. Weber, who recently returned to action from a lower-body injury, missed the session to receive some treatment. He has recorded two goals and one assist in two games since getting back in the lineup.

2 Jeff Petry Active

Jeff Petry registered his 100th career assist on Saturday. It was also Petry's 136 point in 476 career games. He's never been a major offensive contributor, but the defenseman does chip in occasionally. So far this season, he has three goals and 11 points in 31 contests.

3 Jordie Benn Active

Jordie Benn has two goals in his last two games. Benn got his fourth marker of the season in Tuesday's 4-3 loss against the St. Louis Blues. He got Montreal on the board late in the first period. Fellow defenseman Shea Weber had the other two goals in the contest for the Canadiens.

4 Karl Alzner Active

Karl Alzner will be paired with Jeff Petry in Thursday's opener against Buffalo. "I want to give him some freedom if possible because everyone knows he can skate like the wind ... it's pretty crazy," Alzner said. "So I want to be able to let him use that as much as possible and know that he can take a chance when he needs to take a chance or stay up a little bit longer if he wants to because I'll be back there for him." He will play his first contest with the Canadiens after he signed a five-year, $23.125-million contract in the summer.

5 David Schlemko Active

David Schlemko has fit in nicely with the Montreal Canadiens. A lengthy hand injury sidelined him for the first 25 games of the season, but he's looked good in his first two games with Montreal. Even though he has no points in two contests, Schlemko has moved the puck efficiently. He also has a plus-2 rating so far this season.

6 Joe Morrow Active

Joe Morrow will be a healthy scratch in Thursday's game against the Detroit Red Wings. Morrow hasn't served as a healthy scratch since Nov. 2. He has three goals and two assists in 16 games this season. Brandon Davidson will also watch the game from the press box.

7 Jakub Jerabek Active

Jakub Jerabek will be a healthy scratch on Tuesday night as the Montreal Canadiens host the St-Louis Blues. Jerabek filled in formidably for Claude Julien and the Habs in Shea Weber's absence but with Weber's return, Jerabek sits. He has no points in the five games he played but sports a plus-4 rating. Joe Morrow will join him in the Bell Centre press box along with the sidelined Jonathan Drouin.

G 1 Carey Price Active

Carey Price allowed four goals on just 14 shots and was pulled in favor of Antti Niemi on Saturday night as the Edmonton Oilers routed the Montreal Canadiens 6-2 on Bell Centre ice. Price looked particularly bad on the Oilers' second goal of the night as he mishandled the puck and did not get back in time to stop Jujhar Khaira from scoring. Price's record falls to 8-9-2 with a 3.16 goals-against average and a .899 save percentage. The Canadiens' success heavily depends on Price therefore Habs fans sure hope he bounces back in time for their next game on Thursday night versus New Jersey.

2 Antti Niemi Active

Antti Niemi made 31 saves in a 3-2 shootout loss to the Nashville Predators on Wednesday night. On his third different team this year, Antti Niemi has yet to register a win this season. He put in a great effort, however, making 31 saves. His record falls to 0-4-1 with a goals-against-average of 5.50 and a save percentage of .845.