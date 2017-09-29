Player Page

Samuel Girard | Defenseman | #94

Team: Nashville Predators
Age / DOB:  (19) / 5/12/1998
Ht / Wt:  5'10' / 162
Drafted: 2016 / Rd. 2 (47) / NAS
Samuel Girard picked up a goal and an assist in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Dallas Stars.
The 19-year-old was so good in training camp that they decided to keep him around for the start of the regular season. That decision has paid off so far. Girard's first career goal tied the game at one in the second period and his primary assist on Filip Forsberg's power play goal gave the Preds a 2-1 lead. The rookie finished the contest with a plus-1 rating, four shots on goal and one hit in 21:25 of ice time. After being a healthy scratch in the first two games of the year, Girard has three points in two games. He should be owned in most dynasty leagues. Oct 12 - 11:33 PM
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
1011-120000000
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Oct 10PHI1011-12000000.000

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Ryan Johansen
2Nick Bonino
3Calle Jarnkrok
4Colton Sissons
LW1Filip Forsberg
2Kevin Fiala
3Scott Hartnell
4Cody McLeod
RW1Viktor Arvidsson
2Craig Smith
3Pontus Aberg
4Austin Watson
5Miikka Salomaki
D1Roman Josi
2P.K. Subban
3Ryan Ellis
4Mattias Ekholm
5Alexei Emelin
6Matt Irwin
7Yannick Weber
8Anthony Bitetto
G1Pekka Rinne
2Juuse Saros
 

 