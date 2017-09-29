Samuel Girard | Defenseman | #94

All Positions

C 1 Ryan Johansen Active

Ryan Johansen contributed a pair of assists in Thursday's 4-3 loss to Boston. He earned helpers on goals by Scott Hartnell (power play) and Viktor Arvidsson in the contest. Johansen racked up 47 assists last season and that will be the playmaking center's strongest attribute again in 2017-18.

2 Nick Bonino Active

Nick Bonino got his first goal with the Predators on Tuesday night. Bonino also had four shots, two blocks and a plus-2 rating in Nashville's 6-5 victory over Philadelphia. He didn't have a point in his first two outings this year.

3 Calle Jarnkrok Active

Calle Jarnkrok scored a goal in Monday's 4-1 win over Pittsburgh in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final. Jarnkrok opened the scoring in the contest. The play was reviewed for goaltender interference after a coach's challenge, but the marker counted. After a sluggish start, Jarnkrok has produced five points in his last five playoff contests. He has one goal and three assists in the Stanley Cup Final versus the Penguins.

4 Colton Sissons Active

Colton Sissons will play in Thursday's game against Dallas. Sissons was doubtful to play in tonight's game because of a lower-body injury, but he's good to go. He's on the fourth line with Cody McLeod and Austin Watson.

LW 1 Filip Forsberg Active

Filip Forsberg scored two goals and an assist in Tuesday's 6-5 win over the Philadelphia Flyers. The Predators were trailing 5-3 in the third period, but that's when Forsberg went to work. He scored the goal that made it 5-4, helped set up Scott Hartnell's goal that made it 5-5 and he added the game-winner with 36 seconds remaining in regulation. Forsberg now has three goals and one assist in Nashville's first three games. He's one of the main offensive catalysts on the team, so he should offer plenty of fantasy value throughout the season.

2 Kevin Fiala Active

Kevin Fiala (upper body) appears to be ready to return to the lineup. Fiala skated alongside Filip Forsberg and Calle Jarnkrok during Nashville's morning session. He also practiced with his teammates on Monday after missing Saturday's game with an upper-body injury.

3 Scott Hartnell Active

Scott Hartnell tallied a pair of goals in Tuesday's 6-5 win over Philadelphia. Hartnell scored his second marker of the season in the second period. Nashville built a 3-0 lead shortly later, but then the Flyers scored the next five goals. The Predators came back in the third and Hartnell scored the game-tying goal at the 18:43 mark on the power play. He has worked in front of the net with the man advantage and has averaged 15:43 of ice time per game, which is nearly four minutes more than he had last year with Columbus.

4 Cody McLeod Active

Cody McLeod will be a healthy scratch in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final on Thursday. McLeod has suited up in 14 games this postseason, but he's now been a healthy scratch in three consecutive games. He has one goal and 27 penalty minutes during the playoffs. Anthony Bitetto, Vernon Fiddler, Brad Hunt, P.A. Parenteau and Miikka Salomaki will also watch from the press box.

RW 1 Viktor Arvidsson Active

Viktor Arvidsson netted a goal and an assist in Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Boston Bruins. Arvidsson tied the game at one with 11 seconds remaining in the first period. He also helped set up Scott Hartnell's power play goal in the third period. Arvidsson tied for the team lead in goals and points last year, and he's off to a good start this season. The 24-year-old has a good amount of value in standard fantasy leagues. He could realistically hit the 60-point mark again this season.

2 Craig Smith Active

Craig Smith had a high-ankle sprain in the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Smith skated in just 10 games during Nashville's postseason run and he contributed three points. He scored one goal despite recording 21 shots on target.

3 Pontus Aberg Active

The Nashville Predators have announced that Pontus Aberg will be scratched for opening night against the Boston Bruins. Joining Aberg in the press box will be Anthony Bitetto and Samuel Girard. Aberg has some offensive ability and could be a name to monitor if he finds himself on a scoring line in the future. For now, none of these guys have any fantasy value.

4 Austin Watson Active

Austin Watson scored a goal in Friday's 3-1 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning. The 25-year-old is a former first round pick, but he just hasn't produced since making the Predators roster. Watson had five goals, 17 points and 99 penalty minutes in 77 games last year. He won't have much fantasy value in standard fantasy leagues, but he could have value in deeper leagues that count penalty minutes.

5 Miikka Salomaki Active

Mikka Salomaki will be a healthy scratch in Thursday's game against the Dallas Stars. Salomaki is out of the lineup because Colton Sissons (lower body) is making a return. He has no points and two penalty minutes in three games this season. Anthony Bitetto will also watch the game from the press box. Neither player will have any fantasy value this season.

D 1 Roman Josi Sidelined

Roman Josi (lower body) skated with the Predators on Thursday. Josi still probably won't play on Thursday, but at least this is a step in the right direction. He has no points and two penalty minutes in two games this season.

2 P.K. Subban Active

P.K. Subban collected three assists in Nashville's 6-5 win over Philadelphia on Tuesday night. Subban had two helpers on power-play goals in the contest, which both came late in the third period in the Predators come-from-behind victory. He has four points in three games this season, but he is still looking for his first goal. Subban has been credited with only seven shots on target so far.

3 Ryan Ellis I.L.

Ryan Ellis' lower-body injury is related to his knee. Ellis played through the injury during the postseason and needed surgery afterwards for ligament repair. "The initial prognosis on this type of a knee injury is 4-6 months," Predators GM David Poile said. "Right now, we feel and the doctor feels it's going to take the full six months for him to recover. Ryan's not skating yet. He probably will be skating in approximately another three weeks, and the recovery will go from there." The Predators are hoping to have him back around the start of 2018.

4 Mattias Ekholm Active

Mattias Ekholm chipped in two assists Tuesday in a 6-5 win over the Philadelphia Flyers. Ekholm didn't have a point in his first two games this season. He also logged a game-high 26:13 of ice time with Roman Josi out of the lineup due to an injury.

5 Alexei Emelin Active

Alexei Emelin is expected to be a healthy scratch on Saturday. Emelin made his season debut on Thursday and had two penalty minutes in that showing. He had 10 points and 71 penalty minutes in 76 contests last season.

6 Matt Irwin Active

Matt Irwin scored a goal and an assist in the Preds’ 4-3 OT loss over CBJ Thursday night. The defenseman isn’t normally counted on for multi-point efforts, but the Predators will take it. He’s a depth player who won’t carry a ton of fantasy value otherwise.

7 Yannick Weber Sidelined

Yannick Weber left Thursday's game against Dallas after being flattened by Martin Hanzal. Hanzal was given a five-minute major for interference on the play, while Weber never returned to the game. Predators head coach Peter Laviolette didn't have an update on Weber's status after the game. We'll consider him day-to-day for now.

8 Anthony Bitetto Active

Anthony Bitetto will be a healthy scratch in Tuesday's game against Philadelphia. Colton Sissons and Roman Josi will both miss the game with undisclosed injuries. Bitetto has suited up in one of Nashville's first two games. He'll continue to be an extra defenseman for the team.

G 1 Pekka Rinne Active

Pekka Rinne allowed one goal on 31 shots in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Dallas Stars. This was Rinne's third start of the year and the first time he allowed less than three goals in a game. The only goal he gave up came in the first period (Jamie Benn scored a goal on the power play). Rinne now has a 2-1-0 record with a 3.08 goals-against-average and a .902 save percentage this season. He remains a mid-level number one goalie in standard fantasy leagues.