Zach Sanford | Winger | #12

Team: St Louis Blues
Age / DOB:  (22) / 11/9/1994
Ht / Wt:  6'4' / 203
Drafted: 2013 / Rd. 2 (61) / WAS
Zach Sanford has a dislocated left shoulder that will require surgery.
Sanford will be sidelined for five to six months. He was injured just 15 minutes into the first practice of camp. Sanford had five points in 13 matches with the Blues last season. Sep 19 - 1:46 PM
Source: St. Louis Post-Dispatch
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
394482100000236.111
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2016STL394482100000236.111
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Paul Stastny
2Brayden Schenn
3Patrik Berglund
4Kyle Brodziak
5Ivan Barbashev
6Oskar Sundqvist
LW1Alexander Steen
2Jaden Schwartz
3Robby Fabbri
4Zach Sanford
5Magnus Paajarvi
6Vladimir Sobotka
RW1Vladimir Tarasenko
2Dmitrij Jaskin
3Tage Thompson
4Beau Bennett
5Chris Thorburn
D1Alex Pietrangelo
2Colton Parayko
3Jay Bouwmeester
4Joel Edmundson
5Carl Gunnarsson
6Robert Bortuzzo
7Nate Prosser
8Jordan Schmaltz
G1Jake Allen
2Carter Hutton
 

 