All Positions

Pos Role Name

C 1 Paul Stastny Active

Paul Stastny scored a goal in St. Louis' 3-1 loss to Nashville in Game 6 Sunday afternoon. With that St. Louis has been eliminated from the 2017 playoffs. This also ended a somewhat quiet postseason for Stastny as he had two goals and three points in seven games. To be fair to him though, he suffered injuries during this playoff run from a lower-body issue to a gash above his right eye that needed immediate stitches. Vladimir Tarasenko and Jaden Schwartz assisted on his goal.

2 Brayden Schenn Active

Although it is early, Brayden Schenn opened training camp skating between Alexander Steen and Jaden Schwartz. Needless to say, if that line stays intact, it could be a good one. Schenn has the potential to register 60 points with strong linemates. He may have found them in St. Louis.

3 Patrik Berglund Sidelined

Patrik Berglund is recovering from off-season shoulder surgery. It's the second time in three summers that Berglund has suffered a shoulder injury while training. "This one came completely out of the blue, so it hit me much harder," Berglund said. "You haven’t had any problems with it and out of nowhere you’ve got an injury with this much magnitude. It happened right at the beginning of my workout. I was doing some sledwork outside on the pavement. I was going to max push the sled forward. You keep your arm out straight and you go down really low to get that power, and right when I was going to push, I slipped with the foot that I was pushing with and my body launched forward. I didn’t get the chance to protect my arms and my shoulder, so my body went forward and I got stuck in a bad position." Berglund is expected to return to the Blues lineup in December.

4 Kyle Brodziak Active

Kyle Brodziak will be a healthy scratch in Game 4 against Nashville on Tuesday night. Brodziak had been in St. Louis' lineup for each of their eight games this postseason, but he'll sit for the first time tonight. He has two assists and a minus-3 rating during the playoffs. Ivan Barbashev, Luke Opilka, Dmitrij Jaskin and Jordan Schmaltz will also watch the game from the press box.

5 Ivan Barbashev Active

Ivan Barbashev will draw into the Blues' lineup for Game 2 on Friday. Barbashev was a healthy scratch in Game 1. He's projected to play alongside Vladimir Sobotka and Jori Lehtera. With Barbashev in, Magnus Paajarvi will be a healthy scratch.

6 Oskar Sundqvist Active

Oskar Sundqvist has signed a one-year deal with St. Louis worth $650,000. Sundqvist was obtained by the Blues last week in the draft day trade that sent Ryan Reaves to the Penguins. He has four points in 28 career NHL appearances.

LW 1 Alexander Steen Active

The lower-body injury that Alexander Steen had been playing through in the 2017 playoffs was a broken foot. Steen broke his foot in the first game of the Blues' first round series, but played through the injury. He then blocked a shot with his already broken foot in Game 4 of the second round, which complicated the injury and forced him to miss Game 5. Despite that he returned to the lineup for Game 6 on Sunday. It's a prime example of the extent hockey players are willing to go to in order to help out their team. He had three goals and seven points in 10 playoff games.

2 Jaden Schwartz Active

Jaden Schwartz is proving to be a money player this postseason. He has scored four goals and leads the Blues with eight points in the playoffs. Three of Schwartz's markers have been game-winners, tying him with the Penguins' Jake Guentzel for the most in the postseason. If he nets one more game-deciding goal he will move past Brett Hull, David Backes and Scott Young for the team record in a single playoff season.

3 Robby Fabbri Active

Robby Fabbri was back on the ice with his Blues teammates for practice on Friday for the first time since tearing his ACL last February. "It's been a long road, a bunch of different phases getting through rehab," Fabbri said. "I feel like I've got confidence in my knee going into corners, going into battles. It was a good skate for me today to get that out of my head." As expected, he skated at center and looked comfortable in the role between Magnus Paajarvi and Tage Thompson.

4 Zach Sanford Sidelined

Zach Sanford has a dislocated left shoulder that will require surgery. Sanford will be sidelined for five to six months. He was injured just 15 minutes into the first practice of camp. Sanford had five points in 13 matches with the Blues last season.

5 Magnus Paajarvi Active

Magnus Paajarvi has signed a one-year, $800,000 contract extension with the St. Louis Blues. That's up from the $700,000 Paajarvi made during the 2016-17 campaign. He had eight goals and 13 points in 32 contests last season. He'll be eligible to become an unrestricted free agent for the first time in the summer of 2018.

6 Vladimir Sobotka Active

Vladimir Sobotka has joined the Czech Republic for the World Hockey Championship tournament. He agreed to a three-year extension with the Blues on April 6 after spending three seasons with Omsk Avangard of the KHL. He made an immediate impact with St. Louis, scoring in his only regular season appearance and adding six points in 11 playoff matches.

RW 1 Vladimir Tarasenko Active

Vladimir Tarasenko arrived at Blues training camp in exceptional shape. Tarasenko's fitness scores were off the charts and he looked trimmer and faster than he did last season. That's a scary thing for the NHL's defensemen generally, as Tarasenko is already one of the most dangerous players in the league. Reporting to camp fit and healthy could result in a 85-90 point season.

2 Dmitrij Jaskin Active

Dmitrij Jaskin scored a goal in Friday's 2-1 win over the Nashville Predators. It's a huge win for the Blues, as it allows them to stave off elimination for another day. He only got into the lineup tonight because Alex Steen (lower body) was out. Jaskin opened the scoring at the 5:43 mark of the second period. He finished the game with a plus-1 rating, two penalty minutes and a game-high eight shots on goal in 15:46 of ice time. Teammate Jaden Schwartz added the game-winning goal early in the second period. The Blues have cut the series deficit to 3-2. Game 6 will be played in Nashville on Sunday afternoon.

3 Tage Thompson Active

Tage Thompson feels he gained valuable experience by finishing the season in the AHL. "It was exactly what I needed and exactly what I was hoping for, a stepping stone," Thompson said. "Had I not made that jump at the end of the season, I wouldn't have known probably what it takes. Ultimately the goal is to make St. Louis next season, so now that I've got the experience of playing in Chicago I'm more prepared for training camp." He recorded 32 points in 34 games for the University of Connecticut prior to joining the Chicago Wolves. With the Blues' minor-league affiliate, Thompson had one goal and one assist in 16 outings as well as three points in 10 playoff matches. It's unclear if he'll be ready to make the jump to the NHL next season, but he should make progress as a potential top-six forward.

4 Beau Bennett Active

The Blues have signed Beau Bennett to a one-year, $650,000 deal. Bennet, who was considered by many to have tremendous potential, has been a flop in both Pittsburgh and New Jersey. Will it be any different in St. Louis? We won't hold our breath, but at $650,000 the Blues haven't invested much and he could pan out as a late bloomer.

5 Chris Thorburn Active

The Blues have inked Chris Thorburn to a two-year, $1.8 million deal. Thorburn will essentially replace Ryan Reaves, who retired last month, as the Blues' resident tough guy. If your league doesn't value penalty minutes, Thorburn has no fantasy value as his four points in 64 games just won't cut it.

D 1 Alex Pietrangelo Active

Alex Pietrangelo registered four shots on goal Wednesday night, but none of them got past Devan Dubnyk as the Blues where shutout 2-0 by the Wild. Pietrangelo was joined by Vladimir Tarasenko with four shots in the defeat. At the end of the game, both teams had totals of 28 pucks on target. The Blues defender has one assist in the series so far.

2 Colton Parayko Active

Blues GM Doug Armstrong believes Colton Parayko hasn't reached his peak yet. Parayko has already established himself as a great defender and has 68 points in 160 career games, but given that he's still just 24 years old it's not hard to believe that he can continue to improve. St. Louis signed him to a five-year, $27.5 million extension on Thursday and avoided an arbitration hearing in the process. "I said at the end of the year we viewed him as a nucleus, a cornerstone player," Armstrong said. "He's only had two years experience and it usually takes 300 games when guys settle in to a constant rhythm in that position. He's still very young, but has a huge upside with his size, skating, shot. There are a lot of elements there. We'll work with him to maximize every element to become a top end player."

3 Jay Bouwmeester Sidelined

Jay Bouwmeester's lower-body injury is a fractured left ankle. He will be re-evaluated in three weeks, which means he will miss at least the remainder of training camp and the first week of the regular season. Bouwmeester was injured during a team scrimmage.

4 Joel Edmundson Active

Joel Edmundson is expected to take on a larger role with the Blues in 2017-18. Edmundson has formed a solid shutdown pairing with Colton Parayko and the duo was impressive in the playoffs. "I feel like I've been around long enough," said the 23-year-old blueliner. "I can definitely lead the way to the younger guys. ... Having a full year of experience, going through the playoffs last year, the confidence (this year) was there. I think that's what's going to be good for our group going into next year." His offensive success in the postseason may give him confidence to get involved in the play more often during the regular season. Still, he probably won't have much in the way of fantasy value next year.

5 Carl Gunnarsson Active

Carl Gunnarsson is putting his rough 2016-17 campaign behind him as he gets ready for the coming season. "I just got off on the wrong foot and it went on from there, just a bad circle," Gunnarsson said. "Like injuries, not playing well, not getting in the lineup. That’s all in the past. It’s a new season and we’re looking forward to it. It’s going to be fun." He had no goals and six assists in 56 contests last season. He also averaged just 13:36 minutes per contest compared to his average of 17:23 minutes a season prior. He might bounce back this season, but he's not much of an offensive threat so he won't factor into most fantasy leagues even if he does perform better for St. Louis.

6 Robert Bortuzzo Active

Robert Bortuzzo will return to action for Game 2 on Friday against the Wild. He's expected to pair with Carl Gunnarsson. Bortuzzo missed the last six games with an upper body injury. Through 38 games this season the physical defender posted four points with 50 blocks and 77 hits.

7 Nate Prosser Active

St. Louis has confirmed the signing of Nate Prosser to a two-year, two-way contract. Prosser has skated in parts of eight NHL seasons with the Minnesota Wild, while playing in 282 contests. He has contributed 38 points and 210 penalty minutes during that time.

8 Jordan Schmaltz Active

Jordan Schmaltz has been called up by the St. Louis Blues. Schmaltz appeared in a playoff game for St. Louis in the first round, though he only logged 9:18 minutes of ice time. He had two assists in nine games with St. Louis during the regular season.

G 1 Jake Allen Active

Jake Allen wasn't satisfied with the St. Louis Blues' second round exit. "We didn’t advance far enough — disappointed," Allen said. "We had an opportunity this year that not many people thought we’d even get to the playoffs or win a round. But I feel like we could have easily went to the next round. It’s frustrating that way." He's right when he said that not a lot of people thought the Blues would get as far as they did. They defied expectations and Allen was a big factor in that. He struggled in the first half of the season, but he turned things around and extended that into the postseason where he posted a 1.96 GAA and .935 save percentage in 11 starts.