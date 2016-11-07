Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
The Week Ahead: Deadline Past
Mar 3
Burrows Shines In Sens Debut
Mar 3
Podcast: Trade Deadline Recap
Mar 2
Trading Values
Mar 2
Trade Deadline Winners/Losers
Mar 2
Dose: Kane is Able
Mar 2
Trade Deadline Live Blog
Mar 1
Capitals Bolster Blueline
Mar 1
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Vegas can engage in certain trades, signings
Devils lose Cammalleri for at least a week
Jonathan Bernier will start vs Leafs Friday
Antoine Roussel probably done for the season
Louis Domingue will get the nod on Friday
Artem Anisimov (LBI) will miss Friday's game
Jeff Skinner expected to play on Friday
Peter Budaj will make Lightning debut Friday
Roberto Luongo (LBI) out for at least a week
Kyle Okposo exits game with mid-body injury
Mike Cammalleri suffers an injury on Thursday
Jamie Benn scores two goals in loss to NYI
Player Page
Roster
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
George McPhee | Center
Team:
Vegas Golden Knights
Age / DOB:
(
58
) / 7/2/1958
Ht / Wt:
5'9' / 170
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Although the trade deadline has passed, teams can make trades with the Las Vegas Golden Knights under limited circumstances.
The Golden Knights can't acquire any player on an active roster unless their season is over. What they can do though is engage in trades related to the upcoming expansion draft. For example, Vegas is allowed to promise not to select specific players in the expansion draft in exchange for future entry draft picks. In other words, a team could essentially buy extra protection slots. Vegas can also agree to a trade that goes in the other direction, where they agree to take a specific player in the expansion draft in exchange for compensation. For example, the Los Angeles Kings could enter into an agreement where Vegas will take Marian Gaborik in the expansion draft for a fourth-round pick. That would lead Gaborik to finish the campaign with the Kings with the understanding that he would be with Vegas in 2017-18. Vegas is also now eligible to sign amateur players or players whose rights don't already belong to another NHL team, including players from the NCAA or Europe.
Mar 3 - 5:10 PM
Source:
NHL.com
With the puck set to drop in Vegas in the 2017-18 season, commissioner Gary Bettman noted that the Golden Knights will get an All-Star game "in the earlier days" of the franchise's history.
Which makes sense. All-Star events, as well as the outdoor events, can be major profit-drivers for the hosting teams. And after paying $500M to just have the team, owner Bill Foley will certainly appreciate the infusion of cash. Just when the "earlier days" will be however, is yet to be codified. Stay tuned.
Jan 28 - 5:39 PM
Source:
Frank Seravalli on Twitter
Las Vegas will introduce the team's name and logo on November 22nd.
It's been believed for a long time that "Knights" will factor into the name in some way and barring another delay we should find out what the team chose in a couple of weeks.
Mon, Nov 7, 2016 06:10:00 PM
Source:
Chris Johnston on Twitter
The rumor mill around Las Vegas just got another level more interesting.
Per Pierre LeBrun, Las Vegas will have a 48-hour window between the time protected rosters are submitted and the expansion draft itself to negotiate with all players who are without a contract for the 2017-18 season. That includes RFA's, in case you're wondering. However it's worth noting that each of the other 30 teams can lose up to one single player in the draft and this window combined.
Thu, Oct 27, 2016 09:01:00 PM
Source:
Pierre LeBrun
Vegas can engage in certain trades, signings
Mar 3 - 5:10 PM
Mar 3 - 5:10 PM
Vegas to have All-Star game in 'early days'
Jan 28 - 5:39 PM
Jan 28 - 5:39 PM
Las Vegas to announce name and logo Nov. 22
Mon, Nov 7, 2016 06:10:00 PM
Las Vegas to have 48 hours with all FA's
Thu, Oct 27, 2016 09:01:00 PM
More George McPhee Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Season Stats
Headlines
The Week Ahead: Deadline Past
Mar 3
The Week Ahead looks to a busy week of action as well as a look back at all the trades in the NHL
More NHL Columns
»
The Week Ahead: Deadline Past
Mar 3
»
Burrows Shines In Sens Debut
Mar 3
»
Podcast: Trade Deadline Recap
Mar 2
»
Trading Values
Mar 2
»
Trade Deadline Winners/Losers
Mar 2
»
Dose: Kane is Able
Mar 2
»
Trade Deadline Live Blog
Mar 1
»
Capitals Bolster Blueline
Mar 1
NHL Headlines
»
Vegas can engage in certain trades, signings
»
Devils lose Cammalleri for at least a week
»
Jonathan Bernier will start vs Leafs Friday
»
Antoine Roussel probably done for the season
»
Louis Domingue will get the nod on Friday
»
Artem Anisimov (LBI) will miss Friday's game
»
Jeff Skinner expected to play on Friday
»
Peter Budaj will make Lightning debut Friday
»
Roberto Luongo (LBI) out for at least a week
»
Kyle Okposo exits game with mid-body injury
»
Mike Cammalleri suffers an injury on Thursday
»
Jamie Benn scores two goals in loss to NYI
