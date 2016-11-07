George McPhee | Center Team: Vegas Golden Knights Age / DOB: (58) / 7/2/1958 Ht / Wt: 5'9' / 170 Share: Tweet

Although the trade deadline has passed, teams can make trades with the Las Vegas Golden Knights under limited circumstances. The Golden Knights can't acquire any player on an active roster unless their season is over. What they can do though is engage in trades related to the upcoming expansion draft. For example, Vegas is allowed to promise not to select specific players in the expansion draft in exchange for future entry draft picks. In other words, a team could essentially buy extra protection slots. Vegas can also agree to a trade that goes in the other direction, where they agree to take a specific player in the expansion draft in exchange for compensation. For example, the Los Angeles Kings could enter into an agreement where Vegas will take Marian Gaborik in the expansion draft for a fourth-round pick. That would lead Gaborik to finish the campaign with the Kings with the understanding that he would be with Vegas in 2017-18. Vegas is also now eligible to sign amateur players or players whose rights don't already belong to another NHL team, including players from the NCAA or Europe. Source: NHL.com

With the puck set to drop in Vegas in the 2017-18 season, commissioner Gary Bettman noted that the Golden Knights will get an All-Star game "in the earlier days" of the franchise's history. Which makes sense. All-Star events, as well as the outdoor events, can be major profit-drivers for the hosting teams. And after paying $500M to just have the team, owner Bill Foley will certainly appreciate the infusion of cash. Just when the "earlier days" will be however, is yet to be codified. Stay tuned. Source: Frank Seravalli on Twitter

Las Vegas will introduce the team's name and logo on November 22nd. It's been believed for a long time that "Knights" will factor into the name in some way and barring another delay we should find out what the team chose in a couple of weeks. Source: Chris Johnston on Twitter