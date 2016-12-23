Player Page

Denis Malgin | Center | #62

Team: Florida Panthers
Age / DOB:  (19) / 1/18/1997
Ht / Wt:  5'9' / 177
Drafted: 2015 / Rd. 4 (102) / FLA
Denis Malgin suffered an upper-body injury in Monday's game against the New Jersey Devils.
Malgin was hurt after taking a hit from Pavel Zacha. The Devils forward got a major penalty for boarding on the play. The Panthers already announced that Malgin won't return. They'll likely provide an update on his status after the game. We'll consider him day-to-day right now. Jan 9 - 8:14 PM
Source: Florida Panthers on Twitter
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
36448-281000149.082
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Jan 7BOS100000000002.000
Jan 6NAS000000000000.000
Jan 4WPG100000000000.000
Dec 31@ DAL100000000002.000
Dec 29MON100000000002.000
Dec 28TOR100000000001.000
Dec 23DET000000000000.000
Dec 22BOS1000-10000000.000
Dec 20BUF1000-10000000.000
Dec 16@ COL000000000000.000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Aleksander Barkov
2Vincent Trocheck
3Nick Bjugstad
4Denis Malgin
5Derek MacKenzie
6Greg McKegg
7Michael Sgarbossa
8Paul Thompson
LW1Jonathan Huberdeau
2Jussi Jokinen
3Jonathan Marchessault
4Jared McCann
RW1Jaromir Jagr
2Reilly Smith
3Colton Sceviour
4Shawn Thornton
5Seth Griffith
D1Aaron Ekblad
2Keith Yandle
3Jason Demers
4Mark Pysyk
5Alex Petrovic
6Jakub Kindl
7Michael Matheson
G1Roberto Luongo
2James Reimer
 

 