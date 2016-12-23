Denis Malgin | Center | #62

All Positions

Pos Role Name

C 1 Aleksander Barkov I.L.

Aleksander Barkov (lower body) is still a few weeks away from being ready to return. Interim coach Tom Rowe said that Barkov is about three weeks away. He suffered a lower-body injury on Dec. 28 against Toronto.

2 Vincent Trocheck Active

Vincent Trocheck has moved up the depth chart and is now centering the Panthers' top line alongside Jaromir Jagr and Seth Griffith. He is taking the place of the injured Aleksander Barkov for the next few weeks. The Cats' second unit features Nick Bjugstad at center with Jussi Jokinen and Reilly Smith on the wings. Michael Sgarbossa, Denis Malgin and Jon Marchessault make up the third unit. Adjust your fantasy roster accordingly.

3 Nick Bjugstad I.L.

We have an update on Nick Bjugstad's timetable as he sits on injured reserve with a groin injury. Bjugstad is expected to miss two weeks, which could place his return by late January. Through 21 games this season, he's posted just two points, 33 shots and 31 hits.

4 Denis Malgin Sidelined

Denis Malgin suffered an upper-body injury in Monday's game against the New Jersey Devils. Malgin was hurt after taking a hit from Pavel Zacha. The Devils forward got a major penalty for boarding on the play. The Panthers already announced that Malgin won't return. They'll likely provide an update on his status after the game. We'll consider him day-to-day right now.

5 Derek MacKenzie Active

Derek MacKenzie skipped practice on Monday because "he wasn't feeling great," according to coach Gerard Gallant. However, he is expected to play on Tuesday night. Newcomer Seth Griffith filled in on the third line in MacKenzie's absence at practice.

6 Greg McKegg Sidelined

Greg McKegg (upper body) might be available to return Wednesday. The Panthers may also get Seth Griffith back against the New York Islanders. McKegg was injured Saturday and won't play Monday.

7 Michael Sgarbossa Active

Michael Sgarbossa has dressed in Florida's last two games. The Panthers like his physical play and his two-way potential. "I like to use my speed. I'm a playmaker and like to get the guys the puck that can shoot," said Sgarbossa. "I'm going to work as hard as I possibly can to stick and do whatever the team needs." He has three assists in 21 career NHL outings, so he shouldn't be on your fantasy radar at this time.

8 Paul Thompson Active

Paul Thompson will sit out on Wednesday when the Florida Panthers host the Winnipeg Jets. Thompson has appeared in 11 games this season, contributing two assists and 15 minutes in penalties averaging 7:33 per game. One more thing, he's a minus-3.

LW 1 Jonathan Huberdeau I.L.

Jonathan Huberdeau is still looking at a possible return in February from an Achilles tendon injury. He is making progress in his recovery and could be available to make his season debut in mid-February.

2 Jussi Jokinen Active

Jussi Jokinen will skate alongside Nick Bjugstad and Vincent Trocheck on Wednesday night versus Toronto. He has accounted for just two goals and six points in 25 games this year. Jokinen ended a seven-game point skid last Friday against Detroit. He was a 60-point player last season and interim coach Tom Rowe thinks Jokinen is showing flashes of that form recently.

3 Jonathan Marchessault Active

Jonathan Marchessault scored the game-winning goal in Friday's 2-1 win over the Nashville Predators. Marchessault's goal at the 10:07 mark of the third period broke a 1-1 tie. Vincent Trocheck and Jaromir Jagr picked up the assists on Florida's second goal. Marchessault has picked up five points in his last five contests. He's up to 12 goals and 25 points in 33 games this season. Greg McKegg also found the back of the net for the Panthers.

4 Jared McCann Active

The Florida Panthers have called up Jared McCann. McCann has six points and 26 penalty minutes in 15 AHL games this season. With Florida he's scored a goal and three points in 17 contests.

RW 1 Jaromir Jagr Active

Jaromir Jagr has picked up nine points in his last nine contests. Jagr's seen his ice time start to dip a little bit over the last few weeks and maybe it's doing him some good. The 44-year-old has seven goals and 18 assists in 41 games this season. He'll only be an effective fantasy option in deeper standard leagues.

2 Reilly Smith Active

The Panthers will get Reilly Smith back against the Stars on Saturday. The 25-year-old has posted seven goals and 15 points in 35 games this season with 27 hits to his credit as well. He's slated to skate to the right of Jonathan Marchessault and Vincent Trocheck on the team's second line.

3 Colton Sceviour Active

Colton Sceviour (shoulder) is expected to return to the lineup on Friday night. He has missed the last two games because of a shoulder injury. Sceviour's return will help fill the hole left by Seth Griffith's concussion.

4 Shawn Thornton Active

Shawn Thornton will play in Wednesday's game against Winnipeg. He will suit up in just his 15th game of the season. Thornton has one assist and seven penalty minutes in 14 previous contests.

5 Seth Griffith I.L.

Seth Griffith (concussion) may be available to return within a week. He was hurt last Wednesday versus Winnipeg and has missed the last two games with a concussion.

D 1 Aaron Ekblad Active

Aaron Ekblad scored at the 1:05 minute mark of the third period as the Vancouver Canucks lost a 4-2 contest to the Florida Panthers Saturday night. Ekblad’s seventh goal of the season snapped a six-game streak in which he failed to find the back of the net and it came with assists from Jaromir Jagr (his ninth) and Aleksander Barkov (his 14th). Overall the defenseman has not been particularly effective in recent games, having recorded only two assists in that same period of time. Moreover, he has a negative plus/minus in five of his last eight games.

2 Keith Yandle Active

Keith Yandle skated in his 700th career game Wednesday night. He also owns the NHL's longest active iron-man streak with 590 consecutive games played. Unfortunately, Wednesday's contest was a forgettable one for Yandle after he posted a minus-3 rating in a 4-1 loss to Winnipeg. It also snapped a three-game point streak for the defenseman.

3 Jason Demers Active

Don't look now but Jason Demers is heating up for the Panthers. The rugged defender picked up his seventh goal of the season during Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Canadiens. He's now matched his career high, set last season with Dallas. He also has points in three of his last five games with two goals and two helpers in that span. Demers now has 16 points on the year.

4 Mark Pysyk Active

Mark Pysyk now owns a scoring streak. All of two games now, yes, but a scoring streak nevertheless. The 24-year-old picked up his fourth helper and fifth point of the season during Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Flyers. Through the first 152 games of his career, Pysyk now has six goals and 31 points.

5 Alex Petrovic I.L.

Alex Petrovic (ankle) is expected to miss another four weeks. He had surgery on his broken ankle in late November and was initially give a six-to-eight week timetable. Petrovic hasn't played since Nov. 15.

6 Jakub Kindl Active

Jakub Kindl and Paul Thompson will be scratched against the Jets on Thursday. Through 11 games this season Kindl has a point with 13 blocks and 23 hits. Thompson meanwhile has seen just five games to his credit.

7 Michael Matheson Active

Florida Panthers defensemen Michael Matheson and Aaron Ekblad both made four shots on goal in a 4-0 loss to the Boston Bruins Saturday night. In the last four games the Panthers have played against the Bruins they have come up short every time. In four games they have only scored five goals with a grand total of zero being added tonight. Surprisingly, the defense had the best luck getting pucks to the net with Matheson and Ekblad both making four shots on goal. Their combined eight shots made up 32% of the 25 total for the team. Matheson had the highest time on ice of the team with 21:59 followed closely by Ekblad with 21:29. Both defensemen have shown the ability to score with seven and three goals the season respectively, but nothing was getting past Tuukka Rask Saturday night.

G 1 Roberto Luongo Active

Roberto Luongo will start Monday's game against New Jersey. He had been suffering from an upper-body injury, but he seems to be over that issue now. Luongo has registered just one win in his last six starts (1-2-3). Still, he has a 2.48 goals-against average and a .919 save percentage despite his 11-10-5 record.