John Gilmour | Defenseman | #58

Team: New York Rangers
Age / DOB:  (24) / 5/17/1993
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 195
Drafted: 2013 / Rd. 7 (198) / CAL
John Gilmour posted a goal just 1:22 into overtime in Wednesday's victory in Vancouver.
Gilmour picked up a plus-1 rating with a team-high five shots on goal across 21:35 of ice time. He posted six goals and 20 assists over 44 AHL games this season, showing off some offensive skill. Gilmour is worth a look in the very deepest of fantasy pools if you need help along the blue line. Mar 1 - 1:46 AM
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
9101-361000027.037
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Feb 28@ VAN110110000015.200
Feb 25DET1000-12000002.000
Feb 23MIN1000-10000004.000
Feb 22@ MON1000-22000000.000
Feb 18PHI100012000003.000
Feb 17@ OTT1000-10000003.000
Feb 15@ NYI100000000005.000
Feb 13@ MIN110100100005.200
Feb 11@ WPG100000000003.000
Feb 9CAL100010000002.000

