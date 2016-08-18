John Gilmour | Defenseman | #58

All Positions

Pos Role Name

C 1 Mika Zibanejad Active

Mika Zibanejad posted a goal with a plus-1 rating on four shots in Wednesday's 6-5 overtime win in Vancouver. Zibanejad added a blocked shot, a minor penalty and a hit over 18:05 of ice time and he had a great night in the faceoff circle with 13 wins in 19 chances. He snapped a four-game scoreless skid, and he entered with just one goal and no assists over his past eight outings. Even with the goal he is only worth a look in the deepest of fantasy formats at this point.

2 Kevin Hayes Active

Kevin Hayes posted two goals with a plus-1 rating on three shots in Wednesday's 6-5 overtime victory in Vancouver. It was expected Hayes might see a bump working with newly acquired Ryan Spooner, and that certainly is the case in the first week of the union. Spoon has posted five assists and a plus-2 rating in his first two outings since coming over from Beantown, while Hayes has rolled up two goals and an assist across the past two outings.

3 David Desharnais Active

David Desharnais found the back of the net in Monday's 2-1 loss to the Dallas Stars. Desharnais opened the scoring at the 17:55 mark of the first period, but Dallas got goals from Tyler Seguin and Martin Hanzal in the second and third periods. The Rangers forward had just one goal in 14 games coming into tonight. The 31-year-old has six goals and 23 points in 50 games this season. Vinni Lettieri and J.T. Miller registered the assists on the Rangers' only goal of the game.

4 Ryan Spooner Active

Ryan Spooner picked up three assists with a plus-1 rating and three hits in Wednesday's 6-5 overtime victory at Vancouver. It was expected Spooner would flourish being paired with Kevin Hayes and so far that's been the case. Spoon has picked up five helpers with a plus-2 rating in two outings since being acquired from the B's, while Hayes has cashed in with two goals and three points since the line came together. Spooner is worth a look as a No. 3 center across most fantasy pools with 12 or more teams.

5 Peter Holland Active

Peter Holland cleared waivers Sunday but is still with the Rangers. Something could give on Monday with the trade deadline at 3pm ET. Holland could remain with the Rangers, get sent to the minors or possibly be part of a trade. He has one goal and four points in 17 games with a minus-eight rating so if he is dealt, it will just be filler.

6 Vinni Lettieri Active

Vinni Lettieri has been summoned by the Rangers. Lettieri has 14 goals and 23 points in 37 AHL games this season. With New York, he's scored a goal and five points in 16 contests.

LW 1 Chris Kreider Active

Chris Kreider played on the Rangers' top line Friday night in his return to action after missing 24 games following surgery to deal with a blood clot. Kreider skated alongside Mika Zibanejad and Pavel Buchnevich, and although he didn't register a point in the Rangers' 4-1 loss to Minnesota, he played a solid game. "I thought he brought us some good energy," Ranger coach Alain Vigneault said. "The speed that he brings, that take-away speed that he has where he can push the other team’s defense, it was there. You saw a young man there that was out for quite some time with a serious injury. He really worked his way back, and wanted to come back and help the team. It was good to see." Even with the Rangers bailing on the season, Kreider is still a fantasy asset.

2 Vladislav Namestnikov Active

Vladimir Namestnikov picked up a goal with an assist and a plus-1 rating in Wednesday's 6-5 overtime win at Vancouver. Namestnikov posted two points in his team debut after a blockbuster trade from the Tampa Bay Lightning earlier this week. With Rick Nash shuttled out of town, the Rangers will likely heavily upon the forward, who is set to be a restricted free agent heading into the offseason. He'll have a much better chance to shine in New York with less talent around him than he had with a huge supporting cast in Tampa.

3 Jimmy Vesey Active

Jimmy Vesey got the game-winning goal Sunday against Winnipeg. Vesey gave the Rangers a 2-1 lead with 3:53 left in the third period. He was playing in his first game since Feb. 3 when he sustained a concussion. Mats Zuccarello and Michael Grabner (empty net) also scored for the Rangers in the win.

4 Cody McLeod Active

The New York Rangers have claimed Cody McLeod off waivers from Nashville. McLeod has two points and 72 penalty minutes in 23 games this season. It will be interesting to see if the Rangers intend on using McLeod routinely on their fourth line.

5 Ryan Gropp Active

New York has signed Ryan Gropp to an entry-level contract. He has 18 goals and 32 points in 32 games with Seattle of the WHL this campaign. He was a second-round pick (41st overall) in the 2015 NHL Draft.

RW 1 Mats Zuccarello Active

With Chris Kreider returning to action Friday night the Rangers re-configured their lines. Matt Zuccarello played alongside Jimmy Vesey and Kevin Hayes on the Rangers' second line. Zuccarello still gets plenty of ice time on the team's first power-play unit so we're not sure this is a huge hit to his fantasy value. We'll take a wait and see approach on how the Rangers will end up after the trade deadline.

2 Pavel Buchnevich Active

Pavel Buchnevich had an assist in his return from a concussion Saturday. Buchnevich missed seven games with the concussion. The talented winger has 13 goals and 33 points in 51 games this season. He should break through next season with even more as the Rangers will rely on him to provide offense going into his third season. Look for him in a trade if you play dynasty at this time.

3 Jesper Fast Active

Jesper Fast scored a goal in Friday's 4-1 loss to the Minnesota Wild. Fast cut the Rangers' deficit to 2-1 at the 2:41 mark of the second period, but that's as close as they'd come to tying the game. The goal put an end to his 11-game game goal drought. The Rangers forward finished the night with a minus-1 rating, one shot on goal and one giveaway in 16:58 of ice time. Fast now has nine goals and 10 assists in 54 games this season.

D 1 Kevin Shattenkirk I.L.

Kevin Shattenkirk (knee surgery) skated Sunday. Shattenkirk underwent knee surgery in mid-January and is still hopeful of returning before the end of the season but with the Rangers floundering and not going to the post-season, that does not make a lot of sense. Shattenkirk has five goals and 23 points in 46 games, a far cry from what the Rangers and poolies expected from him this season.

2 Brady Skjei Active

Brady Skjei was on the ice for three even strength goals in a 4-0 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs. Skjei and Marc Staal combined for a minus-6 rating tonight and were severely outplayed by the Leafs from the moment the puck was dropped. Skjei has 16 points in 51 games this season with a minus-6 rating. He has no fantasy value but is someone to monitor heading into next season.

3 Tony DeAngelo Active

Tony DeAngelo has been recalled by the Rangers. DeAngelo has three assists in 12 NHL appearances this season. In 29 matches with Hartford of the AHL, he has earned 13 points and 17 penalty minutes.

4 Marc Staal Active

Marc Staal (whiplash) will rejoin the Rangers on Thursday. It will be Staal's first game since Feb. 3. He has a goal and seven points in 50 games this season.

5 John Gilmour Active

John Gilmour posted a goal just 1:22 into overtime in Wednesday's victory in Vancouver. Gilmour picked up a plus-1 rating with a team-high five shots on goal across 21:35 of ice time. He posted six goals and 20 assists over 44 AHL games this season, showing off some offensive skill. Gilmour is worth a look in the very deepest of fantasy pools if you need help along the blue line.

6 Steven Kampfer I.L.

Steven Kampfer will be out for four-to-six weeks because of a fractured hand. Kampfer has one assist in 22 appearances with the Rangers this season. New York played without fellow blueliners Ryan McDonagh, Marc Staal and Kevin Shattenkirk on Sunday. The team has brought up Ryan Sproul from the minors as another potential fill-in.

7 Rob O'Gara Active

Rob O'Gara is happy to get a fresh start with the New York Rangers. O'Gara is with the Rangers after the Boston Bruins traded him on Tuesday. He only got into 11 games over two seasons with Boston as the rest of his time was spent in the minors. Now with the Rangers, he's set to play on a pairing with John Gilmour on Thursday and if he does well enough, he might be able to stick with the club. "It’s no secret that there is [an opportunity] and that there’s time here to prove myself," O’Gara said. "If I can step in and play my game, I think I can get comfortable playing some NHL games and I think it’ll help me a lot moving forward, hopefully solidifying myself in the organization. It’s a clean slate."

8 Neal Pionk Active

Neal Pionk posted two assists with a plus-1 rating in Wednesday's OT win in Vancouver. Pionk entered the game with just one assist over his first nine NHL games so don't get too carried away with this performance. He's worth keeping an eye on as the Blueshirts go with a youth movement. However, there could be plenty of growing pains for the former standout at Minnesota-Duluth. Be patient.

G 1 Henrik Lundqvist Active

Henrik Lundqvist allowed five goals while making 50 saves in Wednesday's 6-5 overtime victory at Vancouver. Lundqvist is trying to keep his head above water, but he is going to be tested early and often with a lack of NHL-caliber defensemen in front of him. If you're a fantasy owner of King Henrik, expect him to roll up plenty of saves down the stretch while seeing the offense take off plenty of evenings. Wednesday's performance by the Blueshirts offense should be viewed as an exception, not the rule.

2 Ondrej Pavelec I.L.

Ondrej Pavelec will be sidelined for two-to-three weeks due to a sprained MCL. Pavelec was hurt on Friday against Calgary and Alexandar Georgiev is currently up with the Rangers to serve as Henrik Lundqvist's understudy.