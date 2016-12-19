Player Page

Roster

Jared Bednar | Center

Team: Colorado Avalanche
Age / DOB:  (45) / 2/28/1972
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Avalanche stars such as Nathan MacKinnon and Matt Duchene have just been horrible over the last quarter of the season.
Duchene has scored only one goal in his last 20 games and MacKinnon has scored once in his last 23. That's just not acceptable. No wonder the Avs' are at the bottom of the standings. Mar 5 - 11:44 AM
Source: Drew Spevak Twitter
More Jared Bednar Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Season stats are currently unavailable
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Matt Duchene
2Carl Soderberg
3Mikhail Grigorenko
4John Mitchell
5J.T. Compher
LW1Gabriel Landeskog
2Rene Bourque
3Matthew Nieto
4Joe Colborne
RW1Nathan MacKinnon
2Mikko Rantanen
3Blake Comeau
4Sven Andrighetto
D1Erik Johnson
2Tyson Barrie
3Nikita Zadorov
4Francois Beauchemin
5Patrick Wiercioch
6Mark Barberio
7Fedor Tyutin
8Cody Goloubef
G1Calvin Pickard
2Jeremy Smith
3Semyon Varlamov
 

 