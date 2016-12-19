Jared Bednar | Center

All Positions

C 1 Matt Duchene Active

Matt Duchene is relieved that he can focus on the rest of the season now. "I'm glad I'm not having to check the Internet every 10 minutes to figure out what's going on," he said. "It's nice to put it behind me. There's probably a good chance something will happen this summer, but we'll cross that bridge when we get to it. But, for now, it's nice to be a member of this team for the rest of the year. Yeah, it sucks where we're at, but I love all my teammates and it will be good to finish the year with them." Duchene doesn't have a point in the last five games, including Thursday's 2-1 loss to Ottawa.

2 Carl Soderberg Active

Carl Soderberg will be a healthy scratch for a second straight game Tuesday night. He wasn't in the lineup for Saturday's win over Buffalo and will stay in the press box versus Philadelphia. Soderberg has only five goals and 11 points in 59 games this season.

3 Mikhail Grigorenko Active

Mikhail Grigorenko scored his fifth goal of the 2016-17 season, but his efforts fell short as the Colorado Avalanche lost 3-2 to the San Jose Sharks in OT on Saturday. This marks his first goal since a tally in a loss to the Stars on Dec. 29. He's been on a bit of a hot streak lately overall, however, as he now has three points (1G, 2A) in his last four contests. He now has 15 points in 41 GP in 2016-17, barely managing more than one SOG per game (50 in those 41).

4 John Mitchell Active

John Mitchell racked up 17 penalty minutes in Wednesday's 5-0 loss to Los Angeles. He dropped the gloves with Kings defenseman Brayden McNabb just before the two-minute mark of the first period. Mitchell was coming to the defense of teammate Rene Bourque, so he got an extra minor for instigating and 10-minute misconduct. He was scratched on Saturday and has one goal in 40 games this season.

5 J.T. Compher Active

J.T. Compher will center the third line of Matthew Nieto and Blake Comeau Thursday night. Compher is making his NHL debut after scoring 13 goals and 30 points in 47 AHL games this season. The 21-year-old is also expected to get some power-play ice time.

LW 1 Gabriel Landeskog Active

Gabriel Landeskog scored the only Avalanche goal of the night as they were pummeled 6-1 by the Jets Saturday. Landeskog’s goal was meaningless to all but his fantasy players and those who were hoping Connor Hellebuyck would get the shutout. The Avs only goal of the night came with 16 seconds remaining in the game as they trailed 6-0. This was only the second time in his last 11 games that Landeskog has found the back of the net.

2 Rene Bourque Active

Rene Bourque scored his 10th goal of the season in a 2-1 loss to the Ottawa Senators on Thursday. It marks the first goal for Bourque since December 14th, and his first point since New Year's Eve. After a hot start to the year, the 35-year-old has gone ice cold. Nathan McKinnon and Tyson Barrie picked up the assists on the only goal for the Avalanche.

3 Matthew Nieto Active

Matthew Nieto was fine to play on Thursday night. He was hit in the leg by a shot from Montreal's Shea Weber on Tuesday, but he didn't miss any additional playing time. Nieto logged 17:54 of ice time against Pittsburgh.

4 Joe Colborne Active

Joe Colborne and Cody Goloubef will both be scratched against the Sabres on Saturday. Colborne has five points in 49 games this season along with 67 hits. Goloubef has picked up three points, 25 PIMs and 30 blocks in 22 games.

RW 1 Nathan MacKinnon Active

Nathan MacKinnon ended his eight-game goal drought during Saturday's 5-2 win over the Jets. The tally gives the All-Star 12 goals and 34 points in 49 games this season. During the goal drought however, MacKinnon picked up four assists.

2 Mikko Rantanen Active

Mikko Rantanen drew first blood in the second period, but his goal was not enough to stem a 2-1 loss to the Kings Tuesday night. Rantanen now has a three-game streak of scoring one goal per. His 14th goal of the season is second behind Matt Duchene’s 16 for the Avs, which makes him an acceptable risk when one has to stretch their fantasy budget in cap games.

3 Blake Comeau Active

Blake Comeau skated in his 600th career game Thursday night. Unfortunately, he finished with no points and a minus-2 rating in a 4-1 loss to Anaheim. Comeau has posted one goal in the last 13 games. He has eight points in 36 contests.

4 Sven Andrighetto Active

Sven Andrighetto isn't eligible to play on Thursday due to visa issues. Colorado acquired Andrighetto from Montreal on Wednesday. He had two goals and eight points in 27 contests with the Canadiens.

D 1 Erik Johnson Active

Erik Johnson says he's "ready to go" against the Sabres on Saturday night. Johnson broke his fibula back on Dec. 3rd and he hasn't played since, but that's about to change. "We’ll ease him back into it a little bit," head coach Jared Bednar said. "He’ll determine that by how he’s feeling, and we’ll see what kind of game shape he’s in. He’s been working real hard off the ice and always keeps himself in good condition, but playing in games and having guys lean on you constantly is a different animal. . . We’ll probably start him out with just five-on-five minutes to start in the regular rotation and see how all that goes."

2 Tyson Barrie Active

Tyson Barrie scored a goal in Friday night's 2-1 OT win over the Carolina Hurricanes. Barrie opened the scoring at the 13:48 mark of the first period. It was Barrie's first goal since Jan. 2. He's up to four goals and 24 points in 48 games in 2016-17. Of all the Avs defensemen, Barrie has the most fantasy upside.

3 Nikita Zadorov I.L.

Nikita Zadorov was placed on I/R retroactively to Feb. 20th with a broken ankle. His season is over. The injury occurred during practice after Zadorov got tangled up with Mikko Rantanen. Zadorov was averaging 19:02 of ice time per game. He had no goals, 10 assists and a minus-20 rating in 56 games.

4 Francois Beauchemin Active

Francios Beauchemin added a helper to his ledger in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Jets. It's the veteran defender's 10 assists of the season, giving him 12 points through 48 games thus far.

5 Patrick Wiercioch Active

Patrick Wiercioch potted his fourth goal of the year in a 4-2 loss to Nashville on Thursday night. He gave Colorado a 2-1 lead just 2:34 into the second period, but the Predators got three unanswered goals from Filip Forsberg to give the Avalanche another loss. Wiercioch has 12 points in 50 games this campaign.

6 Mark Barberio Active

Mark Barberio registered a game-high six shots on goal in Thursday's 2-0 loss to Buffalo. Barberio has received plenty of ice time since being claimed off waivers from Montreal earlier this month. He played a season-high 23:59 in tonight's loss. He isn't worth owning in standard fantasy leagues, but he's proven to be a solid pickup for Colorado.

7 Fedor Tyutin Active

The most likely Colorado player to be moved by the NHL trade deadline is Fedor Tyutin. He is a pending UFA and could help a contending team as a depth blueliner. Despite the fact there has been a lot of chatter about a Matt Duchess trade, the Avs are much more likely to move smaller free agent parts such as Jarome Iginla, John Mitchell, Rene Bourque and Cody Goloubef. Stay tuned as the Avs are certain to be aggressive sellers.

8 Cody Goloubef Active

Cody Goloubef is expected to be a healthy scratch on Saturday. It would be Goloubef's fourth straight game in the press box. He has three assists in 28 contests this season.

G 1 Calvin Pickard Active

Although he was pulled after allwoing five goals on 25 shots in the second period of Saturday night's 6-1 loss to Winnipeg, Calvin Pickard is expected to start against the Blues Sunday. That doesn't mean you should start him. The Avalanche just don't score enough to support Pickard. Pass.

2 Jeremy Smith Active

Jeremy Smith allowed four goals on 26 shots in Colorado's 4-0 loss to Philadelphia. The Flyers scored two power play goals and a shorthanded goal in the first 10:35 of the game and they never looked back. Smith has dropped three of his four starts in 2016-17 and he's given up at least three goals in each of those games. He owns a 3.29 goals-against-average and a .901 save percentage this season.