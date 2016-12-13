Player Page

Roster

Matthew Benning | Defenseman | #83

Team: Edmonton Oilers
Age / DOB:  (22) / 5/25/1994
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 202
Drafted: 2012 / Rd. 6 (175) / BOS
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Defenseman Matthew Benning scored his first career NHL goal Saturday night as the Edmonton Oilers beat the New Jersey Devils 2-1.
After being signed as a free agent at the start of the season, Benning has assisted on seven goals but had didn't have one to call his own. That changed 3:33 into the third period when he shot the puck through heavy traffic on Devils goalie Cory Schneider’s left side. The defenseman has been on a hot streak with four points in the last five games. The goal was assisted by Andrej Sekera and Anton Lander and forced the game into overtime. Jan 7 - 11:44 PM
More Matthew Benning Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
28077480200037.000
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Jan 5@ BOS101100000003.000
Jan 3@ CLM100002000000.000
Dec 31VAN101110000000.000
Dec 29LA101100010001.000
Dec 23@ SJ000000000000.000
Dec 21@ ARI000000000000.000
Dec 19@ STL000000000000.000
Dec 17TB100000000000.000
Dec 13CLM1000-10000001.000
Dec 11WPG1000-10000002.000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Connor McDavid
2Ryan Nugent-Hopkins
3Drake Caggiula
4Anton Lander
5Mark Letestu
LW1Milan Lucic
2Benoit Pouliot
3Patrick Maroon
4Matt Hendricks
RW1Jordan Eberle
2Jesse Puljujarvi
3Leon Draisaitl
4Zack Kassian
5Tyler Pitlick
6Iiro Pakarinen
D1Adam Larsson
2Andrej Sekera
3Oscar Klefbom
4Kris Russell
5Darnell Nurse
6Brandon Davidson
7Eric Gryba
8Mark Fayne
9Matthew Benning
10Andrew Ference
11David Musil
G1Cam Talbot
2Jonas Gustavsson
 

 