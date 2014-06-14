Player Page

Jere Lehtinen | Winger

Team: Dallas Stars
Age / DOB:  (43) / 6/24/1973
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 194
Drafted: 1992 / Rd. 4 (88) / Min
The Dallas Stars will retire Jere Lehtinen's #26 next season as part of their 25th-anniversary celebration in 2017-18.
Lehtinen's distinguished career includes playing all 14 seasons of his career with the Stars as a premier two-way winger, posting 243 goals and 514 points in 875 games. He's currently is the GM of Team Finland, and is joined only by Jari Kurri to win a World Championship and a Stanley Cup for Finland. Feb 11 - 2:58 PM
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
1995DAL576222851600000109.055
1996DAL6316274326230100134.119
1997DAL72231942192070200201.114
1998DAL74203252291870100173.116
1999DAL17358100000129.103
2000DAL74202545142474021148.135
2001DAL73252449271475114198.126
2002DAL80311748392052003238.130
2003DAL5813132602044104138.094
2005DAL80331952930147106216.153
2006DAL73261743516117105194.134
2007DAL48152237914910021118.127
2008DAL48816241825001119.067
2009DAL5841317-881210087.046
