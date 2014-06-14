Jere Lehtinen | Winger

All Positions

Pos Role Name

C 1 Tyler Seguin Active

Tyler Seguin scored a power play goal in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs. Seguin finally got the Stars on the board at the 4:00 mark of the third period to cut Toronto's lead to 2-1, but that's as close as Dallas would come. Seguin finished the game with a minus-1 rating, two penalty minutes and nine shots on goal in 18:42 of ice time. Seguin has 20 goals and 51 points in 54 games this season. It's the fifth time in his career that he hits the 20-goal mark.

2 Jason Spezza I.L.

The Stars placed Jason Spezza on I/R retroactively to Feb. 2nd with an upper body injury. Spezza is expected to return to the club around mid-February, however. The veteran pivot has posted 23 assists and 31 points in 45 games this season.

3 Cody Eakin Active

Cody Eakin had the lone assist on Dallas' only goal Tuesday in a 3-1 loss to Toronto. His faceoff win was blasted into the net by Tyler Seguin on a Stars' power play. Eakin has two assists in the last two games after he went six straight contests without a point.

4 Radek Faksa Active

Radek Faksa will return to the lineup on Tuesday from a lower-body injury. He is expected to play between Devin Shore and Patrick Sharp against Toronto after missing the last two games. Coach Lindy Ruff is glad to have his defensive presence back in the fold. Faksa has chipped in offensively as well with 22 points in 48 games.

5 Devin Shore Active

Devin Shore generated a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 6-3 win over Toronto. He opened the scoring just before the three-minute mark of the first period on a great individual rush and he added an assist on a goal by Radek Faksa shortly later to give Dallas a 2-0 lead. The native of Ajax, Ontario had some extra jump in his game playing against the Maple Leafs. The 22-year-old rookie has 22 points in 51 games this year.

LW 1 Jamie Benn Active

Jamie Benn scored his 17th goal of the season in a 3-2 loss to the Ottawa Senators on Thursday. Benn fired an absolute rocket through traffic and passed Mike Condon. Since missing four games with a foot injury at the beginning of January, Benn has 13 points in 13 games. He also added five penalty minutes to his boxscore after fighting Senators defenseman Dion Phaneuf. Benn is an elite two-way forward who brings plenty of fantasy upside.

2 Patrick Sharp Active

Patrick Sharp scored two goals in a 4-3 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday. Sharp fired a couple of lasers behind Anders Nilsson, giving the goaltender no chance on either of his goals. Sharp has missed approximately half the season with a concussion, but he now sits at six goals and 11 points in 24 games. Jamie Benn and Tyler Seguin also scored for the Stars in the come from behind victory over the Sabres.

3 Antoine Roussel Active

Antoine Roussel scored his eighth goal of the season Thursday in a 3-2 loss Ottawa. He had one assist in his previous eight contests. Roussel has 21 points and a league-leading 111 penalty minutes in 51 games this season.

4 Mattias Janmark I.L.

Mattias Janmark (knee) skated in full gear after Monday's practice. There have not been many updates on his status since he was hurt back in late September. An exact timetable for his return is uncertain, but he was projected to miss five-to-six months after he underwent knee surgery.

RW 1 Patrick Eaves Active

Patrick Eaves had a goal and an assist in Thursday's 4-3 loss to Winnipeg. He netted his 19th goal of the season and finished with five shots. Eaves has been a productive player for the Stars in 2016-17 with 33 points in 51 contests.

2 Brett Ritchie Active

Brett Ritchie had a goal and an assist in just 10:43 of ice time Tuesday night. He helped lead the charge in a 6-3 win over Toronto. Ritchie finished with a plus-3 rating, while reaching double digits in goals scored for the first time in his young NHL career. He has 16 points in 49 matches this season.

3 Lauri Korpikoski Active

Lauri Korpikoski doesn't have any fantasy value, but coach Lindy Ruff appreciates having him on the roster. "Here's a guy that nine times out of 10 will go out and play the game the right way, get in the right place," Ruff said. "He's a bigger body (6-1, 193) that can kill penalties. We can use him in tougher defensive situations, where if somebody's been struggling, you can put him on the ice. He's an all-around player." He contributed his 10th point in 34 games Friday against Los Angeles, with an assist. Korpikoski hasn't scored a goal since he scored three in a row from Nov. 10 to Nov. 13.

4 Jiri Hudler Active

Jiri Hudler has had a rough 2016-17 and he made the highlight reel for the wrong reason on Thursday night. He scored into his own net during a delayed penalty in the first period of a 3-2 loss to Ottawa when his drop pass went between Dallas' defensemen. "I wasn't trying to do it, it was just a mistake," Hudler said. "It was unfortunate." He has skated in just 24 games this season, while dealing with illness and healthy scratches, and he has contributed a mere seven points.

5 Curtis McKenzie Active

Curtis McKenzie will tag in for Jiri Hudler against Carolina on Saturday. Through 32 games this season McKenzie has posted three goals and nine points along with 46 PIMs and 63 hits. Not too shabby for a winger who sees only 10:47 a night on average.

6 Ales Hemsky I.L.

Ales Hemsky underwent hip surgery Monday morning. He is projected to be sidelined for five-to-six months. Hemsky was hurt during the World Cup of Hockey and managed to play in just one game this season before he got re-injured. This timetable will keep him on the shelf for most of the 2016-17 campaign.

D 1 John Klingberg Active

John Klingberg has a four-game point streak. He has generated one goal and four helpers over that span. Coach Lindy Ruff wants Klingberg to be a "difference-maker," but he is also trying to teach the young defenseman to make better decisions on the ice. He was on for a couple of breakdowns which cost the Stars in a 5-3 loss to Chicago on Saturday.

2 Dan Hamhuis Active

Dan Hamhuis picked up his seventh point of the season during Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Flyers. Through 27 games now the veteran defender has seven helpers. With just 55 career goals in 899 games, we wouldn't expect much unfortunately.

3 Jordie Benn Active

Jordie Benn went into the All-Star break with two goals and 13 points in 46 contests. That's one more point than Benn had in the 64 games he participated in during the 2015-16 campaign. The 29-year-old defenseman is also averaging 18:50 minutes per contest, which is up from just 15:39 minutes last season. Going forward, he might break his career-high of 20 points before the campaign is done.

4 Esa Lindell Active

Esa Lindell scored the game-winning goal in Friday's 3-2 OT win to the Los Angeles Kings. Lindell found the back of the net just 1:07 into the extra frame. He finished the game with a plus-2 rating, two shots on goal and two hits in 21:14 of ice time. Lindell has three goals and three assists in 26 games this season. He's not worth owning in any fantasy format. Tyler Seguin and Radek Faksa also scored for the Stars tonight.

5 Johnny Oduya I.L.

Johnny Oduya is expected to be sidelined for two-to-four weeks with an ankle injury. He was quietly moved to injured reserve on Thursday, according to CapFriendly. Oduya was hurt in Tuesday's game against the New York Rangers.

6 Stephen Johns Active

Stephen Johns, Patrik Nemeth, and Curtis McKenzie were made late scratches agianst the Blues on Saturday. Of the three it's Johns whose made the biggest impact on the stat sheet. He's posted seven points and 19 PIMs along with 50 blocks and 78 hits across 28 games.

7 Jamie Oleksiak Active

Jamie Oleksiak will return to the Stars' blue line on Saturday against Carolina. The young defender has been out of action since Jan. 10th with a hand injury. Through 20 games he picked up five goals and six points with 18 PIMs, 27 blocks and 28 hits.

G 1 Antti Niemi Active

Antti Niemi allowed three goals on 34 shots in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs. Niemi gave up a goal in each of the three periods and his team didn't score enough to keep up with the Maple Leafs. The loss drops Niemi's record to 10-8-4 in 2016-17. He'll enter his next appearance with a 3.20 goals-against-average and a .901 save percentage.