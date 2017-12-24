Vitaly Abramov | Winger | #79

All Positions

Pos Role Name

C 1 Alexander Wennberg Active

Columbus GM Jarmo Kekalainen believes that Alexander Wennberg will bounce back next season. "I'm 100 percent confident with Wennberg that he's going to have a great year next year," Kekalainen said. "He played through a lot this year with his injuries. There were a lot of painful injuries, real injuries that affected his game that a lot of people would not play through, and he did. I give him credit for it." Wennberg was a disappointment last season with eight goals and 27 assists in 66 outings after he had 59 points in 2016-17. He was replaced by rookie Pierre-Luc Dubois on the top line.

2 Nick Foligno Active

The Columbus Blue Jackets are naturally taking blowing their 2-0 series lead pretty hard. Columbus appeared to be set to win the first series of its franchise's history, but instead the Washington Capitals won four straight contests to dismiss the Blue Jackets. "This is a kick in the teeth," said captain Nick Foligno. "No one feels good in here. We had a 2-0 (series) lead and didn’t win. That doesn’t happen." This was the Blue Jackets' fourth playoff series and the second in as many years. There's a lot of promise on this team and although they came up short this time around, they should be competitive again in 2018-19.

3 Brandon Dubinsky Active

Brandon Dubinsky feels that a full summer of training will help him going into the 2018-19 campaign. Dubinsky was limited last off-season after he underwent wrist surgery. He wants to get faster over the summer. Columbus GM Jarmo Kekalainen expects Dubinsky to play with a chip on his shoulder after he was handed a reduced role in 2017-18. "I'm sure he's pissed off right now. I hope he is. I know that he is," said Kekalainen. "He wants to be better. He wants to have a bounce-back year, and I think I'm 100 percent sure he will." Dubinsky produced just six goals and 16 points in 62 games last season.

4 Mark Letestu Active

Mark Letestu found the back of the net in his return to the Blue Jackets. Letestu had played in 233 games with Columbus prior to Monday's action, but he left the team in 2015. On Sunday, the Blue Jackets reacquired him from Edmonton as part of a three-team deal. Letestu logged 13:13 minutes in the contest.

5 Lukas Sedlak Sidelined

Lukas Sedlak (head) was struck by a Seth Jones' slap shot that led to his helmet being cracked during Thursday's game. Sedlak had been knocked to the ice by a crosscheck prior to being hit by the puck. The puck itself hit him in the back of the net, but the helmet cracking cut him behind his left ear. He wouldn't say if he has a concussion or not, but he did admit to feeling woozy. As previously reported, he's out indefinitely.

6 Alex Broadhurst Active

Alex Broadhurst has signed a one-year, two-way contract extension with the Columbus Blue Jackets. Broadhurst skated in two games with the Blue Jackets in 2017-18. In 66 AHL appearances with Cleveland, he picked up 19 goals and 41 points.

LW 1 Artemi Panarin Active

Columbus GM Jarmo Kekalainen responded quickly to reports that the team is shopping Artemi Panarin. "Artemi is an elite National Hockey League player," Kekalainen said in a statement "Our position has been that we want him to be a Blue Jacket for many years and that has not changed. He has one more year left on his contract, so there is plenty of time to work toward that end. Should anything change, we will address it at that time an any decision we make will be in the best interest of our club." Panarin has one more season left on his contract before he can become an unrestricted free agent. Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman reported that Panarin is not ready to consider an extension "at this time."

2 Pierre-Luc Dubois Active

Columbus GM Jarmo Kekalainen was pleasantly surprised to see Pierre-Luc Dubois step up in 2017-18. "Well, I think with guys like that, 19-years old, you're kind of surprised every night when he grabs onto more and more responsibility and takes on more and more challenges," said Kekalainen. You want to expect it, you want it to happen, but you can never really put a timetable on it." Columbus had big expectations for Dubois after selecting him third overall in the 2016 NHL Draft, but the team probably didn't expect him to become a first-line center in 2017-18. Dubois registered 20 goals and 48 points in 82 games during his rookie campaign.

3 Boone Jenner Active

Boone Jenner scored a goal in Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Washington Capitals. Jenner finally got the Jackets on the board at the 6:22 mark of the third period to cut their deficit to 3-1 at the time. He finished the game with a minus-1 rating and four shots on goal and four hits in 17:44 of ice time. Jenner now has one goal and one assist in four games this postseason. Josh Anderson registered the only assist on Jenner's tally. After winning the first two games of the series in Washington, the Jackets lost back-to-back games at home. Game 5 will be played in Washington on Saturday afternoon.

4 Matt Calvert Active

Matt Calvert registered an assist in the Blue Jackets' 6-3 loss to Washington in Game 6 Monday night. Although the Blue Jackets couldn't advance past the first round, Calvert did look good in the series. He had three goals and four points in six playoff games. That's after finishing the regular season with nine goals and 24 points in 69 contests.

5 Markus Hannikainen Active

Markus Hannikainen will be a healthy scratch in Tuesday's game against the Detroit Red Wings. Hannikainen has suited up in each of Columbus' last three games, but he'll sit tonight. The 25-year-old has three goals and five assists in 32 games this season. Scott Harrington, Taylor Chorney, Dean Kukan and Eric Robinson will also watch the game from the press box. Lukas Sedlak, Markus Nutivaara, Nick Foligno and Josh Anderson will all miss the game due to injury.

6 Eric Robinson Active

Eric Robinson had a couple of shots on net and was a plus-one in his NHL debut for Columbus Saturday. The 22-year-old inked a two-year deal with Columbus less than two weeks ago after a nice career with Princeton where he had 17 goals and 31 points in 36 games this season. He likely will start next year in the AHL to gain some experience.

RW 1 Cam Atkinson Active

Cam Atkinson has been playing on a line with Patrick Kane during the 2018 World Championships. That seems to have worked out well for Atkinson, who has six goals and 10 points in seven games for Team USA so far in the tournament. This is the second time that Atkinson has played for the United States at the World Championships with the other being back in 2012. "I feel really confident on the ice," said Atkinson. "My first time (at the worlds, in 2012), it obviously was great to play for your country, but I was still (an NHL) rookie and trying to learn the ropes a little bit. Now, I’m a more established player in the league." The United States and Czech Republic will face off in the quarterfinals.

2 Josh Anderson Active

Josh Anderson will not face any additional discipline from the NHL for his hit from behind to Capitals' defenseman Michal Kempny. Anderson received a five-minute boarding penalty and a game misconduct for the hit that did not seem to be of the kind that would warrant a game misconduct. Anderson will be able to suit up for Game 2 Saturday night.

3 Thomas Vanek Active

The Edmonton Oilers have not contacted Thomas Vanek according to his agent. The Oilers are in need of some help with their top-six and while Vanek would be an excellent addition, Edmonton has not been in touch with agent Steve Bartlett. Vanek played for Vancouver and Columbus this past season, scoring 24 goals and picking up 32 assists in 80 games including seven goals and 15 points in 19 games after his trade to the Blue Jackets. Look for a one-year deal for the veteran.

4 Oliver Bjorkstrand Active

Oliver Bjorkstrand tallied his first NHL playoff goal Saturday in a 4-3 OT loss to Washington. Bjorkstrand tied the game at 3-3 early in the third period. He has two points in five games versus the Capitals this postseason. Matt Calvert had Columbus' other two goals in the contest. Washington leads the series 3-2 with Game 6 set for Monday.

5 Sonny Milano Active

Sonny Milano will suit up for Game 2 on Sunday against the Washington Capitals. He'll be taking Alexander Wennberg's spot who is day-to-day due to an upper-body injury. Tomorrow's game will be Milano's second career post-season game after suiting up in a game last season against the Pittsburgh Penguins. Brandon Dubinsky will move to center in Wennberg's usual spot.

D 1 Zach Werenski Sidelined

Zach Werenski (shoulder) is still expected to be healthy for next season. Werenski underwent shoulder surgery in early May after he played hurt for at least half of the year. He was given a five-to-six month timetable for his recovery, so if he isn't ready for the start of the campaign then he should available shortly afterward. "He played with a brace that he could hardly move with and tried to shoot with that brace. When your arm moves, like, this much, it's pretty hard, battling for loose pucks in the corner," said Blue Jackets GM Jarmo Kekalainen. "It affects everything, and he didn't ever complain or use it as an excuse. He just kept playing through it and playing through it, and now he'll be healthy for next year."

2 Seth Jones Active

Seth Jones averaged 30:37 in Columbus' first-round series against the Washington Capitals. No player has averaged a higher amount of ice time in the first round in 2018. Of course, the fact that four of the Blue Jackets' six games went to overtime helped inflate Jones' ice time. He had one goal, four assists and a minus-3 rating during the series. Unfortunately for Jones and his team, they couldn't top the Capitals, so they'll be heading home early. He had a remarkable season overall.

3 Jack Johnson Active

Jack Johnson may be an option for Detroit, Pittsburgh and perhaps Anaheim, according to the Athletic's Aaron Portzline. However, he noted that the Red Wings and Penguins would have to clear some cap space, which may hinder their chances. Johnson will become an unrestricted free agent on July 1.

4 David Savard Active

David Savard (illness) will be good to go Tuesday night. Savard was back on the ice for the team's optional morning skate after he was absent from Monday's session because he was feeling under the weather. He has posted 15 points in 75 games this season.

5 Ryan Murray Active

Ryan Murray will be a healthy scratch tonight against the Nashville Predators. Murray will be joining Zach Werenski, Seth Jones, Artemi Panarin, Alex Wennberg and Cam Atkinson as healthy scratches. Columbus has decided they are better off resting their top players heading into the post-season.

6 Ian Cole Active

Blue Jackets defenseman Ian Cole is willing to forego unrestricted free agency if he gets the right offer from Columbus. The 29-year-old was traded from Pittsburgh to Ottawa before landing in Columbus near the trade deadline. He had five goals and 20 points in 67 contests in 2017-18, but he's more of a shutdown type of player. "As a player, you really look forward to this unrestricted free-agency status," Cole told The Athletic. "However, I’m not opposed to signing something before (July 1). It has to be the right situation and the right factors, certainly, but it’s not something I’m dead set against. I’m certainly open to a lot of things at this point." It'll be interesting to see if the two sides can get a deal done.

7 Taylor Chorney Active

Taylor Chorney will draw into the lineup tonight against the Nashville Predators. It'll be his first action since February 15th. The Blue Jackets are resting Zach Werenski, Seth Jones and Ryan Murray at the back and will give some players an opportunity to play in the regular season finale.

8 Scott Harrington Active

Scott Harrington will be a healthy scratch in Thursday's game against the Pittsburgh Penguins. Harrington has two goals and two assists in 31 games this season. He's been a healthy scratch in every game since Feb. 26. Markus Hannikainen, Taylor Chorney, Dean Kukan, Eric Robinson and Alex Broadhurst will also watch the game from the press box.

9 Dean Kukan Active

Dean Kukan will suit up tonight against the Nashville Predators. The Blue Jackets are making some changes to rest up their stud players and are giving some lesser players an opportunity to impress in the regular season finale.

10 Markus Nutivaara Active

Markus Nutivaara (upper body) will be good to go for Game 1 against Washington. Nutivaara could have played Saturday, but he was held out because the Blue Jackets had already secured a playoff spot.

G 1 Sergei Bobrovsky Active

Sergei Bobrovsky will play the final year of his current contract in 2018-19. Bobrovsky can become an unrestricted free agent afterward. Columbus also has to sort out Artemi Panarin's contract situation, as he is eligible for free agency as well. Bobrovsky has a cap hit of $7.425 million, while Panarin checks in at $6 million. That's two very important players, who could seemingly walk away next summer, and will be seeking pricey long-term deals.

2 Joonas Korpisalo Active

Joonas Korpisalo allowed three goals on 26 shots in a 4-2 loss to the Nashville Predators. With the Blue Jackets resting all of their star players, Korpisalo really had no chance to come away from Saturday's game with the victory against a fully loaded Predators team. The 23-year-old goaltender will finish the regular-season with a 8-8-1 record, a 3.32 goals-against-average and a .897 save percentage.