Casey DeSmith | Goalie | #1

Team: Pittsburgh Penguins
Age / DOB:  (26) / 8/13/1991
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 181
Casey DeSmith made 28 saves en route to registering his first NHL victory in a 3-1 win over the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday night.
DeSmith, playing in his third NHL game, registered his first career victory while making 28 saves. He's got a 1-1-0 record on the season with a 2.14 GAA, and a .906 save percentage. Jan 19 - 12:53 AM
Source: NHL.com
Season Stats
GMinWLOTLGAGAASASVSV%SO
28001043.002420.8330
Career Stats
YearTeamGMinWLTOTLEGAGAGAASASVSV%SO
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game Log
DateOppGMINWLTEGAGAGAASASVSV%SO
Jan 17@ ANA0000000.0000.0000
Jan 14NYR0000000.0000.0000
Jan 13DET0000000.0000.0000
Jan 7BOS0000000.0000.0000
Jan 5@ NYI0000000.0000.0000
Jan 4CAR0000000.0000.0000
Jan 2@ PHI0000000.0000.0000
Dec 31@ DET0000000.0000.0000
Dec 29@ CAR0000000.0000.0000
Dec 27CLM0000000.0000.0000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Sidney Crosby
2Evgeni Malkin
3Carter Rowney
4Riley Sheahan
5Jean-Sebastien Dea
LW1Jake Guentzel
2Bryan Rust
3Carl Hagelin
4Tom Kuhnhackl
RW1Phil Kessel
2Patric Hornqvist
3Conor Sheary
4Ryan Reaves
5Daniel Sprong
6Dominik Simon
D1Kris Letang
2Justin Schultz
3Brian Dumoulin
4Olli Maatta
5Ian Cole
6Chad Ruhwedel
7Matt Hunwick
8Jamie Oleksiak
G1Matt Murray
2Tristan Jarry
3Casey DeSmith
 

 