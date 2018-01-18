Casey DeSmith | Goalie | #1

All Positions

Pos Role Name

C 1 Sidney Crosby Active

Sidney Crosby registered two assists in the Penguins' 5-3 defeat to Anaheim on Wednesday. Crosby is on an incredible five-game multi-point streak. That run has pushed him to a total of 17 goals and 49 points in 47 contests this season. He's tied with Alex Ovechkin for 12th place in the NHL scoring race.

2 Evgeni Malkin Active

Evgeni Malkin scored a goal in a 5-3 win against Anaheim Wednesday night. Malkin has only been held off the scoresheet twice in his last eight games. The goal on Wednesday was also the 20th of his campaign. This is the 10th time in his career that he's reached the 20-goal milestone.

3 Carter Rowney I.L.

Carter Rowney (upper body) will be sidelined for at least four weeks. Rowney was hurt in the first period of Tuesday's contest. He has two goals and four points in 27 games in 2017-18.

4 Riley Sheahan Active

Riley Sheahan will make his first visit back to Detroit Sunday when the Penguins take on the Red Wings. Sheahan was dealt from Detroit on October 21 and this is the first time back in the Motor City for Sheahan who was drafted 21st overall in 2010."I’m looking forward to it," Sheahan said. "It will be good to see some old faces, some guys that I grew pretty close with. It’ll be pretty special. It’s a top-notch organization. Everybody there is respectful and well-respected around the league, too. It was good start to my career. I think it molded me well." Stay tuned.

5 Jean-Sebastien Dea Active

Jean-Sebastien Dea has been recalled by Pittsburgh. Dea has nine goals and 23 points in 36 games with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton this season. He made one appearance with the big club in 2016-17, which was his NHL debut.

LW 1 Jake Guentzel Active

Jake Guentzel found the back of the net in the Penguins' 5-3 loss to Anaheim on Wednesday. That ended Guentzel's seven-game point drought. He had a very strong showing as a rookie, but he's done significantly worse in his sophomore campaign with 14 goals and 24 points in 47 contests.

2 Bryan Rust I.L.

Bryan Rust (upper body) is on the injured reserve list. Rust is out indefinitely due to the injury, so it's not surprising to see him go on the IR list. He has four goals and 18 points in 38 games this season.

3 Carl Hagelin Active

Carl Hagelin extended his point to four games. Hagelin kept that run going by registering an assist in the Penguins' 5-3 loss to Anaheim on Wednesday. He's up to three goals and 11 points in 46 contests this season.

4 Tom Kuhnhackl Active

Tom Kuhnhackl (upper body) is available to play Monday if he's needed. Kuhnhackl has not been in the lineup since Dec. 7 because of an upper-body injury. Dominik Simon is a game-time decision due to an illness and if can't play then Kuhnhackl could dress versus Colorado.

RW 1 Phil Kessel Active

Phil Kessel posted a power-play goal with an assist on the man advantage in Wednesday's 5-3 loss at Anaheim. The multi-point game was the good news, but the bad news was Kessel turned in an ugly minus-4 rating. He is working on a streak of three straight games with at least one goal and two points, and he has at least one point in four in a row. Kessel has posted three goals with eight points and a plus-3 rating over his modest four-game streak.

2 Patric Hornqvist Active

Patric Hornqvist scored twice in a 3-1 win over the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday night. Hornqvist posted his first two-goal game since Feb. 9, 2017. Not to be completely outdone, Evgeni Malkin also scored for the Penguins. Hornqvist now has 15 goals and 29 points in 44 games this season.

3 Conor Sheary Active

Conor Sheary netted a goal in the Penguins' 5-4 shootout win against Columbus. It was Sheary's 10th goal and 15th point in 38 contests this season. That puts him on pace for just 32 points, which would be down from his incredible run of 53 points in 61 contests in 2016-17. At this point we're not confident that he'll bounce back in the second half of the campaign, but he's at least worth keeping an eye on.

4 Ryan Reaves Active

Ryan Reaves picked up a goal and an assist in a 5-1 win over the Philadelphia Flyers. Reaves used his physical play along the boards to win the puck before picking up the puck in front of goal and burying his second of the year. The 30-year-old forward is now up to five points in 41 games this season. Phil Kessel, Connor Sheary, Tom Kuhnhackl and Jamie Oleksiak also scored for the Penguins.

5 Daniel Sprong Active

The Pittsburgh Penguins have decided to sit Daniel Sprong in the press box tonight. It's a bit of a surprise considering he has shown some chemistry with Sidney Crosby but the rookie only has three points in eight games and head coach Mike Sullivan wasn't pleased with his compete level in yesterday's loss. Ian Cole and Matt Murray (personal) will also be scratched.

6 Dominik Simon Active

Dominik Simon scored the first goal of his NHL career Sunday. The forward was obviously quite elated. "It feels great," Simon said. "Even better with the win. It feels unbelievable to score the first one." It will be even better when he retires knowing that Sidney Crosby drew an assist on his goal. Simon has five points in 11 games and could be used in deep pools.

D 1 Kris Letang Active

Kris Letang (lower body) will play Tuesday night against the Philadelphia Flyers. Letang was present at the morning skate and was partnered up with Brian Dumoulin. Letang has 25 points in 37 games this season and will take his spot on the top power-play unit. Get him back into your lineup.

2 Justin Schultz Active

The Pittsburgh Penguins will welcome back Justin Schultz to their lineup Tueday against the Philadelphia Flyers. Schultz will be paired up with Ian Cole and was also involved on the second power play during the morning skate. Schultz has 10 points in 23 games and will return after missing 11 games.

3 Brian Dumoulin Active

Brian Dumoulin will be back in the lineup on Sunday night. Dumoulin missed just two games after he was diagnosed with a concussion. He will be paired with Kris Letang against Boston.

4 Olli Maatta Active

Olli Maatta (illness) participated in Wednesday's practice. Maatta will be available for Wednesday's contest against Vancouver. That's not surprising given that Maatta had been playing through the sickness, but it is worth confirming because he had recently missed some practices.

5 Ian Cole Active

Ian Cole will be a healthy scratch in Wednesday's game against the Anaheim Ducks. Cole has been scratched in four consecutive games. He has two goals and five assists in 36 games this season. Jean-Sebastien Dea will also watch the game from the press box.

6 Chad Ruhwedel I.L.

Chad Ruhwedel (upper body) skated with the Penguins but is still unable to play. The defenseman suffered an upper body injury just after the Christmas break and while it was said that he would be week-to-week, he could be ready to return this week. He has a goals and three points in 30 games so don't put him in your lineup for his offensive ability.

7 Matt Hunwick Active

The Pittsburgh Penguins have announced Matt Hunwick as a healthy scratch tonight. With Kris Letang and Justin Schultz returning from injury, Hunwick and Corrado will be scratched. Joining them in the press box will be Dominik Simon.

8 Jamie Oleksiak Active

Jamie Oleksiak had 17 penalty minutes and a pair of assists Sunday. Oleksiak got two for instigating, five for fighting and a misconduct fighting Brendan Smith of the Rangers. His two helpers give him four assists and seven points this season in addition to 44 penalty minutes. It was a nice game but Oleksiak does not usually have fantasy value.

G 1 Matt Murray Sidelined

Matt Murray (personal) will miss an indefinite period of time after his father passed away on Tuesday. Murray has returned home to be with his family. We would like to extend our deepest condolences and hope to see Matt back with the Penguins as soon as he's able.

2 Tristan Jarry Active

Tristan Jarry allowed four goals on 32 shots in Wednesday's 5-3 setback at Anaheim. Jarry faced a lot of rubber in the first period, stopping all 14 shots he faced. His only issues came in the second period when the Ducks erupted for a total of four goals, including a shorthanded offering from Chris Wagner. The Pens cut the lead from 4-1 to 4-3 in the third period, but Hampus Lindholm capped it off with an empty-netter. Jarry will look to bounce back either Thursday at Los Angeles, or Saturday at San Jose.