Warren Foegele | Winger | #37

|Pos
|Role
|Name
|C
|1
|Jordan Staal
Active
Jordan Staal scored a goal and an assist in a 5-2 victory over the Ottawa Senators on Saturday night.
Staal assisted on Brock McGinn's goal before putting the finishing touch on the Canes' 5-2 win Saturday night. He has five points in his last five games to give him 17 goals and 42 points in 72 matches this season.
Mar 24
|2
|Victor Rask
Sidelined
Victor Rask has a shoulder injury and will miss what remains of 2017-18.
Rask had 14 goals and 31 points in 71 games this season. It's a step back from his previous two campaigns where he recorded 48 and then 45 points.
Mar 21
|3
|Derek Ryan
Active
Derek Ryan has reached the 30-point milestone.
Ryan registered an assist on Monday in his 67th game of the 2017-18 campaign. He's also now surpassed his rookie total of 29 points, which he also established during a 67-game span. It took a long time before the 31-year-old got his big chance in the NHL, but he's proven that he can be a solid contributor with the Hurricanes.
Mar 13
|LW
|1
|Jeff Skinner
Active
Jeff Skinner knocked in his 23rd goal of the season Saturday.
The winger has three goals in his last two games as well as an assist and has 45 points this season in 75 games. The streaky shooter could get hot over the last two weeks like he did last season when he had 17 goals in his final 19 games.
Mar 25
|2
|Sebastian Aho
Active
Sebastian Aho extended his point streak to seven games.
Aho registered a pair of assists in Carolina's 6-5 win over Arizona. He has 26 goals and 61 points in 70 games in 2017-18.
Mar 23
|3
|Joakim Nordstrom
Active
Joakim Nordstrom will be a healthy scratch against the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday night.
Nordstrom missed five games earlier this season, but they were either because of injury or illness. The 26-year-old has two goals, four assists and a minus-8 rating in 67 games this season.
Mar 20
|4
|Phil Di Giuseppe
Active
Phil Di Giuseppe had a goal and an assist Saturday in the Hurricanes 5-2 win.
The two point performance gives Di Giuseppe five points in his last two games including a pair of goals. He has only nine points in 42 games this season so the sudden offensive surge is not only unexpected but likely not to have impacted your fantasy league.
Mar 25
|5
|Brock McGinn
Active
Brock McGinn scored two goals in a 3-1 win over the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday night.
McGinn snapped a five-game pointless streak with his two-goal output against Colorado on Saturday. The Canes also got a goal from Jeff Skinner in the win. McGinn now has 10 goals and 21 points in 55 games this season. By comparison, he had 10 goals in his career entering this season.
Feb 10
|6
|Warren Foegele
Active
Warren Foegele had a goal and an assist in a 4-1 over the Ottawa Senators.
Foegele made a great move from the corner to get free from a Senator and fired a quick wrist shot from just over the red line for his first career NHL goal in his first ever game. The 21-year-old forward was leading all rookies in the AHL in goal-scoring when he was recalled and showed why tonight with two points in his debut. Valentin Zykov, Sebastian Aho and Brock McGinn also scored in the win.
Mar 26
|RW
|1
|Teuvo Teravainen
Active
Teuvo Teravainen scored a goal and registered an assist on Thursday.
Teravainen is on a seven-game point streak and has only been held off the scoresheet once in his last 12 games. That's pushed him to 23 goals and 61 points in 74 contests this season.
Mar 23
|2
|Justin Williams
Active
Justin Williams netted his 15th goal of the season on Tuesday.
Williams will have a tough time extending his streak of seasons with at least 20-goals to three campaigns, but he has now gotten at least 15 markers in each of his last five seasons. He also hit the 45-point milestone on Tuesday, which puts him just three shy of his 2016-17 total with enough time left to surpass it. All-in-all, this has been a pretty productive season for the 36-year-old.
Mar 14
|3
|Elias Lindholm
Active
Elias Lindholm impressed Hurricanes coach Bill Peters with his latest outing.
Peters referred to Lindholm as "the best player in the game." He had two assists in Carolina's 3-2 victory over Chicago on Thursday. Lindholm also led all Carolina forwards with 21:36 minutes of ice time. He's up to 15 goals and 36 points in 67 contests in 2017-18.
Mar 9
|4
|Lee Stempniak
Active
Lee Stempniak will be a healthy scratch in Monday's game against the Ottawa Senators.
The veteran has three goals and four assists in 31 games this season. It's the first time he serves as a healthy scratch since Feb. 18.
Mar 26
|5
|Valentin Zykov
Active
Valentin Zykov scored twice in a 6-5 win against Arizona on Thursday.
The 22-year-old rookie now has three goals in four career games. He's been an offensive force in the minors with 32 goals and 52 points in 61 AHL contests this season.
Mar 23
|D
|1
|Justin Faulk
Sidelined
Justin Faulk won't suit up tonight against the Ottawa Senators due to an undisclosed injury.
Faulk reportedly got bruised up a bit on Thursday night and the Hurricanes will take no risks with their top blueliner. Noah Hanifin will draw into the lineup in his place.
Mar 24
|2
|Noah Hanifin
Active
Noah Hanifin (concussion) will draw back into the lineup tonight.
Hanifin missed three games due his injury. He'll come in for the injured Justin Faulk. The Hurricanes will officially have no healthy scratches for tonight's game. Victor Rask (shoulder) and Brett Pesce (shoulder) will also miss the game.
Mar 24
|3
|Jaccob Slavin
Active
Jaccob Slavin led the Hurricanes to a 4-3 victory over the Islanders with a goal and an assist on Sunday.
That's four points in two days for the 23-year-old, who now has eight goals and 25 points this season in 72 games.
Mar 18
|4
|Brett Pesce
Sidelined
Brett Pesce has been shutdown for the rest of the season due to a shoulder injury.
Pesce had three goals and 19 points in 65 games this season, so from a fantasy perspective this news isn't going to impact a lot of people. He did play a big role with the Hurricanes though as he was averaging 20:54 minutes per game. The Hurricanes were already a long shot to make the playoffs as they're nine points behind with nine games left, so while this loss certainly hurts, it likely isn't altering the Hurricanes' fate this season.
Mar 21
|5
|Trevor van Riemsdyk
Active
Trevor van Riemsdyk posted his first goal of the season in Tuesday's 3-2 shootout victory in Vegas.
Van Riemsdyk has heated up on the road trip, posting a goal with four points and a plus-6 rating over the past four outings. It's impressive since he had no goals and just three assists across his first 23 contests. Despite the recent hot streak he is still nothing more than a low-end add in deeper seasonal pools at this point. However, he isn't a bad low-priced DFS option while running hot.
Dec 13
|6
|Haydn Fleury
Active
Haydn Fleury will draw back into the lineup on Tuesday night.
Fleury has been scratched for the last two games. In 54 appearances this year, he has six assists, 71 shots and a minus-9 rating.
Mar 13
|7
|Klas Dahlbeck
Active
Klas Dahlbeck will be a healthy scratch in Saturday's game against the Philadelphia Flyers.
Dahlbeck has one assist and a minus-3 rating in 22 games this season. It's the second game in a row that he'll watch from the press box.
Mar 17
|8
|Roland McKeown
Active
Roland McKeown has been summoned by the Carolina Hurricanes.
McKeown has seven goals and 23 points in 61 AHL games. He also has two assists in three contests with Carolina.
Mar 21
|G
|1
|Cam Ward
Active
Cam Ward allowed one goal on 20 shots in a 4-1 win over the Ottawa Senators.
A relatively quiet night for Ward who has now won his last three starts, two of which have come against the Senators. The 34-year-old goaltender improves his record to 22-13-4 with a 2.77 goals-against-average and .905 save percentage this season. It'll be interesting to see if he is re-signed by the Hurricanes when his contract expires on July 1st.
Mar 26
|2
|Scott Darling
Active
Scott Darling allowed seven goals on 30 shots in Tuesday's 7-3 loss to the Edmonton Oilers.
Hurricanes forward Brock McGinn scored the first goal of the game, but Edmonton responded by finding the back of the net three times in a row. Darling has now given up three goals or more in each of his last three contests and he's dropped two of them. He owns a 12-18-7 record with a 3.19 goals-against-average and a .885 save percentage this season. Darling is not a recommended fantasy option at this time.
Mar 20