Warren Foegele | Winger | #37

C 1 Jordan Staal Active

Jordan Staal scored a goal and an assist in a 5-2 victory over the Ottawa Senators on Saturday night. Staal assisted on Brock McGinn's goal before putting the finishing touch on the Canes' 5-2 win Saturday night. He has five points in his last five games to give him 17 goals and 42 points in 72 matches this season.

2 Victor Rask Sidelined

Victor Rask has a shoulder injury and will miss what remains of 2017-18. Rask had 14 goals and 31 points in 71 games this season. It's a step back from his previous two campaigns where he recorded 48 and then 45 points.

3 Derek Ryan Active

Derek Ryan has reached the 30-point milestone. Ryan registered an assist on Monday in his 67th game of the 2017-18 campaign. He's also now surpassed his rookie total of 29 points, which he also established during a 67-game span. It took a long time before the 31-year-old got his big chance in the NHL, but he's proven that he can be a solid contributor with the Hurricanes.

LW 1 Jeff Skinner Active

Jeff Skinner knocked in his 23rd goal of the season Saturday. The winger has three goals in his last two games as well as an assist and has 45 points this season in 75 games. The streaky shooter could get hot over the last two weeks like he did last season when he had 17 goals in his final 19 games.

2 Sebastian Aho Active

Sebastian Aho extended his point streak to seven games. Aho registered a pair of assists in Carolina's 6-5 win over Arizona. He has 26 goals and 61 points in 70 games in 2017-18.

3 Joakim Nordstrom Active

Joakim Nordstrom will be a healthy scratch against the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday night. Nordstrom missed five games earlier this season, but they were either because of injury or illness. The 26-year-old has two goals, four assists and a minus-8 rating in 67 games this season.

4 Phil Di Giuseppe Active

Phil Di Giuseppe had a goal and an assist Saturday in the Hurricanes 5-2 win. The two point performance gives Di Giuseppe five points in his last two games including a pair of goals. He has only nine points in 42 games this season so the sudden offensive surge is not only unexpected but likely not to have impacted your fantasy league.

5 Brock McGinn Active

Brock McGinn scored two goals in a 3-1 win over the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday night. McGinn snapped a five-game pointless streak with his two-goal output against Colorado on Saturday. The Canes also got a goal from Jeff Skinner in the win. McGinn now has 10 goals and 21 points in 55 games this season. By comparison, he had 10 goals in his career entering this season.

6 Warren Foegele Active

Warren Foegele had a goal and an assist in a 4-1 over the Ottawa Senators. Foegele made a great move from the corner to get free from a Senator and fired a quick wrist shot from just over the red line for his first career NHL goal in his first ever game. The 21-year-old forward was leading all rookies in the AHL in goal-scoring when he was recalled and showed why tonight with two points in his debut. Valentin Zykov, Sebastian Aho and Brock McGinn also scored in the win.

RW 1 Teuvo Teravainen Active

Teuvo Teravainen scored a goal and registered an assist on Thursday. Teravainen is on a seven-game point streak and has only been held off the scoresheet once in his last 12 games. That's pushed him to 23 goals and 61 points in 74 contests this season.

2 Justin Williams Active

Justin Williams netted his 15th goal of the season on Tuesday. Williams will have a tough time extending his streak of seasons with at least 20-goals to three campaigns, but he has now gotten at least 15 markers in each of his last five seasons. He also hit the 45-point milestone on Tuesday, which puts him just three shy of his 2016-17 total with enough time left to surpass it. All-in-all, this has been a pretty productive season for the 36-year-old.

3 Elias Lindholm Active

Elias Lindholm impressed Hurricanes coach Bill Peters with his latest outing. Peters referred to Lindholm as "the best player in the game." He had two assists in Carolina's 3-2 victory over Chicago on Thursday. Lindholm also led all Carolina forwards with 21:36 minutes of ice time. He's up to 15 goals and 36 points in 67 contests in 2017-18.

4 Lee Stempniak Active

Lee Stempniak will be a healthy scratch in Monday's game against the Ottawa Senators. The veteran has three goals and four assists in 31 games this season. It's the first time he serves as a healthy scratch since Feb. 18.

5 Valentin Zykov Active

Valentin Zykov scored twice in a 6-5 win against Arizona on Thursday. The 22-year-old rookie now has three goals in four career games. He's been an offensive force in the minors with 32 goals and 52 points in 61 AHL contests this season.

D 1 Justin Faulk Sidelined

Justin Faulk won't suit up tonight against the Ottawa Senators due to an undisclosed injury. Faulk reportedly got bruised up a bit on Thursday night and the Hurricanes will take no risks with their top blueliner. Noah Hanifin will draw into the lineup in his place.

2 Noah Hanifin Active

Noah Hanifin (concussion) will draw back into the lineup tonight. Hanifin missed three games due his injury. He'll come in for the injured Justin Faulk. The Hurricanes will officially have no healthy scratches for tonight's game. Victor Rask (shoulder) and Brett Pesce (shoulder) will also miss the game.

3 Jaccob Slavin Active

Jaccob Slavin led the Hurricanes to a 4-3 victory over the Islanders with a goal and an assist on Sunday. That's four points in two days for the 23-year-old, who now has eight goals and 25 points this season in 72 games.

4 Brett Pesce Sidelined

Brett Pesce has been shutdown for the rest of the season due to a shoulder injury. Pesce had three goals and 19 points in 65 games this season, so from a fantasy perspective this news isn't going to impact a lot of people. He did play a big role with the Hurricanes though as he was averaging 20:54 minutes per game. The Hurricanes were already a long shot to make the playoffs as they're nine points behind with nine games left, so while this loss certainly hurts, it likely isn't altering the Hurricanes' fate this season.

5 Trevor van Riemsdyk Active

Trevor van Riemsdyk posted his first goal of the season in Tuesday's 3-2 shootout victory in Vegas. Van Riemsdyk has heated up on the road trip, posting a goal with four points and a plus-6 rating over the past four outings. It's impressive since he had no goals and just three assists across his first 23 contests. Despite the recent hot streak he is still nothing more than a low-end add in deeper seasonal pools at this point. However, he isn't a bad low-priced DFS option while running hot.

6 Haydn Fleury Active

Haydn Fleury will draw back into the lineup on Tuesday night. Fleury has been scratched for the last two games. In 54 appearances this year, he has six assists, 71 shots and a minus-9 rating.

7 Klas Dahlbeck Active

Klas Dahlbeck will be a healthy scratch in Saturday's game against the Philadelphia Flyers. Dahlbeck has one assist and a minus-3 rating in 22 games this season. It's the second game in a row that he'll watch from the press box.

8 Roland McKeown Active

Roland McKeown has been summoned by the Carolina Hurricanes. McKeown has seven goals and 23 points in 61 AHL games. He also has two assists in three contests with Carolina.

G 1 Cam Ward Active

Cam Ward allowed one goal on 20 shots in a 4-1 win over the Ottawa Senators. A relatively quiet night for Ward who has now won his last three starts, two of which have come against the Senators. The 34-year-old goaltender improves his record to 22-13-4 with a 2.77 goals-against-average and .905 save percentage this season. It'll be interesting to see if he is re-signed by the Hurricanes when his contract expires on July 1st.