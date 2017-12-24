Player Page

Dillon Dube | Center | #59

Team: Calgary Flames
Age / DOB:  (20) / 7/20/1998
Ht / Wt:  5'11' / 183
Drafted: 2016 / Rd. 2 (56) / CAL
Dillon Dube scored three goals on four shots in a 7-4 loss to the Edmonton Oilers on Monday night.
Dube got off to a quick start in his preseason debut when he buried the opening goal just 23 seconds into the game. He then got off to another quick start in the second period when he scored his second goal of the game after 36 seconds. The 2016 second round pick wasted little time to complete the hat-trick as he beat Mikko Koskinen less than four minutes later. If Dube could continue to produce throughout the rest of the preseason, he could build a strong case to be on Calgary’s opening night roster. Andrew Mangiapane scored the only other Flames’ goal in the losing cause. Sep 17 - 11:53 PM
All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Sean Monahan
2Mikael Backlund
3Sam Bennett
4Derek Ryan
5Mark Jankowski
6Austin Czarnik
7Dillon Dube
LW1Johnny Gaudreau
2Matthew Tkachuk
3Curtis Lazar
4Andrew Mangiapane
5Alan Quine
6Morgan Klimchuk
RW1Elias Lindholm
2Michael Frolik
3James Neal
4Garnet Hathaway
5Spencer Foo
D1Mark Giordano
2Noah Hanifin
3T.J. Brodie
4Travis Hamonic
5Michael Stone
6Brett Kulak
7Juuso Valimaki
G1Mike Smith
2Jon Gillies
 

 