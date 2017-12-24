Dillon Dube | Center | #59

All Positions

C Sean Monahan

Sean Monahan, who underwent multiple surgeries this off-season, says he feels like a new man. Monahan was operated on both hips, his groin and his left wrist. "I feel like a new man right now," Monahan said. "I'm more flexible, more mobile, meaner and stronger, so I think it's a good feeling to be healthy." The 23-year-old still managed to put up 31 goals and 64 points in 74 games with the Flames last season. He's scored at least 27 goals and 58 points in each of his last four seasons. Don't be surprised if he and Johnny Gaudreau play on the same line in 2018-19.

Mikael Backlund

Mikael Backlund had a goal and an assist in a 3-2 win over the Edmonton Oilers. Backlund's assist on Dougie Hamilton's first period goal broke a run of 11 games without recording a point for the Swedish forward. Backlund then followed that up by scoring a goal of his own that got Cam Talbot pulled from the game 15:28 into the first period. The 29-year-old forward is now up to 14 goals and 43 points in 79 games this season.

Sam Bennett

Sam Bennett is projected to skate alongside Johnny Gaudreau and Sean Monahan on Monday night. Bennett hasn't earned a point in nine of the last 11 games, including the last four matches. He has 11 goals and 26 points in 73 games this campaign. Mark Jankowski is slated to play between Micheal Ferland and Chris Stewart.

Derek Ryan

Derek Ryan was taken aback by the interest in him during the unrestricted free agent period. Ryan took a very long road to the NHL. He played for the University of Alberta before heading to Austria where he was a star for three seasons. After proving that he could also excel in the Swedish league, the Carolina Hurricanes took a chance on him. He was 29-years-old when he made his NHL debut, but rather than just be a feel good story for a day, he continued to work his way up the Hurricanes depth charts to the point where he scored 15 goals and 38 points in 80 contests last season. Now he's signed to the Flames on a three-year, $9,375,000 contract. "Not in my wildest dreams did I expect to have a week like I had this week where there were quite a few teams expressing interest and saying great things about me as a hockey player and me as a person. It was nice to be recognized in all of those regards," said Ryan.

Mark Jankowski

Mark Jankowski has agreed to a two-year contract with the Calgary Flames. Jankowski's new deal carries an annual average value of $1.675 million. He recorded 17 goals and 25 points in 72 games last season. Jankowski and the Flames had an arbitration hearing slated for Friday, but now that process won't be necessary.

Austin Czarnik

Austin Czarnik has signed a two-year, $2.5 million contract with the Calgary Flames. Czarnik had 25 goals and 69 points in 64 AHL games last season. He also chipped in four assists in 10 contests with the Boston Bruins. Czarnik helps with the Flames' organizational depth down the middle and will enter training camp with a solid chance of making the team.

Dillon Dube

Dillon Dube scored three goals on four shots in a 7-4 loss to the Edmonton Oilers on Monday night. Dube got off to a quick start in his preseason debut when he buried the opening goal just 23 seconds into the game. He then got off to another quick start in the second period when he scored his second goal of the game after 36 seconds. The 2016 second round pick wasted little time to complete the hat-trick as he beat Mikko Koskinen less than four minutes later. If Dube could continue to produce throughout the rest of the preseason, he could build a strong case to be on Calgary’s opening night roster. Andrew Mangiapane scored the only other Flames’ goal in the losing cause.

LW Johnny Gaudreau

Johnny Gaudreau has a goal and nine points in eight games in the 2018 World Championships. Gaudreau has been playing for Team USA, which has advanced to the semifinals. Their next opponent is Sweden, which includes Gaudreau's Flames teammate Mikael Backlund as its captain. The World Championships has offered Gaudreau with a chance to end the campaign on a more positive note after Calgary failed to make the playoffs, though the 2017-18 was certainly a productive one for him offensively as he had 24 goals and 84 points in 80 games.

Matthew Tkachuk

The Flames have interest in signing Matthew Tkachuk over the summer. Calgary doesn't have to given that Tkachuk has another season left on his contract and even then he'd only be becoming a restricted free agent. Still, locking him down now would provide the Flames with some cost certainty as they plan for the future. "He’s still got a year left on his contract so the urgency isn’t there, but it’s certainly on the to-do list," said Flames GM Brad Treliving. "He’s an important guy and he’s a key member of our core moving forward." Tkachuk has 97 points and 166 penalty minutes in 144 career games and he has significant offensive upside.

Curtis Lazar

Curtis Lazar is expected to be a healthy scratch in Wednesday's game against Colorado. He has two goals and five assists in 49 games this season. It's the first time he'll be scratched since Feb. 8. Nick Shore (illness) and Matt Bartkowski (healthy scratch) will also miss the game.

Andrew Mangiapane

Andrew Magiapane has an opportunity to earn a roster spot heading into training camp. The 22-year-old got a 10-game sample of the NHL last season, and he had no points and a minus-3 rating. Mangiapane added an impressive 46 points in 39 AHL games. "I know that’s a big thing about my game, is being able to produce," Mangiapane said." That’s what I’ve gotta go out here and do. I have to be a threat every time I’m on the ice. In Stockton, I was one of the go-to guys there and trying to be a threat." The former sixth-round draft pick probably won't have much of an opportunity to produce big offensive numbers if he makes the team, but he has intriguing long-term upside.

Alan Quine

Alan Quine has signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Calgary Flames. Quine's deal is worth $700,000 at the NHL and $400,000 in the AHL. Quine wasn't retained by the Islanders at the end of the 2017-18 season and become an unrestricted free agent as a result. He contributed three assists in 21 games.

Morgan Klimchuk

Morgan Klimchuk has inked a one-year, two-way contract with the Calgary Flames. Klimchuk had 19 goals and 40 points in 62 AHL games last season. He made his NHL debut in 2017-18, but only ended up playing in the one contest with Calgary. The 23-year-old has hired skills coach Ron Johnson, who has previously worked with Ryan Kesler and Joe Pavelski among others, to do a couple one-on-one sessions with him this week. "I’m just looking to add elements and layers to my game where I can hopefully produce more in the minors, if I’m there, and then eventually earn my shot (in Calgary), whether it’s in camp, the first game of the year, second game of the year or the 50th game of the year … and ultimately stay in the NHL," Klimchuk said. "I like to think I understand the game well enough to know that I haven’t done enough to be there as a full-time guy right now. Ultimately, it’s up to you to progress as a player, especially in the off-season."

RW Elias Lindholm

Elias Lindholm has signed a six-year, $29.1 million contract with the Calgary Flames. In other words, Lindholm will come with a $4.85 million cap hit going forward. The Flames are taking a risk here, but not a bad one. Lindholm had 16 goals and 44 points in 81 contests last season and the 23-year-old's career-high was 45 points, so by that measurement this is an over payment. However, he still has significant offensive upside and if he lives up to his potential then this might end up looking like a steal.

Michael Frolik

Michael Frolik had a pair of assists Sunday. Frolik, who played in his 700th career game earlier in the week, is up to 19 points with eight goals this season after assisting on both of Matthew Tkachuk's third period goals as the Flames came back to beat the Islanders 3-2. He has little fantasy value at this time.

James Neal

James Neal is hoping to earn the top line spot alongside Johnny Gaudreau and Sean Monahan. "It’s where I want to play," said Neal. "I like playing on my off-side, especially getting the chance to play on that top line with Johnny (Gaudreau) and Sean (Monahan). Them both being left shots when you’re passing lefty to lefty, things open up quick. I love having a left-handed centreman. So I look forward to getting a chance to play with them … guys that can shoot the puck but are great passers. I think it’ll work great." Nothing's set in stone, but it would be a great opportunity for Neal. While Neal's a great scorer, he offensively over the last couple of seasons with him finishing 2017-18 with 25 goals and 44 points in 71 games. Playing alongside Gaudreau and Monahan could lead to him doing substantially better.

Garnet Hathaway

Garnet Hathaway impressed his coach Bill Peters in the opening preseason game in China. Hathaway suffered a cut on his cheek which required 13 stitches but impressed the new coaching staff after returning to the ice. "He was real competitive, and I thought he did a good job of putting pucks in good spots and playing the way you need to play," Peters praised. "It’s a transition when you go from being in the off-season and playing summer hockey, where it’s all about skill and hanging onto pucks, probably a little too long. You can get some summer habits, and I didn’t think he had those. I think he did a good job of working and getting in on the forecheck, but also playing real responsible away from the puck." Expect fourth line duty from the tough winger and select him if penalty minutes are a positive stat in your league.

Spencer Foo

After getting his first taste of the NHL last season, Spencer Foo hopes to secure a regular role in 2018-19. Foo had two goals in four games with Calgary. At the AHL level, he scored 20 goals and 39 points in 62 contests. "To get that experience and feel comfortable out there and know that I can go out and make an impact, I think that gives me a lot of confidence going into this year," Foo said of his four games in the NHL. "This year I know exactly what to expect. I want to come in and push for a spot even harder than I did last year. I know what it takes now and I want to be on that team." While he's far from a lock to make the opening game roster, he will certainly be in the mix during training camp. It's worth keeping an eye on how he does.

D Mark Giordano

Mark Giordano scored a pair of goals during Saturday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Boston Bruins at the O.R.G. NHL China Games. The Flames found themselves down 3-0 in the first period, but they managed to come all the way back to force a shootout. Giordano tied the game at three with a goal during a 5-on-3 man-advantage. Unfortunately for the Flames, Bruins forward Jake DeBrusk ended up scoring the game-winner in the shootout. Goalie Jon Gilles played the whole game for the Calgary. He stopped 16 shots in regulation.

Noah Hanifin

Noah Hanifin is happy he was able to get a long-term contract with the Calgary Flames. The Flames acquired Hanifin from Carolina in June and signed him to a six-year, $29.7 million contract on August 30. "I knew I wanted to do a long-term deal," Hanifin said. "Six years is pretty ideal and something we wanted to do. It’s a long time but I’m pretty excited about it. I just want to get there and get settled as quickly as I can and get on the ice with the guys and figure out the city. I’m excited to get out there and learn more about it. I think it’s going to be a great place to live for the next six years." As you'd expect from a player that just agreed to a long-term contract, Hanifin is very optimistic about the Flames' future. That said, the Flames certainly have a strong young core that includes Hanifin, Johnny Gaudreau, and Sean Monahan.

T.J. Brodie

T.J. Brodie suffered a concussion and a neck injury back on Mar. 18 against Vegas. Brodie missed the last nine games of the season due to the injuries. He hasn't been medically cleared yet.

Travis Hamonic

Travis Hamonic is looking forward to meeting new teammate Noah Hanifin. The Flames acquired Hanifin and Elias Lindholm in a blockbuster trade with the Carolina Hurricanes at the 2018 NHL Entry Draft. Even though Hamonic has never met Hanifin, he knows what to expect from the 21-year-old. "I know him as a hockey player and he’s obviously a tremendous talent," Hamonic said. "I played against him for a couple years in New York and thought he was a hell of a player. He skates so smooth and has a head for the game. He’s big and he’s only 21 years old. I’m excited."

Michael Stone

Michael Stone should be in the lineup on Tuesday, but that's unclear at this time. Stone's status is unclear after he welcomed a new child to the family. We will keep him active for now and let you know if that changes.

Brett Kulak

An arbitrator has awarded Brett Kulak a salary of $900,000 for the 2018-19 season. The Flames put Kulak on waivers shortly before the two sides had their arbitration hearing. He wasn't claimed by another team and got fairly close to the $1.15 million salary he was seeking. Kulak chipped in two goals, eight points, 45 hits and 49 blocks in 71 games last season.

Juuso Valimaki

Juuso Valimaki has been a stud on the blueline in the playoffs for the Tri-City Americans. The Americans are still in third round of the WHL playoffs thanks to the Flames first round pick and 16th overall in 2017 who had a pair of goals Saturday as they defeated the Everett Silvertips to trail 3-2 in the best-of-seven round. "I’ve seen Juuso play in a few of the games, and he’s been excellent," Flames GM Brad Treliving said. "He’s playing big minutes. He’s playing an important role on a good team. He’s had a good playoffs. What I like about him is his proactive approach. He’s one of those players — and it’s a great attribute to have — that you almost have to pull him back a little bit rather than cattle-prod him to get him going. He wants to make a difference. He wants to impact the game positively every time he’s out there. His skating has improved. He’s playing against the top players. He’s just been a real impressive player." Valimaki has a good shot to make the Flames next season so keep an eye on him.

G Mike Smith

Mike Smith shrugged off concerns about his age going into the 2018-19 campaign. Smith is 36-years-old and will celebrate his birthday on March 22nd. In other words, he's marching towards the twilight of his career, which has to be a consideration for the Flames given that they hope to lean on him again this season. Smith feels perfectly fine though. "I haven’t aged five years in one year, so I think I still feel young," Smith said. "I still feel like I have a lot to give. I still feel like I’ve played some of my best hockey in the last three or four years. Hopefully that continues and I can stay healthy and be as consistent as possible." He had a 2.65 GAA and .916 save percentage in 55 games last season.