Tyler Wong | Winger | #80

Team: Vegas Golden Knights
Age / DOB:  (21) / 2/28/1996
Ht / Wt:  5'9' / 176
21-year-old Tyler Wong scored Las Vegas' first pre-season goal in franchise history on Sunday night, then added three more points in the 9-4 blowout over Vancouver.
Wong made sure Vegas lit the lamp in style for the first goal in Golden Knights history. Taking a stunning flip pass from Cody Glass that split the Canucks' defence, Wong stormed down the wing and lifted a backhander into the net for an early 1-0 lead. Wong ended the night with a hat trick and an assist, picking up right where he left off from his 109-point season in the WHL last year. Sep 17 - 7:38 PM
Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Vadim Shipachyov
2Cody Eakin
3Erik Haula
4William Karlsson
5Tomas Nosek
6Reid Duke
7Mikhail Grabovski
LW1David Perron
2Oscar Lindberg
3Jonathan Marchessault
4Teemu Pulkkinen
5William Carrier
6Tomas Hyka
RW1James Neal
2Reilly Smith
3Pierre-Edouard Bellemare
4Brendan Leipsic
5Alex Tuch
6David Clarkson
D1Nate Schmidt
2Jason Garrison
3Shea Theodore
4Colin Miller
5Brayden McNabb
6Deryk Engelland
7Griffin Reinhart
8Brad Hunt
9Jon Merrill
10Luca Sbisa
11Clayton Stoner
G1Marc-Andre Fleury
2Calvin Pickard
 

 