C 1 Vadim Shipachyov Active

Vadim Shipachyov accounted for 13 points in 10 games for Russia at the 2017 World Hockey Championship. He produced two goals and 11 assists to help Russia earn the bronze medal. Shipachyov had 26 goals and 76 points in 50 KHL games during the 2016-17 season. He inked a two-year, $9 million contract with the Golden Knights earlier this month and should be a key member of the team's offense in 2017-18.

2 Cody Eakin Active

Cody Eakin has been snagged by the Golden Knights in the expansion draft. Eakin spent the last five seasons with the Dallas Stars. In 60 games with the Stars last year, he posted just 12 points, but he is capable of generating 35-40 points like he did in each of his previous three seasons. Eakin plays a solid two-way game and Vegas GM George McPhee was in charge in Washington when the team drafted him.

3 Erik Haula Active

Erik Haula is excited to be part of the Golden Knights. Haula was selected in the expansion draft from Minnesota and he agreed to a three-year contract with the team. "You're starting to build your own legacy. Nothing has happened [in Vegas] before. Everything is new," said Haula. "It's a great opportunity for everybody, so you just start building from there. Everyone is new, so we've just got to kick it into gear as fast as possible and spend a lot of time with the guys on the team and get to know each other. I'm really excited for this opportunity in my career." He is expected to kill penalties and has proven over the last two years that he is capable of contributing offensively.

4 William Karlsson Active

The Vegas Golden Knights have acquired William Karlsson, David Clarkson, a 2017 first-round pick, and a 2019 second-round selection from the Columbus Blue Jackets. Karlsson was the actual expansion draft pick and Clarkson was included so that the Blue Jackets could shed an expensive contract. For Vegas the main allure here is the picks, but Karlsson can contribute. He had six goals and 25 points in 81 games last season and he at the age of 24 he still has some room to grow.

5 Tomas Nosek Active

Tomas Nosek pitched in a goal and two assists in the Vegas Golden Knights' inaugural pre-season game, a 9-4 win over Vancouver. Nosek was one of seven Golden Knights to notch multiple points in what was an impressive debut for the NHL's newest franchise. Nosek will be trying to play his first full NHL season with the Knights after a 12-game taste of the big leagues with Detroit.

6 Reid Duke Active

Reid Duke is excited to participate in the Vegas Golden Knights' training camp. Duke has the distinction of being the first player ever signed by Vegas as the prospect was inked to an entry-level contract back in March. "It's amazing just being able to be there right from the beginning and watch everything unfold," Duke said. "It's so exciting. It really just makes you a fan of the game again. It's incredible to see the reaction they've got, the acceptance from people that aren't even really involved with hockey yet … just the ability to take a city that's not exactly known for that and to change their perspective on what life can be like in Las Vegas. It's really cool to be a part of that. I'm looking forward to it. I'm excited to go there and be a go-to guy and really prove to them why they chose me." He's not expected to make the team's opening game roster, but of course anything is possible when you're talking about an expansion franchise.

7 Mikhail Grabovski I.L.

Mikhail Grabovski's status for the 2017-18 season is still unclear. Nick Costonika of NHL.com reported Thursday that Grabovski arrived in Las Vegas for his physical and is hoping to be able to play. However, Golden Knights GM George McPhee said the team is still awaiting the results. He doesn't expect Grabovski to be available, but said "that's up to the doctors." Grabovski's stall was empty in the locker room. He missed the entire 2016-17 campaign because of post-concussion syndrome.

LW 1 David Perron Active

David Perron can become an unrestricted free agent after the 2017-18 campaign and it's believed that Vegas will attempt to deal him at the trade deadline. Perron was chosen from the Blues at the expansion draft and has a $3.75 million cap hit. He also has a modified no-trade clause, which stipulates three teams that he can't be traded to. Perron will likely be a top-six forward with the Golden Knights at the start of the season, though.

2 Oscar Lindberg Active

Oscar Lindberg has signed a two-year, $3.4 million contract with Vegas. The Golden Knights acquired Lindberg from the Rangers via the expansion draft. He had eight goals and 20 points in 65 contests last season. Lindberg was a restricted free agent after completing a two-year, $1.3 million deal.

3 Jonathan Marchessault Active

Jonathan Marchessault can become an unrestricted free agent next summer. Marchessault was selected in the expansion draft from Florida. He netted 30 goals and registered 51 points in 75 games last season. If Marchessault takes advantage of his increased role with the Golden Knights then he could earn an extension. He will also be reunited with former Panthers coach Gerard Gallant in Vegas, which could help his chances.

4 Teemu Pulkkinen Active

Teemu Pulkkinen has agreed to a one-year, $700,000 contract with the Vegas Golden Knights. Pulkkinen had two goals in 13 games with Minnesota and Arizona in 2016-17. He also had 18 goals and 36 points in 47 AHL contests.

5 William Carrier Active

William Carrier is excited to be part of the Vegas Golden Knights. "It’ll be a big opportunity to make a statement in camp," Carrier said. "I’ve been used to trying to earn a spot, but everything is going to be new. New city, new rink and all the fans are going to be excited. It should be good." Carrier got his first taste of the NHL in 2016-17 with the Buffalo Sabres as he recorded five goals and eight points in 41 contests. He'll be someone to watch during the Golden Knights' training camp.

6 Tomas Hyka Active

The Vegas Golden Knights signed free-agent winger Tomas Hyka to a one-year, entry-level contract. It's worth $710,000 at the NHL level. Hyka was originally drafted by the Los Angeles Kings in the sixth round of the 2012 NHL Entry Draft, but the two sides never came to terms on a contract. Hyka now becomes the third player under contract to the Golden Knights after Reid Duke and Vadim Shipachyov. Hyka, 24, had 17 goals and 21 assists in 48 games with the Czech League's Mlada Boleslav BK in 2016-17.

RW 1 James Neal Sidelined

James Neal (hand) will miss the beginning of training camp. Vegas GM George McPhee said that Neal could be sidelined for two-to-four weeks, as he continues to recover from a broken hand. "He may be a little bit behind everybody else — two, three, four weeks. It's hard to say at this point," McPhee explained. "The hand is taking some more time to recover than anticipated." Neal suffered the injury during Game 1 of the Western Conference Final. When he is healthy, he is expected to be a key player for the Golden Knights offense, as a top-line forward.

2 Reilly Smith Active

Reilly Smith feels fortunate to have some familiar faces with him on the Vegas Golden Knights. Former Florida head coach Gerard Gallant and assistant Mike Kelly will be behind the bench for the Golden Knights. Jonathan Marchessault was also with Smith on the Panthers. Additionally, Smith knows Cody Eakin from their time together in Dallas. "It's a very exciting experience at the same time, because you're going to be the first person to do something new for a great franchise, so I think everyone is looking at it in that type of excitement," said Smith. "It's going to be fun when we get everything started." He notched 25 goals and 50 points in 82 games with Florida when Gallant was in charge during the 2015-16 campaign.

3 Pierre-Edouard Bellemare Active

Pierre-Edouard Bellemare was claimed by the Vegas Golden Knights in the expansion draft. Bellemare was previously a member of the Philadelphia Flyers. He had four goals and eight points in 82 contests in 2016-17. He'll be starting a two-year, $2.9 million contract in 2017-18.

4 Brendan Leipsic Active

Brendan Leipsic has signed a two-year, $1.3 million contract extension. Leipsic had 18 goals and 51 points in 49 AHL contests last season. Vegas got him from the Toronto Maple Leafs in the expansion draft.

5 Alex Tuch Active

Alex Tuch is ready to battle for a roster spot with the Golden Knights. "Obviously, that's my goal," Tuch said. "But it's not going to be easy. There's a lot of competition. But I'm here to compete and win a job, definitely. These next two weeks are going to be extremely important. There's a lot of work to be done so I'm not worrying about opening night." He recorded 37 points in 57 games with Iowa of the AHL last year and had no points in six outings with Minnesota.

6 David Clarkson I.L.

David Clarkson (back) does not have a stall set up in the Golden Knights' locker room at City National Arena. Clarkson hasn't been medically cleared to play yet, but Vegas GM George McPhee said the team is awaiting the results of Thursday's physicals before making a decision on how to proceed. It's not expected that Clarkson will be available for the upcoming season. He hasn't played since March 2016 and his career could be over because of a back injury.

D 1 Nate Schmidt Active

Nate Schmidt said his ankle is "pretty close to 100 percent." Schmidt expects to be on the ice for the first day of practice on Friday. He suffered an ankle injury during off-season training in August.

2 Jason Garrison Active

Jason Garrison has been taken by the Vegas Golden Knights in the expansion draft. The Lightning sent the rights to prospect Nikita Gusev, a second rounder in 2017 and a fourth-round pick in 2018 so that Vegas would take Garrison. Tampa Bay wanted to prevent the Golden Knights from taking young defenders Jake Dotchin and Slater Koekkoek.

3 Shea Theodore Active

Shea Theodore believes he is ready to be a full-time NHLer with the Golden Knights. "It's definitely a lot about confidence. I know I saw that last year when I was playing consistently with Anaheim, I felt like that's when I was playing my best, I was playing well and playing a lot of minutes," Theodore said. "I'm going to be coming into camp in the best shape I can and try to secure a spot with Vegas." With the Ducks, he spent the last few seasons moving between the AHL and the NHL. He has five goals and 17 points in 53 career big-league appearances. Theodore has sleeper potential in 2017-18 if he becomes Vegas' power-play quarterback and he could be a top-four blueliner.

4 Colin Miller Active

Colin Miller has been selected in the expansion draft by the Vegas Golden Knights. Miller's name has been mentioned in trade rumors, so Vegas could flip him to another club. He collected 13 points in 55 penalty minutes in 61 games with Boston in 2016-17.

5 Brayden McNabb Active

Brayden McNabb is optimistic about the Vegas Golden Knights' chances in their expansion season. McNabb was Vegas' choice from Los Angeles in the expansion draft. "I think we’re going to be competitive," McNabb said. "There are a lot of good players we selected and some young guys too. We’ve got great goaltending, so it starts there. So it’ll be fun." Vegas' roster is better than your typical expansion team, but it still doesn't look particularly impressive. Vegas might be able to surprise people, but at the end of the day the Golden Knights shouldn't be projected to compete for a playoff spot in their first season.

6 Deryk Engelland Active

Golden Knights President Kerry Bubolz would like to see longtime Las Vegas resident Deryk Engelland score the team's first ever goal. Bubolz said that would make the goal all the more "special." Engelland played in all 81 games with the Calgary Flames last season and he scored four times. He has 22 markers in 469 career contests, so picking him as the first goal scorer would likely be a long shot.

7 Griffin Reinhart Active

The Golden Knights have inked Griffin Reinhart to a two-year, $1.6 million contract extension. Reinhart had 21 points and 42 penalty minutes in 54 AHL contests in 2016-17. He's the player Vegas got from Edmonton in the expansion draft. Reinhart was the fourth overall pick in the 2012 NHL Entry Draft and hasn't lived up to his potential, but he's just 23 years old, so there's still time.

8 Brad Hunt Active

Brad Hunt is one of just two Vegas defensemen who is signed beyond 2018. The other is Griffin Reinhart. Hunt agreed to a two-year contract through the 2018-19 season worth an average annual value of $650,000 back on July 1. He skated in 12 games for St. Louis and Nashville last year, while earning six points. Hunt also had nine goals and 20 assists in 23 AHL contests for Chicago, which is where he will probably start the 2017-18 campaign.

9 Jon Merrill Active

The Vegas Golden Knights have taken Jon Merrill from the New Jersey Devils in the expansion draft. Merrill had a goal and six points in 51 games with the Devils in 2016-17. The 38th overall pick in the 2010 NHL Entry Draft hasn't developed as hoped, but he's still young enough that he could turn his career around with a change of scenery.

10 Luca Sbisa Active

Vegas GM George McPhee is reportedly still looking to move Luca Sbisa. The Golden Knights have 11 defensemen and nine of them, including Sbisa, are left-handed. He was chosen by Vegas in the expansion draft from Vancouver. The 27-year-old blueliner has a $3.6 million cap hit and could be difficult to move.

11 Clayton Stoner Active

Clayton Stoner will have to earn his spot on a crowded Golden Knights' defense corps during training camp. Stoner could be the odd man out with Nate Schmidt, Deryk Engelland, Jason Garrison, Luca Sbisa, Brayden McNabb, Shea Theodore and Jon Merrill vying for roster positions. Griffin Reinhart and Brad Hunt could end up in the mix as well. Stoner hasn't played a game since Nov. 15 and he had abdominal surgery in December.

G 1 Marc-Andre Fleury Active

Marc-Andre Fleury is upbeat as he moves on from the Pittsburgh Penguins. Fleury waived his no-movement clause so that the Penguins could expose him in the expansion draft and the Golden Knights claimed him. "I'm very excited about it," Fleury said. "It was time. I was fortunate to be there for 14 years. I'm thankful for this opportunity in Vegas, to be a part of this community and organization." He won the Stanley Cup three times with the Penguins, but Matt Murray was clearly the Penguins' number one goaltender at this point. Now Fleury will likely find himself as a team's top netminder again and he'll also be one of the highest profile members of the expansion team.