Team: Philadelphia Flyers
Age / DOB:  (18) / 9/19/1998
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 194
Drafted: 2017 / Rd. 1 (2) / PHI
The Philadelphia Flyers have selected Nolan Patrick with the second overall pick in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft.
He fell to the Flyers at second overall because the Devils went with Nico Hischier first overall. Patrick was a consensus top two pick leading up to the draft and it’s easy to see why. The WHL star is a 6-foot-2, 198 pound center with high-end offensive ability. He’s averaged more than a point-per-game in in each of his three seasons with the Brandon Wheat Kings. The 18-year-old put up an outstanding 102 points in 72 games during the 2015-16 season (he was 17 at the time). The knock on Patrick coming into the draft, is that he missed so much time last year. He sat out 35 games because of an upper-body injury during Brandon’s regular season and all four games of the playoffs because of a lower-body ailment. In 33 games with Brandon, he scored 20 goals and 46 points. Even though he’s dealt with his fair share of injuries, his size, skill and vision make him an incredible young talent. Patrick has the potential to develop into a number one center in the near future. Jun 23 - 7:24 PM
Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Claude Giroux
2Valtteri Filppula
3Sean Couturier
4Scott Laughton
5Jordan Weal
6Roman Lyubimov
7Michael Vecchione
LW1Michael Raffl
2Brayden Schenn
3Matt Read
4Travis Konecny
5Chris VandeVelde
6Oskar Lindblom
RW1Jakub Voracek
2Wayne Simmonds
3Dale Weise
D1Ivan Provorov
2Shayne Gostisbehere
3Michael Del Zotto
4Nick Schultz
5Radko Gudas
6Brandon Manning
7Andrew MacDonald
G1Steve Mason
2Michal Neuvirth
3Anthony Stolarz
 

 