C 1 Claude Giroux Active

Claude Giroux has two goals and six points in four games with Team Canada in the 2017 World Championship. Giroux is serving as the captain for Canada, which has gotten off to a 4-0 start in the tournament. He had a rough 2016-17 campaign by his standards with 14 goals and 58 points in 82 contests, but so far it's looking like playing in the Worlds will allow him to enter the summer on a more positive note.

2 Valtteri Filppula Active

The Philadelphia Flyers were happy with the play of Valtteri Filppula after they acquired him from Tampa Bay at the trade deadline. Filppula had five goals and eight points in 20 games but GM Ron Hextall is looking forward to next season when he has him for all 82 games. "I felt like later in the year, we had more bullets in our gun," Hextall said. "(Jordan) Weal comes in and does a good job. Filppula comes in and really gives us stability. Really upgraded our top nine. So when you're talking 5-on-5 play, just to depend on five or six guys, all of a sudden you have nine guys you can count on." Filppula ended the campaign with 12 goals and 42 points so look for similar numbers next season if he remains healthy.

3 Sean Couturier Active

Sean Couturier had a strong finish to the 2016-17 campaign. While plus/minus always needs to be taken with a grain of salt, Couturier had a plus-18 rating in his final 19 games. He was also strong offensively over that span with five goals and 17 points. "Sean Couturier was playing the best hockey I've ever seen him play," teammate Jakub Voracek said. Couturier's overall campaign was nothing out of the ordinary though as he finished with 14 goals, 34 points, and a plus-12 rating in 66 games. So the question now is if his hot finish was a taste of things to come or just part of an inconsistent campaign. Couturier, 24, has always had offensive upside, but he's failed to reach the 40-point mark in any of his first six NHL campaigns.

4 Scott Laughton Active

Scott Laughton might secure a regular role with the Flyers in 2017-18 as their fourth-line center. Laughton is projected to battle Mike Vecchione for that position. The vacancy is there because the Golden Knights took Pierre-Edouard Bellemare in the expansion draft. Laughton spent most of the 2016-17 campaign in the AHL, but he does have 109 contests worth of NHL experience.

5 Jordan Weal Active

Jordan Weal's agent has spoken with the Vegas Golden Knights, but he is still expected to re-sign with Philadelphia. Weal is eligible for unrestricted free agency on July 1. He accounted for eight goals and 12 points in 23 appearances with the Flyers last season. If everything goes according to plan then he should be a regular member of Philadelphia's lineup in 2017-18.

6 Roman Lyubimov Active

Roman Lyubimov will be a healthy scratch in Tuesday's game against the New Jersey Devils. He's been a healthy scratch in every game since Mar. 15. Lyubimov has four goals and one assist in 46 games this season. Jordan Weal, Brandon Manning, Matt Read, Michal Neuvirth and Radko Gudas are all out because of various injuries.

7 Michael Vecchione Active

Michael Vecchione played in his first NHL game on Tuesday. Vecchione was used sparingly though as he logged just 8:15 minutes of ice time in the 1-0 overtime loss to New Jersey. In that limited playing time, Vecchione did record a shot on goal, a hit, and blocked a shot. He had 29 goals and 63 points in 38 games with Union College this season.

LW 1 Michael Raffl Active

Michael Raffl was not protected by Philadelphia for the expansion draft. Raffl generated just 11 points in 52 games last season after he had 31 points in 82 matches in 2015-16. However, goaltender Michal Neuvirth or forward Pierre-Edouard Bellemare may interest the Golden Knights more than Raffl.

2 Brayden Schenn Active

Brayden Schenn notched a pair of assists in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Blue Jackets. Schenn has two goals and six points in his last five games. For the season he has 25 goals and 56 points. He needs one goal and three points to match his career-highs.

3 Matt Read Active

Matt Read might be a buyout candidate for the Flyers. Read has one more season left on his contract at a $3.625 million cap hit. Philadelphia's roster could be a bit more crowded in 2017-18 if the No. 2 overall pick in the draft makes the jump right away to the NHL. However, another buyout may be unlikely since the Flyers will still have a $1.5 million charge against the cap because of R.J. Umberger.

4 Travis Konecny Active

Travis Konecny isn't discouraged by his sometimes rough rookie season. Konecny has 11 goals and 28 points in 68 games this season. He's averaged 14:10 minutes per game and has spent some time in the press box. "There are guys in this room, who tell me they have gone through the exact same things I have gone through during my first year," Konecny said. "Whether it's being scratched a few times or playing on the fourth line through the first, anywhere in the lineup. It's all part of the game. I learned this year to stay confident and work hard. Eventually, you get your chances." He's got a lot of upside, so it will be interesting to see how he responds in his sophomore campaign.

5 Chris VandeVelde Active

Chris VandeVelde and Roman Lyubimov will be scratched from Sunday's finale with Carolina. VandeVelde's season wraps up with six goals and 15 points along with 60 blocks and 114 hits in 81 games. Lyubimov meanwhile picked up six points in 47 games as a rookie.

6 Oskar Lindblom Active

Oskar Lindblom could crack the Flyers' lineup out of training camp. Lindblom was drafted 138th overall in 2014 and had a breakout season this past year in the Swedish Elite League where he had 22 goals and 47 points. He eventually could be a top-six forward but this season (should he make it) he should fit in on the third line and get some power play time.

RW 1 Jakub Voracek Active

Jakub Voracek is projected to play with Claude Giroux and Matt Read on Thursday night. Voracek hasn't scored a goal in 10 straight games and he has just four assists during that span, so a reunion with Giroux could help. Valtteri Filppula is slated to skate between Wayne Simmonds and Jordan Weal.

2 Wayne Simmonds Active

Wayne Simmonds has been nominated for the NHL Foundation Player Award. The award is given to "an NHL player who applies the core values of hockey – commitment, perseverance and teamwork – to enrich the lives of people in his community." The winner of the award will receive $25,000 to donate to the charity of their choice. Wayne's Road Hockey Warriors has helped raise $100,000 through this event.

3 Dale Weise Active

Dale Weise has undergone elbow surgery due to bone spurs in the area. Weise should still be fine for training camp. He had eight goals and 15 points in 64 contests this season.

D 1 Ivan Provorov Active

Ivan Provorov has been named the winner of the Barry Ashbee award given to the Flyers best defenseman. Not too shabby for a 20-year-old blueliner to be named the team's top defenseman but Provorov is a top talent who will only get better. "It was a huge honor," said Provorov, the youngest Ashbee winner in franchise history. "Lots of good defensemen won this award in the past. I couldn’t have done this alone without my teammates and all the D partners I have played with, so just a huge thanks to them. We will keep getting better. I will keep getting better." He was the third rookie defenseman to win the award and second in a row as Shayne Gostisbehere won it last season.

2 Shayne Gostisbehere Active

Shayne Gostisbehere is thrilled to have a new multi-year contract with the Flyers. According to reports, it is a six-year deal worth $27 million. "It's a dream come true to be part of one of the best organizations in hockey," Gostisbehere said in a statement. "With everything that's going on here - we've got some young guys coming up and we've already got some key pieces - it's nice to know you're part of the future and part of the plans." Philadelphia has some excellent defense prospects and Gostisbehere has displayed great offensive instincts since he joined the big club. The 24-year-old blueliner has produced 85 points in the first 142 games of his NHL career.

3 Michael Del Zotto Active

Michael Del Zotto scored sixth goal of the season during Saturday's 4-2 win over Columbus. That gives Del Zotto 18 points in 50 games with the Flyers this season.

4 Nick Schultz Active

Nick Schultz will return to action on the blue line on Sunday against the Rangers. Schultz'll skate to the left of Brandon Manning to form Philadelphia's third defensive unit. Over two dozen games this season Schultz has posted four assists with 10 PIMs, 36 hits and 48 blocks.

5 Radko Gudas Active

Radko Gudas may have suffered concussion symptoms on Saturday and as a result sat out Sunday's game. The rugged blueliner has six goals and 23 points this season with 93 penalty minutes, 124 blocked shots and 280 hits. If you play the funky categories, Gudas has been a good selection.

6 Brandon Manning Active

Brandon Manning has undergone minor disc surgery in his back. We don't have a timetable for Manning's recovery, but given that the procedure has been termed as minor, we imagine he'll be fine for training camp. He finished the 2016-17 campaign with 12 points and 83 penalty minutes in 65 games.

7 Andrew MacDonald Active

Philadelphia may look to trade Andrew MacDonald this off-season. The Flyers' defense is getting younger and MacDonald's contract still has three years remaining with an annual cap hit of $5 million. Philadelphia could offer the Vegas Golden Knights draft picks as incentive to take MacDonald in a trade or in the expansion draft.

G 1 Steve Mason Active

Flyers GM Ron Hextall is still leaving the door open to the possibility of re-signing Steve Mason. That being said, at this point it appears that the likely scenario is that Mason will leave the team as an unrestricted free agent this summer. Mason's agent Anton Thun recently reported that he hasn't engaged in formal contract talks with the Philadelphia Flyers. Mason posted a 2.66 GAA and .908 save percentage in 58 games in 2016-17.

2 Michal Neuvirth Active

Michal Neuvirth could be the player that Vegas plucks off Philadelphia's roster in the expansion draft. Neuvirth was a member of the Capitals when new Vegas GM George McPhee was there and that familiarity could get him selected. If he gets taken then the Flyers may circle back to pending UFA netminder Steve Mason. The Flyers surprisingly chose to protect Anthony Stolarz instead of Neuvirth.